Konecranes Plc (KNCRY) CEO Panu Routila on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Konecranes Plc (OTCPK:KNCRY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Eero Tuulos - VP, IR

Panu Routila - President, CEO & Head, Business Area Equipment

Teo Ottola - CFO & Deputy CEO

Analysts

Erkki Vesola - Inderes Oy

Magnus Kruber - UBS Investment Bank

Leo Carrington - Crédit Suisse

Antti Suttelin - Danske Bank Markets

Sebastian Growe - Commerzbank AG

Eero Tuulos

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Half Year 2018 Analyst and Press Conference of Konecranes. My name is Eero Tuulos and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Konecranes. I'm here with Panu Routila, President and CEO of Konecranes. Panu will go through the highlights and present to you the group level financial performance in the second quarter. Teo Ottola, our Chief Financial Officer, will then continue with a further more detailed discussion by business area.

And now, Panu, the floor is yours.

Panu Routila

Thank you. So welcome on my behalf as well. We continued to make good progress in execution in the second quarter as well. The solid performance is also evident in our group adjusted EBITA margin, which improved to 7.7% in Q2. This is fully in line with our expectations and plans towards our post integration EBITA target of 11% for the full year 2020. Our expectation is that this journey will be a gradual evolution rather than an avalanche of results in the immediate future.

Our run rate synergies reached €80 million in Q2, having past the halfway mark of our synergy savings program, has further strengthened our confidence that we will reach the planned EBIT levels' run rate synergies of €140 million at the end of 2019.

We continued to execute well also on our service growth strategy. On a comparable currency basis, the year-on-year growth in order intake in Business Area Service accelerated to 7.1% in Q2, driven primarily by field services in EMEA and Americas. We also made good progress in growing the value of our agreement base in Q2. On a comparable currency basis, the value increased by €3.4 million from the previous quarter. I am very happy with the performance in service so far and expect the trend to continue in the coming quarters as well.

Business Area Industrial Equipment also had pretty good Q2. On a comparable currency basis, external orders grew organically by 2.4% in the second quarter compared with the 1 year-ago period.

Order intake growth for components accelerated in Q2, in addition to solid growth in order intake for standard cranes in EMEA.

Apart from the Americas, order intake for process cranes fell year-on-year basis. The good order intake in industrial equipment was partly explained by the component price increases, which became effective from the beginning of Q3. Consequently, we expect order intake for components to be somewhat affected in the second half similarly to the last year.

In Port Solutions this -- the year-on-year decline in order intake was primarily driven by Mobile Harbor Cranes due to smaller number of orders available in the quarter.

On the other hand, the value of Rubber Tired Gantry Crane orders in Q2 more than doubled from the previous year. Overall, the market sentiment for Business Area Port Solutions remains stable and also at a good level.

While the key macroeconomic indicators are signaling slowing growth in many economies including Europe and the U.S., our demand environment is still showing signs of improvement. This gives us confidence when entering the second half of the year.

Consequently, we have today updated our demand outlook to reflect the improved conditions in Europe and stabilizing conditions in APAC with industrial customer segments. We have also reiterated our financial guidance for the full year 2018.

Let's then look at our key figures in more detail. Orders received in the second quarter totaled approximately €761 million, representing a decrease of 3.7%. On a comparable currency basis, orders decreased 0.6%. This decrease in order intake was driven by Port Solutions and Teo will discuss this more during his remarks.

The value of the order book at the end of June totaled approximately €1.65 billion, which is 4% higher than in the previous year on a comparable currency basis.

Group sales in the second quarter totaled approximately €772 million representing a decrease of 3%. On a comparable currency basis, sales increased 0.4%.

The consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased by €8.7 million to €59.8 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 7.7% of sales.

The consolidated operating profit in the second quarter totaled €42 million. Free cash flow in the period was negative by approximately €23 million. The development is in line with our expectations and primarily driven by the timing of projects in Port Solutions. Then, a few business area highlights before continuing with a review of the market environment. In Service order intake increased both year-on-year and sequentially. In comparable currencies, the increase was 7.1% year-on-year.

In Industrial Equipment on a comparable currency basis, external orders grew organically by 2.4% in the Q2. The reorganization of our manufacturing network led to some limited and temporary production delays in certain countries. The reason for these delays, which now have been resolved, affected net sales and profitability in the second quarter for Industrial Equipment. In Port Solutions from the net sales point of view, the whole first half of the year was strong. In Q2, in particularly good project execution for the finalized as well as for the ongoing project helped to boost Port Solutions EBITA margin. However, some of this was specific to the first half of the year and it is therefore, somewhat unlikely that Port Solutions will be able to carry out its current margin performance fully into the second half.

Activity in the world -- world's manufacturing sector continued to expand in the first half of 2018, although at a slower rate compared to the end of 2017. The growth in the global manufacturing sector is the worst the end of the period. In the European Union area, the pace of expansion weakened sequentially with each month since the start of 2018 and the manufacturing capacity utilization rate improved slightly during the first half of the year.

In the U.S., the growth rate softened towards the end of the second quarter. Correspondingly, the U.S. total industrial capacity utilization rate started to decline in the second quarter. Regarding the BRIC countries, PMIs rose in India and China but the rate of expansion remained more modest than in the U.S. or Eurozone. In Brazil, the PMI declined after the first quarter strong performance and improvement in the manufacturing sector and manufacturing production began to -- contract in June.

In Russia, the PMI signaled deterioration in operating conditions across the manufacturing sector in the second quarter. Following a robust expansion and the setting of new record in February 2018, global container throughput declined in March but nearly recovered in April-May. In the first 5 months of 2018, the global container throughput increased by approximately 6% year-on-year.

As I mentioned earlier, we have updated our demand outlook to reflect the improved conditions in Europe and stabilizing conditions in APAC within the industrial customer segment. The demand situation in North America continues to improve. Our updated demand outlook is as follows, the demand situation in Europe and North America is improving within the industrial customer segments.

Demand in Asia Pacific region continues stable. Global container throughput growth continues at the high-level and the prospect for orders related to container handling remained stable. We remain confident about the year 2018, therefore, we have -- we are restating our financial guidance for 2018. Our sales in 2018 to be approximately on the same level or higher than in 2017 and our adjusted EBITA margin to improve in 2018.

As additional information for 2018, we now expect the negative impact on sales from foreign exchange fluctuations to be approximately 2.5% based on the current FX rates. This is slightly less than what we estimated earlier. Given the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the euro in Q2. Furthermore, we continue to expect approximately €50 million incremental P&L level synergy savings in 2018, in addition to the €12 million net interest savings related to our debt refinancing activities of last year.

And finally, as we have discussed in the previous quarters, we are boosting our R&D and IT investments by approximately €15 million this year. We continued to make good progress with integration in the second quarter. Our guidance for the integration program remains intact and we continue to target €140 million of total cumulative run rate synergies by the end of 2019.

Our estimate for the restructuring costs to total €130 million and the integrated -- integration related CapEx to be €60 million, they also remain unchanged. As I mentioned, having passed the halfway mark of our synergy savings program, has further strengthened our confidence that we will reach our targets. That said, we further -- the further we advance with the program, the tougher the implementation of the remaining cost saving items will become.

In Q2, the reorganization of our manufacturing network led to some production delays in certain countries. While the delays affected net sales and profitability in business area, Industrial Equipment, the impact was limited and specific to Q2. Furthermore, we are confident that we will be able to book the different sales in Q3. Operationally, our integration and restructuring activities continue to progress on many fronts with the current focus on Industrial Equipment. We have rolled out more Industrial Equipment products with shared technology and harmonized competently.

We have completed the implementation of shared sales management processes and CRM system in more than 10 countries. Also, we continue to make good progress with procurement-related savings and we have also identified additional potential.

Our site restructuring proceeds in Uslar, Germany where we are outsourcing our serial motor manufacturing to outsourcing partners. In addition, the country-level integration continues in industrial cranes and service. And finally, the consolidation of legal entities' progress is on track with 27 entities consolidated so far and 16 remaining. Our run rate synergies reached €80 million at the end of Q2, meaning that we achieved €17 million of additional run rate savings in the quarter. In the full year 2018, our synergy expectations remain intact. We continue to expect the cumulative run rate impact at the year end to be €100 million to €110 million. The corresponding cumulative P&L impact of these actions is estimated to be approximately €70 million in 2018. €49 million of this was delivered already in the first half. And as said, our target of €140 million annual EBIT level synergies by the end of 2019 remains unchanged.

Let's then continue with a few more words on the group's financial performance without repeating too much of the previous. Teo will then discuss the numbers in more detail in the business area level. In the second quarter, the decrease in order intake was driven by Business Area Port Solutions where the decrease was largely due to the timing of projects. As I already mentioned, the overall market sentiment for Port Solutions remains at a good level.

We have good pipeline of projects in discussions, including even some larger ones, which makes us confident about the second half. On a comparable currency basis, order intake increased in both business area, Industrial Equipment and Business Area Service. In industrial Equipment, external orders grew by 2.4% year-on-year and in-service business area, order intake increased by 7.1%. Orders received increased in EMEA but decreased in the Americas and APAC. Our reported group sales decreased 3% year-on-year, primarily due to an adverse FX impact. On a comparable currency basis, sales increased 0.4%. The comparable currency sales growth was mainly attributable to Business Area Port Solutions, which benefited from a strong order backlog.

The value of the order book at the end of June totaled approximately €1.65 billion, which was 2.6% higher compared to the year-ago period. On a comparable currency basis, the order book increased by 4%. The order book increased in all business areas primarily driven by Business Area Service where the order book increased 9.3% year-on-year.

Group adjusted EBITA increased to €59.8 million and EBITA margin of 7.7% of sales. The improvement of the group adjusted EBITA was mainly attributable to synergy cost-saving measures as well as successful delivery execution in Port Solutions. Material and salary inflation were absorbed by our customer prices increases. On a year-on-year basis, the group level gross margin improved. On a comparable rolling 12 month basis, the split of group sales between the business areas and the 3 geographical regions have remained roughly unchanged from the previous quarter. Each business area contributes approximately 1/3 of the group sales with slightly more than 1/2 of the sales coming from EMEA, 1/3 from Americas and the rest from APAC.

With that, I hand over to Teo to go through more detailed the business areas. Please, Teo.

Teo Ottola

Thank you, Panu. And let's start the BA reviews with service. So our service order intake in the second quarter was €257 million, that is 2.2% higher than a year ago and with comparable currencies, 7.1% like Panu already mentioned. The service order intake growth is actually quite balanced in the second quarter so it comes from a wide range of different service products, which is obviously a good and healthy situation.

The order intake growth is driven particularly by EMEA region field service as well as Americas' field service order intake. However, in the Asia Pacific, the order intake declined, in a year-on-year comparison, the second quarter 2017 was actually very strong in Asia-Pacific and the comparables as such were a bit tough. When we take a look at the sales. Sales was €293 million. This is a decrease of 1.8%. However, with comparable currencies, we are taking a look at the growth of 2.9%, and with comparable currencies actually the sales grew in all the regions.

Service adjusted EBITA was €42.4 million and margin, 14.5%. This is an improvement both in euros as well as in margin despite the headwind that the foreign exchange differences are causing us. And also in the second quarter, the product mix was somewhat weaker than what it was a year ago. We got gains from synergy cost savings and, of course, also the volume growth with underlying comparable currencies was positive and then the gross margin was slightly better in a year-on-year comparison now than 1 year ago. And as a result of that, an improvement both in euros as well as in the margin.

Service order book actually continued pretty nicely to €238 million. This is an improvement with comparable currencies of as much as 12%, via the high good order intake drove that one both sequentially and year-on-year. And then also very importantly on the agreement base, we actually continued growing there as well. So the annual value, which ended up at €240 million approximately, shows an increase in a year-on-year comparison with comparable currencies of 1.1% and sequentially, 1.4%. We continue to have adjustments in the number of units within the agreement base also now in the second quarter and I guess like we said in connection to the Q1 reporting as well, so to take a look at the growth in the agreement base, it is probably a wise -- wiser thing to take a look at the monetary value with comparable currencies rather than the number of units in the agreement base.

Then moving forward to Industrial Equipment. And Industrial Equipment order intake, that was €339 million. That is an increase of as much as almost 10%. However, in the Industrial Equipment now in the second quarter, quite a big portion of the growth comes from internal order intake. First of all, from the harmonization of the reporting practices, this impacted our Q1 order intake in Industrial Equipment as well and these are mostly orders from Service to Industrial Equipment. But more importantly now in the second quarter, Port Solutions actually placed orders for our supply operation and the supply operation is within Industrial Equipment, and therefore, this order intake is visible in our Industrial Equipment order intake.

Therefore, we had taken a look at the external orders, so the external orders with comparable currency basis, they grew 2.4% like Panu already mentioned in a year-on-year comparison. And when we take a look at that by business units, so there we can note that the component order intake actually grew both year-on-year and sequentially very nicely. Part of that is probably driven by the price increases that became effective in the beginning of July. So some of the customers obviously ordered steel during the second quarter. We had exactly the same phenomena 1 year ago when the price increases became effective also in the beginning of July. And therefore, regarding component order intake, it is likely that we are going to see a decline sequentially in the third quarter.

When we then take a look at the order intake for industrial cranes, so that actually declined slightly in a year-on-year comparison. However so that when we take a look at the standard cranes within particularly EMEA, so there was good growth. In Americas, it was largely flattish. But in Asia Pacific, we came a little bit down.

And again, on process cranes, so there actually the development continues to be sluggish both in EMEA as well as APAC, but in Americas, we had good orders now in the second quarter.

Then to sales, €285 million in the second quarter. This is a decline of 3.5% with comparable currencies. We are in a flat situation. The harmonization of the reporting practices is impacting here as well by about €10 million. So when we take a look at the -- in a way excluding that internal topic, the sales volume, so it is actually about €10 million down.

Part of that decline is explained by the reorganization of the manufacturing network, Panu referred to this one also already, that led to certain delays in a couple of countries. And, of course, this affected then partly -- or impacted the sales and profitability and explains part of that €10 million decline in the volume in the second quarter.

Then, the Industrial Equipment adjusted EBITA, that was €6.5 million or 2.3% of sales. We have an improvement but only very slight improvement both in euros as well as in margin compared to the situation 1 year ago. So, of course, the lowest volume is explaining part of that. Also we have a currency headwind both from the translation point of view as well as from transaction point of view within the Industrial Equipment business.

Then, the synergy savings were enough to compensate for those but not much more than compensate for those, and therefore, we are on a relatively flattish situation when it comes to both the euros as well as the EBITA percentage in the second quarter.

Gross margin remained approximately flat in a year-on-year comparison. The Industrial Equipment order book, that increased by 1.4% with comparable currencies by 3.5% and reached €579 million. And again, now that we had a little bit lowish sales in the second quarter, so obviously then the order book sequentially is showing an improvement. And then Port Solutions where the order intake was €231 million in the second quarter, that is a decline of 11.8% year-on-year. With comparable currencies, we are looking at 10.4% decline.

Mobile Harbor Cranes business unit was the main explaining factor in this one. The number of orders available in the quarter was lower than typically, so this is obviously a market that fluctuates based on how customers make their own decisions. This was partly offset by a very good order intake in RTGs, like Panu mentioned, but also then the order levels in lift trucks as well as in the Port Service actually were also on a good level in the second quarter. Geographically, orders grew in the Americas but declined in EMEA and Asia-Pacific. Sales, €244 million, on a comparable currency basis, this is an improvement of 4.4% and here, the sales were of course benefiting from the good order book that we had at the end of the Q1, also at the end of the whole 2017.

Port Solutions adjusted EBITA, €19.3 million and 7.9%. It's a very good improvement both in euros as well as in margin. Of course, the share volume is explaining part of that. Our sales increased and as a result of that, we of course get operating leverage. Also, our product mix in the second quarter was better than a year ago. And additionally then, we had good product execution, which means that both the -- some of the completed projects within Q2 as well as ongoing projects were going very well. And as a result of that, we were able to book a little bit higher margins for those ones, for the second quarter than, for example, in the first quarter. And, of course, all of this, or most of this, is visible in the gross margin which then is explaining why the gross margin increased in a year-on-year basis.

Now, of course, having said that, one has to also note that the product mix actually will most likely deteriorate towards the end of the year, so in Q3 and Q4 we are probably not seeing an improvement year-on-year, but rather a decline. And also the end of project execution is probably something that will normalize or be on a normal level then towards the end of the year.

Port Solutions order book, €830 million. So this is actually also up. With comparable currencies, 2.3% in a year-on-year comparison. And then still a couple of comments of the cash flow and balance sheet before we go into the Q&A. And as usual, first net working capital, that reached actually €406 million now at the end of the second quarter, so this is 13% of rolling 12 month sales. The development has been in the wrong direction in a way. This is however not a surprise. This is mostly as a result of the project timings within the Port Solutions, the advanced payments have gone in when we have got the deals and now we are building the equipment and it means that the inventory value, mostly work in progress, is on a higher level than what it was, for example, at the end of 2017 or 1 year ago.

This might still deteriorate towards the end of the year a little bit and, of course, as a reminder, our midterm target has been to be able to maintain this below 15% of rolling 12 month sales. Free cash flow consequently, obviously, is negative so it is €25 million negative now, year-to-date situation at the end of June, and a big portion of that is the build up in the net working capital, which is in cash flow terms, probably something like €70 million, €75 million now during the first half of the year.

This is obviously also visible then on our net debt as well as our gearing numbers. Here, we have the net debt number, €642 million roughly. So it is more than €100 million more than at the end of the first quarter, so the net working capital buildup is explaining part of that one. But then obviously, also the fact that we paid dividends in the very beginning of the second quarter is increasing our net debt level. However, gearing percentage 53 is still on a very reasonable level. And then, as a last comment before the Q&A session, so capital employed and return on capital employed, capital employed came up a little bit as a result of the net working capital development and our ROCE number with the adjusted -- calculated as an adjusted basis, 11.4% at the end of the second quarter.

And this concludes the presentation, and then we can move into the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Eero Tuulos

So let's start by taking questions from the audience and let's limit questions to 2 questions from one person at a time and then see at the end if we have time for further questions. Yes, please?

Erkki Vesola

It's Erkki from Inderes. A couple of questions. First a more housekeeping one. Could you give us or provide us any kind of restructuring cost guidance for the second half?

Teo Ottola

We haven't given a guidance on a quarterly basis or even on a half year basis, but what we are repeating in the report is that we are within our overall plan of €130 million for the restructuring as a total for this 3-year program.

Erkki Vesola

So the rate that we saw in Q2 is something that may or may not continue going forward?

Teo Ottola

The problem with estimating, the restructuring cost obviously is that the realization of those is depending on the activities and actions that we are doing. And we do not really want to speculate too much with the timing of those activities. So it may or may not continue, that is -- that's correct.

Erkki Vesola

Okay. And the second one, the mix seems to be deteriorating in almost all of the business areas in Q3 and the second half. How big an impact should we be modeling in? Are we talking about dramatic change there?

Teo Ottola

Regarding Service and Industrial Equipment, we are not actually expecting a major deterioration. Now in the second quarter, Service had a little bit weaker mix from the sales point of view but then when we take a look at the order intake again, so I mean spare parts have been doing there pretty decently as well. So probably the mix impact one way or the other is not huge. Then when we take a look at the Industrial Equipment, so there, probably, the mix impact might be slightly positive because our order intake in the component business has been doing very well. And then we have been a little bit complaining our order intake in the process cranes. And now from the mix point of view, component business is better than in the -- than the process cranes. For Port Solutions, that is a fact that the mix most likely will be weaker. And of course now, if we take a look at the mix impact that we have been having, for example, in the second quarter, so it's maybe a couple of millions per quarter. So we are not really taking a look at -- we are probably taking a look at the deterioration in the same ballpark roughly from the mix point of view.

Erkki Vesola

Couple of millions.

Teo Ottola

Couple of million per quarter...

Erkki Vesola

On which level?

Teo Ottola

Year-on-year.

Eero Tuulos

Any further questions from the audience or should we then move to the online or the telephone questions? So I guess then we'll take questions from line.

Operator

We're going to have our first question from UBS, Magnus Kruber.

Magnus Kruber

Panu, Teo and Eero, Magnus from UBS. Just a couple of questions from the. Just the first to -- a clarification on the Port Solutions' profitability into the second half of the year. Did you say that margins or nominal EBITDA would be down year-on-year in the second half, or was that just a comment regarding the mix?

Teo Ottola

We are not commenting the margin or the profitability as such, but the mix impact that was quite positive now in the second quarter of 2018 by about €2 million in a year-on-year comparison for the second quarter. So we are most likely going to see a negative mix impact in the roughly same amount, so minus 2 and minus €2 million for the third and fourth quarter in a year-on-year comparison. But then there are of course a million other things that are impacting the profitability. Mix is an important contributor there but not the only one.

Panu Routila

Overall, we expect though Port Solutions to have rather good year as total year.

Magnus Kruber

And second, can you give us some color on the size of the impact you saw on sales and Industrial Equipment from the temporary production delays?

Teo Ottola

We don't want to give exact numbers on that, but we could quantify the effect that had these delays not happened the profitability or Industrial Equipment would have increased in EBITA margin quarter-on-quarter basis, also while it now declines somewhat.

Magnus Kruber

All right. And the profitability of these sales are expected to be the same as for the [indiscernible] on average?

Teo Ottola

With average gross margin, yes. With average gross margin. And it's pretty evident which of the factory sites were affecting this. We already mentioned the Uslar site in Germany and now we have also previously announced already that we have closed down the -- one of the U.S. crane factories which has been consolidated to other factories. And Uslar there has been going -- ongoing restructuring and some of the standard motor manufacturing has been and is being now outsourced.

Magnus Kruber

Got it. And the final one. On the issue of trade wars and combined with some slower European growth in container throughput, have you seen any commentary at all from your clients in Port Solutions regarding this?

Teo Ottola

So far, the only thing what might be visible a little bit is that customers are maybe somewhat hesitant in making the decisions and there have been decision-making delays. Otherwise, we have not seen any material effect as such.

Operator

We are going to take the next question. [Operator Instructions].

Leo Carrington

It's Leo Carrington from Crédit Suisse. A couple of questions. At your Q4 2017 results, I think you were expecting €40 million to €50 million in P&L impact from synergies in 2018 and now, you're talking about €50 million. What's changed to positively surprise?

Teo Ottola

What has now mainly changed is the timing. So we communicated at the end of 2017 that we are a bit more cautious regarding the timing of the run rate synergies because the activities that we are doing now in 2018 are, by nature, maybe more time-consuming and somewhat more complex than what we have done before. And as an example of that, we have been given, for example, product platform renewals common componentry within the product platforms where the lead time from decision to P&L impact is very, very long. Now, what we have been able to see during the 2018 first half is that we have already been able to secure in a year-on-year comparison, €13 million plus €12 million P&L savings in 2018 and that is all together €25 million. And now, basically, the estimate is that we would be able to continue with the same pace also during the second half. So we have been -- as a result of that, we are then, in a way, we have been able to narrow the range a little bit from €40 million to €50 million to being around €50 million and it doesn't absolutely -- of course, it doesn't mean that we will be absolutely at €50 million. But it is around €50 million that we are expecting now. So some of the things that we were sort of thinking that we might be needing a little bit more time, we have been able to do a little bit quicker than -- now that we take a look at the first half.

Leo Carrington

Okay, that's very clear. My second question is in terms of demand for your Industrial Equipment division, you improved your market demand outlook and also sort of flagged solid order intake for standard cranes in EMEA. What can you tell us about market trends or customer discussions that give you more confidence? And I guess more importantly, when do you think you will start to see this in your order intake and your sales?

Teo Ottola

I understand that this is, of course, a good and big question. We can clearly now see this actually in the offering activity and we can see this also in the sales funnel, what we have and what we are actually currently following up quite good. So -- and as we have repeatedly said, the components have been first to actually gain the growth. Now the standard cranes are getting there which gives confidence to the future. So we see this actually in the customer discussions and in our project follow-up in the sales for -- sales funnel.

Operator

We're going to open our next question from Danske Bank, Antti Suttelin.

Antti Suttelin

This is Antti from Danske Bank. I would ask your personnel development. I can see that your personnel increased, the number of employees increased quarter-on-quarter. Why was that?

Teo Ottola

If we look from since the beginning of the integration project, we have decreased the number of people in a quite good pace as such. Now the second quarter this year is somewhat affected also by summer season effects, though it is true that we have actually increased some service operatives, which is natural as the service business growth is coming, so the service business operatives are somewhat increasing and this might actually also continue in the near future.

Antti Suttelin

Would you expect the number to fall towards year-end from the second quarter levels?

Teo Ottola

If I would answer that, I would answer and reveal a little bit too much to the audience. And therefore, I do not answer that question.

Antti Suttelin

If I look at your 2020 targets, I recall that you have been targeting 5% annual sales growth. If I look the first half, you are down about 4% correcting that with FX, you are about flat year-over-year. Do you still believe you can grow by 5% per year until 2020?

Teo Ottola

We do believe that, though we have also said that this might not be fully linear and as we have seen in the Service business, for instance, the Q4 last year growth was something like 1% to 2%, a little bit over 2%. Now the first quarter this year, the growth was 2% to 3% and now we are -- I'm sorry it was 4% to 5% and now we are over 7%. So we did see the acceleration of the service business growth there. And this is going to be similar also in other areas.

Antti Suttelin

But then on the other hand, you are pointing to slower momentum in manufacturing indicators and then we know what's going on, on the port side with potential trade wars. I'm just wondering whether you should put more focus to the cost side of the equation.

Teo Ottola

Yes. In a certain sense, you are right and we are doing actually quite a lot in the cost side as well and of course, a big part of the synergy savings is actually also cost-related items as such. I think we have, at the CMD, we also said that our Industrial Equipment growth will be very small, and therefore, actually, the big part of the growth, if we look at the total company level, is going to happen from the Business Area Services and some also from the Business Area Port Solutions.

Antti Suttelin

Yes. And then finally, the €15 million R&D and extra spending in 2019, is that affecting number of employees? So is that €15 million extra spending coming from a permanent -- sorry, temporary personnel increase?

Teo Ottola

It might have some effect but that would not be a significant one.

Antti Suttelin

So it's COGS, mostly? Cost of goods sold? I guess so.

Teo Ottola

These are not necessarily on a COGS row but these are external services mostly. So I mean, the end result is the same from the personnel point of view that most of the activities that we do regarding the €50 million is something that is outsourced works. So we are buying external services.

Operator

We are going to open up the question from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

My first question would be on the working capital on the cash flow impact. So, you mentioned that advances receivables have been coming down -- sorry, prepayments have been coming down and you can see it from the balance sheet as well. So I mean, are you seeing any kind of an impact? We talked about the more positive outlook for port orders potentially in the second half of the year. So is there -- is this really just a timing-related issue that you expect more orders to come in with more prepayment? Or is it just the fact that you kind of had a very strong pipeline which you're starting to execute so we should not expect that to recover?

Teo Ottola

The situation that we have now at the end of the second quarter is mostly a timing issue so that we had some big deals some time ago and now, of course, the prepayments that we have received in relation to those ones are now being spent, for example, material purchases. So then, of course, if the order intake changes for the better or for the worse going forward and in this case, for example, for the better so that we would be having big, big orders in the future, so then, of course, it would be having a corrective impact on the net working capital as well. So there is not that kind of development that the terms and conditions of the deals would have significantly changed from what they were some time ago. So that the advanced payments are and continue hopefully to be part of the business model in the Port Solutions business.

Unidentified Analyst

And how do you think about the full year net debt? So I mean, probably not expecting it to come down anymore, but how much do you think it will be up for the year?

Panu Routila

The working capital probably will actually increase towards the year-end somewhat. We have had a long-term target of 15% and I think we will not attain that, though.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then in terms of the seasonality of the business. So I mean, would you be able to help us a bit more in the industrial part of the business? So I mean, do you expect that the kind of seasonality -- if 2017, the reports or numbers you reported, they're like reflective of a normal seasonality in the business because I remember that you've been a bit surprised by the integrated assets and mid-seasonality in the previous years.

Teo Ottola

If we just look at the Industrial Equipment, in the Q2 2017, there was some unexceptionally large deliveries, for instance, in the Industrial Equipment and that has affected the comparison period. Otherwise, we see now the seasonality as a normal for this year and typically, the seasonality has affected largely the Q4, the last quarter of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then final question on this internal order. So do you see that it will remain at the current high level for the remainder of the year or have you kind of mostly already taken in the orders from the Port Solutions in the industrial order intake?

Teo Ottola

The order intake between -- let's say, the orders placed from Port Solutions to supply, which in this case means Industrial Equipment, so that will -- that has fluctuated and unfortunately it will continue to fluctuate. And, of course, the timing for those internal orders is not unnecessarily the same as is the timing for the external orders that Port Solutions, for example -- for example, gets. So therefore, estimating those ones going forward is admittedly very, very difficult. And therefore, that is the reason why we have also then been referring to the external order intake because, of course, we understand that estimating the internal orders between our 3 business areas is very, very difficult for anybody externally. So there will -- this will continue to be there but the amount of those will fluctuate, unfortunately.

Operator

We're going to take the next question from Commerzbank.

Sebastian Growe

Sebastian Growe from Commerzbank. Two sets of questions. The first one on Services. You said in your introductory remarks that field services have seen a strong increase in the quarter. Can you comment if this has been largely driven by MHPS so that you are gaining traction simply with the installed base of the acquired asset? And in this regard, can you also comment on the pickup rates more generally speaking on the agreement base and how much you are really able to just penetrate that installed base further at MHPS? And then second part of the question is more on a group level.

We have been discussing obviously the R&D step up of the €15 million. Could you please, Teo, comment on especially the timing, so much of the overall €15 million budget have we already seen in the first half the year, that would be interesting to understand. And then if I may come back to the internal orders from Industrial Equipment to Port Solutions -- or sorry, the other way around, Port Solutions with Industrial Equipment. Isn't this eventually also structural effect that we should be prepared for in the sense that there's simply a greater sharing of components and with that having greater modularization within the business overall, so net-net, it should be clearly a positive in the long run? And then the very, very last question from my end is on the run rate synergies. We have seen the acceleration in quarter 2 again and now where you're halfway through between 2017 and '19, i.e. towards the €140 million target by year-end '19, you are now at €80 million. So if I just take a 2x we are more getting to €160 million. So can you just at least qualitatively comment on the, say, overall momentum, so to speak that you're seeing and with that also the confidence level and how it has simply developed between, say a year and '17 and where we are now at the end of the second quarter of 2018?

Panu Routila

Okay, if I start the long question from the Services, I think we have been very pleased to see the ability of our organization to set this growth program up. We have actually now moved in the Service business from the integration to the growth program and the whole team is actually very enthusiastic about it. We can clearly see actually that the increase is mostly coming actually from the Denmark side or actually being -- us being capable of getting the Denmark side Service business kind of transferred and even transformed to Konecranes- type of business there. There are certainly some regional changes in this, let's say, capturing also but I will not go into the details right now on this issue. But I think that kind of explains where the Service business growth has happened. So the team is very enthusiastic about the growth and is going after the clearly identified Denmark install base, as we already -- at the announcement of the acquisition announced. We can also maybe say here that the mix basically as such has been quite good in the Service business. I would say, a well-balanced mix between the different type of service products. Maybe, you want to, Teo, continue on the group question?

Teo Ottola

Yes, I'm not sure if I remember all of the questions, but I will try to cover the ones that I remember. So the -- one of them was in relation to the €15 million, 1-5 million, regarding the R&D and IT and the timing of those ones and this was for the whole of 2018 and now we are in midway 2018 and it is so that a little bit less than half of that cost is now visible in our H1 results. So it is somewhat back-end loaded, not hugely, but somewhat back-end loaded, the whole cost amount. Then regarding the €140 million synergy savings target and the pace to reach that one. So we are very comfortable with the €140 million number and that is our number and...

Panu Routila

And we're not going to increase it now.

Teo Ottola

And the €80 million that we have as a run rate, so it is maybe natural that we have a little bit higher run rate than what the time -- the calendar time as such, would led to believe because obviously when we have started to do this, so we have wanted to concentrate on the activities first where we can get the best payout and as quickly as possible. And then, when we already for 2018 discussed about the time lags especially from the decision to the P&L, so this time lag is a little bit longer in the ones that we still need to do based on the plan. So I think it's natural that the timing looks the way it looks but €140 million is a good number as we have been repeating several times. Then this internal order intake and the internal componentry question, I'm not sure if I captured the essence of the question but I think that what we can say is obviously the -- that the core of lifting that we have been talking so many times about is partially and a big portion of that is that we can actually share technology between our business areas. And this obviously means that the same supply would be able to provide goods for various product platforms, for various business units within BA but also for various business areas like in this case, from supply to Port Solutions. And obviously, the idea regarding the synergy savings as well is to be able to increase the amount of common componentry and thus structurally, I think that there is potential that this kind of internal flow would increase over time. I would still, however, say that if this kind of development exists, so it is very gradual and very slow and it will not be visible in our numbers from one quarter to another one. You may have asked something completely different, but this is the answer, yes.

Operator

We are going to open the next question. [Operator Instructions].

Leo Carrington

Leo Carrington from Crédit Suisse again. Just as a follow-up, you mentioned the price rises in Industrial Equipment components driving a prebuy effect. Can you, you may not want to, but can you indicate the magnitude of this effect on the Q2 '18 numbers as well as remind us of the timing and magnitude of the effect last year so we can think about if there's going to be any comp effect for Q3 upcoming?

Teo Ottola

We have not quantified this exactly but we can say that the component business were -- specifically the price increases now have been firstly done. The effect has been quite a big one and we could see similar increases also last year. Last year, what basically happened in the component business was in the Q3 there was a decrease of the order intake while the customers have already placed the orders in Q2. We expect similar thing to happen now. Last year, we started to see after September-October, the order intake to normalize and actually even accelerate. But I think we will not give any more details on that.

Leo Carrington

Okay, fair enough. And in terms of Port Solutions' trends, can you give us an indication on how your discussions with customers are going at the moment with regard to the broader port operator CapEx environment? And for the same Port Solutions division, what does your delivery schedule look like in H2? Do you still expect sales growth -- well, do you expect sales growth to be lower in H2 than H1, which has been very strong?

Panu Routila

First of all, if I take the first part of the question and Teo can during that time think what he want to answer for the second part of the question and calculating mind. I think we continue to be very positive about the sales discussions we have at the moment with the customers and we do see a willingness to invest in further equipmentry in the port's business. So I remain very positive on this.

Teo Ottola

Regarding the Port Solutions volume development in the second half. So the order book for the second half of this year continues to be higher than what the order book was 1 year ago for the second half. And the difference is tens of millions. So we are talking about €40 million to €50 million in there. So we are expecting the sales to increase in a year-on-year comparison in the second half.

Eero Tuulos

We can take just one more question.

Operator

We are going to open the next question from UBS. Magnus Kruber, your line is open.

Magnus Kruber

Magnus Kruber again. Just to follow up there on Leo's question on the pricing. Was the pricing increase magnitude similar in Q3 both years?

Panu Routila

The pricing increase was similar to what was done last year also, yes.

Magnus Kruber

Okay, perfect. And then I also want to follow up on Manu's question on the internal orders there. Is it possible to isolate these internal orders for specific componentry or specific product types so we can have some idea of how this might develop and even how the overall Port Solutions' order intake looks?

Panu Routila

If I may first say a few words about this. So as Teo already said that one of the strengths that we have actually as companies that we can combine the technology of Port Solutions and Industrial Equipment as well, so what we call coral Lifting and that way we can utilize and cross utilize the same technology -- development of the technology as well as of the manufacturing and supply network for both of the business areas. And this gives us actually a lot of internal synergies. So now of course, it has some effect on the numbers, and Teo may want to explain that a little bit, how it can be seen in the numbers.

Teo Ottola

Yes. So the -- now, of course, Port Solutions has a lot of factories of its own as well. So when we are talking about the internal orders for component supply, so it is basically the factories that have been defined as generic component factories. And then a, let's say, an example of the componentry is easy to give so that the most general and best example is the hoisting trolley that -- where we are using the same factory to assemble hoisting trolleys for process cranes and hoisting trolleys for example, RTGs. And now this factory happens to be within the Industrial Equipment, and therefore, it is creating -- creating these internal orders.

Eero Tuulos

Thank you. So that concludes the call this quarter. So thank you very much, everybody, and have a very nice summer.

Panu Routila

Thank you.

Teo Ottola

Thank you.