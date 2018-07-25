Double-Digit Price Jumps On Earnings From These Dividend Payers

We are only beginning the current earnings season and investors have already been rewarded with their shares of dividend growth and stock jumps. After many financials pushing their dividend by double-digits, there are also companies that surprised the market when their price went up. Here's a review of 4 companies that posted robust results and my thoughts on whether or not you should buy them after their jump. In other words; is there anything still left for new investors or have you missed the train?

Hasbro played the Street and jumped by 12%

It has been a difficult period for Hasbro (HAS) as it had to deal with the Toys'R'Us bankruptcy, a false start with the Star Wars Last Jedi toy launch and earnings missed last quarter in April. The liquidation of Toys"R"Us led to a total revenue decline of 7% this quarter with sales down by 7% in North America and -11% through international markets. EPS were also down to $0.48 from $0.53 since the same quarter last year.

So where's the fuzz if the company posted mostly bad news? Ah! A good old trick from the market; bad news was not as bad as anticipated. In other words, because the market thought HAS would post a double-digit revenue drop, a 7% decrease seems like a deal. Why is that? Mostly because Hasbro is already back in growth mode and the retail bankruptcy has been managed without much collateral damage.

Instead of making excuses, Hasbro continued its growth plan with the acquisition of the Power Ranger brand for $500M. As the company shows unmatched experience to make cool toys from this brand, this acquisition should bring lots of traction to Hasbro. The company also posted strong revenue growth in the gaming industry (+14%). Most importantly, investors should refresh their memory and look at Hasbro's commitment toward them:

Source: Q2 HAS presentation

In 2019, you can bet that Hasbro will come with another dividend raise. Hasbro is a buy.

W.W. Grainger did the trick with +13%

W.W. Grainger (GWW) is starting to create a "habit" of jumping double-digits on the day it publishes its earnings. In fact, it's the third time it's happened over the past 12 months:

Source: ycharts

GWW posted a strong quarter, beating both EPS (+59%) and revenue (+9%) estimates. In addition to publishing outstanding results, management also increased their 2018 guidance and now expects sales to grow by 5.5% to 8.5% for this year.

Back in 2017, GWW announced price reductions on many of its items to increase its competitiveness (probably having the Amazon (AMZN) threat in mind). Since then, their revenue has jumped consecutively. On top of that, management reviewed their costs and improved their margins. Over the last quarter, the adjusted operating margin improved by 150 points to 12.6%.

Management also increased its payout by 6% for its 46 consecutive years with a dividend increase. The company is only 4 years away from making the Dividend King list. GWW's earnings jump is linked to the new tax bill. The company did a great job in reducing their prices to boost volume and amplify their economy of scale.

Unfortunately, since the stock price doubled in the past 12 months, there isn't much growth potential left for new investors. I keep GWW on my watch list, but I'm afraid I missed the opportunity on this one. GWW is a hold.

#3 CSX isn't dead at +10%

CSX reported another stronger quarter beating both EPS (+58%) and revenue (+5.8%) estimates. On top of those great numbers, management posted an impressive improvement in their operating ratio. CSX's operating ratio for the quarter to 58.6% (+490 points). It was 63.7% last quarter and 67.4% a year ago.

Source: CSX investors presentation

As the economy continues to rise higher, CSX is staying highly efficient and will surf on this tailwind. The company shows high single-digit to double-digit growth in various segments: chemicals (+7%), automotive (+7%), minerals (+7%), forest products (+11%), metals & equipment (+11%), coal (+7%) and intermodal (+9%).

The company is currently boosting EPS through expense cuts (hence their operating ratio improvements) and better management. At some point, CSX will have to show revenue growth to support such stellar returns. CSX is a hold.

#4 HNI has you well seated with +13%

HNI reported a strong quarter and beat both EPS (+4.8%) and revenue (+5.7%) estimates. The office furniture company has been posting better numbers than anticipated after a difficult first quarter (missing both estimates).

Interestingly enough, management reduced their 2018 guidance, but the market cheered for the stock anyway. The company is going through a restructuring as the economy pushes its sales higher.

I guess the market was willing to forgive the EPS guidance reduction since management also posted organic growth expectation to be around 6%-8%. The company also reduced expected costs related to the restructuration. HNI's gross profit margin improved by 110 points following this adjustment.

Back in May, HNI increased its payout by 3.5% to $0.29/share. Even considering this recent increase, dividend yield is now under 3%. There are more exciting companies in the industrial sector with similar yields (such as 3M (MMM)) in my opinion. HNI is a hold.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, it's not always easy to pick the winner of the current earnings season. For the same sector, I think Fastenal (FAST), Union Pacific (UNP) and 3M Co (MMM) are better picks than the latter 3 companies. However, I think Hasbro has a lot of growth potential going forward. The new "Frozen" movie alone (coming from Disney in 2019), should boost their toy sales!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAS, MMM, UNP.

Additional disclosure: I hold HAS, UNP, MMM in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.