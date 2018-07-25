Why Disney Could Soon Be A Top Story Stock

Disney's narrative at this stage is beginning to look intriguing and it could well take pole position among the top story stocks by the year end.

New contenders for story stocks could emerge. Especially as the bull market matures and sector rotation occurs.

These stocks are momentum-driven and often see quick price reversals when their narrative starts to flag.

Story Stocks: The Lead Actors Of This Blockbuster Bull Run

Every bull market has its fair share of story stocks (Remember how Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) was once the most valuable company in the world in March 2000?) and so does this one. This bull market, inarguably the longest ever, has been embodied by the tech-pack and within that pack — encased in a Kevlar vest —lies its beating heart: The FAANG stocks.

Now, investing in story stocks doesn't in any manner typecast an investor as one having poor acumen. This approach is as focused as any other alpha-generation strategies. What can be said with certainty though is this: Story stocks aren't for Value Investors (since nearly all story stocks come a cropper when evaluated through traditional value-focused filters).

These stocks are the preferred habitat of three kinds of investors:

Momentum-driven investors

Swing trading investors

Short sellers

Among these investor-types, the shorts are the most riled up group right now. 2018 has been a good year for them. Ah, they sniff the air with relish and smell blood. Netflix (NFLX) has been nicked; Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), and Google (GOOG) have been jettisoned during market reversals; and Amazon (AMZN) could be subject to the winner's curse.

Even outside the FAANG pack, that bizarre story-stock-nay-urban-legend called Tesla (TSLA) has constantly been in the crosshairs of shorts (Tesla longs - that whistle in the wind you hear as a tiny metal object whizzes past your ears, those soft pings you hear constantly are the shorts taking aim at you).

My premise is: There doesn't have to be a defined number of story stocks. Narratives of yesteryears can flag. New contenders (and monikers) could emerge. Especially, when a bull market matures and sector rotation occurs.

Disney's Narrative Is Beginning To Look Intriguing

Disney (DIS), in my opinion, is poised to take pole position among story stocks by this year end. Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) conceding the fight for Fox's (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) assets to Disney is just the kind of tailwind Disney needed. And, No: This isn't some kind of pyrrhic victory for Disney shareholders (Comcast's $65 billion all-cash bid for Fox, made immediately after AT&T's (NYSE:T) acquisition of Time Warner, forced Disney to up its bid for Fox from $52.4 billion to $71.3 billion).

Disney's — impending — Fox deal needs to be looked at for it really is: An obdurate eyes-on-the-prize acquisition.

Sure, Disney will use the acquired assets to try and lift stalled revenues (sales at Disney grew at a 5-year CAGR of 5.45%; well below the industry average of 7%), but this acquisition isn't only about revenue addition.

This is Disney's clearest intent to maintain leadership in the global media and entertainment industry.

Disney, on a standalone basis — before the story of the Fox acquisition is baked in — is a fantastic value pick anyway (as the following assessment will demonstrate). Investor concerns were largely around the firm's growth prospects which the Fox acquisition seems to have allayed.

Any valuation approach must begin with that most tangible balance-sheet item: Cash. And since EBITDA is a measure of the cash profit made by a company in a given year, I first compared the: EBITDA margin, Operating income margin and Net profit margin (companies with low net income margins typically tend to draw focus to EBITDA margins which are always the higher of the two and hence, including EBIT margins and Net profit margins make the comparison more meaningful) of Disney with its peers:

Name EBITDA Margin Operating Income Margin Net Profit Margin Disney 29.89% 24.81% 20.16% Netflix 10.37% 9.82% 7.13% 21st Century Fox 21.76% 19.74% 13.76% CBS Corp. 19.24% 17.65% 7.94% Discovery 11.54% 5.68% -7.4% Viacom 22.02% 20.33% 16.74%

Source: Bloomberg

Ah, but the naysayer points to Disney's staggering debt pile: $25.30 billion. Admittedly, Disney has the largest outstanding debt among its peers, so I looked at a relative comparison of the following quantitative metrics:

Total debt-to-total assets (to reduce the impact of $25.30 billion viewed in isolation)

Return-on-assets

ROE

ROIC (to temper the effects of leverage, if any)

Economic value added (to assess the performance of Bob Iger & Co)

Name Total Debt/Total Assets Return on Assets ROE ROIC EVA ($M) Disney 26.42% 12.09% 25.80% 16.11% 5.13k Netflix 34.18% 5.05% 26.01% 4.91% Omitted* 21st Century Fox 39.26% 7.68% 23.66% 13.24% 2.22k CBS Corp. (NYSE:CBS) 48.75% 5.14% 46.01% 15.07% 1.09k Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) 65.72% -2.22% -11.44% 0.47% -2.07k Viacom (NYSE:VIA) 46.92% 9.32% 37.52% 13.66% 1.16k

Source: Bloomberg

*EVA is usually used to compare mature companies, and hence, an EVA measure for Netflix wouldn't have been fair.

Standout metrics such as these will come in handy for Disney as key upcoming developments could shift it into a new orbit.

The Telecommunications Reboot

Late last year, after an annual review, S&P and MSCI thought the present Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) needed a revision.

Acknowledging the winds of change sweeping the world of communications, they said:

The Telecommunication Services sector will be renamed the Communications Service sector and include all companies that "facilitate communication and offer related content and information through various media"

Walt Disney will join the newly formed Communications Services sector after market close on September 28, 2018.

The final stages of a bull market are often characterised by rotation out of high growth sectors into the more defensive sectors. Especially, as the frequency of market reversals increase. Take for instance the market reaction to the first shots fired in the trade war. Staples, utilities, real estate, and telecom returned stunning gains in June 2018.

The newly constituted Communications Services sector offers investors a good 'blend' of growth (Example: Facebook) and defensive companies (Example: AT&T) and could be the beneficiary of a rotation out of the richly valued Technology and Consumer Discretionary sectors. Disney could especially benefit if the Communications Services sector is overweighted (as the largest media and entertainment company; and since the key M&A activities in the industry — a constant tug over the last two years — have finally played out)

One Asset Holds The Key

This is how Disney's assets would stack up after the Fox acquisition:

Source

I bet Disney baiters are looking at this image right now and seeing red when their gaze locks upon ESPN. Bulls, on the other hand, may more likely be looking, eyes gleaming with joy, at say, Hulu. The key to Disney's turnaround could quite simply be market access though.

Remember, I said Disney's narrative is beginning to look intriguing. And, anything that is common knowledge — the cord-cutting on ESPN and the 60% controlling stake in Hulu — cannot be intriguing. So what gives? Is there a facet to this acquisition that isn't yet common knowledge in the broader investor community?

The answer to that question probably lies in that nondescript orange-shaded element in the bottom right corner of this image: Star TV, a fully-owned subsidiary of 21st Century Fox.

Star TV: Disney's Lodestar In The Battle For India

India is the go-to destination for all over-the-top players today as they seek to increase subscriber growth. Netflix, Facebook, Amazon, and Google have all made early inroads and have chosen to grow organically. In contrast, Disney has, despite starting earlier (Walt Disney India was formed in August 1993), muddled through. Until now, that is. The Fox acquisition ensures Disney doesn't have to step into the battle for India holding a penknife; Star TV's assets provide Disney the bazooka it needs to up the ante in India.

Star TV India: Quick Facts

Reaches approximately 700 million viewers a month across India and more than 100 countries

30,000 hours of content

60+ channels

Estimated $500 million of EBITDA in 2018 and an expected $1 billion in 2020

Source

The Holy Grail Of Entertainment In India

India with its potential one billion smartphone users will be a keenly contested market. And, thanks to Reliance Jio's massive push into broadband, those one billion smartphone users will have access to a streaming-supportive 4G LTE network.

Two themes hold the Holy Grail for winning the Media and Entertainment space in India: Bollywood and Cricket. And Fox's Star TV India dominates both.

Indeed, even while Netflix fervently hunts for its next 100 million subscribers in India, Hotstar — an Indian digital, mobile entertainment and streaming platform owned by Star TV India — has established a substantial lead over its much larger competitors:

Source: Counterpoint Research

In view of these points, Disney is, I believe, a great stock to accumulate at these levels. Investors who have the time horizon may consider a holding period at least until 2021 to see the results from Disney's concerted efforts, to kick-start growth, play out.

Interestingly, Murdoch first thought of a possible deal with Disney after Fox-owned Star TV, in September 2017, narrowly managed to stave away Facebook from a $2.6 billion deal for the Indian Premier League, a spectacular potpourri of Cricket and Bollywood-style entertainment, watched by nearly 500 million people in India and worldwide.

It's only fitting then that India holds the key to this acquisition's denouement.

Come 2019, the ultimate dream merchant will look to woo a nation of a billion — with a billion dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.