Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2018

Welcome to the July 2018 edition of the lithium miner news. This past month saw China lithium spot prices continue to decline from previous lofty levels. Global contract prices remain strong and are up on 2017 levels due to excellent demand - Or as Ken Brinsden of Pilbara Minerals says - “There is insatiable demand for lithium." Meanwhile two new lithium juniors (Pilbara Minerals and Altura Mining) are about to start production with first spodumene deliveries due next month. EV metal miners continue to be treated harshly by the market despite ever improving fundamentals. Two recent examples of this would be watching Lithium Americas (after the Thacker Pass post-tax NPV8% USD 2.6b result) and Galaxy Resources (after the US$280m POSCO sale) shares both drift lower despite outstanding news. Of course trade war fears are not helping all the commodity markets right now. The only good news here is that investors can now buy in at very attractive valuations.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During July, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 2.70%. Global Lithium Carbonate Equivalent [LCE] contract prices are around USD 16,000/tonne, and are up about 20% on 2017 prices. SQM reported their average LCE contract price in Q1 2018 was US$16,400/MT. As expected in 2018 we have seen China spot prices decline from lofty levels and global contract prices rise.

Lithium China Spot prices

Source: Lithium Americas June 2018 company presentation

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

On July 11 Investing News reported, "Ken Brinsden of Pilbara Minerals: “There is insatiable demand for lithium. “I think there is a disconnect between the speed at which lithium markets are developing, the pace of change and growth in the lithium supply chain when compared to how equity markets are performing,” he said. Looking over to demand, Brinsden said he believes the perspective across the entire industry is that there’s a good chance that demand as a whole will continue to surprise to the upside. “Whether it’s a car maker or a big battery materials company, there is insatiable demand [for lithium],” he said. On the supply side, “there’s at least half chance that the brine side disappoints in terms of the capacity to continue to grow production meaningfully as the market grows,” he added." An excellent video call.

Interesting Ken comments on the "disconnect". I have been saying this for some time - Fundamentals for EV metals are very strong and strengthening yet EV metal miner stock prices have been falling the past 6 months.

On July 23 Investing News reported: "Andy Leyland: Lithium hydroxide demand and oversupply worries. What you’re seeing at the moment is a lot more demand for lithium hydroxide in the immediate future,” Leyland said. He also shared his thoughts about oversupply worries in the market, which hit lithium junior stocks earlier this year. “[Some] model the industry based on a lithium carbonate equivalent basis and [as a result] it looks like the market would be going into oversupply,” he explained. “But a lot of what they’ve actually modeled is spodumene production, and that is not going into oversupply as quickly as people thought because there isn’t the conversion capacity and then you have issues of quality and certification which keep the market quite tight,” Leyland explained."

Lithium market and battery news

A summary of key points from the recent Las Vegas Lithium Conference

Source

On June 30 Bloomberg reported: "Fear and Lithium in Las Vegas." An excellent summary of what has been happening in the lithium market.

Source

On July 3 Seeking Alpha reported: "Goldman believes investor concerns about a wave of supply of the electric car battery material from new mines are unfounded, it will be harder to develop new lithium mines that most people think, and demand for lithium could rise fourfold by 2025 due to rising sales of electric cars. The selloff in companies tied to lithium is overdone."

On July 10 Mkining.com reported: "Lithium becomes Chile’s no. 4 mining export. Lithium exports from Chile, the country’s with the largest known reserves of the white metal in the world, jumped in 2017 becoming its fourth largest mining export behind copper, molybdenum and iron ore."

On July 11 Mining.com reported: "Chile eases way for foreign-backed miner to take control of Lithium deposit. Foreign backed-Salar Blanco, which is 50 percent-owned by Lithium Power International, has dropped a lawsuit against Chile to block state-run Codelco from exploiting a lithium deposit where both have claims, the Australian-listed smallcap announced."

On July 13 Mining.com reported: "Germany to host Europe's first EV battery plant. German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed this week the investment Chinese firm CATL will build Europe's first electric car battery plant. According to AFP, Ningde-based CATL already supplies large Chinese car firms like Saic Motor and Geely and has just struck a deal with BMW. The luxury carmaker will buy 4 billion euros worth of batteries from the Chinese giant, with 1.5 billion euros worth of sales in Germany and 2.5 billion in China. In terms of the supplies to build the batteries, BMW itself is buying cobalt under a 500 million euros investment program."

On July 18 Reuters reported: "LG Chem to build $1.8 bln EV battery plant in China. South Korea’s LG Chem plans to invest about 2 trillion won ($1.77 billion) to build its second electric car battery plant in China to meet growing demand, a company spokesman said on Wednesday. The investment will be made by 2023 to increase its total output capacity to 32 gigawatt hours per year, or batteries for around 500,000 electric vehicles, the company spokesman said. LG will break ground on the new factory in October and expects to begin production in October 2019."

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On July 3 Seeking Alpha reported: "Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $125 price target."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

No news for the month.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On July 19 FMC announced: "FMC Corporation's board declares quarterly dividend. FMC Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 16.5 cents per share, payable on October 18, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2018."

Catalysts:

October 2018 - IPO of FMC's lithium business.

Note: FMC plans a $500 million IPO of lithium business on NYSE in the fall.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

No news for the month.

Construction is ongoing at their Kwinana lithium hydroxide plant in Western Australia, and is expected to be finished in late 2018.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On July 7 MetalsNews.com wrote: "Neometals Ltd aim to create the most sustainable highest-margin lithium business, interview with Mike Tamlin, COO."

On July 19 Mineral Resources announced: "Update on acquisition of Cliffs Yilgarn Iron Ore assets."

On July 24 Mineral Resources announced: "Update on investor discussion on 19 July 2018. The development of the Company’s 100% owned Wodgina Lithium Project is progressing as expected. Commissioning of the spodumene concentrate processing plant remains on target to commence in October 2018. The plant will progressively ramp up production through to the second quarter of CY 2019. Once fully commissioned, the plant will have three trains, with the capacity to produce 750,000 dry metric tonnes of 6% Li₂O spodumene concentrate per annum." They also state - "The Company has commenced a process to sell up to 49% of the Wodgina Lithium Project."

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

June 28 Orocobre Ltd. announced: "Online briefing to discuss the Olaroz lithium facility’s June quarter production update. Producing 3,596 tonnes of LCE at an average sale price of US$13,611."

On July 19 Orocobre Ltd. announced: "Orocobre Limited is pleased to advise the NI43-101 Technical Report on the resource upgrade of the Cauchari JV Lithium Project in Jujuy, Argentina has been completed. The report, prepared by FloSolutions S.A.C., has increased the inferred resource to a volume of approximately 1,200 million cubic metres of brine at average grades of 450 mg/l lithium and 4,028 mg/l potassium for 3.0 Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent [LCE]. This exploration project is being undertaken in Jujuy Province, Argentina."

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On June 25 Galaxy Resources announced: "Sale of Mt Cattlin lithium tenements. Kingston Resources Limited is pleased to announce that it has agreed the sale of its Mt Cattlin lithium tenements to Galaxy Resources Limited. The transaction is now complete, Kingston will receive $600,000 for the sale, paid 50% cash and 50% Galaxy shares."

On July 10 Galaxy Resources announced: "Sale of northern tenements at Sal De Vida progresses on agreed timetable with POSCO. Galaxy Resources refers to the announcement dated 28 May 2018, where it advised that it had entered into a non-binding agreement with POSCO to sell a package of tenements located on the northern area of the Salar del Hombre Muerto in Argentina, for a cash consideration of US$280million. The tenement package is situated to the north of Galaxy’s world class Sal de Vida Project (“Sal de Vida” or the “Project”) in Argentina. The non-binding agreement is conditional on completion and execution of definitive documentation and receipt of POSCO Board approval which are expected to be satisfied during the third quarter of 2018."

On July 17 Galaxy Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report three months ended 30 June 2018." Highlights include:

"Mt Cattlin operations:

Production of 47,901 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") of spodumene concentrate.

Sales of 45,761dmt of spodumene concentrate. Average cash margin of US$534 per dmt sold (including royalties and marketing fees).

Sal de Vida project:

Sale of northern tenements to POSCO for cash consideration of US$280 million.

Updated feasibility study economics validate a highly profitable, long life (40 years), low-cost lithium project.

James Bay project:

Feasibility work for upstream mine and concentrator continued.

Corporate:

Closing cash and liquid assets of US$84.8 million.

Zero debt."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3, 2018 - POSCO deal should complete.

2018 - Mt Cattlin resource upgrade. James Bay Feasibility Study.

2018/19 - Announcements to commence construction of Sal De Vida.

2020/21 - Sal De Vida production to begin.

North American Lithium (private) (alliance with CATL)

No news for the month.

Note: China’s CATL has a large controlling stake in their lithium project in Quebec.

Note: Not be confused with American Lithium [TSXV:LI].

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited ("AMAL") [SP:AMS]/Tawana Resources(subsidiary Lithco) [ASX:TAW] (OTCPK:TWNAF)

On July 9 Tawana Resources announced: "Merger update and amended scheme implementation agreement."

On July 18 Tawana Resources announced: "Demerger Implemented. Tawana Resources NL is pleased to announce that it today completed the demerger of 85% of the shares in Cowan Lithium Limited (“Cowan Lithium”) holding the Cowan, Yallari and Mofe Creek assets."

Investors can read the Tawana company presentation here, or a CEO interview here. Tawana/Alliance has a binding five-year off-take agreement with Burwill Commodity Limited.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On July 24 Altura Mining announced: "Quarterly activities report June 2018." Highlights include:

"Construction activities at Altura’s Pilgangoora mine site continued during the quarter and are due to be completed in July.

Commissioning of the dry components of the process plant is complete.

Commissioning of the wet components of the process plant is rapidly progressing and first product is expected in July.

Definitive Feasibility Study for Stage 2 expansion of the Project completed.

Upgraded Ore Reserve estimate adds minimum additional 2 years to life of mine.

Offtake partner Lionergy to take the first shipment of Altura spodumene concentrate."

The results of the Stage 2 Definitive Feasibility Study (NYSE:DFS) were released during the quarter (see ASX announcement on 30 April 2018) with the study focusing on the duplication of the Stage 1 process plant to produce 440,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of 6% spodumene concentrate. The key outcomes of the DFS include:

"Combined Stage 1 and 2 Project Net Present Value [NPV] of (post-tax, 10% discount rate) $A834 million over a 13-year mine life based on an ore reserve estimate of 34.2 million tonnes.

Life of Mine (LOM) cash cost of A$324 per tonne of spodumene concentrate.

Capital estimate of A$118 million and a payback period of 2.3years.

LOM revenue set of A$4.377B with LOM EBITDA of A$2.473B over the estimated mine life."

A great IRR result of 62.6%, especially given the low spodumene selling price assumption.

On July 25 Altura Mining announced: "First lithium concentrate produced at Altura lithium mine. Commissioning process near completion, production ramp-up underway."

Investors can read my article "Lithium Miner Altura Mining Is A Bargain" (back at AUD 0.15). Investors can also read a company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

August 2018 - Production is forecast to commence.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On July 24 Pilbara Minerals announced: "First coarse concentrates produced. Pilbara Minerals remains on-track to complete the balance of commissioning, plant optimisation and production of on-spec concentrate for the first shipment of Pilgangoora concentrates during August."

Upcoming catalysts:

August 2018 - First shipment of lithium spodumene concentrate.

Mid 2018 - DFS for Phase 2 (800ktpa spodumene) expansion study results to be released.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

Mid 2018 - Production to begin at the Mibra mine in Brazil (initially 90ktpa).

End 2019 - Stage 2 production (additional 90ktpa) to begin.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (OTCQX:LACDF) (NYSE:LAC) (LACDF)

No news for the month. Last month I reported on their very impressive post-tax NPV8% of USD 2.6b, for Thacker Pass.

Note: In Argentina Minera Exar is a 50/50 joint venture between Lithium Americas and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A (“SQM”) and holds a 100% interest in Cauchari-Olaroz.

Investors can read my articles:

Upcoming catalysts:

Q3 2018 - Pond construction and filling at Cauchari-Olaroz.

2019 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

2020 - Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production of 25ktpa.

2022 - Possible 2022 lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2025).

NB: LAC previously sold 50% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project to SQM.

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] [GR:NOT] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On July 3 Nemaska Lithium announced: "LG Chem and Nemaska Lithium announce signature of an initial 5-year supply agreement for lithium hydroxide. Under this agreement, Nemaska Lithium agrees to supply LG, on a take-or-pay basis and through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nemaska Lithium Shawinigan Transformation Inc., with 7,000 tonnes per year of lithium hydroxide produced at the Corporation’s commercial plant in Shawinigan, for an initial 5-year period scheduled to start in October 2020."

On July 23 Nemaska Lithium announced: "Nemaska Lithium provides project update. Guy Bourassa, President and CEO of Nemaska Lithium, commented, "With the project financing structure completed on May 30th, our project construction and planning are on schedule at both locations and construction activities are increasing week by week. I am pleased that we are progressing according to plan and that we are on track to start producing spodumene concentrate in the second half of 2019 with lithium salts production commencing in the last half of 2020. Our conversations with end users suggest the market for battery grade lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate remains very tight. Accordingly, we signed with LG Chem earlier this month our fourth supply agreement and we are currently negotiating the final terms of a fifth agreement with Northvolt and that puts us at more than 90% of our future lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate production already committed. Our offtake contracts are multi-year agreements with several lasting for a period of up to 5 years. We are also actively marketing the Company to new and existing institutional shareholders with recent meetings in Asia, United States, London, Europe and Canada from which we have had much positive feedback."

You can read more on my article on Nemaska Lithium here, and the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Possible further off-take agreements.

2019 - Project construction.

Q3, 2019 - Commence production and sale of spodumene.

Q3 2020 - Plan to start lithium carbonate and hydroxide production.

Promising lithium juniors

Other juniors include Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL], AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF), American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV:LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF), Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY] (OTC:ARYMF), AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF), Bacanora Minerals [TSXV:BCN] [AIM:BCN] [GR:1BQ] (OTC:BCRMF), Birimian Ltd [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF), Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF), Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF), Enigri (private), Eramet (EN Paris:ERA) (OTCPK:ERMAY), European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF), LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC] (OTC:LSSCF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF), Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF), NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] [GR:NOT] (OTCQX:NMKEF), North American Lithium (private), Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (OTC:PLLLY), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTCPK:DMNXF), Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV], Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF), and Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] (OTCQB:WMLLF).

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$31.88

The LIT fund moved slightly down for the month of July. The current PE is 19.75.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Lithium & electric metals fund (ISIN DE000LS9L822) - Access via the Stuttgart stock exchange or wikifolio.com

Conclusion

My highlights for July were:

Goldman believes investor concerns about a wave of supply of the electric car battery material from new mines are unfounded. The selloff in companies tied to lithium is overdone.

Ken Brinsden says: "I think there is a disconnect between the speed at which lithium markets are developing, the pace of change and growth in the lithium supply chain when compared to how equity markets are performing." “There is insatiable demand for lithium."

LG Chem to build $1.8 bln EV battery plant in China. CATL will build Europe's first electric car battery plant in Germany.

Altura Mining Stage 2 DFS released - Combined Stage 1 and 2 Project Net Present Value [NPV] of (post-tax, 10% discount rate) $834 million, IRR of 62.6%.

Nemaska Lithium signs an initial 5-year supply agreement for 7,000tpa lithium hydroxide with LG Chem, to start in October 2020.

As usual all comments are welcome.

