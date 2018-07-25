It's Time To Take A Closer Look At These 2 Cigarette Stocks

Written by Bob Ciura for Sure Dividend

The tobacco industry is a potential gold mine for dividends. Investors can find high yields in the tobacco industry, particularly from the two major tobacco stocks, Altria Group (MO) and Philip Morris International (PM). As of this writing, Altria and PM have dividend yields of 4.8% and 5.4%, respectively. PM’s 5%+ yield is especially attractive.

Their high dividend yields are the result of declining share prices. Both stocks are down approximately 20% this year, while the S&P 500 Index is up ~5% year-to-date. While Altria and PM have disappointed investors so far in 2018, their elevated dividend yields are attractive for income investors.

Plus, both stocks are now more attractive on a valuation basis as well. As a result, investors searching for value and income could have reason to take a closer look at these two high-yield tobacco stocks.

Business Overview & Current Events

Altria and Philip Morris International both manufacture and distribute tobacco products. They share the Marlboro cigarette brand--Altria sells Marlboro in the U.S., while Philip Morris has the international distribution rights. Altria dominates tobacco in the U.S., as Marlboro controls nearly half of domestic market share. Altria’s other products include Skoal, Copenhagen, Black & Mild, and Ste. Michelle. It also has a 10% ownership stake in global beer giant Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD).

PM has the rights to the Marlboro brand in the international markets. Outside of Marlboro, it is less diversified than Altria. It does not have wine or beer investments, but it does have leading tobacco brands. Its other brands include L&M, Chesterfield, and Parliament. According to PM, it has six of the world's top international 15 brands.

Tobacco is a great business. The major tobacco producers like Altria and PM enjoy high margins and cash flow generation. Cigarettes are addictive, and also enjoy tremendous brand loyalty, which lend Altria and PM pricing power over the consumer. In addition, capital expenditure requirements are low, thanks to scale benefits in manufacturing and distribution. This has led to Altria’s strong earnings growth and cash returns to shareholders over the past five years.

Source: Altria Shareholder Meeting, page 10

In the 2018 first quarter, Altria grew revenue by 1.7%, while earnings-per-share increased 30% year-over-year. Revenue and earnings-per-share both beat analyst expectations, by $40 million and $0.03 per share, respectively. Smokeable products revenue declined 0.8% for the quarter but was offset by growth elsewhere. For example, smokeless product revenue increased 13% last quarter, while wine revenue increased 1.4%.

PM also had a strong second fiscal quarter. Revenue of $7.73 billion increased 11.7% year-over-year and beat analyst expectations by $200 million. Earnings-per-share of $1.41 beat by $0.18 per share and increased 24% from the same quarter last year.

However, PM reduced full-year guidance, which explains the market’s negative sentiment towards the stock. PM expects EPS of $5.02-$5.12 for 2018, compared with previous expectations of $5.15-$5.30. The reduction in guidance is due to higher-than-planned marketing and development cost, as the company continues to roll out its next-generation products.

Growth Prospects

The biggest risk for Altria and PM moving forward is the decline in smoking rates. Altria reported in the first quarter that industry-wide domestic cigarette shipment volume declined 5.5%. Altria’s own shipment volumes fell by 4.2%. PM reported a 1.5% decline in cigarette shipment volume last quarter.

To prepare for continued declines, both Altria and PM are working on a line of “reduced-risk” products such as e-vapor and e-cigarettes. These reduced-risk products heat tobacco, rather than burn it, which the companies believe have fewer harmful health effects.

Source: Shareholder Meeting, page 15

In the first quarter, Altria’s Nu Mark subsidiary grew e-vapor volume by approximately 30% and expanded the MarkTen Elite to over 6,000 retail stores.

In addition, both companies are working on IQOS, their major bet on next-generation tobacco. PM’s reduced-risk portfolio generated revenue of $3.6 billion in 2017. It has already rolled out IQOS in certain international regions, with good results. Heated tobacco unit shipment soared 73% last quarter. PM’s IQOS HeatSticks reported 15.8% market share in Japan in the 2018 first quarter, up from 10.8% in 2017. It is already the #2 brand in Japan, according to the company, and it continues to take market share in several markets outside Japan.

Source: PM Annual Shareholder Meeting, page 10

By 2025, PM expects its reduced-risk product line could generate $17 billion-$19 billion in annual revenue. PM plans to bring IQOS to India, the second-largest smoking market behind China. Altria’s domestic IQOS product is ready for deployment as soon as it receives FDA authorization.

Valuation & Expected Returns

The upside of Altria’s and PM’s falling share prices this year is that their valuations and expected returns are more attractive. We view both stocks as undervalued. Altria stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7, based on 2018 earnings guidance. In the past 10 years, the stock traded for an average price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2, which we see as a reasonable estimate of fair value for Altria. As a result, if the stock returned to a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2, the expanding valuation would add ~1.9% to Altria’s annual returns over the next five years. In addition, we expect 7% annual earnings growth for Altria. Including the current dividend yield of 4.8%, Altria’s annual returns to shareholders could reach 13%-14%.

Similarly, Philip Morris stock could generate strong shareholder returns, primarily through earnings growth and dividends. The company is expected to earn $5.07 per share in 2018, at the midpoint of guidance. The stock currently trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. This is right on-par with our fair value estimate. Although the stock does not appear to be undervalued, it can still generate positive returns. We expect the company to grow earnings-per-share by approximately 6% per year over the next five years, through continued expansion of IQOS, price increases, and a lower tax rate. Combined with the 5.4% dividend yield, PM’s total returns could exceed 11% per year over the next five years.

Final Thoughts

Altria and PM shares have not performed well this year, as the market worries over the declining smoking rate. But the companies continue to grow earnings per share, thanks to price increases and the benefits of lower tax rates. And in Altria’s case, share repurchases are a meaningful boost to earnings growth.

Their reduced risk products could help offset the declining smoking rate, led by IQOS. We still expect both companies to grow earnings over the long-term. In the meantime, their high dividend yields mean investors are paid well to be patient. As a result, we expect 10%+ total annual returns for both Altria and PM over the next five years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.