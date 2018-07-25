Linde AG (LNAGF) CEO Aldo Belloni on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Linde AG (OTCPK:LNAGF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Welcome to the H1 2018 Results Conference Call of the Linde Group. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded and published afterwards. Please be aware that this discussion may contain certain forward-looking statements including statements concerning Linde's businesses and strategies and the business combination between Linde and Praxair.

May I now hand you over to Mr. Wang, who will lead you through this conference.

Bernard Wang

Thank you, operator. On behalf of Linde, we would like to thank you for joining our results presentation for the first half of the 2018 financial year. Today's call is hosted by Dr. Sven Schneider, our CFO. Also with us today is Dr. Aldo Belloni, our CEO.

Please turn to Slide 3 for the day's agenda. Dr. Schneider will open the session with some brief remarks about our planned merger with Praxair. Then followed by a review of our H1 2018 results and the outlook for 2018.

Please note that all figures reported today include our logistic business Gist. Due to the termination of negotiations with potential buyers is now no longer considered likely that sale of Gist occur and thus the division is no longer reported as discontinued operation. Detailed segment information related Gist can be found in our financial report.

Let me now hand you over to Dr. Schneider.

Sven Schneider

Thank you, Bernard. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining today’s call. Let me begin by giving you a brief update on our planned merger with Praxair starting with the regulatory process. As of today, we have received approvals from 16 jurisdictions as well features. As we announced last week, we reached an agreement to sell assets in the Americas to consortium comprising companies of the Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners. You might have also seen that Praxair concluded an agreement with [indiscernible] to sell assets in Europe.

These divestitures are still subject to the completion of the proposed business combination and regulatory approvals, but are considered necessary to achieve regulatory approval of the transaction. Meanwhile, we are continuing to engage with the relevant competition authorities in constructive discussions. Overall, we remain on track to fulfill all closing conditions needed to consummate the transaction in the coming months.

Parallel to the regulatory process, we've also made significant progress towards preparing for the transition to the merged company. After all, creating a unified team that is effective and efficient is critical to reaching our financial and operational goals. To this end, we have announced designated leadership appointments that would become effective wholly upon closing of the merger. These nominees are working together with teams from both companies to prepare the structure, processes and plans needed for the future of Linde Plc., so we can ensure a smooth integration and full value capture post-closing all within the limits imposed by the applicable competition laws. These work streams are also on track to conclude by the time the merger completes.

Please now proceed to Slide number 4 for highlights from the first half of 2018. Reported group revenue from continuing operations came in at EUR 8.6 billion, representing a year-on-year decline of 3.3% on the reported basis. However, please note that comparison includes currency headwinds of nearly EUR 500 million and an impact of EUR 186 million due to the first time application of IFRS 15. Adjusted for these factors, underlying revenue recorded an improvement of 4.7%.

As for group operating profit, it grew by 3.5% on a reported basis to just over EUR 2.2 billion. After adjusting for FX, operating profit recorded a noteworthy year-on-year increase of 10.1%. This improvement was supported by cost savings, growth and portfolio optimization. This resulted in a corresponding group operating margin of 25.6%, 170 basis points above last year level.

Operating cash flow remained stable at EUR 1.3 billion, despite a higher cash outflow for previously incurred LIFT restructuring expenses and the planned merger. Finally, EPS before special items came in at EUR 4.66, a strong increase of 20.6% above first half year 2017.

Now continuing with the development of revenue and operating profit by division on Slide 5. Reported revenue in the Gases division amounted to EUR 7.2 billion, 5.2% below last year's level. This result was affected by currency headwinds and IFRS 15. Adjusted for these effects, Gases revenue would have increased by 38%. The Gases operating profit was similarly restrained by currency, up 0.8% on a reported basis to EUR 2.2 billion but up 7.4% adjusted for currency.

The reported operating margin was strong at 30.4%, 180 basis points above last year's level. Adjusted for the adoption of IFRS 15, the Gases operating margin increased by 110 basis points. This improvement was supported by cost savings, growth and portfolio optimization.

Reported revenue in the Engineering division strongly increased year-on-year by 12.5% in first half 2018 to EUR 1.4 billion. This result is in line with expected project progress. The operating profit developed at a significantly higher rate and revenue increasing by 41.2% resulting in an operating margin of 10% and 200 basis points better than first half 2017. The very positive improvement resulted from successful project executions as well as improved capacity utilization.

Moving to Slide 6 for revenue of the revenue bridge in the Gases division. As featured earlier, both IFRS 15 and currencies had significant year-on-year impact on Gases revenue at minus 2.5% and minus 6.2% respectively. In comparison, the impact from natural gas prices was much smaller at plus 0.1%.

Adjusting for these effects, resulted in a comparable growth figure into Gases division for the period of plus 3.7% supported by a comparable growth figure in Q2 of 4.7%. All product areas and all operating second’s contribution to this result.

Let me cover this in more detail on Slide 7. Excluding portfolio optimization, comparable growth came in at 4.2% in the reported period. In Healthcare, comparable growth was plus 1.4%, though pricing headwinds from commercial payers remain growth in the Lincare business is on a path toward improvement, supported by a combination of organic patient growth and both on acquisitions, another which we just closed earlier this week. Outside of Lincare, the Healthcare business in other geographies also demonstrated growth.

In on-site, revenue on a comparable basis increased by 2.7% for the period. The positive development was driven by start-ups and decaptivations as well as higher volumes for existing customers and electricity pastors. These effects are visible in the Q2 growth figure of 6.2%. However, the planned turnarounds and an unplanned outage in the Americas in Q1 had a sizable effect on the year-on-year comparison.

Continuing to Bulk comparable growth remain stronger at 5.9%. Pricing activities were the major driver behind this result, while volume growth was also positive in all geographies.

Finally in cylinder, comparable growth in the first half of 2018 was 4.3%. The positives macroeconomic environment in EMEA and the Americas continue to be supportive of volume and pricing in those geographies, where the tipped conditions in the South Pacific continue to be a headwind to demand in APAC. Additionally, portfolio optimization measures including the sale of our Tega, Pakistan and flexi higher businesses negatively affected cylinder and Bulk growth by about 80 basis points each.

Let's now look at the revenue development by operating segment on Slide 8. Beginning with EMEA, revenue on a reported basis edge on year-on-year by 0.3%, while comparable growth came in at 4.2%. All geographies contribution to this result. From a product area perspective, Bulk and cylinder where the strongest contributors primarily due to pricing attainment. In Asia Pacific, reported revenue declined by 4.1%, due to currency headwinds and IFRS 15 that was nicely up at 4.3% on a comparable basis. Asia continued to provide the highest positive momentum with 8.1% comparable growth. In terms of product, Bulk experienced further improvement in pricing in volume, while start-ups and decaptivations drove volumes in on-site. Meanwhile, the situation in the South Pacific remains challenging.

In the Americas, reported growth was minus 11.8% due to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar versus euro, as well as IFRS 15, while comparable growth came in at plus 3.1%. The comparable growth figure was driven by positive developments in Bulk and cylinder especially in North America, while on-site recovered in the second quarter from the planned turnarounds and unplanned outage in the first quarter. Meanwhile, though trends in South America were also positive, the situation there remains at a low level.

Please continue to Slide 9 for discussion of operating profit but operating segments. Aided by LIFT savings, growth, pricing as well as portfolio optimization reported operating profit in EMEA increased by 4.8% over the prior year resulting in an expansion of the operating margin of 130 basis points to 32.7%. In Asia Pacific, operating profit decreased year-on-year by 2.4%, which the operating margin increased by 50 basis points, due to pricing, volume growth and restructuring. Please recall that the prior year period included a one-time gain from asset sales of EUR 70 million.

Concluding with the Americas, the reported operating margin came in at 27.5%, 290 basis points above last year's level. The positive development in the region's merchant business together with improvements at Lincare were supportive of margins.

Now moving on to the Engineering divisions performance on Slide 10. In Engineering, revenue of EUR 1.4 billion developed in line with expected project progress. The operating margin advanced 200 basis points versus the prior year coming in at 10%. Successful project execution by our teams as well as improved capacity utilization continue to underpin solid probability. At EUR 1.9 billion, order intake recorded a significant improvement of 61% versus the year ago period. One reason for the advancement was a further order intake received from our customer NKNK for their planned olefin plant in Tatarstan, Russia. Consequently, order backlog also increased by 12% versus the end of 2017 and now spends at EUR 47 billion.

I would like to conclude this section of the presentation with our financial performance on Slide 11. As stated earlier, operating cash flow in first half 2018 remained stable versus the prior year level, despite high outflows to special items related to restructure and the planned merger with Praxair as well as higher cash tax payments. As for net debt, this figure stood at EUR 6.8 billion as of the end of the reported period corresponding to a net debt to operating profit ratio of 1.6 times versus 1.4 times at the end of last year. If you recall, we paid out EUR 7 per share in May that covered both the dividend for '17 as well as three quarters of the anticipated dividend for 2018. The total cash outflow for this dividend was just under EUR 1.4 billion.

Let me now provide you an update on our investment backlog on Slide 12. As mentioned earlier, on-site growth in the first half of the year was supported by start-ups and decaptivations, most notably in China and Mexico. During the same period, we also added new projects with an investment value of approximately EUR 500 million to our project pipeline. These wins were achieved with leading customers such as Samsung, TFMC and Final CAM [ph]. This brings the total investment for committed project with on-screen dates in this and future years to approximately EUR 1.7 billion.

This concludes the results review, please turn to the outlook on Slide 13. We hereby confirm our outlook for 2018. Our expectations are unchanged versus our prior communication. However, please bear in mind that given the planned merger with Praxair, this outlook only describes the expected developments of Linde on a standalone basis and does not account for assets that may be sold due to associated antitrust requirements. This includes the previously mentioned agreements to sell assets in the Americas. The confirmation of the transaction will result in the forecast being adjusted.

Thank you for your attention and interest in Linde. We are happy to take your questions now. Operator, you may not open the line for questions.

Markus Mayer

Yeah, good afternoon, gentlemen. Three questions if I may. The first one is on the Gist divestment process, maybe you can give us some more light and when should we expect to then this business to be reported under the core business again?

And secondly on this approval process from this nine important antitrust authorities, if you can update us anything has changed here as far as I know Russia, Mexican sale and was any other change from the five other important ones?

And lastly, on the divestments in Europe and Americas, can you give us a split by the business plans please?

Sven Schneider

Markus, thank you for the three questions. I can't be pretty explicit on the first one, on the second and the third and the interest of the planned merger, I have to refrain from making details comments. I start with the question on Gist. So as we have always communicated, we had clear, very clear price expectations on Gist. Unfortunately, after having tested that with a couple of potential buyers, it became apparent that we cannot realize our price expectations and therefore we decided to end that process. Therefore the transaction is no more highly probable and we needed to bring it back to our numbers.

And if you now ask about core and non-core, I would still continue to say that Gist is a non-core business, but we have no immediate plans to put on sale. In the review of portfolio is an ongoing strategic driver as you can see, as we are exiting several countries but there are no immediate plans for Gist.

On the regulators, in my introduction, I mentioned the regulators which has confirmed or approved the transaction so far, there are no other changes I'm aware of. And on the divestitures and on the product lines, the only information I can give you is that on our Americas' piece which contains Canada, parts of the U.S. and some parts of South America there was a significant Bulk component that I would leave it with that.

Markus Mayer

Okay, thank you.

Peter Clark

Yes. Thank you. Maybe some questions on the underlying business. See the integrated gases model, so I am looking at excluding Healthcare, looks like the strongest growth since 2011. I know you are pretty confident on the Bulk considering this, but obviously on-site has been helped by the price inflation as you push through I guess the electricity as well as the start-ups. So I'm just wondering how you see the on-site growing through the second half into 2019 as few were stand alone because obviously the 5% growth you're reporting for the integrated gases models probably as high as you can get I suspect.

And then only electricity pass through effect, I mean you are unique obviously not splitting it down, but just how much did it help, was it between 15 basis points to the gases growth?

And then the final question, again the feeling all Australia cylinders might have kicked back again in the second quarter, I'm just wondering if there's any impact, you pushed pricing I think and then I'm just wondering if there was some volume impact and what is that for sluggish market on Australia and particularly in this? Thank you.

Sven Schneider

Peter, Thank you. On the on-site, let me start by explaining the dynamics in the second quarter and also making some reference through the first quarter. We had some significant start-ups and ramp-ups in the first half with the projects in China, projects in Mexico, decaptivation in Mexico, another decaptivation in China, we had some huge electronic project wins this year, which adds to the investment backlog. So you are absolutely right, the growth in the second quarter with more than 6% was much better than in the first quarter. And the main reason for the first quarter as indicated in the last call was that we had these unplanned outage and the planned turnaround for one big site in the Americas. On top of that as you know as you rightly point out, there were effects are high electricity and pass through, which also note the comparable on-site growth because they are not adjusted. And then there is another particular effect which will fade out going forward. There is a sale of an on-site plan in EMEA which hit us in Q1 and Q2 that which will no longer be there in the next six months.

So therefore if you are ask me about the full year guidance, we still think given the fact that two to three years ago, the CapEx which we invested was significantly reduced. There will be a number, a growth number which will not fully be in line with the 2017 numbers but growth is much better than in Q1 as we said.

To the electricity pass through question, we do not want to split that out. It's not very material, but it depends really also on the operating segments. So I think we would need to have a very detailed discussion here on that end.

And on Australia, yeah, you are right. I mean Australia is a continent where the industrial growth is not really picking up. And what we are doing here is, we are mitigating that with very consistent LIFT measures. And as you may recall, one of the countries where we started the LIFT program was Australia exactly for that reason, because we wanted to be prepared for such a development. And on top of that if you compare South Pacific numbers, please take into consideration that we have a portfolio optimization in it as well as we sold our flexi higher business. So like-for-like, there is a negative effect to comparable growth just from that effect.

Peter Clark

Thank you.

Andreas Heine

Basically I have four questions. First is on EMEA, I would like more to understand the bridge from the first to the second quarter and also from year-on-year, so it was very strong, would have delivered an operating profit in the first quarter but the second quarter was not as strong?

And maybe you can give also an update on Lincare, so you said volume is now, volume growth is offsetting the price cut, but maybe some flavor how the earnings were progressing? The margin in the second quarter in Engineering was 10%, your guidance is 9%, so still the 9% is higher than what we have seen in recent years. How do you see going forward the margin for Engineering after you have also taken out cost for this segment?

And lastly, Americas strong earnings even adjusted for the new one off gains in the second quarter, is most of that in the Bulk business which will leave the company in the merger takes place or to the other businesses contribution to the earnings growth? These are my questions.

Sven Schneider

Very good questions, thank you Andreas. So to the first question regarding EMEA, so let me start by saying that EMEA remains one of the most profitable operating segments we are doing business in, to look at the first six months and that's probably a much better time window compared to a quarter where you sometimes have some phasing effects and one time of which may disturb the picture we are at 32.7%. And I can confirm that also for the full year, the slight level will be around the average of the two quarters and not at the level of the second quarter.

And there were a couple of special effects. If we now talk profitability level, where for example if you look at Q2 only, there were electricity pass through which helped of course the top line but not the margin. There was LPG, LNG, biogas price increases, there were refrigerant price increases. This is all needs to be taken into consideration comparing the margins. We also have this impact of the planned sale in EMEA, which also contributed negatively to the margin. And there was a portfolio optimization where we exited the small country in Eastern Europe. This usually comes with certain one timers which were very small that it adds up. And there was an FX component. So there were a lot of smaller items but nothing has changed structurally on the EMEA.

And the other one is if you look at sales number, of course the disposal of the Tega business also contributed negatively to the top line.

If I go to Lincare indeed, we see here a visible improvement. Firstly, the cost mitigation measures which we have announced are coming through nicely. Management team is doing a very good job on that end. And secondly, there is underlying volume growth, so patient growth, so this is I can always only confirm that. Then we have as a counter effect to that the private insurer price pressure. But obviously as we've given you positive growth numbers, volume was bigger than the price effect. And there are two more events from the regulatory and I would like to point out. One was a so-called ISR, it's called Interim Final Rule, it really said that Interim Final Rule. This is a rule which gives us the ability to increase prices for some services and DME in rural areas from June 1, 2018, until the end of the year. And further, there was a draft proposal of CMS Medicare who announced that these price increases for the rural area will continue to be in – will continue to be applicable until the January 1, 2021 one then there will be no competitive bidding and no rebid until January 1, 2021. So from the regulatory end, we get some support to our business.

And lastly, we just closed the transaction with a service and logistics provider to a long term care and that is Gist provider. This is a bolt-on acquisition but it contributes a high double digit sales on a full year basis. A good synergetic case, so M&A as we announced is coming back and there are a couple of other smaller midsized bolt-ons which we have signed and which we are looking into it.

On Engineering and that is the question we expected and I think you are right asking that. Let me answer it by saying, the longer the flight level will be at 10%, the higher the likelihood is that at the end of the year, we will be north of the 9%. I think that's the fair statement. And the Regarding the Americans business, the significant improvement in terms of the operating profitability in the Americas has different reasons. One reason is Bulk in terms of pricing and volumes, but it's not Bulk only, there is the contribution of Lincare, where the margins is significantly increased. There is a good and well performing cylinder business in Canada. We have pricing support on the specialty gases. And so there are more factors there were also decaptivation coming on-stream. So it's – there are multiple positive factors, so it's not only the Bulk business to reassure you.

Andreas Heine

Very helpful. Maybe I had on question on what you said on this rule area is I didn't get that really. So from now on you can wherever you find it reasonable increased prices as much as you want in the rural area, is that the right understanding for three years?

Aldo Belloni

No, Andreas. It’s is although, it’s more modest that we can adjust for inflation, okay.

Andreas Heine

Okay. So you have to give the reason and explain the extent you do this, you are not really freeing them?

Aldo Belloni

Really there are rationale to increases prices, yes. But it is allowed, it’s the big improvement.

Andreas Heine

Indeed, thanks.

Neil Tyler

Good afternoon. Thank you. A couple from me, please. Firstly, just looking at the notes in half year report, and to listening to your comments over the past few quarters, it seems that you – the rate of sort of portfolio optimization has accelerated in the last 23 months or so and I think year-to-date, you've exited nearly 20 separate businesses either consolidated or otherwise. Can you give us an idea of where you are and that for the broader process, presumably it's all part of the LIFT program, but in terms of businesses that are either underperforming turn into a critical mass, and how many more are left?

And the second question really is more broadly on the unchanged outlook for the year. In light of the level of EBITDA growth that you've delivered in the first half of the year, anything regarding specific cost phasing or comparative from last year in the second half that we should be aware of that should make us much more cautious on the level of growth in the second half of the year? Thank you.

Sven Schneider

Thank you, Neal. So the first one to the portfolio optimization, I mean if you recall in the communication end of Q3 2016, we had stated that this is one of our pillars of the strategic growth to review the portfolio and to exit businesses, countries or readjust business mixes in countries wherever we see the needs and wherever we feel we have exhausted our internal optimization measures. Since then we have indeed exited a couple of businesses and countries. To be honest I haven't counted, I cannot confirm the number, but it's a pretty long list. And as I just said we continue to do that as we did in second quarter in EMEA for example in one country. We cannot – we can never say that this review is over, so it will be a continuous review and we will always look at it and we have to take into consideration also changing business environment. That is part of the DNA to do that.

To the outlook again a question, we have expected. I mean let me start by saying and reiterating what I said in the speech that firstly when the merger closes, we need to change the outlook anyway. So I think that is a starting point. So now you are asking why haven't you changed it now or what is in we should know for the second half. If you look at the run rate of the business in the first six months is clearly points to the upper end of the range. There is no doubt about that. However, I mean there are no significant one timers, which we expect in the second half and there are also significant geopolitical and economical clouds. Let me just mention the potential trade war the unsold Brexit, the potential impact or the volatility with regard to commodity prices, all of that is something we have to factor in and we have factored in this unchanged outlook. That is that rationale behind it.

Neil Tyler

That’s very helpful. Thank you.

Laurence Alexander

Hi there, a couple of questions. Could you speak a little bit about trends you're seeing regionally in merchant pricing? What you're seeing in terms of the outlook for hydrogen demand, I mean based on the backlog that you're seeing in the Engineering business?

And then lastly, just I guess a broader question, given the swing in the backlog, has there been any adjustments in the terms that you're using either return on capital hurdles or other terms that you know play into how the backlog as of all doors that are purely just the end market activity picking up?

Sven Schneider

Okay, I think the merchant really question and the question on the CapEx internal rate of return approvals and although we'll take the hydrogen demand question. On the merchant piece we are talking about and the cylinder starting with Bulk, Bulk was up in all operating segments. And roughly speaking two thirds, I am talking now globally, two thirds of the growth is price; one third is volume. There are certain differences according to the regions, but it's a pretty consistent picture. And if you look at comparable growth for Bulk and cylinder, please always take into consideration that there are some portfolio adjustment given the fact that we exited business and sold countries.

On the cylinder end, as I said earlier, the Americas cylinder was pretty strong both in terms of volume and price. In APAC given the fact that our single most important country in terms of cylinder is Australia and there is no growth. We always have a little bit of a difficulty here in increasing the numbers further, but in the rest of Asia, there was also positive pricing in terms of cylinders. And in EMEA, there was a very strong price attainment in cylinder and in some geographies even volume growth. So that is the answer to the merchant related question.

Aldo Belloni

Yes, with regard to the pipeline of projects for hydrogen and cylinder, I would say that for us America, North America and Europe are I will say average, there are projects especially attached to refineries on the east coast of United States and in Southern Europe. We see in South and East Asia very, very major projects coming up, developing, maturing but this will be something for next year.

Sven Schneider

Thank you. On the backlog related questions, I can only reiterate and confirm we have not changed our internal rate of return, expectation it's unchanged, it's due to the better end market development as you rightly pointed out.

Laurence Alexander

Thank you.

Geoff Haire

Good afternoon and thank you for allowing me to ask some questions. Just wanted to ask when you're working capital which so big increase, it seem to be that you saw a big increase in both trade receivables and also change in provisions. I wonder if you could give us a little bit more detail on that and explain in fact just to make sure the business or the seasonality issue and how you're going to try to bring in?

And then secondly, just on the merger process, have you got any concerns with the sort of trade wars that we're seeing or developing at the moment results in some regions getting more – becoming more difficult to getting approval through for the merger itself?

Sven Schneider

Geoff. To the first question on the cash flow, the working capital impact that comes from the special one timer which we communicated last year that was the Cures Act payment for Lincare where we got a big repayment which went positively into the working capital number in the first six months '17 in which was not repeatable this year. On the provisions and this is basically due to the restructuring payments for merger and LIFT where last year has been at roughly 19 million cash out for the first six years for both categories, so merger and LIFT. This year we are at 180, so this is a big change. On top of that there are higher tax payments. So if you look at an interesting KBI which is the free cash flow before dividends and we are even up compared to six months 2017.

And to the trade war merger question, I can only confirm that we are in very constructive discussions with the remaining regulators and we are confident to close the transaction prior to the last update.

Geoff Haire

Thank you.

Knud Hinkel

Yeah, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my two questions. The first would be on the financial results which according to my reading has improved compared to first quarter, maybe can say something why on the reason?

And secondly a follow-up on the Engineering question. The U.S. not only posted a much better margin than before but also have seen very strong order intake and order backlog number. Is it also potentially due to some better coordination with sale already head out the merger, I know that it's you have to be good at that in this regard but maybe there are also some potential that can be reaped for the merger? Thank you for taking my questions.

Sven Schneider

Okay, Knud. Just to the financial results, you are right. There is a significant reduction of the financial results. There are two important factors to that. First of all if you compare the net debt in the first six months to the first six months, I'm talking now average not the end of the period, because there you have distortion of the high dividend payment. Then there is a significant reduction of net debt between the two periods. And secondly, we are benefiting of course more and more from the very low interest rates. So the interest rate guidance is more now in the 2.5% range compared to 3% which is also positive. So the two factors of course will go into the same direction.

And on Engineering, it's stable and I mean there is no such thing like gun jumping, we are still competitors and we will remain competitors until closing.

Knud Hinkel

Okay, thank you.

Chetan Udeshi

Yeah, hi, thanks. I just wanted to confirm what I heard on competitive bidding, did you guys say that there is a draft proposal to not have any competitive bidding till 2021 or is that something which is already finalized?

Sven Schneider

You are right, this is a draft by CMS Medicare and we're waiting to see the final legal version of it.

Chetan Udeshi

Understood. And in general given that you know this constant you know concern about competitive bidding at some point maybe not this year but say 2019 or 2020, how are you guys adapting Lincare to that you know sort of uncertain pricing environment? And at what point do you essentially have to decide whether you know Linde has to be in this business given the constant uncertainty on the pricing in this business?

Sven Schneider

Okay, Chetan, I think I said that in several calls. This is a combination of the underlying volume growth of the underlying demand by our patients plus an aggressive and active cost mitigation, cost center consolidation and more efficiencies in terms of IT and billing, it's – on top of that it's further consultation of the industry to the extent possible if there are good targets on the horizon which we just explained. And then we will look at it together. But I think it's premature to really think about it. We are pretty satisfied with the recent developments in the Lincare business and we will of course continue to push the business as much as possible.

Chetan Udeshi

Thank you. And you know on that chart you have on Slide 12 of the presentation showing the investments for committed projects, is it a way you could give us some indication on what is the sort of incremental revenue that we should expect from these new projects say in 2019, 2020, so what is the sort of incremental benefit and the facing of it that we should be expecting or modelling over the next two or three years?

Sven Schneider

Sorry, I didn't get that question, of course I'm happy to answer that. The increase in the backlog of the 500 million is a very positive sign of the underlying business environment. We just signed business contracts with leading electronic customers in Korea and Taiwan. These contracts will come on stream so to say that was your question earlier, these are electronics and Spectra, so this is something in 2019. For the other businesses, the classical investments as you know it's a two to three years lead time and for the decaptivations of course they already contribute in the existing quarter.

Chetan Udeshi

Understood. Thank you.

Markus Mayer

Question again on the cash flow, despite higher order intakes, I do look at your significant prepayment in the cash flow, is the expected in the second half or as I have missed in there?

Sven Schneider

Yeah, you’re right. I mean there's a big part of the NKNK prepayment which will come in Q3, early Q3, so it's not included in the first six months number.

Markus Mayer

Okay, very good, thanks.

