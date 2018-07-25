In Defense Of Skechers

Skechers (SKX) shares fell last week after the company missed earnings for the second straight quarter. Reported EPS of $0.29 fell well below analyst estimates and guidance provided the prior quarter. In addition, domestic wholesale sales were down 7% year/year, a concerning development.

In this article, I will argue that the market appears to be overreacting and that Skechers presents an attractive investment opportunity at these levels. The company continues to expand overseas, is making a concerted effort to improve its brand image domestically, and has a clean balance sheet with net cash of $763 million.

Business overview

Skechers is a sportswear company that manufactures and distributes athletic and casual footwear for men, women, and children. Skechers’ products are generally marketed at lower price points relative to those of its primary competitors, which include Nike (NYSE:NKE), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and Under Armour (UAA). The company’s shoes can generally be described as “casual athletic”.

Skechers currently operates 907 retail stores throughout North America, South America, Asia, Europe and other countries. 449 of these are domestic stores, 196 are international, and the remaining 262 are joint ventures between Skechers and various foreign entities.

Valuation metrics cited in this article are consistent with a share price of $27.32 as of July 23, 2018.

Financial overview (all $ amounts are in millions USD)

Market cap 4,370 Debt 81.4 Cash 844.8 EV 3,607

(Source: Skechers' 2017 10-K SEC Filing)

Reportable Segments

Skechers has three reportable segments:

Domestic wholesale- Skechers sells shoes through department stores (Macy’s, JC Penney, Kohl’s, and others), footwear retailers (Foot Locker, Finish Line, Famous Footwear, and others), and to online retailers such as Zappos.com.

International wholesale – Through this segment, Skechers provides shoes to department stores, specialty retail stores, and foreign distributors who distribute shoes to department stores and other retail outlets. The company also generates royalty income by licensing its name to product manufacturers.

Retail Sales– This segment includes sales through company-owned retail and international stores and e-commerce sales in North America, China, the United Kingdom, Spain, and other countries. Retail stores include concept stores, factory outlet stores, and warehouse outlet stores.

Joint Ventures

Skechers sells product in some countries through joint ventures, or partnerships through which Skechers provides shoes and partners with a local company that knows the region well. Skechers currently has a 50% interest in a joint venture in China; 51% interest in a joint venture in India; 51% interest in a joint venture in Israel; and a 65% interest in a joint venture in South Korea.

These joint ventures reduce the income that Skechers generates overseas but improves overseas gross margin profiles and reduces the capital investment required of Skechers, since the company is able to share such expenditures with its foreign partners.

Sales by Geographic Region

The below chart provides revenue data by country (numbers are in millions USD). Please note that Skechers does not break out China-specific sales data in its quarterly reports or annual filings, but this information can be found by going through past earnings call transcripts. Also note that “Other International” includes China.

(Source: Skechers' 2017 10-K SEC filing)

Below are a few observations about the data:

Again,domestic sales have tapered off considerably on a percentage basis over the past couple of years. I believe this is attributable to a highly competitive playing field and Skechers’ relative lack of popularity among teenagers and other younger consumers (more on this later).

China’s growth has been fantastic and management has stated on previous earnings calls that it expects China to eventually exceed $1 billion in annual sales.

Despite China’s rapid growth, sales in the country only comprise 13.8% of Skechers’ total revenues. The US is still Skechers’ largest market, and as such domestic sales deceleration is a point of concern.

“Other International” includes Asia, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, and South America (note that China is included in this segment).

Management has noted that regions like South America, Japan, and India are underpenetrated. Per management, India is also “growing nicely” and is expected to contribute to EBITDA by 2H 2018.

The following chart provides a comparison of Skechers, Nike, and Adidas’s operations in China and North America, the two largest sportswear markets:

Company/ticker China Sales (m USD) % of China Sales NA Sales % of NA Sales Nike (NKE) 5,134 50.6% 15,216 67.8% Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) 4,445 43.8% 5,015 22.3% Skechers (NYSE:SKX) 575 5.7% 2,216 9.9% Total 10,154 100% 22,447 100%

(Source: Data taken from each company's respective 10-K SEC filing)

Skechers generates proportionately less revenue in China than the United States compared to Nike and Adidas. If Skechers made proportionately the same amount in China as it does in North America, then China would be a $1 billion market. This indicates that $1 billion is a very feasible goal, especially given Skechers’ recent growth in the region.

More on China Growth

China has been one of the principal engines of growth for Skechers, which has allowed it to maintain top-line growth despite domestic sales growth deceleration.

Sales in the region have skyrocketed from $86 million in 2014 to $575 million in 2017, a staggering increase. Management noted on its Q4 2017 earnings call that the company shipped 1.4 million pairs of shoes on Singles' Day, an informal Chinese holiday.

This number was up 76% year/year. Note that if Skechers is able to increase the number of pairs shipped for this year's Singles' Day by 50%, the company will be able to move 2 million pairs on that day alone.

Note that China's importance makes ongoing trade war threats a potential headwind for Skechers since the company manufactures 60-65% of its product in the country.

Q2 Earnings Report

Here are a few notes on Skechers’ Q2 2018 earnings miss:

Sales was solid, up 10.6% year/year due to a 25% increase in international wholesale sales and a 5% increase in SSS (note that international sales make up 52% of total sales).

Domestic wholesale business was down 7% year/year and there was a 6% decrease in SKX’s international distributor business due to weakness of Skechers’ largest international distributor in the Middle East. Management said it believes both of these will return to growth in 2H 2018.

EPS came in far below prior quarter guidance: $0.29 diluted EPS vs. $0.38-.43 guidance given in Q1. EPS was negatively impacted in the quarter by $7m due to FX and $6m due to legal costs. Excluding these, net earnings would have been roughly flat year/year.

G&A expenses increased by 22% year/year. Half of this was due to a $29m increase in G&A spending in China. Note that G&A spending also increased by 26% year/year in Q1 2018. .

Management forecasts between $1.2 and $1.225 billion of revenue (midpoint of this guidance means 10.7% sales growth year/year) and EPS of between $0.50-0.55 in Q3 2018 vs. EPS of $0.59 in Q3 2017.

Valuation

Below is an industry comparison chart:

(Source: Data taken from each company's respective SEC filings; valuation metrics are calculated by the author)

The below table contains valuation metrics based on enterprise value:

(Source: Data taken from each company's respective SEC filings; valuation metrics are calculated by the author)

Skechers is less expensive than its peers based on almost any conceivable valuation metric – price/earnings, price/sales, EV/EBITDA, EV/Sales, OCF Yield, etc. As a comparison, note the valuation gap between Skechers and Under Armour. Skechers is more profitable than Under Armour, has a better balance sheet, and is growing faster.

In addition, Under Armour generates just $800 million more annually yet there is a $5 billion gap between each company’s respective market capitalization. Skechers’ cheap valuation relative to its peers indicates that it is the “black sheep” of the sportswear industry – this may be due to less brand recognition and less glamour relative to competitors like Nike and Adidas who sponsor the most popular athletes and celebrities.

Share Buybacks and Family Ownership

Skechers authorized a share repurchase program in Feb. 2018 that will expire in Feb. 2021. This program allows for up to $150 million in share buybacks.

Shares Repurchased # of Shares* Total Cost Cost per share Q1 2018 76,000 $3,000,000 $39 Q2 2018 510,000 $15,000,000 $29

In addition, the Greenberg family owns $242.9 million in common stock equivalents. They have significant skin in the game and as such are likely highly incentivized to make sure that the company performs well, a positive for investors. Robert, Michael, and Jeffrey Greenberg co-founded Skechers in 1992.

Family Ownership # of Shares* Market Value Robert Greenberg 5,438,689 $142,900,000 Jeffrey Greenberg 1,991,278 $52,300,000 Michael Greenberg 1,817,576 $47,700,000 Total 9,247,543 $242,900,000

*Number of shares refers to common stock equivalent held.

(Source: Capital IQ)

Incentive Compensation Plan

Skechers’ current incentive plan rewards executives for growth, not profitability. Annual bonuses are determined by a formula that measures the "amount by which net sales for the quarter in fiscal 2017 exceeded net sales for the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2016."

This aligns with management’s stated intent (mentioned on multiple previous earnings calls) to focus on top-line growth, even if short-term profitability suffers. The company paid a total of $6.2 million to five executives under this incentive compensation plan in 2017.

I believe this plan provides an explanation (although not an excuse) of G&A spending increases. Management is clearly focused on top-line performance, which has certainly come at a cost. However, I would note the following points:

Skechers has a simple lever that it can pull to reverse this trend by redesigning said incentive structure so as to reward company employees for bottom-line improvements. In theory, this means that Skechers could readily address concerns about profitability.

I believe that as smaller companies like Skechers gain market share, profitability must suffer to some degree in the short-run in order to drive product innovation, marketing, and operational efficiencies that are necessary to take market share from incumbents and dominant players (which in this case are mainly Nike and Adidas).

This focus on top-line performance should translate to increased operating leverage in the future due to scale.

Personally, I don’t find increasing G&A expenses overly concerning. Nearly half of the increase in G&A spending was to support growth in China, which I think constitutes a reasonable use of capital given that Skechers clearly has significant room to run in the country. Per management comments, China growth was over 30% year/year in Q1 2018 and 44% year/year in Q2.

Google Trends and Brand Perception

Skechers has trailed its peers by a wide margin in US search interest over the past five years, per the below chart. Note that search interest data mirrors each company’s relative position in the US in terms of revenues. Nike is first, Adidas second, Under Armour third, and Skechers is fourth.

(Source: Google Trends)

Worldwide search interest tells a different story: Skechers has narrowed the gap in search interest between itself and Under Armour, which attests to the success Skechers has had in expanding internationally:

(Source: Google Trends)

Below is a chart comparing each company’s respective “clout” on several of the most popular social media platforms:

Social Media Data # of Likes (NASDAQ:FB) # of Followers (Instagram) # of Followers (Twitter) Nike 31,000,000 78,900,000 7,300,000 Adidas 34,000,000 20,900,000 3,400,000 Under Armour 9,900,000 5,700,000 959,700 Skechers 4,900,000 271,000 45,000

Social Media Share Revenue Share Nike 59% 52% Adidas 30% 35% Under Armour 8% 7% Skechers 3% 6%

(Source: Data taken from each company's respective Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages).

Note that Skechers has the least number of likes and followers across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Skechers also has proportionately less likes and followers compared to its annual revenues. While this may be an insignificant detail, I think it is a consequence of the fact that Skechers thus far has not been able to mimic Adidas and Nike’s success in catering to younger consumers.

The following tweets are anecdotal but provides an example of how Skechers is perceived by some. Dingell is a former Congressman and gives Tony Romo (a Skechers celebrity endorser) flack for the shoes he has on in a Skechers advertisement:

(Source: Twitter)

However, I do believe the company is aware of this issue and is actively taking some steps to address it. For example, in late 2017 Skechers inked a celebrity endorsement deal with Camila Cabello, a Cuban-born pop star behind the #1 hit “Havana” (the song currently has 650 million views on YouTube and over 900 million plays on Spotify). Social media sentiment surrounding this deal was positive and indicates that the company is focusing on gaining traction among younger consumers.

Legal Settlement

Skechers announced that its earnings in Q2 were negatively impacted by $6.2 million due to a one-time legal settlement. Management did not provide details but I believe the company settled a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Adidas in 2015. This lawsuit was over Skechers’ Onix sneakers (left), which Adidas claimed resembles its classic Stan Smith shoes (right):

Investment Concerns

Currency risk is significant and can play out in several ways: if the RMB devalues, then the price of Skechers shoes for Chinese consumers will increase. In addition, USD strength is also a headwind as foreign earnings must eventually be converted into USD.

It is possible that top-line growth is contingent on large amounts of SG&A spending, which calls into question when and if Skechers will be able to exercise operating leverage.

The dominance of Nike and Adidas and additional pressure from smaller sportswear firms like Under Arnour and Lululemon make it possible that domestic sales growth will remain subpar and that international growth will soon decelerate, as did domestic sales growth.

Skechers’ joint venture model allows it to leverage the “on the ground” insights of foreign companies and reduces upfront capital expenditures but reduces overseas sales and earnings.

As mentioned before, Skechers has somewhat of a brand perception problem in the United States.

Investment Positives

As mentioned earlier, Skechers looks undervalued relative to peers based on a number of valuation metrics.

Skechers also has a great balance sheet with significant cash and a small amount of debt, which it has begun to employ in order to repurchase shares.

Skechers’ top-line performance should continue to be solid given that the company has significant room to grow in China, India, and other countries.

Skechers occupies a comfortable niche in the sportswear industry as it offers shoes at more affordable price points relative to those of its competitors.

The Greenberg family owns a large number of shares and as such must be clearly incentivized to maximize shareholder value.

Conclusion

Skechers shares appear to present an attractive investment opportunity on a risk-reward basis at these levels. Management has multiple ways it can increase shareholder value: using its abundant cash to repurchase shares; revising incentive structure to reward profitability as well as top-line performance; and by focusing on product innovation, international sales growth, and margin expansion.

There are a number of risks that investors should remain cognizant of, including potential impacts of FX tailwinds, domestic weakness, increasing SG&A expenses, capital expenditures related to overseas expansion, among others.

The below chart provides several price targets based on certain earnings and EV/EBITDA multiples:

Valuation Metric Target Implied Share Price % Upside/Downside PE 12x 2018E $22.1 (16%) PE 16x 2018E $29.44 12.1% PE 20x 2018E $36.8 40.1% EV/EBITDA 13.0 $34.9 32.9%

The first target is a worst-case scenario involving shares trading at all-time historical PE lows of around 12, which occurred in late 2016. This would likely only occur if domestic sales continued to decline and international sales growth decelerated significantly.

The second target is in my view more realistic (albeit conservative) and involves shares trading at 16x 2018E EPS. The third target involves shares trading at PE multiple of 20, which would still be the lowest among the peer group.

The fourth target involves shares trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 13, which again would represent the lowest such multiple among its comparison group. A reasonable price target for SKX appears to fall somewhere between $30 and $35.

I'll continue to monitor the company's progress and will keep readers updated via articles on this site. Please feel free to reach out with any comments or questions either via the comments section or through email (email address is in my Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.