13.2% Yield At Risk Of Upcoming Dividend Cut

I have correctly predicted many of the previous dividend cuts for the companies that I follow using my 'Leverage Analysis & Dividend Potential' as shown in this article.

Q2 2018 BDC Reporting

Next week, business development companies ("BDCs") will be reporting June 30, 2018, results and I will likely be making changes to my personal portfolio. Last week, I had articles on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), Ares Capital (ARCC), and Main Street Capital (MAIN) discussing increased and special dividends. These companies will be reporting results next week.

To be a successful BDC investor:

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective).

Be ready to make purchases (or sell) during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

As mentioned in the articles linked above, I have been buying additional shares of higher quality BDCs, especially given the oversold conditions driving higher yields. Many BDCs have been rallying over the last three to four months, likely for the reasons discussed in this and previous articles including:

Recent TCRD Insider Purchases

As shown below, THL Credit (TCRD) insiders have recently been purchasing additional shares at prices between $7.81 and $8.33 compared to the current price of around $8.18:

Upcoming Dividend Cut

There is a good chance of a ~20% dividend reduction in late 2018 as the fee waivers expire as shown in the Leverage Analysis at the end of this article. Previously, I downgraded TCRD due to continued credit issues, declining net asset value (“NAV”) and portfolio yield as well as being above target leverage with expected declines in the overall size of the portfolio and investments restructured into non-income producing equity assets. However, the company is working to create value in those positions and eventually reinvest into income producing assets that should help to offset additional yield compression in the coming quarters.

“We are focused on improving the diversification across the portfolio, monetizing our non-income-producing equity securities and growing the Logan joint venture, which provided roughly a 14% ROE to our shareholders in the first quarter. While this strategy is being executed, we and our adviser have sought to ensure alignment among ourselves and our shareholders. As we've mentioned on our previous call, our adviser has agreed to waive all incentive fees for 2018.”

Management is waiving 100% of its incentive fees through 2018 and undistributed taxable remains around $0.34 per share and the board previously declared a dividend of $0.27 per share paid on June 29, 2018. It should be noted that the last time TCRD reduced its dividend, there was undistributed taxable income but management aligned the dividend closer to expected NII over the coming quarters.

Christopher Flynn, CEO: “We are focused on our stated strategy to invest in first lien loans of sponsor-backed companies and increase diversity across the portfolio, to monetize non-income producing equity securities, and to grow the Logan joint venture. We have continued to support our dividend over the course of this on-going transition and benefit from the strong support of our Advisor.”

On May 1, 2018, TCRD received proceeds of $26.6 million from the repayment of its subordinated debt and realization of its preferred equity interest in A10 Capital, LLC, which included prepayment premiums of $0.3 million. I have included this in the updated projections as well as lower amounts of leverage in the coming quarters as guided by management:

“From a leverage and liquidity perspective, we continue to remain fully invested. Leverage levels remain slightly over the high end of our range, up 0.6x to 0.8x. The paydown of A10 this week pushed our leverage levels below 0.8x, and we expect to manage our leverage levels below 0.8x going forward as we continue to reposition the portfolio and further diversify.”

For Q1 2018, TCRD reported between my base and worst case projections mostly due to continued declines in total income including from dividends:

“Investment income for the third quarter was $17 million was lower than Q4, primarily due to lower dividend income. The drivers of this included a lower dividend from C&K this quarter, given some seasonal liquidity; and the Logan JV, whose Q4 dividend included a slightly elevated level of income from portfolio refinancings and exits.”

The company was able to cover its dividend due to waiving 100% of incentive fees through 2018. Given the continued decline in dividend coverage that would have been 80% without the incentive fees waived, I still believe that there is a good chance that the company will reduce the dividend later this year. It is important to note that during the previous quarter, the company would have covered 98% of the dividend without the fee waiver.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

There was an increase in the overall portfolio during Q1 2018 mostly due to rising LIBOR and increased investment in its Logan JV. However, the company made follow-on investments of $8.5 million at a weighted average yield of 7.7%.

“The weighted average yield on the debt and income-producing portfolio, including Logan, was 11%. That remains well positioned from an interest rate perspective, with 93% of the portfolio on floating rate loans as of March 31st. They continue to benefit us, as we see the 3-month LIBOR now north of 2.3%.”

TCRD continues to support its equity investments and planning to sell 50% by the end of 2018 “from a position of strength” including its equity portion in Tri Starr Management Services that is now marked up to $9.0 million (cost of $3.1 million):

“Our job is to step in and preserve capital. Once we stabilize those operations, which we've done as we highlighted on a number of the names today, once you see that stability over time and then hopefully an uptick in the mark that traditionally gives an indication that those are the investments that are getting ready to move outside of our balance sheet. We're not a natural holder of these investments. That's not new information. That's not new news. But we want to be selling these businesses from a position of strength. And I think if you look at the evolution of our mark, similarly highlighted on TriStarr, when we can convert our debt-to-equity, it was down to 15% mark. We basically have tripled that value since the time we've owned the business. It's still not back to par, but it's much better than what it was. So that's the type of trend that we want to see as we're thinking about whether we want to monetize these investments.” “Second, as we look to monetize our non-income-producing equity securities, we look to provide more data on these investments when possible. Our goal of monetizing 50% of these investments by the year end remains unchanged. I will provide detail on a few here. First, Tri- Starr continues to demonstrate strong performance. As a reminder, when we restructured its balance sheet, our mark on our equity investment in Tri-Starr reflected a 15% recovery on our cost basis in the initial subordinated loan. Today based on this mark, that reflected 43% recovery on the initial loan on an apples-to-apples basis. We believe this improvement is attributable to the execution by the current team and the adviser we've hired in place for the restructuring. Second, OEM reduced its full year budget for 2018. This business is still performing better than it was when we restructured the balance sheet and it's in a very active market. However, reduced outlook for the rest of the year has driven a decrease in our mark on our equity securities for Q1. We remain actively engaged with this business, and our advisers have taken several strategic steps that we believe will drive performance. We have a new CEO this quarter, and we have confidence in him and his team going forward.”

The company continues to rotate the portfolio into lower risk assets that could result in lower yields in the coming quarters and potentially put pressure on the dividend as shown in the Leverage Analysis. However, management is hoping to offset these lower yields through growing its THL Credit Logan JV LLC (Logan JV), a joint venture, which primarily invests in senior secured first lien term loans.

“As for our performance versus our outlined plan, I would note we've made progress on all four key initiatives, albeit modest in some cases, given the shortened time period. First, we invested $6.4 million in our Logan joint venture in Q1, growing it from 10.7% of our balance sheet to 12.1%. This week we added an additional $3.2 million into the Logan JV, increasing our position to over 13%, well on our way to hitting our target of 15% by the end of the year, as mentioned on our last call.”

Management mentioned that it will not be taking advantage of reducing its asset coverage ratio (enabling a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.0) until it can successfully reposition the portfolio:

“On the recent change in legislation, as it relates to the 2:1 leverage. We think it's a tremendous opportunity for the industry. We also feel that we're uniquely positioned as a platform to take advantage of that. If you use Logan as a proxy, Logan has been an off-balance sheet vehicle levered approximately 1.5 times to 2 times. and it's generated a ROE north of 14% over an extended period of time. So we believe, long-term, the leverage guidelines will enable us to be more selective and creative when thinking the best assets across our entire platform to slot into this type of vehicle, this type of structure. But the fact is, as we sit here today, we've not made a decision as it relates to moving forward with that increased leverage. And we outlined upfront, there's a lot of work or basic blocking and tackling that we need to do to get our balance sheet prepared to the extent that we want to take on it from a leverage. I would say that to the extent we do, do that, you'll see the portfolio run substantially more diversified given the increased leverage. So once we've got that, the decision, we'll make a determination on how we want to move forward with the vote, be it through the board or with the shareholders. But at this time, we've not drawn that conclusion yet.”

There is a good chance the company will redeem its Baby Bonds currently trading on the NYSE under the symbol “TCRX”. The notes became redeemable after November 15, 2017, and carry a rate of 6.75% which could be refinanced at lower rates or paid off using the availability on its Revolving Credit Facility.

“Our bonds that we issued in November, 2014 are callable in the near term. We're always looking for ways to improve or opportunities to lower cost of capital per shareholders. And certainly with this non-call period expiring this month, we continue to evaluate refinancing options available. And what we can't really comment on the timing of outcomes - timing or the outcomes here, we think the market is strong to effectuate something.”

Portfolio Credit Quality and Change in NAV Per Share

My primary concern for TCRD is continued portfolio credit issues driving lower net asset value (“NAV”) per share and dividend coverage from restructured or written off investments. The company continues to make progress re-positioning its portfolio, with a stated goal of 90% of the portfolio invested into Core Assets (first-lien debt and Logan JV).

“Our core asset strategy which we implemented beginning in 2015 is designed to shift our portfolio from second lien and mezzanine investments and from investments in unsponsored companies to predominantly first lien investments in sponsored companies and the Logan joint venture which we refer to as our core assets. We believe the continued implementation of the strategy will result in a more resilient portfolio and more stable earnings for our shareholders. In connection with this strategy, we also are pursuing opportunities to exit our non-core assets, which include control equity investments. The transition out of non-core assets has taken longer than anticipated and consequently has impacted NAV.”

During Q1 2018, net asset value (“NAV”) per share declined by 0.7% and there was additional net realized losses of $13 million primarily due to the exit of its investments in Aerogroup International Inc. and from the initial restructuring of its Charming Charlie LLC investment as part of bankruptcy proceedings. These losses were offset by a reversal of prior period unrealized depreciation totaling $10.6 million.

“Our NAV for the quarter was stable with a less than 1% decline. The movement in NAV was driven by two things; one, a loss on the sale of our investment in AeroGroup, as expenses incurred during the elongated bankruptcy process were higher than anticipated; and two, movement both up and down on a few of our equity positions.”

However, the sale of Aerogroup resulted in reduced non-accruals with an aggregate amortized cost of $41.4 million and fair value of $5.7 million, or 6.7% (was 8.8%) and 1.0% of the portfolio’s amortized cost and fair value, respectively. Loadmaster Derrick & Equipment, Specialty Brands Holdings and Tri Starr Management Services remain on non-accrual. See details below.

As discussed in the previous report Charming Charlie LLC declared chapter eleven bankruptcy in 2017 and a TCRD had a $28.2 million first-lien senior secured term loan that was opportunistically purchased at a price of $1.4 million from sellers actively looking to exit their investment prior to its chapter eleven bankruptcy filing. This transaction allowed TCRD to take a majority position in the first-lien tranche of debt and allow for the roll up of more of its debt investment as part of funding a debtor-in-possession, or DIP, facility. On April 24, 2018, Charming Charlie emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings whereby TCRD converted its DIP facilities, into two new exit first-lien term loans and a non-controlling common equity interest. Also, TCRD funded $0.9 million of the remaining unfunded commitments under its DIP facilities and used an additional $2.2 million to purchase another lender’s existing DIP revolving facility, all of which converted to the exit first lien term loans. As a result of these transactions, TCRD’s debt investment in Charming Charlie is now comprised of $24.6 million in the exit first lien term loans.

Around 8% of the portfolio fair value is rated ‘4’ or ‘5’ indicating that “performing materially below our underwriting expectations and returns on our investment are likely to be impaired” or “the company is in payment default and the principal and interest payments are not expected to be repaid in full” and included Specialty Brands Holdings and the Charming Charlie term loan.

“At the end of the quarter, 84% of the companies in our portfolio on a fair value basis were rated either a 1 or a 2 credit score, which means they are performing at or above our expectations. 8% were rated 3, meaning they are performing below our expectations but payments are current. And no new investments were added to the 4 or 5 credit score buckets.”

Source: SEC Filing

4 – The portfolio investment is performing materially below our underwriting expectations and returns on our investment are likely to be impaired. Principal or interest payments may be past due, however, full recovery of principal and interest payments are expected.

5 – The portfolio investment is performing substantially below expectations and the risk of the investment has increased substantially. The company is in payment default and the principal and interest payments are not expected to be repaid in full.

As shown below, many of the higher-quality BDCs that I have pointed out in my previous articles over the last two months have been growing or at least maintaining their book value/NAV per share over the last 12 months, including MAIN, ARCC, TSLX, Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD), Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS), Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC), Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS), TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), Hercules Capital (HTGC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), and TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD). Typically, these companies trade at a premium to NAV.

Conversely, many of the BDCs with NAV declines have recently cut dividends, including Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC), Prospect capital (PSEC), Alcentra Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ABDC), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL), Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA), KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP), Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP), Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAP), and Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSI). These BDCs typically trade at a 20% to 30% discount to NAV.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

TCRD Leverage Analysis and Dividend Potential

The following table shows six different scenarios with various levels of leverage using the current portfolio yield of 11.0% and a lower yield of 10.2% to determine the impacts on dividend coverage. Each of these scenarios assumes a full quarter of benefit from interest income but also a full quarter of interest expense, management and incentive fees. For the lower yield scenario, I have assumed no fee waivers. It is important to note that this analysis is dependent on average dividend and other income of $4 million. Higher and lower amounts will have a meaningful impact on potential dividend coverage.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

This analysis implies that the current dividend is not sustainable if its portfolio yield declines and/or fee waivers expire. The company has retained approximately $0.34 per share of undistributed taxable income available for temporary NII shortfalls. Keep in mind that the last time TCRD reduced its dividend there was undistributed taxable income but management aligned the dividend closer to expected NII over the coming quarters.

Investors should be prepared for a ~20% reduction in the current dividend.

