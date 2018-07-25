Is Taiwan Semiconductor's Margin Compression A Concern?

Investment thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (“TSMC”) (TSM) is the world’s largest dedicated independent (pure-play) semiconductor foundry. The company has faced margin compression in the past few quarters. However, the company continues to lead its competitors in process technology. In addition, its advanced packaging technology should continue to give it an edge over its competitors. The company should continue to enjoy tailwinds due to demand in high performance computing and the implementation of 5G communications.

TSMC’s margin compression and revised guidance

Margin compression

In TSMC’s latest Q2 2018 earnings release, the company actually posted results in line with its own Q2 2018 guidance. The company’s revenue of US$7.85 billion was right in the middle of its guidance of US$7.8 billion and US$7.9 billion (see table below). Its gross margin of 47.8% and operating margin of 36.2% were both in line with its guidance of 47% to 49% and 35% to 37%, respectively.

Source: Q2 2018 Investor Presentation

Although the company posted in-line quarterly result, we noted the worrisome trend of its margin compression in the past few quarters. Below are two charts that show TSMC’s gross and operating margins since Q3 2016. As can be seen from the two charts, its year-over-year change in its gross and operating margins turned negative since Q2 2017. In fact, TSMC’s gross margin compression accelerated in the past quarter. Its gross margin of 47.8% in Q2 2018 was a decline of 3-percentage points year over year. Its operating margin was a bit better but still dropped by 2.7-percentage points year over year.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Reasons why we should not be concerned about TSMC’s near-term margin compression

Operating margin should improve due to better tax rate in H2 2018

TSMC’s operating margin should improve in the second half of 2018 as the further decline of margin in Q2 2018 was mainly due to unfavourable tax structure as the company has to accrue the 10% tax on undistributed retained earnings. This effectively increased its corporate tax rate to 17.5%. TSMC’s tax rate should fall back to 10% to 11% level in the second half of the year.

Beside tax rate improvement, we suggest investors of TSMC to look at its long-term competitiveness, which we will explain in the next few subsections.

TSMC’s margin depends on its advanced process technologies

There are several factors that might affect TSMC’s gross margin such as capacity utilization, manufacturing yield, and technology mix. As TSMC ramps up its production using 7nm process technology, we might expect some temporary dilution in its gross margin. The dilution will be about 1% in Q3 2018 and 2.5% in Q1 2019. We believe as the company continues to improve its yield, efficiency, and utilization, the near-term headwind should gradually dissipate. In fact, based on TSMC’s past track record, its production using more advanced process technology will end up being its main profit driver in the future. TSMC expects its 7nm process to account for 10% of its revenue in Q3 and more than 20% in Q1 2019. It was less than 1% in this past quarter. Beside 7nm process technology, TSMC also expects its 5nm process technology to reach trial run in early 2019.

TSMC’s value-added service: advanced packaging

While TSMC continues to lead its industry peers in process technology, Samsung and Global Foundries are increasing investments to try to close the gap. Fortunately, the company has another valuable weapon that will help it defend its market position. This valuable weapon is its advanced packaging technology that will add value to its customers by improving the performance of the chip. TSMC’s CEO C. C. Wei noted in the conference call that its advanced packaging technology would particularly help its customers to improve the system performance. This is especially valuable to its customers who need to design and produce high-performance devices.

Demand for 5G and high-performance computing will be TSMC’s main growth driver

While cryptocurrency mining demand can be quite volatile and depend on cryptocurrency prices, there are many growth drivers for TSMC, especially in 5G communications and high-performance computing. Many telecommunications providers in several countries have already revealed their development schedule, and many IC vendors have planned their 5G products. This should result in explosive growth in the next two years. In HPC, increasing workload in data center and complexity of artificial intelligence will continue to boost demand for AI accelerators, graphic processor units, and central processing units. There are many applications in the field of Internet of Things and Internet of Vehicles. In fact, it is expected that HPC chips will represent about 25% of TSMC’s revenue in 2020.

Risks and challenges

TSMC has a high exposure in the mobile phone market. Apple (AAPL) is currently TSMC’s largest customer. Any weakness in Apple’s smartphone sales can be detrimental to TSMC’s revenue. In addition, the entire semiconductor industry is highly cyclical. In an economic recession, TSMC can be exposed to the risk of excessive capacity. As the manufacturing technology advances to 5nm and below, the expense in research and development and capital expenditure is much higher than its previous technologies. Any weak demand can really hurt its net income. Any missteps in R&D will allow TSMC’s competitors to close the gap or even get ahead.

Valuation: Fairly valued

After reaching above $46 per share in January, share price of TSMC has pulled back to below $36 per share. It has since rebounded back and currently trades at $41.04 per share. Its current PE ratio of 18.38x is nearly 3x multiples higher than its 5-year historical average of 15.80x. Its current EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.64x is also higher than the 5-year historical average of 7.60x.

TSM PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Investor takeaway

Despite margin compression in the past few quarters, we believe TSMC still holds competitive advantage against its peers. The company should also enjoy long-term tailwinds due to demand for 5G communications and HPC. Therefore, we believe its margin will eventually improve and return to its target level. We believe investors with a long-term investment horizon will continue to be rewarded. However, its shares are currently trading above its historical valuation.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

