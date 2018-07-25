BBVA: Currency Headwinds Make Santander A Better Income Play

BBVA (BBVA) has an attractive dividend yield, but its competitor Banco Santander (SAN) seems to be a better choice because it has a similar business profile, slightly higher yield and lower currency risk.

BBVA is a retail and commercial bank based in Spain and is one of the largest banks in the world. The bank was founded in 1857 and has expanded its operations throughout the world, being nowadays present in more than 30 countries. It has about 72 million customers and close to $800 billion in total assets.

It has a market capitalization of about $46 billion and trades on the New York Stock Exchange, where its shares have good liquidity. Its closest peer is Santander, even though other peers include Citigroup (C), HSBC (HSBC) or ING (ING).

Emerging Markets And Growth

Like its competitor Santander, BBVA is one of the European banks with higher geographical diversification, as the bank is significantly exposed to both developed and emerging markets. Beyond its domestic operation, other important markets for the bank are Turkey, Mexico, and Latin America.

During the past year, some 60% of its revenues were generated in emerging markets, while the rest comes from developed markets. This is a similar profile to its closest competitor Santander, even though the geographic exposure of the two banks is quite different because BBVA does not have significant exposure to Brazil or the U.K, two of the most important markets for Santander. Indeed, BBVA’s largest market, measured by net profit, is Mexico by far (40% of earnings) while Spain and Turkey have weights of about 16%.

This exposure to emerging markets can be a double-edge sword, in the sense that over the long term, growth prospects are good, but short-term issues can affect negatively investor sentiment quite rapidly.

Indeed, even though emerging markets have higher growth prospects than developed ones due to a lower level of banking penetration and higher GDP growth, this is currently being underappreciated by outgrowing forex headwinds and political risk in BBVA’s key markets.

Operationally, trends across BBVA’s major markets are still strong, but currency fluctuations have led to increasing earnings volatility in the recent past. This creates some distortion of its underlying financial performance and has been a reason for some underperformance compared to the European banking sector since the beginning of 2018.

Beyond its structural growth expected in emerging markets, another key growth engine is digitalization as BBVA has been one of the leading banks in Europe pushing customers into digital channels. Its number of digital customers increased by 25% in 2017 to more than 22 million, mobile customers were up by 44% and digital sales were boosted by 28% year on year, showing that BBVA is having a good traction of its digital push.

This digital push means that BBVA is adapting quite well its business model for the changing industry landscape, which is very important to maintain a leading position in the future against the rise of new competitors, like fintech companies. The banks that more rapidly adapt their activities to the digital era are the ones more likely to be successful in the long term, and BBVA seems to be well positioned to remain competitive in the years to come.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, BBVA has delivered improved results over the past few years, supported by favorable economic conditions across its main markets. However, for a bank significantly exposed to emerging markets, its growth has not been impressive as the bank has been affected by one-off issues and currency headwinds over the past couple of years.

In 2017, BBVA has maintained a positive operative momentum with top line increasing to more than €25.2 billion ($29.2 billion), up by 2.5% from the previous year. At constant currencies, its growth was much stronger (7.9% year on year), as the bank was penalized by weaker emerging currencies against the Euro in the year.

Net interest income (NII) and fees growth were quite strong (close to 10% growth at constant currencies), while net trading income and other income declined in the year. Investors usually consider NII and fee growth as more sustainable over the long term, which means that BBVA’s top line quality mix has improved and this is usually an important reason for investors to apply a higher valuation multiple.

Beyond revenue growth, BBVA also reported improved efficiency metrics, measured by its cost-to-income ratio of 49.5%, a decline of more than 250 basis points (bps) in the year. This efficiency level is already much better than for most of its European peers (average at about 60%), but BBVA still has room for improvement through its digitalization initiatives and cost-cutting efforts, like branches and staff reductions across its markets.

On the other hand, contrary to past years, the bank’s credit quality was not a major driver of earnings growth, given that its cost of risk ratio increased by 3 bps in 2017, showing that its credit losses are already at a steady state after several years of improvement following the Spanish housing crisis (its cost of risk ratio was 159 bps in 2013 and declined every year until 2016).

Despite its sound operating environment with revenues going up, better efficiency and sound risk metrics, BBVA’s earnings increased by only 1.3% to €3.5 billion ($4.06 billion), impacted by a one-time loss of more than €1.1 billion ($1.27 billion) related to an impairment in its Telefonica (TEF) stake (BBVA is the largest shareholder with a stake above 5%). Without this effect, BBVA’s net profit would have been above €4.6 billion ($5.4 billion), or up by more than 30% compared to the previous year.

Its return on equity [ROE], a key measure of profitability within the banking sector, was only 6.4% based on reported earnings. This is still below the bank’s cost of equity and the European banking sector average (at about 7%), showing that its profitability was clearly impacted by the one-off loss in its Telefonica stake. Without this effect, its ROE would have been 8.5%, a level that still fails to impress.

During the first quarter of 2018, BBVA continued to be impacted by adverse currency changes, leading to lower reported gross income (-4.5% year on year), while based on constant currencies it achieved growth of 4.2%. This shows that BBVA’s large exposure to emerging markets is a positive factor for underlying results, but currency swings can have a big impact on reported figures in the short term.

Its efficiency and credit quality were quite stable during the quarter, with a cost-to-income ratio slightly below 49% and an unchanged cost of risk ratio of 85 bps. This resulted in a lower operating income (-4% YoY) as the underlying performance was not enough to offset currency losses, while based on constant currencies, the bank increased operating income by 5.1%.

Going forward, BBVA is expected to maintain good underlying growth figures, boosted by a supportive macroeconomic environment in most markets, higher efficiency and sound asset quality, but its financial figures may continue to be volatile due to currency swings.

Indeed, the Turkish Lira is the main headwind in the short term and the recent decision by Turkey’s central bank to hold rates was not received well by the market and the lira plunged on July 24 against the euro (it is down by about 25% since the beginning of 2018).

This is another blow to BBVA’s earnings and is expected to continue to impact negatively the bank’s top and bottom lines in the next few quarters, even considering that BBVA hedges about 50% of its Turkish earnings contribution to the overall group figures.

Capital And Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, BBVA has a weaker capital position than most of its peers, despite having much higher exposure to higher-risk markets, like Turkey or Mexico. At the end of the first quarter, its fully loaded core equity Tier 1 (FL CET1) ratio was 11.5%, pro-forma for the sale of its Chilean unit and the sale of real estate assets to Cerberus. This is somewhat below the average of the European banking sector (around 12%), even though it is not a big issue in the short term.

Even though this capital ratio is more or less in-line with the bank’s medium-term target (FL CET1 ratio >11%), it means that the bank does not have an excess capital position and therefore it can’t be much aggressive regarding its shareholder remuneration policy.

Indeed, the bank has delivered a scrip (issue of new shares) and cash dividend over the past few years, which is a clear indication that it needed to rebuild capital. Related to 2017 earnings, the bank has distributed a cash dividend of €0.26 ($0.30) per share, an increase of 36% from the previous cash dividend. Its dividend payout ratio based on cash dividends was only 38%, thus BBVA is still retaining a significant part of its annual earnings to build capital.

Going forward, BBVA has guided for two cash payments per year, expected to be distributed in April and October. According to analysts’ estimates, BBVA’s dividend is expected to be €0.28 ($0.325) per share related to 2018 earnings, an increase of 7.7% from the previous year. At its current share price, BBVA has a forward dividend yield of around 4.5%. Its dividend payout ratio is expected to be below 40%, in-line with its current dividend policy.

Conclusion

BBVA has an attractive profile due to its good exposure to emerging markets and successful push towards digitalization. However, its exposure to Turkey has led to an adverse currency impact in the recent past, something that is expected to affect its earnings growth in the short term.

Its peer Santander is also a good income investment, as I’ve analyzed previously, and seems to be a better choice right now, as both banks have a similar business profile, but Santander is enjoying a better macroeconomic environment in its main markets compared to BBVA. Additionally, Santander is offering a slightly higher dividend yield and pays four dividends per year, having therefore a higher income appeal than BBVA.

