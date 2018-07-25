Scorpio Bulkers Is On A Roll

I'm bullish on the sector, SALT is our top midsize play. I believe there is 25% upside just to current net asset values.

SALT reported solid earnings on Monday. They are boosting liquidity and might return some cash via repurchases.

Scorpio Bulkers is a modern dry bulk pureplay: 56 controlled vessels on the water with an average age of two years.

Image Credit: Scorpio Bulkers, Q2-18 Presentation

Scorpio Bulkers Overview

Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) is a modern dry bulk pureplay, with 56 vessels currently on the water and an average fleet age of just two years (versus expected lifespan of 20-25+ years). Their primary business model is providing capacity for the world’s major shipping routes in the coal, iron ore, steel products, and grain trades. Each one of these sectors is seeing sustained demand growth while the forward supply of dry bulk vessels (defined by the current outstanding orderbook) is near all-time lows.

I’m bullish on the industry overall, and we're currently seeing multi-year highs in the benchmark Baltic Dry Index ("BDI") readings. SALT has been a steady performer, continually posting stronger results and improving the balance sheet, yet the stock has been a weak performer this year.

SALT is part of the dry bulk shipping sector, which also includes Diana Shipping, Inc. (DSX), DryShips (DRYS), Eagle Bulk (EGLE), Genco Shipping (GNK), Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL), Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NM), Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM), Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB), Star Bulk Carriers Corp., Seanergy Maritime, and Ship Finance International Limited (SFL). I am bullish on several of these names and have posted additional in-depth research reports on Value Investor’s Edge. This report will reiterate on why I like SALT today.

SALT has approximately 76M shares outstanding for a current market cap of nearly $550M. They offer a token yield of 1.1%.

Dry Bulk Performance

The Baltic Dry Index ("BDI") is based on the averages of Capesize, Panamax, and Supramax daily time-charter equivalent ("TCE") earnings. As shown below, we've been in a consistent uptrend since we hit all-time lows in February 2016. The chart below shows the 5-year performance of the index, and we're currently seeing multi-year highs! (1776 recorded on 24 July)

Source: Bloomberg, Baltic Exchange Dry Index

The one-year chart is very positive and shows the likely upcoming seasonal strength. If trends continue, we could literally be "off the charts" in just a few weeks...

Source: Bloomberg, Baltic Exchange Dry Index

Scorpio highlighted their growing fundamentals in their recent investor presentation, which not only shows tremendous growth on a y/y basis, but especially on a q/q basis! Note that SALT was negatively impacted in Q1-18 due to temporary delivery dislocations due to their 10 vessel expansion program.

Source: Scorpio Bulkers, Q2-18 Supplemental Presentation, Slide 4

Why Invest In Scorpio Bulkers?

Besides the clear improving market fundamentals as evidenced above, there are several key reasons why I believe SALT is one of the best choices.

Modern Assets & Strong Values

SALT controls 56 ships on the water (including 3 bareboat-financed vessels) with an average age of just 2 years. According to VesselsValue, the pre-eminent source for live ship valuations, SALT’s current fleet is worth $1.32B, inclusive of BB-in vessels (note: 'Total Fleet' value shown below excludes the value of one of their bareboat leased vessels).

Source: VesselsValue, Scorpio Bulkers Fleet

As market performance improves, I expect these vessel valuations to improve to the upside along with additional cash flows to the balance sheet.

Strong Balance Sheet & Growing Liquidity

As of Q2-18 earnings results, SALT has $80M in direct liquidity and carries a D/A of just 49%. Furthermore, they are striving to further increase liquidity with guidance to nearly "$2 per share" of liquidity by next quarter.

SALT shares are cheap and management knows it. They have $30M still available on their repurchase program and despite a pause during Q2 to focus on boosting liquidity, I suspect they might start buying shares very soon.

Regulation Ready

There are two major regulations that will impact the shipping sector within the next 2-3 years: Ballast Water Management ("BWM") and the Global Sulfur Limit. Both of these regulations are excellent for the environment, but they have the potential to completely upend industry dynamics.

Specifically, compliance with the BWM requirements, which will be enforced beginning in 2019, will cost firms between $500k and $1.5M per vessel plus a significant offhire time relay for retrofits and installations. 100% of SALT's ships are already fully compliant.

The sulfur limits begin in January 2020 and will lead to increased fuel costs for all vessels. SALT's fleet is 100% modern design eco models, which means they will significantly outperform older peers, earning several thousand dollars more per day, per ship, than less modern peers (virtually every other dry bulk shipping company fleet) in the future higher cost environment.

The slide below highlights the ballast water treatment installation:

Source: Scorpio Bulkers, March 2018 Presentation, slide 26.

Best Supply/Demand Balance

The overall dry bulk industry has a very favorable forward supply/demand balance, with demand poised to grow by 4-5% per year for nearly all of the major cargo routes. Additionally, future supply is set to grow at the slowest pace that we've seen in the past two decades. The entire industry is set to benefit, but the prospects are even better for the ship types owned by SALT.

Scorpio is exposed to three of the strongest overall trade routes: iron ore (+ steel products), grains, and coal, but their medium-sized ships give them more diversity of cargoes.

Source: March 2018 Presentation, Slide 13

While larger bulk vessels focus primarily on iron ore and coal and smaller bulk vessels stick to the minor bulks like forestry products and minerals, SALT occupies a ‘sweet spot' with their midsize Ultramax and Kamsarmax vessels, which ensures steady employment prospects.

Healthy Banking Relationships

Scorpio Bulkers has a strong relationship with their banks and is in full compliance with all debt requirements. They took the responsible path to raise equity during 2016, and they were the first to normalize relations with their banks by forgoing covenant waivers and resuming full debt payments.

SALT continues to secure new loan facilities at very favorable terms (LIBOR+1.8% to L+2.4%) and I believe this will enable them to keep growing without excessive equity requirements. On the recent earnings call, they announced several new sale leaseback transactions, achieving nearly 70% leverage with very low financing costs (around LIBOR+2%).

Dividend Payer, Turning to Repurchases

We predicted that SALT would be the first dividend payer last fall, and they followed through on this expectation with the initiation of a small $0.02/qtr dividend. During their conference call, they downplayed the odds of higher near-term payouts, but did seem interested in repurchasing shares.

With the stock trading at nearly a 25% discount to NAV, this is the most logical capital allocation choice.

Earnings Review

As part of our exclusive earnings coverage on Value Investor's Edge, we cover over 50 shipping firms. Scorpio Bulkers was the first to report during this earnings season and I was pleased with results. I've included some of our focus questions below.

For more information, I suggest also referencing the earnings press release, conference call transcript, and the official earnings slides.

Overall Thoughts:

Direct Q2 results exactly in-line. Forward guidance on Kamsarmax was better than expected... So overall, the press release results were a slight beat of my expectations. Profit-wise, I expected 0-3 cents, SALT reported 1 cent, but they are better positioned for Q3-18.

The one downside was that they didn't seem to repurchase any shares since April. Prices were higher at first, but some decent buying opportunities arose in June. Per my understanding they are restricted from repurchasing for up to 48 hours, but if prices remain in the high-$6 or low-$7, I expect them to participate, potentially as soon as Wednesday.

They had $80M in cash, doing some refinances to build liquidity at surprisingly lower interest rates... They claim to be able to finish the next quarter with around $2/sh in cash ($150Mish). I think they have enough clear firepower to do $20M or so of repurchases (up to 3M shares) while still adding liquidity and having enough reserves to call out the SLTB in the mid-7% range, further boosting EPS.

If they are being accurate on the financings (nearly 70% leverage at under LIBOR + 200 bps), then these are some of the best I've ever seen. Kudos to them! Zero capex remains for SALT... Seems to still be missed by the market here. They also shared that their traditional financing facilities are rolling over at LIBOR + lower/mid 200s, which is a good rate.

Focus Question Review:

1) Lead-Off Commentary? Trade War?

Scorpio Bulkers was the first player to report Q2-18 earnings, and they have almost sole spot exposure unlike Diana Shipping (DSX) who will report later in the week. I was interested to see the latest commentary for demand curves, including recent developments in the coal markets and grain markets. In particular the shift of Chinese buyers away from US soybeans is an interesting development as it could lead to a sort of triangulation between the US, South America, and Asia.

They were bullish on the Capesize rates running and suspect this will continue to pull up Kamsarmaxes. On soybeans, they note that US prices have already plummeted more than the 25% of the tariff, so they suspect the US-China trade might just continue on a normal basis. They suggest demand for all commodities has been strong, showing gains q/q.

2) Attempt At Repurchases?

I was hoping we might have seen up to 1M shares repurchased. Unfortunately, they didn't buy any, but their liquidity is quite strong and they hinted we might see some allocation this quarter.

They gave bullish suggestions, hinting the only reason they weren't buying in the high-$6s was due to blackout, suggesting they might repurchase on high volume weak days, and also suggesting "the best fleet out there to buy is our own." We'll have to see what happens, but I like the tone and the pricing.

Conclusion: Bullish On SALT, Reiterate $9.00

Scorpio Bulkers continues to execute, but they are priced cheaper than the majority of their peers. SALT remains one of my favorite ways to get exposure to the well-balanced midsize segments. Capesize is the 'hot' sector of the moment, and I own several investments there, but Scorpio Bulkers has a better overall cargo mix for the long term.

SALT has arguably the best fleet in the world and yet they trade at a discount to peers. Utilizing the latest live fleet valuations, I've calculated a current net asset value ("NAV") of nearly $9.00. If we use slightly more optimistic broker fleet valuations, the NAV is closer to $10.00.

Our current fair value target is $9.00 (25% upside), based on the more conservative NAV estimate. If markets perform more bullish than anticipated, this target could easily be revised higher.

Join Our Community Today Value Investor's Edge focuses on deep-value opportunities in shipping, industrials, midstreams, international opportunities, and special situations. Each member of our analyst team is singularly focused, which means you benefit from the strongest expertise in a single sector while also gaining access to opportunities in related markets. We seek opportunities to exploit market disconnects while providing regular previews and reviews on the sectors we cover. Best of all, our community is full of highly skilled researchers and traders with a vibrant live chat platform. Earnings season coverage is ongoing- fully exclusive reports on more than 50 firms! Click here to sign up, and quickly improve your investing game.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SALT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.