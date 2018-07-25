Baxter Continues To Be A Solid Buy In 2018

In March 2018, I had highlighted the key growth drivers of Baxter International (BAX) and recommended the company as a buy opportunity. The current trading price of the company, of around $74.70, is pretty close to the then specified 12-month consensus target price of $75.87. And yet, I believe that there is significant upside potential for this stock in 2018.

The current 12-month consensus target price for Baxter International stands at $78.86. I believe that this is a pretty conservative estimate for this company which is #1 or #2 in all segments that it operates in globally, and the company can easily surpass this target in the coming months.

In this article, I will mainly focus on what has changed for Baxter International since my last update and how it has positioned the company as an attractive investment opportunity for second half of 2018.

Take a look at the market opportunity available for Baxter International across its various business segments. To know more about the business model of the company and its product portfolio, check here and here.

Baxter International’s long range plan makes it an attractive investment opportunity in 2018

For the year 2018, Baxter International has projected sales growth at constant currency of around 5%, adjusted operating margin in the range of 17.1%-17.3%, adjusted tax rate of 19%, and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $2.85-$2.93.

Baxter has been constantly upping its adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS guidance for the year 2020, owing to constantly improving business fundamentals. While the company predicted an adjusted operating margin range of 17%-18% for the year 2020 in May 2016, it has been revised to a range of 20%-21% in May 2018. The adjusted diluted EPS outlook for the year 2020 has also been raised from the range of $2.75-$3.00 in May 2016 to the range of $3.60-$3.75 in May 2018. The company has projected CAGR growth in the range of 4% -5% from the year 2018 to the year 2020, while adjusted tax rate in the year 2020 is expected to be close to 21%.

Baxter International has projected CAGR of 5% for sales from the year 2018 to the year 2023, while CAGR is expected to be in the range of 5%-6% for sales from the year 2020 to the year 2023. The company expects adjusted operating margin to be in the range of 23%-24%, adjusted tax rate of around 21.5%, and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $4.90-$5.05, in the year 2023.

Baxter International is gearing up to save on some big bucks in the coming years by deploying initiatives such as zero-based organization, zero-based spending, portfolio management, and centralizing and streamlining its global business services. An increase in operational efficiency is expected to result in cumulative cost savings of $900 million in 2018 and almost $1.2 billion savings by the year 2023.

The company has also projected solid improvement in free cash flow, from more than $1.5 billion in 2018 to $2.1 billion in 2020 and around $2.65 billion in 2023.

To check on the company’s long range plan, please refer Baxter Financial Outlook

Baxter International expects to earn up to $300 million, $1.0 billion, and $1.7 billion in new product sales by the years 2018, 2020, and 2023, respectively. And around $500 million, $400 million, and $350 million worth of the company’s 2023 new product revenues are expected to come from launches in the years 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively (linked above).

Of the total new product sales in 2023, $150 million are expected to be from sale of acute therapies, $80 million from advanced surgery products, $120 million from clinical nutrition products, $400 million from medication delivery products, $550 million from pharmaceuticals, and around $400 million from renal care products, by year 2023. New product launches are expected to contribute almost 40% to Baxter’s 2023 revenue target (linked above).

Market development of underpenetrated therapies and expansion into adjacent segments is expected to unravel opportunities worth $6.0 billion for Baxter International by the year 2023 (linked above).

Baxter International is focusing on adjacent markets such as organ support therapies, neonatal nutrition, oncology nutrition, differentiated drug delivery platforms, syringe and pain pumps, and specialized monitoring.

Medication Delivery has emerged as a major growth business for Baxter International in 2018

According to Baxter International, the global market size of the medication delivery market, which comprises of IV Therapies and Infusion Systems’ segments, will grow from $23 billion in 2018 to $27 billion in 2023. Baxter International ranks #1 and #2 in the IV Therapies and Infusion Systems segments, respectively (linked above), in the U.S. Moreover, the company also has strong presence in these segments in various international markets.

New pump launches seem to have significantly enhanced Baxter International’s position in the medication delivery market in 2018. The company’s latest SPECTRUM infusion pump, Spectrum IQ, secured approval in the U.S. and Canada in 2018. The company is also working on some new pump platforms to be launched in the coming years.

In late 2018, Baxter International will be launching the Evo IQ Pump Platform across multiple markets. One of the three infusion pump platforms under development, Evo IQ Pump Platform is expected to target market opportunity worth $2.0 billion-$3.0 billion in the coming years (linked above).

Baxter International is currently not reeling under the pressure of IV solution supply constraints, a challenge that had plagued the entire medication delivery industry in the U.S. after disruption of production at Puerto Rico. This is all thanks to the company’s flexible manufacturing capabilities, which are playing an instrumental role in enabling the company to import around 100 million units of IV solutions from international markets in the U.S.

After securing permanent approval from the FDA, Baxter International increased its shipments of large saline bags from Mexico to the U.S. The company also plans to reallocate IV solutions supplies from other South American markets to the U.S. Besides, the company also seems to be witnessing a return to normal production of its small volume saline bags in Puerto Rico.

But beyond that, Baxter International is also working to generate clinical evidence for its Plasma-Lyte and range of balanced solutions, as a superior alternative to saline solutions in critical patients. The company aims to improve utilization of balanced solutions, which is currently less than 25% (linked above), across the 15 recently launched markets.

Baxter International is focused on personalizing medication delivery in the coming years. Leveraging on its presence in the infusion pump system area, Baxter plans to advance in the specialized monitoring segment with its investigational FEIBA product based on PIVA technology. This product is expected to prove to be a real-time, non-invasive, and cost-effective technology to monitor fluid volume in the body, a hemodynamic parameter that plays a major role in conditions such as hemorrhage, sepsis, dehydration, heart failure, liver failure, and renal failure. This technology stands to benefit almost 3 million people worldwide, and prove to be a market opportunity worth around $1.5 billion (linked above).

Baxter International is also working to develop a Patient-Controlled Analgesia or PCA pump integrated with real-time respiratory monitoring. This can play a pivotal role in preventing PCA pump related adverse events in future.

Then we have the company developing a broad catheter care and maintenance portfolio to reduce the catheter related blood stream infections that affect almost 250,000 patients annually in the U.S. and cost almost $56,000 per infection (linked above).

Baxter International is a leading player in two of the three most-profitable areas in the acute therapies business

Since 2015, Baxter International’s acute therapies’ revenues have grown at a CAGR of 9%. In this global market which is expected to grow at 7%-8% CAGR from $1.3 billion in 2018 to $1.9 billion in the year 2023, Baxter International is estimated to grow at CAGR of 8%-9% (linked above) in the same time frame.

Baxter International is currently the leading player in Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy, or CRRT, and organ support therapies, or OST, segments, which are estimated to grow at CAGR of 7%-8% and 10%-12%, (linked above) respectively, from the year 2018 to year 2023.

Patients diagnosed with acute kidney injury or AKI are rising annually at a stable rate of 6% (linked above), either due to aging global population and/or improving diagnosis trends in emerging markets. Then again, almost 200,000 patients (linked above) in the world eligible for CRRT are yet to be diagnosed and treated. We also see many ICU patients suffering from several comorbidities. And finally, inconsistent delivery of therapy and late diagnosis has resulted in almost 50% mortality rate (linked above) amongst patients that enter ICU with AKI and require RRT. This is a highly underserved market segment and Baxter can leverage this opportunity to further penetrate the acute therapies market.

Baxter’s acute therapies portfolio has served 7 million people across 83 countries (linked above). The company’s PRISMAFLEX monitor is being used at 15 out of the top 20 nephrology hospitals (linked above) in the U.S. The company also boasts of a range of filtration products as well as organ support therapy products like oXiris S, which is a 3-in-1 filter approved to remove endotoxins and cytokines that may cause sepsis.

Beyond its existing portfolio, the company is also keen for both geographic expansion as well as portfolio expansion. The company has planned a total of 50 launches (linked above) for its acute therapies segment, a strategy that is expected to fetch $30 million worth of revenues (linked above) till the year 2023. The company is also gearing up to launch the next generation monitor, PrisMAX monitor, in late 2018. This innovation is expected to fetch $70 million worth of revenues by the end of 2023 (linked above).

Baxter International has also identified certain high growth segments in the organ support therapies area. Prominent amongst them is lung support, a market estimated to be worth several hundred million dollars in coming years. Then, we have the company focusing on opportunities in blood purification and liver support areas.

Sepsis management, a condition that afflicts almost 40% of ICU patients (linked above), is also another major growth area for Baxter. The company is focused on this $100 million worth extracorporeal sepsis market (linked above), which is growing at more than 10% annually (linked above). These initiatives are expected to double Baxter’s organ support therapies’ revenues by the year 2023.

A leader in extracorporeal blood filtration, Baxter International expects to leverage opportunities across the entire continuum of care in AKI patients. This would involve early diagnosed patients as well as support those after treatment. Additionally, the company also plans to use its filtration and purification capabilities in other indications such as blood cancer. Together, these initiatives are expected to unlock $3.0 billion worth market opportunity (linked above) for the company.

Baxter International expects to witness 6%-7% CAGR for its advanced surgery business from the year 2018 to the year 2023

According to Baxter International, the market size of the global advanced surgery market will grow at a CAGR in the range of 4%-5%, from $23 billion in 2018 to $27 billion in 2023. Hemostats and sealants or H&S is the larger segment in this business, also growing at CAGR of 4%-5% from 2018 to 2023 (linked above). The H&S market is witnessing high single-digit growth in Asia Pacific and low single-digit growth in EMEA and the U.S. (linked above).

Baxter ranks #2 (linked above) in the overall H&S segment. But the solid demand for FLOSEAL and TISSEEL has made Baxter #1 (linked above) in the advanced hemostats and sealants segment. And addition of RECOTHROM from Mallinckrodt has marked entry of Baxter in basic hemostats segment. PREVELEAK has bolstered the company’s synthetic sealant portfolio. H&S segment accounts for almost 80% (linked above) of the company’s advanced surgery revenues.

The smaller microsurgery segment is estimated to grow at CAGR of 7%-8% (linked above) from the year 2018–2023. Baxter currently ranks #1 (linked above) in the microsurgery segment. Although microsurgery accounts for only 6% (linked above) of the company’s annual advanced microsurgery revenues, it is definitely a major evolving growth driver for the company.

In 2018, Baxter International is getting ready to launch 10 new products (linked above) from the advanced surgery portfolio. Prominent amongst them is TISSEEL PRIMA syringe which is an incremental innovation in the TISEEL brand. The company is also innovating on making it more efficient to deliver FLOSEAL, the best hemostat in the market, thereby reducing time to table in the operating theatre. This initiative aims to increase utilization of the product. In case FLOSEAL manages to grab around 100 basis points (linked above) of the total market of basic hemostats, it would imply $10 million-$15 million (linked above) incremental revenues for the brand.

To further strengthen its position in advanced surgery market, Baxter International has trained almost 5,000 HCPs in 2017 and 4,000 HCPs (linked above) in Q1 2018. The company is also focused on expanding presence in Japan and China, the two largest ex-US markets for H&S.

In the microsurgery portfolio, Baxter International has managed to reduce the suturing time from 22 minutes required with a good surgeon to only 4 minutes (linked above) with its venous coupler. However, going beyond veins, the company now plans to launch arterial coupling solution in 2019. In 2018, the company also plans to launch Flow coupler remote monitor to enable surgeons remotely monitor patients in the first 24 hours after venous and arterial suturing. Finally, Baxter International also plans to enter the nerve repair area. Based on such transformative innovations, the company expects to double its microsurgery revenues by the year 2023 (linked above).

Baxter International is the undisputed global leader in peritoneal dialysis segment

According to Baxter International, the size of the global renal care market will grow at a CAGR of around 4%, from $14 billion in 2018 to $16 billion in 2023. The larger of the two renal care segments, hemodialysis or HD segment, where extracorporeal therapy is performed at clinics, is projected to grow at CAGR of 4% (linked above) in the next five years. Baxter ranks #2 in the HD business (linked above). But it is the peritoneal dialysis or PD segment, which is the self-care home dialysis treatment segment, in which Baxter has emerged as an undisputed leader. The PD segment is projected to grow at CAGR of 4%-5% (linked above) in the coming five years.

Patients requiring dialysis are expected to grow by 6% (linked above) in the next three years, driven by the aging population and increasing prevalence of hypertension and diabetes. Then again, Baxter estimates that 4 million patients (linked above) in emerging markets are untreated. Approximately 75% (linked above) of the growth in demand for renal care services is expected to be from emerging markets. Couple this with the high mortality rate of 20%-30% (linked above) for patients in their first year of HD, and you have a market area ripe for growth. And Baxter is expected to grow at above market rate of 5% (linked above) in the coming five years.

In 2019, Baxter International plans to launch the expanded hemodialysis system or HDx system, THERANOVA, in the U.S. Unlike existing dialysis therapies, THERANOVA is being developed to remove large uremic toxins which have shown to worsen atherosclerosis, inflammation, and vascular calcification. These conditions are closely associated with cardiovascular diseases, which are known to result in 50% (linked above) mortality for end-stage renal disease patients. Although THERANOVA aims to closely mimic the natural functioning of kidneys and thereby improve patient outcomes, it would not require any change in infrastructure or workflow in the clinic.

In 2018, Baxter launched KAGUYA APD automated PD system in Japan. This system is equipped with features that are highly requested in the Japanese market such as auto connect and auto identification mechanism for touchfree connectivity of system components and SHARESOURCE providing dual way patient monitoring. KAGUYA aims to open up the currently underpenetrated Japanese market, where the penetration level of home dialysis is only 3% (linked above) as compared to the global average of 12% (linked above). Beyond incremental innovation in the PD segment, Baxter International is also working on next generation PD, home solution generation system.

Baxter International is a global leader in the clinical nutrition market

According to Baxter International, the size of the global parenteral nutrition market will grow at a CAGR of around 3%-4%, from $4.3 billion in 2018 (linked above) to $5.1 billion in 2023 (linked above). Accounting for 20% of share (linked above) of the clinical nutrition market, Baxter is a global leader in this segment. The company currently ranks #1 in areas of micronutrients and automated compounding and #2 in macronutrient segment (linked above).

While 4.5 million people (linked above) currently benefit from parenteral or intravenous nutrition, there is still significant scope for growth in this market. While 70% (linked above) of the critically ill hospitalized patients suffer from malnutrition, almost 80% (linked above) of these go undiagnosed. It has also been found that 40% (linked above) of the patients diagnosed with malnutrition receive suboptimal nutrition. Then, we have 15 million pre-term infants (linked above) born every year, of which 35% (linked above) need parenteral nutrition And finally, parenteral nutrition can definitely make a difference in oncology, where almost 1.8 million cancer patients (linked above) die annually due to malnutrition. Baxter International aims to leverage this opportunity and grow at above-market growth rate of 4%-5% (linked above) in the next five years.

Certain company specific risks cannot be ignored by retail investors

It is important to highlight here that the company is expected to report above-market growth in all the business segments except pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceuticals business is being affected by around 200 basis points of competition for two products, BREVIBLOC and cyclophosphamide. Generic competition for cyclophosphamide is expected to result in the drug’s sales of around $95 million in 2018, much lower than what the drug fetched in 2017.

Baxter International is also suffering due to increased pricing pressures across the world. The company also earns almost 33% (linked above) of its revenues from the European market, which is reeling under several macroeconomic concerns. This has in turn affected hospital spending and reimbursement in the market.

Despite the risks, I consider Baxter to be a strong investment opportunity in 2018

At end of Q1 2018, Baxter International had cash and cash equivalents of around $2.94 billion on its balance sheet, while the total debt was close to $3.55 billion (linked above).

Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for Baxter International to be around $78.86, which is a conservative estimate for the true potential of the stock. I believe that the Joanne Wuensch from BMO Capital’s target price of $84 is more reflective of the fair value of this stock. Although not a very high return on the current share price, Baxter International can definitely prove to be a safe and solid investment for retail investor with average risk appetite in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.