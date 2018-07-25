Is Prologis A Good Dividend Growth Investment?

On July 16, Beyond Saving wrote an article titled "Why STAG is Not Best in Class" and compared Stag Industrials (STAG) to Prologis (PLD). Other than the fact that both are REITS that rent warehouses, I just don't see these two companies as being in the same class. Prologis is far larger than Stag and they don't compete for the same properties. In my mind comparing the two companies is like comparing Sugar Ray Leonard to Mohammad Ali. I think rather than comparing the two, just looking at Prologis and deciding if it's a good company to invest in and if it's selling at a value is the way to go. Currently the market price is a good value based on the expected future dividend payments.

Is Prologis a good investment partner?

I am a dividend growth investor. At the most basic level that means I want my portfolio to pay me a regularly growing stream of dividends. Beyond that there are many differences between how folks implement that. Different investors (and sometimes even the same investor at different times in their lives) place different levels of importance (and possible restrictions) on things like capital gains, yield, and dividend growth rate. I don't worry about capital gains (as long as the fundamentals of the company remain strong) but at times I will use them to increase my income or to improve the safety of my holdings. I use my DDM calculator to balance current dividends with dividend growth.

I always start my analysis of a company with my 4 investment keys: growing revenues or markets, growing profits or cash generation, managing debt well, and growing a well-supported dividend. I order them that way because each key is supported by the keys that proceed it. The growing dividend key is last because without the first 3 keys being satisfied, the dividend won't be growing for long.

Above is a YChart that I use fairly regularly in my analysis. It covers 3 of my 4 keys and is easy to produce. Since there isn't much point to going on if it doesn't look good on these 3 metrics, its best to get it out of the way quickly (that way one doesn't waste time researching candidates that will fail anyway).

On revenues I see the uptrend that I want. It isn't a straight line upwards, but it's a good solid trend. Growing revenues are important primarily so that it isn't getting harder to generate profits or cash. But I think I can live with them growing revenues by a billion dollars over 6 years. It will be hard but I will carry on. (As a side note because not everyone is a native speaker of English and because tone is harder to pick up in the written word, the last two sentences were intended as sarcasm.)

Next for REITS (certainly for equity REITS that own property they lease out to make money), FFO (Funds From Operations) is the metric to use to evaluate their profitability. The reason to use this rather than GAAP earnings Is because GAAP earnings includes a non-cash charge for depreciation and real estate doesn't really depreciate. So, again I am seeing the upward trend. It looks like a straight line up (if you look very closely it isn't quite) and that is great. Basically FFO per share is now around 4 times what is was in 2012. I see no reason to complain about such a rate of increase.

Looking at the dividends, I see a nice stair step pattern starting in 2014, so it has the 5 years of increases I use as my usual minimum. I'd like more, but 5 is still good enough. In 2007, the dividend was higher at $2 a share, but a bunch of stuff has changed since then. I think it's safe to not hold that against the company going forward.

On debt handling I look to see what Moody's has to say. I like Moody's because even on the free site they list why they are giving the rating they give and what might cause that rating to improve or deteriorate. So for Prologis Moody's gives them an A3 rating, that was upgraded from Baa1 in 2016. Moody's Is almost glowing about how Prologis has improved it debt coverage.

What does the latest earnings report say?

While historical information is useful, as it can be a guide to what the future holds, I can invest in the past. So the most recent earnings report will show me how the company is doing now and give me a better idea of what to expect in the future, where if I invest my results will be generated.

I like that in the latest announcement Prologis management upped guidance for the full year on several metrics even if they did miss on a couple this quarter.

So looking at the earnings call presentation, I will pull slides that best illustrate to me how the company is doing now and into the future.

This first slide shows that Prologis is a large company with a substantial global presence. I think this global reach is both a great asset and something of a liability. If current trade issues reach an impasse that could hurt Prologis. But while they might be the first to feel the impact of such a development, the general slowdown in the economy would impact them even if they didn't have such a global reach.

Generally, from the Q2 results I might be concerned about the decrease in FFO, but with management upping the guidance for the full year I am okay for now. I will look at what Q3 brings and my concerns will return if the YoY numbers again show a decline.

At this point I am prepared to say that Prologis satisfies all of my 4 keys and looks to be able to continue to do so into the near future at least. So I want to evaluate the safety of the dividend and how much I am willing to pay for the dividends.

From the 10-K, I see that management thinks its current rents are around 14% below market, so they expect rents to increase, even if market rents remain flat, when leases roll-over. They also have a long track record of that happening to base this claim on. To my way of thinking this gives management a lot of leverage to get better rents on renewal and that bodes well for increasing cash generation. They probably won't be able to get 14% better rent, but it seems likely they could get 10% or so.

How safe is the dividend?

If the idea is to buy a stock and collect a dividend from it, knowing that the company is in a position to pay it and grow it for a long time is important. Now while REITS, and other types of companies too, have several ways to get the cash to pay a dividend, cash flow from operations, often called CFFO or CFOA, is the most reliable long term place to get that cash. If a company's operating activities don't generate enough cash to pay for the dividends eventually the company will not be able to sell shares or borrow money to pay them.

With that in mind, the above YChart plots the difference between CFFO and the dividends paid out. What I want to see is that there is more CFFO than dividends for most years, and that over time that difference grows. The plot above does show that. I see such a trend for Prologis. It's not a straight line upwards and is somewhat bumpy. I will want to keep an eye on this number over the next couple of quarters to be sure that the last 2 quarters aren't the start of a decline. I think they are just a return to the mean after the big spike near the end of 2017, but I will want additional confirmation of that over the next few quarters.

Okay, let's take a look at how CFFO has to grow in order to still cover the dividend. I see that in 2017 CFFO was $1.687 billion. Since CFFO grew about 20% in 2017 from 2016, I think Prologis could very easily grow it another 10% for this year, which would make CFFO for the next 12 months say ~$1.855 billion. They have 1.4 million shares of preferred stock paying $4.27 a share (so take away $5.98 million from CFFO to determine coverage for the common shares). Last year they issued 1.5 million shares of common stock, but let's say when the wheels come off management decides to up that to 2% new shares each year. Let's also say that management starts issuing new preferred shares as well, say about 1% worth each year. I also assume that in 6 months' time PLD will raise the quarterly payments 4 cents a share. So what has to happen to CFFO on average each year over the next 5 years so that the dividend will remain covered by CFFO?

Using those numbers (and I don't really expect management to do so bad a job), the CFFO would have to fall on average 6% a year, or looked at in another way in 5 years' time the CFFO would have to shrink back to where it was in 2016. Now if the trade issues get totally out of hand I suppose that is possible, but Prologis does have long term contracts and is charging below market rent on many of its properties. I don't see things getting bad enough for long enough for this to happen. That says to me that the dividend and the 4.7% growth of the dividend I am predicting is very safe. I think the worst case will be that the dividend increase for a year or two will be only a token amount.

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that PLD has a 5 year history of annual dividend increases.

Given that PLD raises the dividend for the first payment of the year, I will assume that it raises it again by 4 cents for the first payment of 2019, giving me a total of $2 in dividends over the next 12 months. TO be conservative I will assume that over the next 5 years PLD raises the dividend 5%. Because the yield is around 3%, I will use 3% as the terminal growth rate.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $65.43, which makes my buy price anything under $66.

Given PLD is trading around $62 a share, I think the price represents a good value. Dividend growth investors might find a good opportunity in PLD provided it fits in their portfolio and with their goals. I am putting it on my watch list.

Can options help?

Using options can help you reduce your cost to acquire shares. You can do a cash secured put, where you sell one or more put options and either keep the money you were are paid (if the share price is below the strike price at contract execution) or buy the shares at the strike price (and use the amount you were paid for the option to help pay for those shares). When selling a put I aim to get paid enough cash to offset the dividend pro-rated to the period I am holding the shares and to get an effective price less than the current market price.

Looking at the $65 put with the August 17th expiration, I want to get around 12 cents more than the difference between the strike price and the current market price. When I took this screen shot the current market price was $62.14. It shouldn't be too hard to get $2.85 (the amount the last option sold for). That is more than the $2.74 I would need to get the effective price down to the current market price and pay for the month's worth of dividends. That seems like an attractive trade to me.

Another way to use options to reduce the cost of shares is to write a covered call. That is when you sell one or more call contracts on shares you already own. You can also do what is called a buy-write, where you first buy the shares and then write the covered call on them. In fact you can look at it that when you write a covered call you are always doing a buy-write, it's just a matter of how much time separates the buying of the shares from the writing the call contract.

Conclusion

Even though Prologis is the biggest Industrial REIT it is still growing at a very good rate. It is establishing a solid record of dividend growth as well. Based on reasonable expectations the company should generate more than enough cash to support increasing the dividend almost 5% each year over the next 5 years. I think this makes it a good company for a dividend growth investor to own and that the current share price represents a good value.

