Should You Buy The iShares International Select Dividend ETF?

The IDV comes with an expense ratio of 0.50%, which makes it more expensive than IQDF and DWX.

The iShares International Select Dividend ETF also has significant exposure to the UK and Australia, and both of these markets are facing economic challenges (e.g. Brexit, weakness in housing sector).

Its portfolio, however, consists of companies like AstraZeneca which have struggled in recent past with declining revenues and weak earnings.

The iShares International Select Dividend ETF has $4.5Bn of assets under management and gives investors exposure to a hundred dividend stocks outside of the US.

There are dozens of dividend ETFs around which give investors exposure to international stocks but the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) is the biggest and most popular fund. The IDV offers investors a great way to gain exposure to a hundred dividend stocks listed outside of the US in the developed markets.

That being said, the ETF also gives investors exposure to some of those companies whose dividend may not be sustainable. Additionally, the fund has significant exposure to two economies that are facing some major headwinds – the UK and Australia. It also comes with an expense ratio of 0.50%, which makes it slightly more expensive than some of the other comparable ETFs. I don’t see any compelling reason to buy the iShares International Select Dividend ETF.

The iShares International Select Dividend ETF is one of the largest and most liquid international dividend funds. Formed in November 2007, IDV has $4.55 billion of assets under management, which makes it by far the leading international dividend ETF. By comparison, its rivals SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX), FlexShares International Quality Dividend ETF (IQDF), and Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) have less than $1 billion each of assets under management. IDV has an average volume of 617,000 units, which is also significantly higher than that of its peers. IDV also comes with a decent yield (SEC 30-day) of 4.63%.

IDV tracks the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index, which focuses on dividend payers from the developed markets of Europe, Pacific, Asia as well as Canada, excluding REITs. The portfolio construction is fairly complex but in a nutshell, the countries are first ranked on a yield basis and then the shares of companies within those countries are ranked on a dividend basis.

The stocks must also go through a number of screens related to dividend payouts, profits, market cap, and growth. The stocks are picked and the top 100 are ranked on the basis of annual dividend yield (ex. special dividend) in a descending order. The weighting of individual stocks is capped at 10%. As a result, IDV doesn’t have significant exposure to a single company.

Due to the above-mentioned strategy, IDV has a portfolio of well-established, high-yielding international companies from developed markets. Its top 3 holdings are Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca (AZN), Australia’s diversified financial company Macquarie Group (OTCPK:MCQEF) and the Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B).

No single company has more than 5.1% weightage and the top 10 companies get less than 29% of the assets. A total of 35 stocks have a weightage of 1% or higher in the fund’s portfolio while each of the remaining companies get less than 1% of funds. Australia’s electricity provider Ausnet Services (OTCPK:SAUNF) sits at the bottom of IDV’s portfolio with 0.08% of weightage.

In short, IDV has billions of assets under management, solid liquidity, and exposure to a hundred dividend-paying stocks from the developed world outside of the US. Besides these factors, there isn’t anything else to love about this ETF.

I think its biggest drawback is that its portfolio consists of a number of companies that are well established but may find it difficult to sustain dividends. This raises concerns about the effectiveness of the ETF’s portfolio construction strategy, which sounds great on paper but it doesn’t necessarily yield decent results.

For instance, AstraZeneca is IDV’s number one holding. This fact alone can make some dividend investors uncomfortable. AstraZeneca is one of the biggest and most well-known pharmaceutical companies in the world but that doesn’t make it a great dividend stock. The company hasn’t posted any revenue growth in the last three years, and 2018 isn’t expected to be any different. Its adjusted earnings (EBIT) have tumbled from $2.9 billion in 2013 to just $1.35 billion last year.

At the same time, its financial health has gotten worse, thanks to declining cash reserves and soaring debt, which has risen by more than 80% in the last five years. The company is, however, eyeing a turnaround in the near term under CEO Pascal Soriot, but if that fails to materialize, then AstraZeneca could be forced to slash dividends.

Additionally, IDV lacks diversity in terms of countries. Although it gives investors exposure to a hundred international dividend stocks, almost a quarter of the fund’s exposure is towards the UK and almost 17% towards Australia. A cursory look at the ETF’s top holdings also reveals its heavy tilt towards the UK and Australia as seven out of its top 10 holdings are either British or Australian companies.

This may negatively impact the fund’s performance since several companies in the UK are now facing Brexit-related uncertainties. A number of British companies, including AstraZeneca, have warned that the UK’s exit from the EU will negatively impact their bottom line, as it will push the cost of doing business higher.

Similarly, IDV’s exposure to Australia may also negatively impact the fund’s performance. The country has witnessed 27 years of economic growth but now, it is facing some major headwinds. The US’s trade war with China, for instance, can hit the commodity demand and prices and that could end up hurting Australia’s economy.

The country is a major seller of a number of commodities, such as iron ore, to China. At the same time, the end of the housing boom in Australia, which is coming as the global borrowing costs are rising, could also drag the performance of a number of Australian companies, particularly the banks like the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF), which is also one of IDV’s top holdings.

The Commonwealth Bank may struggle with credit growth as households will be reluctant to take on additional debt due to the dip in prices and the expected increase in borrowing cost. Besides, homeowners in Australia are already sitting under a massive pile of debt that’s 120% of the GDP. Ideally, that debt shouldn’t be more than 80%, International Settlements research shows.

On top of this, IDV doesn’t come with a low expense ratio when compared with other similar ETFs. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.50%, which means that it charges $50 annually for every $10,000 invested. The PowerShares International Dividend Achievers ETF is slightly more expensive with an expense ratio of 0.56% but the SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and FlexShares International Quality Dividend ETF are cheaper as they charge 0.45% and 0.47% respectively.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. Please share your comments below. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking " Follow" at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.