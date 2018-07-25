PayPal: Payment Processing Giant Fueled By Venmo

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Michael Hincker as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a strong company with a dominant share of the digital payments industry. For years they have relied on the growth of their flagship PayPal.com platform; however, that story was slightly altered when they acquired Venmo in 2013 for $800m. Venmo is a mobile application designed to make it easier to send money to friends and pay for goods/services. Since the acquisition, Venmo has grown rapidly and is currently the leading standalone app for P2P transaction processing. Even though Venmo doesn't currently generate any meaningful revenue, the transaction volumes are growing at an exponential rate. As PayPal begins to monetize the platform through merchant services, I expect a sustained period of margin expansion for the business as well as increased top-line growth.

Industry Overview

The digital payments industry is growing rapidly, analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded the industry to "attractive" (compared to "in line" and "cautious") on Thursday (July 19, 2018). They cited several reasons for the upgrade, including resilient consumer spending, share gains for electronic payment methods, network effect and pricing power. The digital wallet segment that Venmo operates in is especially attractive, mobile POS payments are expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.6% over the next 5 years. I expect Venmo to remain a market leader in the P2P payment space and take strong advantage of the expected industry growth.

Rise of Venmo

In 2017, four years after the initial acquisition, Venmo processed $35 billion in total payment volume (TPV), which represented 8% of the company's TPV between all of its services. Venmo still represents a rather small subset of PayPal's total TPV, but, it is also the fastest growing segment. In Q1 of 2018, Venmo processed 12.3 billion in payment volume, up 80% QOQ, and acquired more active users than any previous quarter. Currently, Venmo is being used largely for peer-to-peer payments, however, PayPal has ambitious plans to expand Venmo to merchant services over the next several years.

The Move to Merchant Services Through Uber

The most recent development in Venmo's plan to grow their merchant services platform is the newly announced partnership with Uber. In the next several weeks Uber users will be able to pay for their ride with Venmo. The partnership is long awaited and will grant Venmo a high degree of exposure to Uber's 75 million riders. Beyond the riders, I expect the 3 million current Uber drivers to become very familiar with the app as they start accepting payments through it. Once the riders and drivers start using the app to pay for Uber rides it will become a more regular part of their lives, and lead to increased engagement per user.

Alongside Uber, Venmo has their "pay with Venmo" service integrated on GrubHub, Seamless, Williams-Sonoma, and 2 million other merchants.

Venmo's New Debit Card

Another recent unveiling by Venmo is a unique debit card linked to each user's Venmo account. The card draws money out of the user's Venmo balance or (if necessary) out of the linked bank account. This is Venmo's first significant step toward monetizing their platform as they intend to charge merchants a small fee to accept the card. What makes the Venmo card different from the average debit card is the feature within the app to split purchases. For example, if you use the card to buy movie tickets for a group of friends you can directly split the cost within the app. I believe the debit card is especially important to Venmo because it will encourage users to treat their Venmo balance as a bank account. Rather than withdrawing the balance to their bank (where Venmo loses money) they'll keep their balance within the app and incur no direct costs to Venmo.

Square Cash, created by Square (NYSE:SQ), a competing P2P payment app, released a similar debit card earlier last year. Square reported that partially as a result of their debit card 33% of transactions through the app were monetized in the most recent quarter. Venmo has a lot of catching up to do with only 11% of the transactions monetized. I believe the new debit card is exactly what Venmo needs to start producing meaningful revenue and eventually profit from their Venmo platform.

A leaner, more profitable transaction processing model

The basis for PayPal's strategy relies on the all-important transaction expense rate that determines profitability in the digital payments industry. PayPal's transaction expense rate has increased over the past three years from .93% in 2015 to .95% in 2016 and most recently .98% in 2017. This steady increase is as the result of allowing users to not automatically spend their PayPal balance and instead use a linked card or bank account. PayPal recently signed deals with credit card processing companies in 2017 to reduce the transaction fees and offer more options to users. This should hold off further increases in transaction expense rate over the next few years but is only a temporary solution.

Venmo presents a long-term solution for this growing concern of transaction expense rate. Venmo's secret to success is the frequency that it's users interact with the platform. The average Venmo user sends 4-5 transactions a week while the average PayPal user only sends a transaction once every 11 days. The increase in transaction frequency on Venmo means users are more likely to leave money in their Venmo balance. All transactions on this balance are expense free to PayPal as opposed to a transaction from a card or bank account.

PayPal is currently subsidizing their peer-to-peer transaction expenses and this has taken a noticeable effect on PayPal's take rate (percentage of TPV taken as revenue). Take rate has fallen from 2.88% in 2015 to 2.68% in 2016 and down further to 2.53% in 2017. At some point, take rate is expected to stabilize as PayPal starts to produce increased revenue from Venmo as a result of their move to merchant services. The overall shift from their traditional PayPal platform to Venmo over the next several years will be accompanied by decreases in transaction expense rate that will also drive their take rate higher. Coupled with significant expected increases in transaction volumes over the next few years we will surely notice a positive effect on PayPal's bottom line.

Potential Competitors

The P2P payment processing space is crowded and I expect competitors to continue entering the market space as Venmo experiences further success. A popular rival is Square Cash, a payment app similar in functionality to Venmo. The key advantage that Venmo has over Square Cash is the social aspect of the app. The default screen upon opening the Venmo app is a feed of friends transactions and their unique captions. While the social aspect of the app does help differentiate it from Square the overall functionality of the two services are generally the same and hurts Venmo's economic moat. I believe that through PayPal's aggressive focus on partnerships, as previously discussed, will supply Venmo with the momentum it needs to remain ahead of Square Cash.

Another noteworthy and rapidly growing competitor is Zelle. From the chart above it is apparent that Zelle's rapid growth allowed it to quickly overtake Venmo in users on the platform. The growth is largely a result of a large number of financial institutions who partnered on the venture including Chase, Citi, Bank of America and so on.

The key difference in the platforms user activity is what makes all the difference for Venmo. The average transaction size for a non-bank system, i.e. Venmo, is around $135 and often used to split bills, send money to friends and pay for a variety of other small, everyday expenses. In comparison, the average transaction size for a bank system - i.e. Zelle, is much larger at $1359 and is typically for bank account transfers. I expect both Zelle and PayPal to find success in their unique segment of the transaction processing market. Overall, Zelle definitely presents an important concern for Venmo's growth and it will be important to keep track of.

Pricing and Valuation

PayPal closed at a new all-time high price of $89.24 today (7/23/2018), up 49% over the past 52 weeks compared to the S&P 500's 13.53%. PayPal owes it's success over the past year to strong growth in revenue and transaction volumes, as well as the ongoing acquisition spree. Overall, investor sentiment around PayPal has been very positive over the past year and it is necessary to be cautious about the market valuation as a result.

Company Name Enterprise Value P/S* P/B* P/E* PayPal 92.88B 7.7 7.1 55.7 Square 26.05B 11.2 34.8 N/A Visa (NYSE:V) 317.11B 16.32 11.04 35.67 Mastercard (NYSE:MA) 207.97B 16.17 37.98 50.98 American Express (NYSE:AXP) 108.12B 2.75 4.39 29.10

*trailing ratio based on last twelve months (price to sales, price to book, price to earnings)

Based on the comparable analysis, PayPal is valued attractively in regards to their sales and book. However, their earnings are lacking with a P/E ratio of 55.7.

PYPL PE Ratio (ttm) data by YCharts

Based on the above chart of PayPal's PE over the past twelve months you'll see that PayPal is valued relatively higher compared to the start of the year. This upward growth in P/E means that investors are very positive about the future of the company and are willing to pay high premiums on earnings. Potential investors should be careful about entering a position at the current valuation level. In order to maintain the high valuation, PayPal must continue to grow rapidly in accordance with analyst expectations. As a result, there is a lower margin of safety for under performance and investors should take this into account before considering an investment.

Conclusion

PayPal is well positioned to take advantage of the expected growth in the P2P payment processing industry. The Venmo platform presents many opportunities to both increase top line revenue growth and expand margins on those transactions. As merchant services becomes more integrated into use cases (such as Uber) Venmo will achieve higher levels of adoption and increased profitability.

Potential investors should keep a close eye on competitors in the space (Square and Zelle). An especially important metric to keep track of is the average transaction size on Zelle. Currently, the average transaction size is the key indicator that separates the two platforms. If people start using Zelle in the same way they use Venmo now, for small everyday transactions, Venmo's market share and growth could be hurt.

Despite the lack of economic moat and relatively high valuation, I am recommending PayPal as a buy. The upsides of their large market share in a rapidly growing industry far outweigh the investment risks that I have noted. PayPal management has been very successful thus far in the development of the Venmo platform and future merchant partnerships will be the narrative of accelerated growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.