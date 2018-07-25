Housing: Part 313 - The Boom And Bust Through A 'Safe Asset' Lens

I'm sure I have covered some of this before, but I thought I would just walk through the financial crisis purely from a "safe asset" frame of reference, focusing on housing.

First, here is a chart measuring the year-over-over percentage change in home equity value (total owned real estate minus mortgage debt). The annual gains from 1998 to 2005 were similar in magnitude to the gains from 1967 to 1986. In both cases, "demand" side factors were given a large place in the causal story.

But, "demand" side factors were really only a foundationally important factor in the earlier period. In 1970s period, the rise in home equity was roughly divided between declining real yields which increased price/rent ratios and rising general price levels. So, rising home prices were somewhat paralleled in rising prices across the economy at that time because rising home prices then were actually a result of demand-side factors. High inflation, high NGDP growth, etc. Since that period truly was broadly a demand-side event (punctuated by some supply-side shocks in petroleum markets), there was never social pressure to induce a decade of deflation to counter it. That would be dumb, and everyone recognizes that. So, Volcker's task was simply to tame inflation. Nobody was demanding "market discipline". I am not aware of a movement at the time pushing for broad nominal capital losses.

The period of the 2000s was not a demand-side event. It was caused by localized supply constraints. So, in that period, rising equity was roughly split between declining real yields which increased price/rent ratios (just like the 1970s) and rising rents in constrained locations (not like the 1970s). Those rising rents were the product of political obstruction.

And, this brings us to the topic of safe assets. In the actual demand-side boom of the 1970s, homes were considered a safe haven from inflation. In that context, homes were a safe asset - maybe even "safer" than normal. Aggregate home prices were never far from replacement values. There was no reason to worry about aggregate home prices collapsing in a functional economy.

In the 2000s, regardless of what specific causes you might assign to the housing boom, I think everyone can agree that rising home prices became unconnected to replacement value. Homes in San Francisco don't sell for $1 million because of high lumber prices. In other words, because the housing bubble of the 2000s was not a demand-side event, homes had become less of a safe asset.

So, thinking in terms of safe assets, from 1998 to 2005, real estate in the Closed Access cities (NYC, LA, SF/SJ, Bos., SD) went from less than $3 trillion to more than $7 trillion in total value. (Data generously provided by Zillow.com.) In terms of total assets, the American economy gained $4 trillion in value. But, the very act of gaining that value meant the loss of safe assets because those properties now have a very real danger of quickly losing much of their value. So, really, during that time, speaking with a broad brush, the US gained $7 trillion worth of risky assets and lost $3 trillion worth of safe assets.

Now, it is true that in any time or place, real estate can lose value. Former homeowners in a city like Detroit experienced the risk of loss as values declined, even though values there had never been stratospheric. But here it is important to recognize the importance of income (imputed or cash) in real estate markets. Frequently, because owners only experience income as an opportunity cost (opportunity profit?) through the rental payments they didn't have to make, the income factor in real estate values is forgotten and capital gains are treated as the only reason for ownership. But, in real terms, income is by far the most important factor in real estate returns. A house selling at a price/rent ratio of 10x can still be a decent long-term investment even if it is razed in 30 years. That is not so much the case for a home selling at 20x rent.

Real long-term interest rates, measured by 30-year inflation protected treasuries, dropped from about 4% in the late 1990s to about 2% in 2005. It was considered a conundrum that long-term real interest rates didn't rise along with short-term rates in 2004-2005. But, already, there had been a loss of safe assets because a portion of the American housing stock had ceased to be safe.

Then, after the Fed started raising interest rates in an attempt, in part, to slow down residential investment, in the face of this shortage, the idea that home equity in Closed Access cities was not safe was intensified. You can see this in the migration patterns out of those cities. Hundreds of thousands of homeowners were selling and moving to other, less expensive, cities. They sold their homes to more leveraged buyers who had less equity on the line. A high LTV owner - especially an investor owner - holds something more like a call option than a fully at-risk equity position.

In a way, the private securitization markets clarified the new context of asset safety because the old Closed Access owners took their capital gains and plowed them into AAA-rated securities, which were more safe than their home equity had been. And the mortgage securities that funded the new buyers were actually divvied up into risk classes. Some of those risk classes were rated as risky bonds and some were even called "equity tranches". Some of the investors in those mortgages rightfully considered their investments to be "equity". So, in a way, the market incorporated this new reality into its structures. (In the end, of course, the risk obviously reached beyond the equity tranches, but as I have written elsewhere, that was the product of a series of policy catastrophes that continue to today.)

Most of the homeowners in LA who were selling and moving somewhere like Phoenix probably considered the market to be in the midst of a credit-fueled bubble. It doesn't really matter why they thought their home equity was in danger. It only matters that they did. And, thinking in terms of portfolio construction, we can see that when they traded their million dollar home in LA for a $250,00 home in Phoenix plus $750,000 of money markets, CDs, bonds, etc., they were explicitly reconstructing their portfolios in order to remove an asset class that had ceased to be a safe asset and replaced it with other safe types of assets. This is what was going on when the CDO market was blossoming in order to meet rapid demand for AAA-securities.

This is what was happening from early 2006 to late 2007. Prices were fairly level, but there was a mass exodus from home equity. This shows up both in collapsing housing starts and in falling outstanding levels of home equity.

By 2007, the entire real estate asset class - $25 trillion in terms of total value or $13 trillion in terms of home equity after mortgages - ceased to be safe. This step in the process was largely due to expectations. A national consensus that the acknowledgement and enforcement of a lack of safety in home equity was a signal of prudence, wisdom, and sophistication. Of course, we all know better, but those other people are always greedily chasing after profits and forgetting that losses can be very real. This is the story that you can find being told explicitly in the dozens of books that line the shelves of your local library about the boom and bust. And there were highly leveraged unsophisticated investors, especially in the Contagion cities like Phoenix. We weren't lacking in anecdotes to fill the narrative. Narratives never lack for anecdotes. There are always naïve speculators, greedy bankers, violent immigrants from disfavored ethnic groups, mal-informed leaders from the opposing political party. In all political topics, whatever popular narratives might lack, it is never supporting anecdotes.

So, the second wave of lost safe assets came from a consensus acceptance of collapse.

The third wave of lost safe assets came after the crisis when mortgage markets were tightened up sharply. As a result, housing starts have remained at depression levels for a decade. A couple trillion dollars' worth of physical assets have not been created because of this.

So, when thinking about the safe asset shortage that keeps real long-term interest rates low, housing plays an important role here, in three steps:

1) The loss of a few trillion dollars' worth of safe assets when the value of Closed Access real estate rose to far above replacement value.

2) The loss of more than ten trillion dollars of safe assets when the value of most real estate in the US was expected to and allowed to collapse. The fact that fixed income securities associated with housing lost their "safe" status has been the focus of public attention, and the false sense of inevitability has led most people to act as if those securities were never actually safe. But, the losses in those securities are a secondary effect that only came about because of the much larger loss of "safe" status in the home equity asset class. The Case-Shiller index fell nearly 40% in Atlanta from 2007 to 2012. Losses associated with securities funding mortgages originated in Atlanta are surely a small fraction of those equity losses. This phase of the safe asset shortage problem is, by far, the most significant, and it is also associated with the sharpest and most persistent decline in real long-term interest rates. But activity in fixed income markets only captures a portion of what has happened. The ubiquity of comments along the lines of "people forget history and they naively thought real estate never loses value." makes it clear what happened. There was a public hysteria committed to removing the real estate equity asset class from the set of safe assets. You may balk at calling it hysteria. If prices in a few cities like Phoenix had dropped by 20% or 30%, then a defensiveness about that would be merited. But, when that consensus view is so widely used to excuse and justify a nearly 40% drop in home values in Atlanta, which, like many cities, didn't even see much of a shift in Price/Rent ratios until they collapsed after the crisis, it is quite clearly hysteria.

3) The loss of $2 or $3 trillion more in potential safe assets in the homes that have not been built and the continued suppression of home values in properties that are at or below replacement value because of mortgage market dislocations that prevent households from buying or selling units, especially in low tier markets.