McKesson Vs. Cardinal Health: I Follow The Leader, And So Should You

In an industry already facing some pressure because of drug pricing volatility, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquisition of online pharmacy PillPack has sent shares of the "big three" medical distributors McKesson (MCK) AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) and Cardinal Health (CAH) into a tailspin. Cardinal Health has been the most punished by the market and shares are down more than 20% YTD. Although competitors haven't lost as much as Cardinal, I do not think the Dublin-based company to be the top "buy-the-dip" pick in the space. Here is why.

YTD return of medical distributors (Source: Morningstar)

The end of medical distribution as we know it?

When the chart looks ugly, it is time for old-school contrarians to come forward and dig out value from the dustbin. As a long-term investor, the current situation seems a good entry point to scoop up shares at attractive valuations, while doom and gloom still abound in the Street. In fact, there are reasons to believe the market has been overreacting to at least some of the concerns here. The Amazon fear will probably turn out to be a remake of the Whole Foods story: the PillPack threat is more imaginary than real, as the three distributors still enjoy a competitive advantage over new entrants including Amazon. The dedicated distribution network built by the incumbents is not easy to replicate: drugs are not another kind of boxes to be picked, packed and delivered. It will take significant time and efforts to develop knowledge, scale and most importantly relationships with the big pharma. Even if Bezos decides to invest heavily in the space, he may find that he has thrown billions to scrap the same 1% margin as the efficient incumbents. If Amazon wants to throw money here to have a seat at the table, they will probably get to add one at the dining table, but only to find there's no 'fat' to cut out. On the bright side, however, all players will enjoy some organic growth, as the secular trend of an aging population which requires more and more drugs continues.

Attractive valuations

If medical distributors are here to stay, it seems overall a good time to invest in companies like McKesson and Cardinal Health. The fall of the last few months has brought shares to trade at attractively low-P/E valuations. With a 2018 EPS guidance of $13.0 - $13.8 and analysts' consensus of $13.41, MCK trades at an fwd P/E of 9.9. As for CAH, with midpoint guidance of $4.90 and analysts' consensus of $4.92, fwd P/E is also around 10. Even if MCK is likely to miss Q1 earnings on Thursday, consensus still believes earnings will grow more than 6% to $14.5 EPS in 2020.

McKesson earnings forecast (Source: CNN Money)

When considering a "normalized" P/E of about 15.0x, discount seems in excess of 30% in both cases, even though in recent years multiples in the 15x ~ 20x region have been all but uncommon. The 15x multiple seems therefore prudent, considering these distributors are well-established corporations operating on razor-thin margins and with moderate growth prospects going forward. This "rule of thumb" valuation seems confirmed by analysts as well. Morningstar has put a "5-star" rating on both stocks, meaning the analyst following them believes they are both currently trading at more than 30% discount to fair value. The analyst points at a $210 fair value for McKesson, a number which can be easily obtained by multiplying the upper end of the 2018 EPS guidance at a 15x P/E multiple ($13.8 x 15 = $207). However, I believe a more compelling bull case based on a good DCF valuation model (which also includes a Monte Carlo simulation!) has already appeared on SeekingAlpha in this article. Considering I agree with the author's thesis and there is little I wish to add to his take on MCK valuation, I suggest everybody who wants to delve deeper into the numbers to read the piece. However, Morningstar also suggests CAH has a fair value of $82 per share and trades at an even higher discount to fair value of 40%... Is CAH the (slightly) better value among the two? While I believe there's no real reason for Cardinal to trade at a premium over McKesson and therefore a more reasonable rule-of-thumb valuation is $4.92 x 15 = $74, there are other far more important reasons to believe an investment in McKesson seems a wiser pick at current levels.

Overperforming vs. underperforming

In every value investor dream, undervalued shares quickly appreciate back to "fair value," and investors swiftly reap hefty profits. Unfortunately, the market is seldom so accommodating to contrarians, who on the opposite have to often "back up the truck" and keep their faith strong. Organizations are never created equal, so odds will be more favorable to those who choose the company that in the long-term has shown consistent results and the management who has the most reliable track record. There has been a definite difference in performance between MCK (which has overperformed the broad market over the years) and CAH, which on the opposite has underperformed the SPY when considering a 10-year horizon (or longer).

MCK vs. CAH total returns (Source: Morningstar)

Management execution an issue at Cardinal

My biggest problem with CAH is management execution. In the past few years, Cardinal first elected international wholesale expansion as a driver for growth: in 2013, Cardinal was the pioneer player in China among the big three, and the company invested massively in growing its business there. Then, last year management reversed course and decided to sell its Chinese operations. In the meanwhile (2015) management decided to acquire Cordis, diversifying its business and get into medical devices. I find this lack of focus a warning sign on CAH management. Although the jury is still out on the Cordis acquisition, the company has already admitted having troubles to put the pieces together. Cardinal has already lowered guidance for the current year over "a negative impact by effective tax rate change associated with Cordis unit" and acknowledge that resolve issues "is going to take some time."

Don't get fooled by the yield

At first glance, Cardinal seems currently a better DGI pick: its yield is relatively high at almost 4%, and the conservative payout ratio leaves ample room for the distribution to grow over time. CAH's dividend compares strongly to the "meager" 1% yield of McKesson, but MCK has also returned a significant amount of cash to its shareholders over the years, although through buybacks. In the last ten years, MCK diluted share count has shrunk 25%, while CAH shareholders have also enjoyed a 12% reduction in share count. But while both companies have returned significant amounts of cash to shareholders, MCK has just performed much better by growing its business significantly while doing so (with a revenue CAGR of about 8% in the last decade), something that Cardinal just hasn't done nearly so well (revenue CAGR of about 4%).

And the growth difference is what ultimately explains share performance. At the end of the day, when you build a moat based on scale, it is good to be the industry leader rather than the runner-up.

Cash flow never lies

To take a better look at what revenues already suggest, I checked the Free Cash Flow trend for Cardinal and McKesson over the last decade. Considering both companies had similar FCF of about $3 per share in 2008, the difference in what happened next is quite striking:

Although earnings wouldn't show a much different picture, I chose FCF/Share as a measure for comparison to straighten out some accounting differences. Moreover, cash flow is perhaps the best measure to determine the resources that companies can muster for dividends and buybacks.

Conclusion

While there are reasons to believe both CAH and MCK are undervalued, most of the times similar discounts to estimated fair values do not result in comparable investment returns. McKesson is the industry leader, a well-run business trading at a desirable price. For this reason, I rate MCK a STRONG BUY as long as the company trades at a forward P/E below 10, and I believe the company to be a far superior pick to CAH for new investors. As for Cardinal Health, the company faces similar industry trends and currently trades at the same very low P/E multiple as McKesson: considering the odds, a purchase at this levels will probably turn out fine. However, I believe management execution, which has been CAH's Achilles heel, has to improve. Otherwise stock will keep underperforming both the market & peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.