Cobalt27: Emerging Name, Currently Available At A Discount

Investing in Cobalt

Cobalt used to be a little-noted metal required to produce certain specialty alloys and used as a pigment in ceramics or paint; and not many investors paid much attention to this particular element. However, this perception changed with the advent of Lithium-ion batteries where cobalt is used as a cathode material. All of a sudden cobalt has turned into an "energy metal", with plenty of appeal to investors.

Unfortunately, gaining meaningful exposure to cobalt is near-impossible for most investors as the logistics of owning the physical metal are prohibitive; and indirect exposure via mining companies is associated with a number of issues not palpable for most serious investors. As a result, our portfolio has remained cobalt-less so far.

However, this status has just changed, and we have just initiated a position in Cobalt27 Capital Corp. (OTC:CBLLF) after the recent drop. We strongly believe that this company finally offers a meaningful opportunity to invest in cobalt after two highly accretive transactions; and we also believe that shares are currently trading at a significant discount not destined to last for very long at all.

Overview of our Thesis

Cobalt27's share price has sold off along with other cobalt names, and a pullback in the price of the underlying metal; yet, at the same time, the portfolio has made a quantum leap laying the foundation for a much higher future share price.

The pullback in the cobalt price is just that - a consolidation within an uptrend driven by highly favorable demand-supply dynamics.

Valuation looks highly attractive, even when assuming a cobalt price below current levels.

Cobalt27 will report initial cash flows shortly and will turn into the only cash-flowing pure cobalt investment vehicle on the market.

The implementation of the announced dividend policy will make the company attractive for a new set of investors.

C$13.50 near-term price target, or 80% upside.

N.B. the above is the chart in C$ from the company's TSX listing. Liquidity is much better for the Canadian KBLT.V ticker when compared to the US OTC markets and we recommend trading Cobalt27 on the Toronto Exchange.

Cobalt

Much literature is freely available explaining the use of cobalt in Lithium-ion batteries, and providing the numbers behind the rise of this technology, which is driven by the increasing demand for EVs, by the advent of new large-scale power storage, and a myriad of other consumer products taking advantage of using this type of energy source. The links in this paragraph should provide an adequate starting point for those unaware of the role of cobalt in this context.

To be clear, we do not share the overly sensationalist view of many news outlets who predict an imminent cobalt supply squeeze of epic proportions, resulting in the demise of Tesla (TSLA) along with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY) and several other car makers who have allegedly mis-handled their cobalt supply chain. And even if we can't quite see how Mr Elon Musk will reduce Tesla's cobalt use to zero in a hurry, we do tend to share what we believe is a more balanced view of cobalt supply and demand.

Lithium-ion batteries are here to stay, their use will increase significantly for some time to come, and cobalt will piggyback this trend. Sure, cobalt content per battery has dropped already and will most likely drop further as cobalt is partially replaced by other metals; but the sheer growth in battery demand will most likely lead to an increase in total cobalt demand for several years to come. Supply will follow, but there will be a certain lag providing support for the cobalt price.

(Source: Infomine)

(Source: LME)

The cobalt price rallied in 2017 into the early months of this year before dropping back below the January 1 print, and one can rightfully wonder if we have already reached the end of the line with this pullback. After all, this is historically a very volatile metal as illustrated by the 2008 price spike. However, most serious analysts seem to think that presently this is not the case, and we would have to agree. The advent of Lithium-ion batteries has changed the game for cobalt, as it has turned the metal from an exotic material with some highly specialized applications into a metal necessary in bulk quantities for the production of mainstream products.

Already 50% of cobalt demand stems from the production of Lithium-ion batteries - and this percentage is still rising. To provide some context we have included the table below summarizing cobalt content in batteries powering various consumer products.

(Source: Metal Bulletin)

Especially, demand from EVs is set to drive overall cobalt demand in batteries for the foreseeable future. Darton Commodities sees cobalt demand from EV production rise from under 50,000 tonnes in 2016 to 300,000 tonnes by 2030; and Roskill forecasts a 14.5% annual growth rate for cobalt use in batteries out to 2027.

(Source: Darton Commodities)

This transformation into a metal used in a growing number of essential mainstream products has transformed the supply-demand equation; and we observe that supply is currently not keeping up with demand. We therefore believe that another leg up in the cobalt price is the most likely near-term scenario, and the recent pullback is a necessary but temporary consolidation after a first of several legs up. Nevertheless, for the purpose of establishing a base-case in the context of this article, we will use a cobalt price of $35/lb (or $77,000/tonne) - an assumption slightly below the current print, and decidedly conservative in comparison to some of the numbers put forth by many analysts.

To be clear: our price assumption for this article does not represent our personal expectation. As stated above, we see plenty of reasons for the cobalt price to rally from its present print; but for the sake of a conservative valuation and to ensure ample downside protection, we have decided to stick with this conservative assumption for our base case in the following.

Setting The Scene

For quite some time now, we have been actively searching for ways to gain exposure to cobalt, have visited a number of promising projects, talked to industry players, and studied relevant technical reports. Alas, gaining exposure to cobalt has proven more difficult than initially expected. Let's have a brief look at these difficulties, as understanding them directly leads to understanding the rationale for an investment in Cobalt27.

Holding physical cobalt would be one obvious way to benefit from an increasing cobalt price. Unfortunately, the logistics and cost of owning the metal outright in any meaningful quantity are prohibitive for most investors. Owning shares in cobalt producers is the next-best option and a levered option at that. Unfortunately, finding an adequate cobalt miner proves tricky.

Almost all cobalt is mined as a by-product in copper and nickel mines, and the few existing operating primary cobalt mines are not owned by public companies which could offer pure cobalt exposure. This situation immediately leaves investors with the much riskier junior exploration and development sector where alleged cobalt pure plays have sprung up a dime a dozen in recent times and have been touted incessantly by a myriad of promoters.

Unfortunately, most if not all of these touted cobalt exploration and development projects don't live up to their promise. Many of these so-called cobalt projects have been marketed as copper/nickel/zinc/silver projects in the past and are simply re-branded now to pander to the latest hype in the resource sector without any real ambition to mine anything but shareholder pockets. And the remaining few truly serious contenders are associated with significant individual technical challenges, most of which will most likely not be resolved in time to produce cobalt for the current cycle.

Unfortunately, all the hype and marketing cannot change the way mother earth is providing this particular metal in almost all known cases: as a by-product, and therefore at the economic mercy of another primary metal. Mineral projects offering true and primary exposure to cobalt are complex and very few, and very far between.

Of course, cobalt by-products will also contribute to a base metal miner's cash flows, but in such a case, exposure to rising cobalt prices is diluted by the much higher proportion of cash flows from other metals. And even if one was to contend with this "cash flow dilution", additional hurdles present themselves. Almost 60% of cobalt is produced as a by-product in copper mines located in the Democratic Republic of Congo, arguably one of the highest risk jurisdictions for foreign investments in general, and mining in particular. This leaves all but the most risk-tolerant investors with a much smaller subset of nickel mines elsewhere on the planet whereby the proverbial nickel price volatility of late drowns out even more of the benefits from cobalt by-product cash flows.

It is for these reasons that our portfolio has remained cobalt-less, at least until now.

The Metal Streaming Business Model

Metal streaming is a business model first explored by Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). In its original shape and form, this company agreed to make up-front payments to mining companies in exchange for the right to buy metal, in this original case silver, at a discount for the remaining life of mine. Typically, this silver was produced as a by-product in base metal or gold mines, and consequently, this silver was of lesser importance to the miner, whereas Wheaton Precious Metals could brand itself as a silver play and get full market recognition for the silver value.

The streaming model has evolved since then; but we vividly remember an evening a couple of years ago, where we discussed the original streaming model with an industry friend, realizing just how well-suited cobalt would be for such an approach. Cobalt is mined as a by-product, just like silver in the heydays of silver streaming; and just like we mentioned above, nickel or copper miners don't usually generate much market recognition for their cobalt by-product; whereas a pure cobalt play could attract full valuation (and then some) in the current market environment. As such, there is a valuation gap that could be explored to the benefit of a cobalt streaming company as well as its mining counterparty, just like Wheaton Precious Metals did at the time when it was still called "Silver Wheaton".

Apparently, we were not alone in our thinking, as not long after that memorable evening we learned about the formation of Cobalt27, a company aiming to create cobalt exposure via cobalt streams.

A Look at Cobalt27

Cobalt27 came into existence as a public company about one year ago with stated intentions "to become a minerals company offering pure-play exposure to cobalt, an integral element in key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets." The stated tools to achieve this goal consisted of

holding physical cobalt; and

negotiating cobalt royalties and streams on mines and development projects.

The first bullet represents an interesting twist on the theme of streaming companies as peers traditionally settle their metal deliveries in cash and do not actually hold physical metal. Cobalt27 explicitly holds a substantial amount of physical cobalt and thus creates immediate and direct exposure to the cobalt price.

During its first year of existence, the company proceeded to acquire a number of cobalt royalties on exploration and development properties; however, we failed to rationalize how these acquisitions justified the quickly increasing market valuation of Cobalt27 which almost doubled throughout the second half of 2017. Or put more bluntly, we were in fact quite disappointed to see Cobalt27 make investments in projects and counterparties which we felt were of questionable quality and offered little hope for near-to-mid-term cash flow. We therefore refrained from chasing the share price up all the way to C$14.

However, we suddenly got very interested again when the company announced two highly accretive deals in quick succession, namely the streaming agreements on the Ramu mine and the Voisey's Bay mine; and concurrently, the share price dropped back to where it was before the spike. All of a sudden, Cobalt27 not only offered unique exposure to cobalt but it also offered this exposure at a very attractive price. The table below lists the current portfolio (with one more early-stage royalty on the Turnagain project pending).

(Source: Company presentation)

Both these deals are being funded from the treasury and the new revolving facility, plus the proceeds of a C$300M placement and we have accounted for the effects on the cash position and the share count in our valuation later on in this piece.

Let us look at the two mentioned acquisitions next.

Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Stream

In May 2018, Cobalt27 announced the acquisition of a metal stream on the Ramu mine in Papua New Guinea. This nickel mine has been developed and ramped up over the past five years by Highlands Pacific Ltd. (OTC:HLPCF) and its Chinese majority partner Metallurgical Corporation of China (OTCPK:MLLUY), and it produces a so-called Mixed Hydroxide Product (or MHP) containing 32,600 tonnes of nickel and 3,300 tonnes of cobalt per annum when operating at nameplate capacity. MHP is an intermediate product when applying a hydrometallurgical process on nickel laterite ore and requires further leaching to separate pure nickel and cobalt. The Ramu mine is operated by an experienced miner and has been performing above nameplate for some time.

Cobalt27 has agreed to pay Highlands Pacific $113m (assuming that the deal closes) an amount of $113M for the right to purchase 55% of the cobalt and 27.5% of the nickel attributable to Highlands Pacific for a price of $4.00 per pound of payable cobalt and US$1.00 per pound of payable nickel.

Highland in turn is using the proceeds from the streaming agreement to finalize and consolidate its share in the Ramu JV at 11.3%. And to tighten the relationship between Cobalt27 and Highlands Pacific further, the streamer has made an $11M investment to acquire a 13% equity stake in Highlands Pacific; and Highlands Pacific CEO Mr Craig Lennon has agreed to join the streamer's advisory board.

Closure of the deal is contingent on the execution of so-called "clarification document" by Highland's JV partners at Ramu - namely the mentioned Chinese operator, and a second minority partner called Mineral Resources Madang Limited, or MRDC, an entity controlled by local landowners and the PNG government. Both parties have expressed their support of the streaming agreement, and MRDC has expressed an interest to strike a streaming deal with Cobalt27 as well, using Highland's arrangement as a blueprint. Negotiations to this regard are ongoing, and the eventual closure of the Highland stream might well coincide with the closure of a second stream at Ramu, this time with MRDC as the counterparty.

Voisey's Bay

Brazilian mining giant Vale (VALE) commenced production at the Voisey's Bay mine and concentrator in Newfoundland in 2005. Vale is producing a copper and a nickel concentrate at Voisey's Bay with cobalt contained as a by-product in the latter. Open pit mining is projected to cease by 2022 with underground mining commencing in 2021 and continuing through to 2034 based on current reserves. The underground expansion has been approved and is budgeted at $1.7B. It will be partially funded by the proceeds from a $690M cobalt stream towards which Cobalt27 has contributed $300M and Wheaton Precious Metals $390M.

The two streaming companies will jointly receive 75% of the cobalt production from Voisey's Bay, of which 32.6% will be attributable to Cobalt27 for the cobalt produced from the present reserve and 16.3% thereafter. Cobalt27 will make ongoing payments of 18% of the cobalt price, increasing to 22% once the initial $300M investment has been recovered. The two streamers will receive physical cobalt, representing a deviation from the usual streaming model where metal deliveries are typically cleared in cash. There is very little if any additional cost associated with this deviation, but it gives Cobalt27 the option to add the cobalt from Voisey's Bay to its physical position, or simply sell the metal on the open market.

Attributable production is scheduled to start in 2021, and there is a completion test for the mine expansion which VALE will need to pass in 2025 in addition to various measures to mitigate construction delays.

Risks

Needless to say, Cobalt27's performance is tied to the cobalt price. If cobalt ever becomes superfluous in batteries, it will return to its former niche metal status, the market will be awash with cobalt no longer needed in battery cathodes, and Cobalt27's share price will wither along with all the other cobalt names. This risk is real in the mid-term as cobalt is one of the pricier materials used in Lithium-ion batteries providing the incentive to replace at least some of the cobalt with less expensive materials. However, the more Lithium-ion batteries become part of mainstream consumer goods, the longer the runway for new battery chemistries will become due to safety standards and the like. We believe the writing will be on the wall well in time for those monitoring the sector carefully, and any sign of manifestation of this particular risk factor would prompt us to exit our Cobalt27 position.

Let's switch to some more specific risk factors.

The Ramu mine is located in Papua New Guinea, a country with a long history of mining, but also a country where social and political tensions have disrupted mining operations in the past. Numerous reports of conflict at Barrick Gold's (ABX) Porgera mine may serve as examples, or similar accounts from Newcrest Gold's (OTCPK:NCMGF) Lihir operation, or more recently at K92 Mining's (OTCQX:KNTNF) Kainantu mine. Conflicts with local and often indigenous people over environmental and social issues are at the core of most of these instances. The Ramu project also experienced its share of protests leading up to the 2011 High Court decision to allow deep sea waste dumping; however, this seems to have died down for now, presumably also due to the 6.44% ownership in the operation by the government and local landowners. Nevertheless, deep sea tailings disposal is still a controversial issue, and we still see this aspect as a risk factor with some potential to disrupt mining operations at Ramu.

Sticking with the Ramu stream we note that this transaction has not actually closed yet, and there is a residual risk of this deal falling through at the last minute. As mentioned above, both JV partners at Ramu support the streaming agreement and need to sign off on the stream. One of the partners, namely MRDC, is in fact actively engaging with Cobalt27 in order to reach a similar streaming agreement as Highland Pacific. Closing such a stream would enable MRDC to re-pay its debt to the Chinese operators and expand its interest in the Ramu operation from currently 6.44% to 8.7%, a move clearly in the best interest of MRDC. We interpret the prolonged time it is taking to close the Ramu stream as a sign of ongoing negotiations between MRDC and Cobalt27, which are more often than not very time-consuming in this particular neck of the woods. Highland Pacific is a very experienced operator in PNG, with a long-standing record of dealing with local stakeholders very successfully. At this stage, we see little reason to cast doubt on the eventual closure of the streaming agreement, most likely with both parties as the final outcome. As discussed in the valuation section below we don't see the Ramu stream priced into the share price just yet; however, without closure of the Ramu stream a good portion of our thesis disappears, quite possibly enough to exit our position.

As for the Voisey's Bay mine, there are all the execution risks associated with any large underground mine build-out. Many of these risks are somewhat mitigated by certain conditions in the streaming agreement, and one can take some comfort in Vale being one of the largest miners in the world with a substantial pool of talent to see this mine construction through successfully. But nevertheless, Cobalt27 is still exposed to some degree of execution risk for the next couple of years.

And additionally, there are the usual risks of mine disruptions stemming from a myriad of reasons typical for the resource sector. We often hear the argument that streaming companies are somehow removed from these risk factors through the in-direct nature of metal streams, and through a high degree of diversification of assets; but in the case of Cobalt27 this argument falls short as for now the company only has one cash flowing stream (upon closure of the Ramu deal), and another stream which will be cash flowing in 2.5 years' time. A disruption at Ramu would disrupt 100% of very-near term cash flows, and delays at Voisey's Bay would impact 100% of the visible near-term cash flow growth.

Valuation

At roughly C$7.50 ($5.70) per share and 83.2M shares outstanding (including the latest capital raise), the market capitalization computes to C$624M, or $475M in US denomination.

At the end of March, the company had $148M (C$194.6M) in cash on its balance sheet. Since then, it has raised $228M (C$300M) and paid $300M for the Voisey's Bay stream. Allowing for a couple of small transactions since then, plus some corporate costs we estimate a cash position of roughly $60M at present, and a net debt position of $53M pro forma of the Ramu stream, which will be covered comfortably by the $80M revolver. Using this estimate, we calculate an enterprise value of $528M.

Physical cobalt holdings presently amount to 2981.7 tonnes at various grades worth around $230M using $35/lb as we have done in this article so far - or 44% of the enterprise value. (Viewed differently, we could also count the physical cobalt as cash-equivalent and lower the assumed enterprise value to $298M).

Let's crunch some numbers to get an idea of the value of the two latest deals next, and let's use discounted cash flows as the measure in this exercise. The mining industry has developed a habit of using a discount rate of 5% for such valuation purposes, and streaming companies have commonly adopted this habit as well. There is a strong argument to be made that this habit does not properly reflect the inherent risks of most mining investments, and we wholeheartedly agree with this line of thought. We will therefore adopt a significantly more conservative approach for our base case and apply a 10% discount rate instead.

The table below summarizes the back of the envelop where we calculated annual cash flows from the Ramu stream attributable to Cobalt27 going forward.

(Source: author)

N.B. The market value of the metals attributable to Cobalt27 amounts to $14M for the cobalt and $13.8M for the nickel annually, assuming current market prices. Cobalt27 is paying $4/lb cobalt and $1/lb nickel. After deduction of these costs we arrive at annual cash flows of $12.4M and $11.8M for the two metals respectively, or $24.2M in total.

Assuming current market prices for nickel ($6.90/lb) and cobalt ($35/lb), and also assuming 90% payability for both metals in concentrate, and accounting for the agreed price Cobalt27 will be paying ($4/lb for cobalt, and $1/lb for nickel) we estimate annual cash flows of $24.2M attributable to Cobalt27 from the Ramu stream.

N.B. there are 2204.6 lbs in each metric tonne.

Current reserves support 20+ years of mining at Ramu, and additional resources support expectations of extending this mine life well beyond the 30-year mark. Let's continue to make conservative assumptions in our valuation and base our valuation on 20 years of mining nevertheless. Assuming steady state production at nameplate levels (which is below current performance) these cash flows add up to an NPV (10%) of $227M for the Ramu stream.

Moving on to the Voisey's Bay stream, we note that VALE is providing a concise timeline to production, and therefore, we decided to value the stream using a DCF model as well, with full consideration of the 2.5 years to initial production. Our model accounts for mine ramp-up, and also for cobalt production dropping off slightly in the latter years of the current 14 years mine plan, as well as the eventual shift in the price payable by Cobalt27. Using the same general assumptions as before we jotted down the table below on the back of our trusted envelope, computing an NPV(10%) of $264.2M for the Voisey's Bay stream.

(Source: author)

Cobalt27 owns a number of royalties on exploration and development properties. In order to stick with our highly conservative approach for our valuation base case, we will ignore the value of these royalties and will view them as "Blue Sky upside" to be discussed in a separate section of this article. We will also ignore the value of the company's shareholding in Highland Pacific and treat that as Blue Sky as well.

Alas, despite our highly conservative approach, the sum of the three considered parts ($230M for the physical cobalt, $227M for the Ramu stream, and $264M for the Voisey's Bay stream) still add up to $721M. This leaves us with $668 (C$890) after removing the net debt, or C$10.70 per share - indicating an upside of 41% to the current share price as a first data point for the formulation of our price target.

Now, consider the projected combined cash flows from Ramu and Voisey's Bay in the chart below for an alternative perspective on Cobalt27's valuation.

(Source: author)

(Source: author)

As outlined in the table above Cobalt27 is currently trading at 12.3x annualized near-term cash flow, and just 6.1x visible 2021 cash flows (after backing out the physical cobalt); whereas peers such as Sandstorm Gold (SAND), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), Royal Gold (RGLD), or Wheaton Precious Metals are trading at multiples of 18 or higher. Granted, these peers are more senior, more diversified, and typically deal in precious metals which earns them a premium; however, we could still use these comparables for another stab at a valuation for Cobalt27.

To this end, the table below calculates the share price and the associated upside by 2021 when Voisey's Bay comes online for three different CF-multiple scenarios.

(Source: author)

Simply keeping the CF-multiple constant at the current ~12x, against our 2021 cash flow estimated above, implies an upside of 63.2%. However, Cobalt27 is fast establishing its name and standing, and an increase towards the range applied by the market to its peer group would seem utterly achievable given its performance and capability to strike deals so far, and given the longevity of the streams. If the market increases the CF-multiple to 15, then our upside rises to 94.6%; and if the market decides to increase the CF-multiple to 18, we would be looking at more than a double by 2021. Keep in mind, that this multiple still represents the lower bound of the range of the company's peer group.

One can skin this cat in various ways and end up with a fair price somewhere between 50% and 100% above the current share price. We therefore cannot help but conclude that Cobalt27 is currently under-valued, and we are targeting a re-visit of the 52-week high at C$13.50 in the near-term, implying an 80% upside from current levels.

So, the logical next question is:

Why Undervalued?

As discussed earlier in this piece cobalt has been promoted excessively over the past couple of years, and significant amounts of hot money have been thrown almost indiscriminately at the metal and its proxies - some of it undoubtedly also at Cobalt27. A rally in the actual metal price further supported the sudden interest in this former niche metal; however, the 20% correction in the cobalt price since March finally seems to have reigned in the hot money in-flows, and the pendulum has swung back.

In the case of Cobalt27, we submit that the company was carried to its C$13.60 high in March by this general hot money move; and as stated before, we saw absolutely no correlation between this share price in mid-March and the company's asset base at the time. However, as Cobalt27 has subsequently corrected along with the metal price and all other cobalt names as shown in the chart below, the company's portfolio has made a quantum leap by way of the two discussed acquisition. All of a sudden, the asset base could quite easily support a share price at or even above the March highs; but the market has left Cobalt27 for dead along with other cobalt names (which mostly actually deserve this treatment).

In our view, the market has thrown out the bathwater, just as the baby went in - and right now, we have Cobalt27 exactly where we want it: the corrective move has overshot to the downside, just as the asset base finally lives up to our original high expectations. In our view, this is an opportunity with near-perfect timing; and one we are taking full advantage of as we are making Cobalt27 a core position in our resource sector portfolio.

Blue Sky Upside

So far, we have only considered a very conservative base case, and we have deliberately ignored a number of aspects which are slightly more speculative in nature but nevertheless have the potential to add value over time.

Obviously, there is the cobalt price first and foremost. If someone has read this far, chances they agree with our bullish outlook for the cobalt price. After all, Cobalt27 offers pure-play exposure to this particular metal. We strongly believe the cobalt price is currently completing an overdue correction, and we expect the cobalt price to continue its rally before long. Cobalt27 will benefit directly via its physical holdings on the one hand; and in a leveraged manner via its streams on the other.

Cobalt27 also holds a number of royalties on exploration and development projects and in a rising cobalt environment one or the other may actually come into production and provide a boost to Cobalt27 cash flow statement. The table we inserted earlier in this article provides the salient information on these streams. Especially the royalty on RNC Minerals' (OTCQX:RNKLF) (formerly known as Royal Nickel) Dumont project, and the royalty on Scandium International Mining's (OTC:SCYYF) Nyngan project come to mind in this context. We have reasons to be skeptical about the prospects of both, but higher metal prices could alleviate many of our reservations and provide the backdrop for a surprise to the upside. Both projects are termed "shuffle-ready" and both probably require a strong partner to turn them into producing mines. In theory, both projects could be producing within two or three years but in both cases, funding has not been finalized, and might prove elusive.

The company's 13% stake in Highland Pacific is worth roughly $12M at the current share price quoted on the ASX and exchange rate. This company has been on our radar for some time, and we have developed a lot of respect for its performance. It controls a number of other projects, and especially, the Frieda River project has a lot of potential. Cobalt27 is the largest shareholder, and it will benefit from Highlands Pacific continuing to create shareholder value going forward.

The most tangible upside, however, comes from the two projects we discussed earlier in more detail. Both Ramu and Voisey's Bay have large reserves, and plenty of additional resources to justify mine life extensions or plant expansions. Cobalt27 would benefit from such upside at no additional cost and we would argue that such upside is rather tangible at both Ramu and Voisey's Bay.

Catalysts

Actual closure of the Ramu stream will be the next catalyst; and following this closure, Q3 will most likely mark the first quarter for Cobalt27 to report free cash flow. This will turn the company into the only cash-flowing cobalt pure play, a veritable selling point, in our view. And given the accelerating cash flow run way to 2021 and beyond, we predict that Cobalt27 will be viewed as the logical go-to name for investors interested in energy metals in general and cobalt in particular.

In this context, it is worth taking note that Cobalt27 has announced a dividend policy with quarterly payments set to commence as soon as the Ramu stream closes. Dividends are not material to our investment thesis, but they have the potential to appeal to a certain class of investors and therefore broaden the shareholder base.

Cobalt27 is currently negotiating other streaming deals, and we believe any diversification in cash flow sources and counterparties will assist in reminding the market of the fundamental value in Cobalt27.

And finally, for what it's worth, we look to the share price chart and note support around current levels which might well provide the base for the pendulum to terminate its swing to the downside and gather momentum for another swing northwards. The fundamentals would certainly support such a move back to (and beyond) the mean, and technical indicators are also increasingly starting to indicate a bottom.

Downside

Cobalt27 very much looks like a falling knife to us, and we rarely try to catch sharp kitchen implements before they reach a floor. This time is different, and we have already made our purchase based on the conviction that this floor cannot be far away, and the bounce will be quick and powerful.

The physical cobalt position already makes up half the enterprise value, leaving very little space at all for the demonstrable value of the other assets. As we have shown, the Ramu stream just by itself is already sufficient to support a market valuation at current levels on top of the physical cobalt; and so is the Voisey's Bay stream. How can the market possibly fit both those assets into the current market cap?

Can the share price go lower from here? Sure, markets don't always act rationally, and knives sometimes fall further than expected purely on momentum. However, we submit that the pendulum has swung a long way into the undervalued territory already, and we have probably seen the worst of this downside move. The current valuation simply does not leave much space at all for the company's royalties and streams, and value-compression already has reached an extreme. We believe that this value compression is already acting as a cushion to break the tumble of the knife, and we are not expecting much downside from here at all. Make that 10% maximum downside, sufficient to form a bottom from the share price can re-launch.

Takeaway & Investment Thesis

Cobalt is getting plenty of coverage as a vital component in battery technology, and critical material for the EV "revolution". Cobalt supply is set to lag behind demand for some time to come, and we see a high probability for the cobalt price to continue its rally. We also see plenty of reasons to expect ongoing and increasing market interest in this metal, with strictly limited options to gain exposure.

Cobalt27 will very soon be the only cash-flowing cobalt pure play on the market and is set to become the go-to name for investors looking to add cobalt to their portfolio. Visible growth to 2021 and beyond makes for an attractive cash flow runway, and the quality and longevity of the company's assets and counterparties provides stability for the cash flows outlook.

We have made an entry into Cobalt27 with expectations of 80% upside in the near-term, a target that would simply require a reflection of a very conservative base case. Looking out a couple of years, we see Cobalt27 go much higher as valuation multiples inch closer to the peer group norm, the cobalt price rallies, more deals are closed, and dividend investors discover the stock. We are looking at a double in the mid-term for all these reasons, and we would not be surprised if some of the mentioned upside factors add value beyond that.

And Before We Go... Please consider a subscription to Itinerant's Musings, with exclusive access to our small and mid-cap ideas, a lively community, regular commentary and outlook on metal prices. We'd love to have you on board.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBLLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.