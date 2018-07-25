Del Frisco's: Not A Platform, More Of A Platter

There are few businesses worse than restaurants. The majority of restaurants fail or turn over quickly, and there is often a need to re-concept and continually work to drive traffic into the restaurants. Del Frisco’s (NASDAQ:DFRG) is positioning itself as a restaurant platform group, but I view it as more of a random platter of restaurants. Stocks near their 52-week lows are always tempting, but I think the recent acquisition will result in an overleveraged platter of restaurants with potential downside. Here’s why I would avoid Del Frisco’s.

Quick Overview: What is Del Frisco’s

Del Frisco’s was founded in 1981 as Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in the Dallas metro area. Over the past several decades, the Double Eagle franchise has grown to 13 locations with average restaurant sales just under $14 million driven by an average check size of $116.

In addition to Double Eagle, Del Frisco’s added Del Frisco’s Grille, a smaller format restaurant with less formality and lower check prices. This concept has grown to 24 locations in 12 states. Restaurants average nearly $5 million in sales with an average check of $46.

Del Frisco’s last steak concept is Sullivan’s Steakhouse, which is a more affordable restaurant concept. Sullivan’s has grown to 16 locations, which is more than the original Double Eagle concept. Average restaurant sales at Sullivan’s totaled $3.8 million in FY17 on an average check of $65. Sullivan’s is being divested, and it will not be important going forward.

Lastly, Del Frisco’s recently closed the acquisition of Barteca Restaurant Group. Barteca includes Barcelona, a Spanish tapas concept with 15 restaurants and 3 in the pipeline. Barteca’s other component is Bartaco, an upscale street food concept with 16 restaurants and 4 in the pipeline. The two new concepts contribute a total of $128 million in sales and restaurant-level EBITDA of $31.7 million, good for an EBITDA margin of 24.8%.

All told, the new restaurant company will have over $420 million in sales and $94 million+ in restaurant level EBITDA. Of course, Del Frisco’s loves to taut EBITDA as the proper profitability metric as it will always overstate the true earnings of a restaurant. For the rest of this analysis, you will see profitability viewed in a different light.

Reason #1 to Avoid Del Frisco’s: Core Business Deterioration

The first reason to avoid Del Frisco’s is the poor performance of its core business.

Source: DRFG 2017 10-K

Comps have been negative for three straight years, and even 2013 and 2014 demonstrated only modest growth. My first inclination was to assume that Sullivan’s drove the weakness and the core Del Frisco’s concepts must be performing well. However, that is not the case.

Source: Company Filings

Every concept has been weak, though admittedly the negative momentum has accelerated at Sullivan’s.

With comps poor during a time of considerable economic expansion, I am not confident in the company’s ability to keep driving incremental traffic to its concepts. In fact, the numbers imply that DFRG is pretty bad at driving traffic. Customer counts were down across each concept in 2017, and the first quarter of 2018 saw considerable downside, with Double Eagle traffic down 6.7%, Grille traffic down 7.1%, and Sullivan’s traffic down 20.7% - though the Sullivan’s decline is exacerbated by a decision to eliminate lunch service at multiple locations.

In short, the core business is showing very poor organic growth. In addition, Del Frisco’s is opening just 7 restaurants in 2018, which is reduced to 5 after the closure of 2 Sullivan’s Steakhouses. Management consistently cites 3rd party consultants that say the footprints of Double Eagle and Grille can reach 40-50 and 50-75, respectively, even though the concept is showing declines at existing restaurants after being open for a number of years. More importantly, I am shocked that management would concede that it has to use a 3rd party to verify new location openings. This would suggest, in my view, that ownership of the restaurants in different markets isn’t an expertise for Del Frisco’s, which would imply the risk of entering new markets is high.

Reason #2: Excessive Leverage

Some businesses, like those with high margins and excellent free cash flow, make sense to carry leverage. The business generates excess free cash flow, so it makes sense to take on some debt and reduce equity as a percentage of the capital structure. Restaurants are not that type of business. As most investors know, restaurants are incredibly vulnerable during economic downturns. I don’t have data for the entire Great Recession, but comps fell at Del Frisco’s by 2.2% in 2008 and an astonishing 18.6% in 2009. The best way to ensure against such volatility is liquidity. Del Frisco’s simply does not have an abundance of this.

With a $390 million senior secured term loan and a $50 million revolver, Del Frisco’s is going to have a debt/EBITDA ratio of more than 4.5x. In addition, Del Firsco’s has a spotty track record of generating free cash flow in the existing business. FY17 and FY16 saw free cash flow of -$1 million and positive $13 million after three straight years of negative free cash flow.

Why did Del Frisco’s take on this debt? It was not to reduce its undervalued stock; rather, it was to acquire a new concept, the Barteca Restaurant Group that I mentioned earlier. We only have EBITDA margins for Barteca, which I find unhelpful, and we have assurance that Del Frisco’s is paying a large consulting firm a lot of money to save $3-5 million in annual opex spending. I’m not sure if this acquisition is good or bad, but I do know that it increases Del Frisco’s risk profile.

Although this leverage ratio will be reduced after the sale of Sullivan’s, I would not feel comfortable owning a restaurant operator levered at 3-4x EBITDA, especially one that has needed to rely on financial engineering like sale-leaseback transactions in recent years to replenish its cash coffers.

Reason #3: The Business Isn’t that Profitable

Presentation of materials demonstrates a lot about how management thinks about a business. EBITDA is the obsession at Del Frisco’s and I can see why – D&A has registered between 5-6.5% of sales in each of the past three years. Management likes to focus on restaurant EBITDA margins, which are fine, but this is a restaurant platform, so the corporate costs matter when evaluating the business. In addition, Del Frisco’s capex exceeds D&A charges annually. Admittedly, this includes capex for new unit openings, but I believe that maintenance capex charges are probably not far from D&A charges that Del Frisco’s books on its P&L. For the purpose of our analysis, adjusted EBIT is probably the best measure of operating profit.

Adjusted EBIT is not great. Excluding impairment charges, which is probably generous given that impairment charges are regular in the restaurant business, Del Frisco’s generated adjusted EBIT margins of 7.6% in 2015, 7.3% in 2016, and 3.8% in 2017. Naturally, the 12.6%, 12.7%, and 10.3% EBITDA margins in 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively, look much more attractive. However, these are real costs.

In total, Del Frisco’s is not that profitable. At best, Del Frisco’s earns mid-single-digit after tax margins. This is not a great business.

Overall, avoid Del Frisco’s

As a Midwesterner, I love steakhouses more than most. I love Double Eagle. However, just because a company can make a delicious product, it does not mean that it makes an appetizing amount of profits. Given the current share price, increased leverage profile, and poor margins, I believe investors should stay far away from Del Frisco’s. This could be a real disaster if the broader economy slows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.