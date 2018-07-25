Cal-Maine Foods: The Return Of The Dividend

I've been invested in Cal-Maine Foods (Nasdaq: CALM) since April 2017 and until now, I can't say I am displeased with my investment. Despite unfortunate F/X rates that diminished my returns so far to about 13% (in USD it would have been a 25% gain) it has been a reasonable return rate for these 15 months. However, I will be really pleased when I also receive a quarterly dividend for the first time in in August.

But the important question right now is, if Cal-Maine Foods is still a good investment as the dividend has been reinstated or if the train has already left the station? To answer that question, we will look at a few different aspects like the missing pricing power and the missing moat of Cal-Maine Foods, the healthy balance sheet and the growth potential. And of course we take a closer look at the dividend. But we start by describing the cyclicality of the business Cal-Maine Foods is operating in.

A Cyclical Company

Cal-Maine Foods is generating its revenue by selling eggs and as we are talking about a commodity, the company is extremely dependent on demand and supply and therefore the classical example of a cyclical company. In spring of 2015, the outbreak of avian influenza affected over 40 million laying hens and led to a 12% reduction in the national laying flock. But since then repopulation efforts have increased numbers above pre-outbreak levels.

(Source: Cal-Maine Foods Investor Presentation)

As consequence from the overpopulation, the average egg price in 2017 was only $0.85 - the lowest level since 2007 and way below the average 2016 price ($1.79 on average). The number of eggs sold decreased only a little, but revenue declined due to the much lower average egg price. Year-to-date the average egg price is $1.37.

In the past, I have written about Cal-Maine Foods three different times and recommended the stock as a buy. In November 2016, I published my first article about Cal-Maine Foods called "Story of a few risks and many opportunities" when the stock was trading at $37.30. The stock reached its low at $33.40 but was trading for almost a year in the range below $40 providing many possible chances to enter. My second article "At A Nice Entry Point" was published at the 4th April 2017 when the stock was trading at $36.80 and it climbed 24.86% since then. In case of my last article "Invest, If You Dare" which was published at the 12th January 2018 the publication was a little too late to buy the dip at about $40 as the stock jumped back within a very short time to $44.

Why am I telling you all this? Cal-Maine Foods is the classical example of a cyclical company and in the end of 2016 and during 2017 I was pretty confident that CALM has reached a low point in the cycle and is therefore a good investment opportunity. In the meantime, the stock already climbed as high as $52 and although it declined again, we can see a clear upward trend for the last few months and confirmation that the stock has reached the cycle low point last year.

A Profitable Company

After Cal-Maine Foods already reported very positive results for the third quarter, the fourth quarter continued this positive trend. For the fourth quarter of 2018, Cal-Maine Foods could report net sales of $433 million - an increase of almost 58% over the same quarter last year. But not just revenue could be increased compared to last year, but also net income and earnings per share were much higher than the year before. The diluted earnings per share were $1.48 for the fourth quarter. Aside from revenue and net income, the company could also increase the percentage of specialty eggs sold (in dozen) from 22.7% last year to 25.5% right now. The only negative aspect we have to mention is the total number of eggs sold: while in last year's fourth quarter, the number of dozen eggs sold was 273 million, it was only 252 million in this quarter. But aside from that minor hit, the reported numbers are extremely positive and continue a very good third quarter. If Cal-Maine Foods can continue to report results like in the last two quarters, it could report earnings per share of $6.94 for a full year resulting in a P/E ratio of 6.5. Such high EPS numbers are a bit too optimistic but underline the good quarters Cal-Maine Foods had recently.

A Risky Company

Despite the good results, investors have to be aware about the different risks. And as already mentioned above, CALM is a cyclical company and is missing control over many different factors that influence not just revenue, but also profitability of the company:

The number of laying hens of CALM and its competitors has a big influence on the number of eggs and therefore the supply. Unfortunately, it is not entirely in CALM's hands how much laying hens there are and it is impossible for CALM to control supply.

of CALM and its competitors has a big influence on the number of eggs and therefore the supply. Unfortunately, it is not entirely in CALM's hands how much laying hens there are and it is impossible for CALM to control supply. Additionally, CALM isn't able to control the demand for eggs . So far, the demand for eggs is rising only in the low single digits but in a very stable trend.

. So far, the demand for eggs is rising only in the low single digits but in a very stable trend. CALM has to fear another outbreak of Avian influenza or similar diseases which will have a huge impact on laying hens and therefore on the supply of eggs.

or similar diseases which will have a huge impact on laying hens and therefore on the supply of eggs. CALM has very little influence on the costs of sales as these mostly depend on the feeding costs - determined by the current price of soy bean meal and corn.

Missing moat

These fours factors taken together result in missing pricing power for Cal-Maine Foods and are also the reason why CALM can hardly build any moat at all. Commodity companies can only differentiate themselves by the price - however not the price these companies can charge from the (end-)customer, but rather the production costs. Commodity companies are not able to generate higher revenue by increasing prices but can increase net income by lowering the costs. The end price for an egg is almost identical for every company as there is no reason for customers to pay more for eggs from Cal-Maine Foods in contrast to eggs from any other producers. For products like eggs there is almost no branding as I just want an egg and don't really care who is the producer. I myself have no clue which eggs I am eating, I also don't know which cow is responsible for my milk and who cares from what company I bought my salt and sugar - these are typical products where it is difficult for a company to establish a brand.

For companies selling these kinds of commodities it is extremely difficult to set itself apart via the end-price of the product. The only way to make a difference and be more profitable is by reducing the costs and by producing at conditions the competitors just can't match. Being the largest egg producer and marketer in the United States by itself is no reason for a moat but is helping CALM to lower production costs and produce cheaper than smaller competitors - making the company more profitable. By ordering corn and soy bean meal in huge amounts should enable CALM to get some discounts compared to other competitors that only order a few tons. A good example for a company that is hardly able to differentiate itself via the price is Compass Minerals International (NYSE: CMP). Nevertheless, CMP has a very wide moat as the company owns several mines in strategic locations enabling it to produce cheaper than competitors.

But we should not forget, that CALM is also depending on the current market price of corn and soy bean meal. And right now, feeding costs are comparably low and we can't count on low prices forever.

(Source: Cal-Maine Foods Investor Presentation)

A Lucrative Investment

However, there are not just several risks and the missing pricing power, that is worth mentioning. Cal-Maine Foods is a good investment for several reasons. A first important aspect, is the balance sheet of the company. As cyclical companies have sometimes to live through rough times with declining revenue and net losses, it is important to have a healthy balance sheet and not to get in trouble when cash flow is declining.

One of Cal-Maine Foods' strengths is its extremely healthy balance sheet. Currently, Cal-Maine Foods had $331 million in cash and short-term investments (a plus of $50 million compared to the third quarter). Another $425 million are property, plant and equipment. Considering that total assets are "only" $1,150 million, cash and short-term investments are 28.8% of total assets (a very high number). Additionally, Cal-Maine Foods has almost no liabilities, only $7 million in short- and long-term debt. Almost $956 million of total assets are stockholder's equity and only $192 million are liabilities (short-term as well as long-term). If another cyclical downturn should strike in the next few quarters, CALM would be perfectly set to cover its costs even in times of lower revenue and would easily manage to survive.

But a healthy balance sheet alone is certainly no reason to invest. We also like to see a company that is able to grow its revenue as well as net income so we invest in a business that will continue to reward investors in the future and not only has a healthy balance sheet. On the one hand, we have a stable upward trend for egg demand and on the other hand, CALM will continue to grow by acquisitions (as it did in the past). We also have to mention specialty eggs, which will - despite a slight decline in 2017 - grow as percentage of total eggs sold and increase the company's revenue.

A third and final reason is the current valuation of CALM. Although not a bargain any more - as it has been below $40 and close to $35 - the stock is still valued to generate a healthy 10% annual return for investors.

And now, we have an additional reason why Cal-Maine Foods is a good investment - investors will be rewarded by a quarterly dividend again.

A Dividend Payer

Usually it is Cal-Maine Foods' dividend policy to pay out a third of earnings every single quarter (explaining the fluctuations in the quarterly dividend in past years). Until July 2018, Cal-Maine Foods hasn't paid a dividend for eight straight quarters. In the third quarter of 2016, CALM paid a dividend for the last time. Mostly due to a net loss in most of the quarters, the company didn't pay any dividend to its shareholders since then. In the third quarter of 2018, Cal-Maine Foods however was profitable again and the company could not just increase net sales by 42% compared to the same quarter last year and report $435 million in revenue. Earnings per share could also be increased from $0.09 in the same quarter last year to $1.99. Despite the positive results, CALM didn't pay a dividend to its shareholders. The reason is very simple. In the dividend policy the company states:

"Following a quarter for which the Company does not report net income attributable to Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., the Company will not pay a dividend for a subsequent profitable quarter until the Company is profitable on a cumulative basis computed from the date of the last quarter for which a dividend was paid."

Hence, the company didn't pay any dividend in the last quarter as cumulative losses of $20.5 million still needed to be recovered before the dividend would be reinstated. As the company could now report a net income of $72 million, the loss has been recovered and CALM will pay out $17.1 million in dividends. The dividend is payable on August 21, 2018 to holder of record on August 6, 2018 and will be $0.351 per share.

In case of Cal-Maine Foods we have to accept that the company will never be a stable dividend payer as results will continue to fluctuate due to the cyclicality of the business. And as CALM will continue to pay out a third of earnings, the dividend will go up and down.

(Source: Cal-Maine Foods Investor Presentation)

Conclusion

Cal-Maine Foods is certainly not the bargain it was when trading near $35 (or for a brief period even below $35), but it is still undervalued in my opinion and a reasonable investment. Additionally, investors can look forward to getting a decent dividend on top now. As long as you are aware you are investing in a cyclical company with the above-mentioned risks you should be fine. And as I don't believe many investors will be able to hit the lows of the cycle to buy and sell at the highs, the best strategy is to buy low in the cycle and then hold for the long-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CALM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.