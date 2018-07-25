AVX Corp (AVX) CEO John Sarvis on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AVX Corp (NYSE:AVX) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2018 10:00 AM ET

John Sarvis - Chairman, CEO & President

Michael Hufnagel - VP, CFO & Treasurer

Matthew Sheerin - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Andrew Peters - T. Rowe Price

Jim Suva - Citigroup

John Sarvis

Thank you, Lindsay. Good morning. I'd like to welcome you to the AVX conference call regarding the results for our first fiscal quarter that ended in June. I'm Johnny Sarvis, and with me today is Michael Hufnagel, AVX's Chief Financial Officer. We hope you've had a chance to review our earnings release and related disclosures issued earlier this morning. The first quarter results reflect continued strong bookings. Our core product delivery lead times remain stable but extended. Although additional manufacturing capacity continues to come online, lead times will remain at extended levels for the next several quarters. With orders remaining strong, shipments will continue to increase in line with end-market activity. Our strong backlog continues to support growth. We've seen continuous modest growth across most markets. Net sales in the quarter rose to $454.1 million, which excludes -- which includes $31.9 million of Ethertronics sales whereas we had $12.7 million of Ethertronics sales in the March quarter.

Also, during the quarter, we had $17 million of Kyocera resale activity compared to $57 million of such Kyocera sales in the March quarter as we continue to wind down our Kyocera sales activity. This quarter, the distribution channel represented 40% of our overall shipments, reflecting strong distribution activity as inventories remain below their normal levels with industry extended lead times. Distribution shipments were up around 10% and our book-to-bill was 1.3%. We expect that POS to remain in the growth mode as POS was up 22% over last quarter, reflecting growth in all regions. Regionally, and looking at our revenue split, each geographic region once again faced similar market conditions. As a percentage of the total, Europe represented 44%, the Asia region 31% and the Americas represented 25% of the total. The shifts, by increased activity, is driven by the distribution channel. Overall orders for the industry have been strong during the past several quarters, reflecting strong demand of tantalum in both MnO2 and polymer.

Standard MLCs, high-capacity ceramic components, antennas, sensors and connectors. Certain customers, particularly in distribution channel, continue to increase their long-term orders to secure future availability. Product lead times remain stable through the previous quarter. The overall book-to-bill for the quarter was 1.15%. The macroeconomic environment continues to be positive around the world with major economies showing growth. There are several recent indications of slowing in certain countries but the outlook remains positive. The global PMI declined in June but remained in expansion territory. North America, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea's PMI increased, while Europe and China weakened slightly. AVX total bookings were up 16% over the prior quarter, with the Americas up 24%, Europe up 2% and Asia up 31%. Addressing the various market segments, year-to-date, this year versus last year, vehicle sales were up around 2%. Although the U.S. market was down, we expect this weakness to be offset by other countries such as China, India, Russia and some regions in Europe, resulting in a low-single-digit increase in unit sales for 2018.

A positive is, the electronic content in these vehicles continues to grow at double-digit rates. The automotive sector remains our strongest industry sector with 37% of our bookings. These reflect ongoing demand increases and virtually all AVX products in automotive applications such as ADAS infotainment, vision systems, instrument clusters, braking systems, body controls, electronic power steering and powertrain. We continue to focus on this market segment and trust in the accelerated long-term growth projections. A global smartphone shipments in calendar quarter one were down 2%. Quarter two sales emphasis from the top vendors indicates a flat to small percentage decline. This impact driven largely by the slower rate of conversion to new models by consumers. That reluctance reinforced by lack of new compelling features and the price points approaching $1,000. One major vendor is changing their design and pricing strategy in response to this reality. Overall, we believe the smartphone market will most likely struggle to grow any units this calendar year. One point to note, more sophisticated electronic components and systems are increasing in the high-end devices.

We expect this trend will continue throughout 2018. The overall computer equipment market was up 9% in calendar quarter one. The major growth drivers were servers with 33% growth and data storage devices, up 6%. The PC shipments increased over 1% in the calendar quarter two.

Our shipments were up 26% in the quarter driven by our heavy penetration in the high-end server, PC and data storage markets. The Internet infrastructure market grew over 3% in calendar quarter one. Accelerated 5G activity is driving more growth in this market today and going forward. The service providers are pulling in original schedules for 5G infrastructure. Demand for routers and optical networks is resulting in accelerated demand for AVX RF components and antenna systems. In that respect, our network and telecom bookings were up in the high 20% range, reflecting the strong demand. Our military and aerospace bookings were up 22%. The outlook for global defense spending is to grow at a CAGR of around 3% over the 2017 to 2022 period, crossing U.S. $2 trillion by 2022. The current administrators -- administration USA budget increase in defense spending, along with their insistence with our Asian, Middle Eastern and NATO allies to take more financial defense responsibility is also driving all sort of defense spending growth with many of our customers.

The military aero segment remained strong for us, particularly in the USA, which led to a record booking quarter for our high rail product. We are optimistic for the current quarter and expect future growth in revenue and a solid book-to-bill during the summer months. As we've mentioned in past calls, this strong market demand period comes at a broad list of electronic products. We mentioned smartphone devices that are connected to the Internet, growing at 20%-plus rate. And we add many other electronic-based devices such as simple headsets or earbuds that all require a continued array of electronic components. This broad-based demand will continue to contribute to electronic component consumption. The gross profit percentage came in at 23.9%, reflected both the improved operating performance in our operations and improved mix of higher margin products.

In addition, we're beginning to see better pricing in the market, as several of our divisions selectively adjusted prices in areas that require margin improvement. SG&A expense in the quarter came in at $40.3 million or 8.9% of sales consistent with the prior quarter. The impact of the lower tax rates resulting from last year's tax law revisions continue to impact our tax provision this quarter as reflected in our overall effective tax rate compared to last year. For the quarter, we paid a net of $12.3 million for the Kumatec acquisition. We paid $19.4 million in dividend payments and spent $38 million for facility improvements and equipment.

Depreciation expense totaled $16.9 million. Intangible amortization expense was $3.4 million. The September quarter results will reflect the continued phase-out of the Kyocera resale business now taken direct by Kyocera as we expect minimal sales in this area. We currently anticipate sales increasing in the 4% to 5% range for the September quarter when excluding the effect of reduction in Kyocera resale activity. We estimate gross profit margins in the September quarter to remain in the 23% to 25% range. Total selling, general and administrative expense should come in between 9% and 10% of net sales. The blended tax rate should be approximately 22%. We are optimistic about our prospects over the coming quarters as we gain momentum in our strategic markets, particularly in a lot of the addition of the sensor and control and antenna products and the inclusion of Kumatec business that offsets the overall impact of the loss of the Kyocera product resale activity. Our design win pipeline continues to expand, driven by the introduction of innovative products designed to address existing and future stringent application requirements. I would now like to open it up for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Melanie Nunez with Stifel.

Matthew Sheerin

This is actually Matthew Sheerin from Stifel. Just have a few questions. Johnny, could we just start off with a breakdown of your end market, the percentage of revenue? Also -- and I know that the acquisition is in there as well and then also by product type?

John Sarvis

Okay. Sure, Matt. In the automotive area, this quarter we were 41%; cellular 12%; computer 11%; consumer 8%; industrial 8%; medical 7%; military 4%; networking 3%; and telecom 8%.

Matthew Sheerin

Okay. Yes. And then other products?

John Sarvis

Sales by product in our ceramics, we were at 17%; our tantalum 22%; our advanced products at 31%; and the Interconnect and S&C at 30%.

Matthew Sheerin

Okay. That's helpful. And then on the growth margin, I know that last quarter when you guided for the June quarter and that was before you -- I guess, you knew the exact impact of the Ethertronics acquisition, but the gross margin was actually obviously much better than you had guided and then you're guiding it up a bit here. So what has changed? Is it the mix? Are you seeing impact of pricing being that significant? Just trying to figure out why you've seen that nice expansion?

John Sarvis

Actually, Matt, it's a combination of three items. Definitely, we saw the impact in the increased sales and the Ethertronics group, which had a very strong quarter. Secondly, our mix of product is -- we talked a little bit about it in the script was our mix of high rail product, we got a record booking in our high rail product, which usually drives higher margin as well as in our aerospace and medical issues. And also within the core products of mix -- of favorable mix also in those and lastly the impact of the sales price adjustments that were made in several of the product areas. So it's kind of combination of those four areas that drove the margin improvement in addition to the production efficiencies within the plant.

Matthew Sheerin

Okay. And could you walk us through the capacity as for the rest of the fiscal year and into fiscal '20 in terms of when you expect capacity? What revenue -- incremental revenue opportunity there will be?

John Sarvis

Well, we started, I would say, one of our large capacity expansion programs middle of last year when before the actual swing in the market. We were doing that strictly to increase capability in several of our product groups, one in the MLCC and also in our tantalum/polymer area. And then we had planned roughly around 20% increase, somewhere 18% to 20% increase this year. And originally that was a plan going forward in the 2020. But what we're seeing there, Matt, is the delays and the longer lead times and the equipment manufacturers now are kind of limiting our ability to expand at a faster rate.

Matthew Sheerin

Okay. So when then -- so instead of that, the 18% to 20% increase, what will it end up looking like?

John Sarvis

No, I think we'll get that this year.

Matthew Sheerin

Okay, you're going to get it. So in other words, it's been slower but you're starting to see -- I mean, [indiscernible] just this morning said that they're starting to see some -- be able to fill some capacity. So okay -- and that's in your guidance. And so on -- and on the pricing side, I know in past quarters you've talked about being disciplined also having long-term contracts with the customers particularly in the automotive area. Are you now seeing prices increase in terms of those contracts or is that coming later?

John Sarvis

That will be coming later this year when we see most of the contract agreements. And we haven't actually given guidance there that there will be some increases in those contracts.

Matthew Sheerin

Okay. And right now you're able to increase through distribution, I assume, right?

John Sarvis

We're increasing prices on selected areas where we do not have existing contracts.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Andy Peters with T. Rowe Price.

Andrew Peters

Just on the AB Electronic piece. I think when you guys acquired that business, it was doing kind of $300 million in revenue. I think this quarter, it -- $100 million, that kind of annualizes to $400 million. Is this just like a seasonally strong quarter for that business? Or is that kind of a good number to assume for the next few quarters?

John Sarvis

I think -- well, first -- yes, let me answer -- that's typically the quarter and usually if there is a decline or a slowdown in the areas, usually this coming -- the quarter that we're currently in and -- which is due primarily because of vacations and automotive shutdowns during -- primarily in Europe, which is one of our key areas of supply. But we should see that pick back up again in quarter three and quarter four. But they're on a growth rate, Andy, of around 7% this year, so.

Andrew Peters

Okay, okay, 7% up, okay. Yes, I guess I'm still just a little bit confused. Obviously, I guess when we gave guidance for this quarter at the end of April, we said 19% to 20% gross margin and your gross margin is up roughly 400, 500 basis points above where you guys had guided. So what happened in, like, with two months ago in the quarter? Was it -- why was it so much better, I guess, then you guys had anticipated. Or were you guys just kind of being conservative, I guess?

John Sarvis

Well, a combination of all those. I think one is, we underestimated where we were doing the price adjustments and we misread that in terms of calculating the impact. The other is the strong mix of the higher-margin product that we saw because of an influx of demand there, which we didn't foresee. And then the reduction in the KED sales where the lower-margin business where we went from $50 million in revenue in quarter four to around $17 million in the first quarter.

Andrew Peters

Okay, makes sense. And then -- sorry, did the -- also, on the Ethertronics piece, is this -- seasonality in that business, is this also -- is this kind of similar to the Interconnect? Because it looks like that was also kind of annualizing above -- it implies a pretty good growth this quarter, I guess.

John Sarvis

Well, we expect that Ethertronics revenue remained pretty much in the areas that we did in Q1. We only saw a small portion of the revenue in Q4 and their demand this quarter was driven primarily in the cellular group, which one of their customers had a major upside, which they were able to capitalize on. But we still anticipate them to be in that $30 million per quarter range in terms of revenue.

Andrew Peters

Got you, make sense. And then just last question. Just what is sort of the tax rate going forward? I mean, is -- I don't know, for some reason I had 24% in mind my model, but it sounds like it's coming in at a little bit lower than that. Just what do you guys think in the next few quarters?

Michael Hufnagel

Andy, this is Mike. We expect the tax rate to be around 22% for the year [indiscernible] for us.

Andrew Peters

22%?

Michael Hufnagel

Yes, and it is lower primarily just the result of the tax reform act and getting all of those pieces in place here as to what the impact is.

Andrew Peters

Okay. Can you guys also remind me, when does the board -- when do we typically look at the dividend? Historically, when have you guys decided whether or not we're going to increase, decrease -- increase or maintain the dividend. When would be the -- when we would we look at that?

Michael Hufnagel

Andy, we don't have a set time when we actually look at the dividend. We look at it periodically, then try and maintain an effective dividend for our shareholders, but there's not a specific date or specific quarter that we would actually look at that dividend rate.

We do have a question in queue from Jim Suva with Citi.

Jim Suva

I know you've mentioned some [indiscernible] price increases. When we look at your overall company kind of performance and your blended average, what would like the total average selling price change like this quarter and then you compare to, like, a year ago what normal is. I'm just trying to see when all these [indiscernible] increases, when you start to add up, I assume it's going to impact your total company portfolio. I'm just trying to quantify it

John Sarvis

Our connection here is not so good, you're breaking up on -- I got part of your question. I didn't really get a clear -- could you -- one more time, could you repeat it again?

Jim Suva

Okay, so you mentioned some select price increases. And then over time those add up. And so I know you have hundreds of hundreds or actually thousands of products. Can you help us with [indiscernible] understand that in totality your average selling price risk for the quarter and maybe how it compares to, say, a year ago or historically that the average prices have been?

John Sarvis

I'll just you a comparison between Q4 and Q1 and -- in our core businesses, which represent the majority or major portion of our revenue. There was about an 8% increase in ASP.

Jim Suva

Okay. And then, it sounds like you're going to have some contractual agreements that right now were locked into price, but those would be renegotiated in the future and run higher. So is it fair to assume the ASP year-over-year declines are going to be better than historical for, call it, the next several quarters or the foreseeable future?

John Sarvis

That is correct. Yes, we -- I'm sorry, go ahead.

Jim Suva

I was going to say, and how long do you think it's consistent [indiscernible] better than normal pricing environment?

John Sarvis

Normally, our contracts are 12-month contracts, so. And they're not multiyear in several of our products lines that are involved before we have the current contracts.

Jim Suva

Okay. And the last question is on capacity additions. Based on your sales and the industry, if it all comes online, how much percent capacity do you think would be added to either any of your products or the industry?

John Sarvis

I can't speak for the industry, but I can speak from AVX. And as I've said earlier, we're -- this year should be between 18% and 20% and these are the kind of numbers we're looking at over the next several years through 2020.

And there are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back over to our presenters.

John Sarvis

Okay, well, listen, I'd like to thank everyone for attending. I think we -- this quarter was a very good quarter, as the numbers indicate. Again, we anticipate another reasonably strong quarter, this coming quarter, and appreciate your questions today. And we look forward to the call next quarter to review those results. But thank you, again.

