Francesca's Turnaround Is Real

Image credit

A huge rally, but more to come longer term

Francesca’s (FRAN) was once one of my favorite picks in the small cap retail space. That was many years ago and since that time, I’ve been proven wrong as the company has intermittently struggled with comp sales and margins. I certainly failed to see those challenges coming as the company’s torrid store growth pace continued despite the obvious issues that had cropped up along the way.

The stock fell all the way to $4 earlier this year but after the company reported Q1 earnings, investors are back buying the stock. Despite the enormous run in the stock, it looks to me like Francesca’s offers an interesting long-term prospect for those that want to be long.

The stock is up roughly three-quarters since the bottom this spring so certainly, investor sentiment has turned for the better. It may appear the rally should be over given the magnitude of this run and while another pullback would be welcomed – as we saw in early July – Francesca’s was so cheap at $4 that I don’t think we’ll see anything near that price again.

Fixing the assortment is everything

Francesca’s problems have always stemmed from its merchandise assortment. Obviously, this is a non-trivial issue for a retailer given this is the only thing that generates revenue, and the company’s sales and margins suffered materially for it. However, management was upbeat during the Q1 call about the new assortment, stating there is positive momentum across a broad range of categories. Indeed, guidance for the full year was unchanged despite a dismal Q1 report and a vast improvement in comparable sales has been forecast. This is why investors are eagerly buying the stock today; a real turnaround appears to be in progress.

Francesca’s continues to grow its store base and is now around 750 stores against a long-term goal in the area of 900. New stores are the only reason total sales in Q1 didn’t fall further than they did, losing 7% against the comparable quarter last year. However, comparable sales were down an eye-popping 16% in Q1, a performance that is almost difficult to fathom.

On the plus side, commentary from management suggested warmer weather, in addition to the new apparel assortment, drove much better results in the latter part of the quarter and indeed, into the start of Q2. If this continues, Francesca’s Q2 report could surprise to the upside and provide further confirmation the bottom is in. Non-apparel categories – those that do not rely upon the weather cooperating – remained bright spots in Q1 as well, so there is certainly positive momentum to be seen at this point.

I also believe Q1 will mark the bottom for margins as Francesca’s suffered enormously during the quarter. Gross margins fell 700bps to 38.2% from last year’s Q1, a decline that is tremendously damaging to profitability. However, the decline was due to deleveraging of occupancy expense from lower comparable sales, as well as lower merchandise margins from markdowns. Both of these stem from the assortment the company had in Q1, which has since been rectified, and these markdowns shouldn’t be necessary en masse moving forward like they were in Q1.

In other words, we should see some of that deleveraging of fixed costs, as well as markdown losses, work itself out in Q2. In short, I’m expecting a much better margin number for the rest of the year and given guidance for this year, management is backing that up as well.

Another note from Q1 that backs up the idea that Francesca’s is fixing its assortment is its inventory per store. That number fell 15% in Q1 last year and a further 5% in this year’s Q1, meaning that the investment the company is making per store is coming down and that also lessens the chances of overbuying, which leads to the sort of markdowns we saw in Q1 this year. Management has had a laser focus on inventory with its new assortment and that effort is bearing significant fruit that should help Francesca’s rebuild its margin integrity by reduced markdowns in the future.

A cheap valuation despite the turnaround story

Even after the gargantuan rally, the stock is going for just 14 times this year’s earnings. Francesca’s average P/E multiple has been closer to 20 since it came public and while these are not “average” times for the company, it is instructive. I believe Francesca’s not only has earnings growth in front of it, but the potential for significant margin expansion as well. That is a powerful combination that can lead to outsized returns for the long term, assuming the turnaround works; I believe Francesca’s is certainly on the right track.

The risk here is that Francesca’s falls into its old ways, and that is a meaningful issue with this company. We’ve seen different management teams try to implement turnaround efforts in the past and while we’ve seen flashes of brilliance, none of them have stuck around. This one looks strong but keep in mind nothing is assured and Francesca’s is a high-risk, high-reward situation.

Overall, I think the stock still looks attractive here, although I’d like to wait for the next pullback to buy it. The company is buying back stock at cheap levels, it seems to have fixed its assortment issues, growth plans have slowed materially to work on fixing the existing stores, and there’s a real case for sales and margin upside. Francesca’s has all the makings of a terrific turnaround story; now it just has to execute.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.