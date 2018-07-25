Michael Kors: Potential For Further Upside Ahead

While trade tensions between the United States and China could affect business, I do not see this as a particularly major risk.

I last wrote about Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) back in January and argued that the company is not particularly favorable from an investing standpoint. My three primary reasons for arguing this included:

Fall in wholesale net sales across the company's three key regions

Significant decrease in EBIT margin relative to competitors

The previous price rally was primarily driven by the Jimmy Choo (OTC:JYMHF) acquisition rather than organic growth

Since then, the stock has hovered around the $60-70 range since the beginning of 2018:

In the most recent earnings season, diluted earnings per share rebounded to $0.29 after a -$0.17 loss for the same period last year:

Moreover, total operating margin increased from 15.4% to 15.9%, and while I had cited that the company's EBIT margin had been falling relative to its competitors, Michael Kors has still managed to retain its lead in 2018:

Total revenue was up by 3.6% on a constant currency basis, and while wholesale revenue was down by 7.7%, this was primarily driven by a reduction in inventory levels to increase full price sell through and enhance brand positioning. In this regard, I do not see this as having had a particularly negative impact on earnings as a whole.

Looking forward, Michael Kors seems to be in a good position to maintain its status as a premium player in the fashion industry, and I see recent performance as encouraging.

That said, a key risk of the company at this point in time is that trade tensions between the United States and Asia have the potential to affect Michael Kors' business. Across all segments, Asia accounted for just over 16% of the company's total revenue. Moreover, it is notable that while revenue as a whole has been growing, North America has been seeing a slowdown while revenue growth from Asia has been accelerating:

Specifically, while the ongoing trade war has not particularly affected footwear and apparel, handbags could be hit with a 10 percent tariff, and it is estimated that earnings could take a 0.7 percent hit as a result. Moreover, since Michael Kors operates in the luxury sector, consumer tastes may shift if "anti-American sentiment" starts to accelerate. That said, given that many luxury brands in this sector are American in any case, I see the risk as limited.

From a valuation standpoint, Michael Kors could see some upside from the present range. With a P/E ratio of 17.66x and diluted EPS of $4.375, Michael Kors would have an upside value of $77 (17.66*4.375=77.26).

Earnings growth itself has been stagnant since 2015, but recent growth figures are encouraging and if Michael Kors is able to continue growing revenue while positioning its brand as a premium product in terms of price and general brand image, then I see potential for vibrant earnings growth to return.

To conclude, this company may have more potential than I gave it credit for. While Michael Kors does need to ultimately show more growth going forward, I take the view that the stock is trading at a good price and could ultimately prove to be a good long-term play.

