Fast Fashion Of The Future: ASOS Vs. Boohoo

Boohoo (OTC:BHHOF) is a relative newcomer on the international stage. Their ultra-fast fashion business strategy, strong balance sheet, and presence in online retail as a global trend make them a formidable business. They provide a compelling reason to invest in a long-term growth story and a buy-and-hold strategy stock.

Who are they?

ASOS [Lon:ASC] (OTCPK:ASOMF) and Boohoo [Lon:BOO] are UK-based online fashion retailers that sell primarily for the 16-30-year-old age demographic. Both companies trade on the Alternative Investment Market in London. ASOS sells its own brand of clothing/footwear alongside third-party products e.g. Ralph Lauren, Hollister Lacoste etc. Boohoo, however, only sells its own brand of clothing/footwear.

What is fast fashion?

Fast Fashion is the term to describe the express movement of clothing from the catwalk to the retail customer. Optimizing certain sections of the supply chain has allowed retailers following this strategy to manufacture and design quickly inexpensive clothing for the mainstream market. Inditex (BME:ITX) (Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti) and H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) were some of the most successful retailers at implementing this, rising to become the largest fashion retailers in the world during the mid-2000s.

What is ultra-fast fashion?

The newly appointed big fashion retailers focused on this fast fashion strategy while growing their brick and mortar presence throughout the world. Fast fashion retailer production cycle is around 5-6 weeks based on introduced supply chain efficiencies. Enter the new kids on the block (ASOS & Boohoo), employing strategies such as “test and repeat”. Here, small quantities are made on a wide array of clothing with a ramp of production of the bestselling, decreasing the time to market on new designs to 2-3 weeks! While Inditex pioneered the fast fashion movement, they are at a disadvantage in terms of speed to market. ASOS and Boohoo have no physical stores and can therefore, along with the use of online consumer analytics, get the best new trends to their target markets quicker than the market leaders, hence ultra-fast fashion. Now, you could argue Zara and H&M could develop their online presence, but as I will show below, they have lost ground to their new nimble competitors who have quickly perfected this innovative competitive advantage.

Financial Metrics: Fast vs. Ultra-Fast

Please see first financial table below which provides a snapshot of the industry and the companies we are dealing with.

The big players in the industry are much larger in terms of market cap and revenue. They also have better operating and profit margins. However, their online presence is only 10% of these revenues in both companies. Therefore, the majority of their profits are generated from traditional bricks and mortar sales, not in the growth trend online space.

Source: Compiled using Yahoo Finance Data

ASOS and Boohoo have much larger P/E ratios driven by the expectation of larger revenue/earnings growth than the big players in the industry. If these companies can capture some of the market share from Inditex and H&M during the transition from the high street to online markets, they will continue to grow at rates surpassing the established competition.

Financial Metrics: ASOS vs. Boohoo

Please see below the pertinent points of my comparative analysis which I believe holds the secret to the difference in company performance.

Source: Compiled using MorningStar Data

Net Margin:

Boohoo has managed to produce a consistently higher net margin than its competitor ASOS. ASOS sells third party products through its site, while Boohoo sells its own products only which may be the reason for the ASOS’s lower margins. Notice the downward trend in ASOS margins while Boohoo’s bottom line margin has remained relatively consistent.

Revenue and Net Income Growth:

Boohoo is half the size of ASOS in terms of market cap (see first table) yet exhibits consistently higher growth prospects on its revenue as well as net margin line. Now, the YOY growth is noticeably volatile in both companies, and it remains to be seen whether management of both companies can spearhead their respective businesses to future growth. It is clear to see that the growth potential for Boohoo surpasses ASOS.

Days Inventory:

This ratio calculates how long the company on average holds stock in their warehouses throughout the year. There is a downward trend in Boohoo’s stock holding. Given the company is in the ultra-fast fashion space, this metric is almost an insight into their competitive advantage. A lower holding of inventory highlights that the stock being produced by Boohoo is in demand and that management is correctly identifying and supplying the correct product mix to customers. The same cannot be said for ASOS. Inventory days are trending upwards. Either the stock being produced is not fashionable and in demand, or they are not optimizing sales strategies well enough to sell off unwanted stock. ASOS's days inventory is almost twice that of Boohoo's, and given the importance of this ratio in the fast fashion industry, Boohoo is the clear winner.

Cash Conversion Cycle:

This measure indicates how quickly the companies can turn a sale into hard cash. Boohoo comes out on top here, because of ASOS’s worsening stock situation mentioned above. This ratio highlights the efficiency of Boohoo’s management in perfecting the operational nature of the ultra-fast fashion business model.

Non-Financial Metrics:

Source: Similarweb & Annual Reports

Non-financial and industry-specific metrics can provide more evidence to strengthen the investment argument:

Total Visits:

When we compare total visits with the market cap of these companies (see first table), we see that the ultra-fast fashion retailers are punching well above their weight. Zara (Inditex) and H&M have been slower to leverage their size and transfer their customer base to the online experience.

Pages per Visit:

This metric shows that Boohoo customers browse through the least number of pages before finding the product they need. I think this highlights the in-demand nature of the fashion products they are providing, but also the ease of website navigation created by management.

Conversion rate:

Similar to above a higher conversion rate indicates Boohoo providing products that customers want.

Average order value/frequency

The next two metrics were not reported in the financials of Inditex or H&M, (email me if you found them!). Maybe this highlights they are not deemed as important for their business! ASOS has the advantage here obtaining the higher value per order and order frequency. There are a multitude of reasons for this. The average price of clothing on ASOS is £25, while only £13 on Boohoo. It could be argued that ASOS has better customer loyalty, and customers are happy with their shopping experience, hence recurring purchases. However, the counter is Boohoo is a less well-known company on the international stage and may take longer to develop the customer loyalty levels that ASOS has achieved.

Wrap-up!

Boohoo has better margins, higher growth prospects, and has more effectively managed its inventory, which should be seen as a competitive advantage for those operating in the fast fashion space.

From a non-financial perspective, Boohoo is competing with its larger competitors in terms of visits and outperforming them in terms of providing fashion conscious material that customers want and displaying those products in a way that is easy for customers to make a purchase.

As a long-term investor, the risk of overvaluation in the short term is not a major concern for me. The P/E ratio above suggests Boohoo is one of the most expensive in the industry, but given the macro trends towards online shopping and Boohoo’s strong operating performance, I feel this company looks great for a long-term investment opportunity.

