Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) CEO David Dunlap on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good day, everyone. Welcome to the Superior Energy Services Second Quarter Conference Call.

Good morning. And thank you for joining Superior Energy's Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call. With me today are Superior's President and CEO, Dave Dunlap; our CFO, Westy Ballard; and our CAO, Jamie Spexarth.

During this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding future expectations about the Company's business, management's plans for future operations or similar matters. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to several important factors, and including those described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Management will refer to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. In accordance with Regulation G, the Company provides a reconciliation of these measures on its Web site. For those attempting to dial-in who may be experiencing difficulty this morning the correct dial in is 888-254-3590.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Dave Dunlap.

Thank you, Paul. Good morning to everyone listening to our call today. We’ll begin with a brief review of our second quarter activity. Westy will discuss segment results and I’ll offer thoughts on strategy and outlook before turning the call over to Q&A. For the second quarter of 2018, Superior Energy generated revenue of $536 million, EBITDA of $96 million and a net loss from continuing operations of $25 million, or $0.16 per share. There was a pronounced positive rate of change from a utilization standpoint in U.S. land markets during the quarter as sand supply issues experienced during the first quarter were resolved.

As I have mentioned in previous calls, profitability will improve as demand driven transitory impediments are removed, and that is exactly what occurred during the quarter. Our improved U.S. land results were primarily driven by pressure pumping. For quite some time, we pointed to the second quarter when discussing our plans to have all of our cleats fully activated. And as of June 30th, we now have 750,000 horsepower available to the market. We pumped 1.7 billion pounds of sand during the quarter, 25% more than we pumped in the first quarter, and annualized profitability improved to approximately $12 million per fleet.

We believe that delivering high service quality is essential when partnering with our customers to help them maintain economic completion costs. This involves a methodical approach to fleet maintenance and upkeep which can't be compromised. As listeners know, we have incurred activation, rebuild and exceptional maintenance costs during recent quarters, which have impacted profitability. With those costs largely behind us, the potential for pressure pumping margin expansion began to emerge during the quarter.

We also believe it is important to partner with highly efficient customers with long-term development plans. By placing an emphasis on service quality and performance day-in and day-out, we believe we can endure short-term gyrations in pressure pumping supply and demand, and in certain cases believe that our customers’ business is ours to lose due to the reliability they have become accustomed to. Rig count also grew during the quarter and that generally bodes well for our Drilling Products segment. Demand for rentals of Premium Drill Pipe and Bottom Hole assemblies remained strong, and our expectations are for that to continue as customers drill longer laterals, increasing the service intensity of their operations.

To meet growing demand, we invested expansion capital towards our premium drill pipe business during the first half of the year. That investment wasn't fully deployed and productive during the second quarter, but should be during the second half of the year. In the Gulf of Mexico, drill pipe rentals crept higher as customer activity on the shelf begin to improve against a backdrop of higher oil prices and improved development economics. In general, there has been more dialogue around drill pipe, both in the Gulf of Mexico and in international markets, as customers revisit dormant development programs

Our revenue from international markets grew 18% during the quarter. In Latin America, Premium Drill Pipe rentals expanded and pumping and remedial services demand increased. Additionally, coil tubing revenue was higher in Argentina where we recently deployed more equipment to meet increasing demand from the rapidly expanding development of the Vaca Muerta Shell. We’re really pleased with our results and even more pleased with the pace at which we ended the quarter, nearing breakeven operating income and generating free cash flow during the quarter, shouldn't be ignored by investors attempting to discern where we are as far as industry recovery is concerned. We are a much leaner organization today from a cost and investment perspective than we were before the downturn began. And we fully expect to demonstrate meaningful operating leverage in the coming quarters.

Thank you, Dave. In discussing our operating segments, all sequential comparisons will be made to our first quarter results, which were adjusted to exclude the impact of special items previously disclosed in our first quarter earnings release. Drilling Products and Services total segment revenue increased 10% to $94 million, resulting in income from operations of $15 million compared to an adjusted income from operations of $8 million in the first quarter.

U.S. land revenue increased 7% to $44 million, Gulf of Mexico revenue increased 11% to $23 million, and international revenue increased 17% to $27 million. In the onshore completion and workover services segment, which is comprised of product lines that exclusively serve U.S. land markets, revenue increased 19% to $276 million as pricing annualization for pressure pumping services improved during the quarter. Income from operations for this segment increased to $8 million compared to an adjusted loss from operations of $7 million in the first quarter.

Our production services total segment remained flat at $102 million, resulting in a loss from operations of $7 million compared to an adjusted loss from operations of $11 million in the first quarter. U.S. land revenue decreased 9% to $48 million as these service lines face significant competitive and market forces, which is reflected in their profitability. Throughout the downturn, we have altered our commercial strategy with these product lines to better package our services, improve quality, and optimize our profitability.

One of the strategic benefits of our platform is the ability to modify our commercial approach as needed. We did just that during the second quarter in several markets. Although, this resulted in lower sequential revenue, we believe our approach to streamlining our operations will enhance long-term profitability in these service lines. Gulf of Mexico revenue decreased 22% to $14 million due to lower hydraulic workover selling activity, offset by 31% increase in international revenue to $40 million, led by higher levels of hydraulic workover selling activity, as well as intervention work in Latin America.

In the Technical Solutions segment, total revenue flattened at $64 million. This segment generated income from operations of $6 million compared to adjusted income from operations of $2 million in the first quarter. U.S. land revenue increased 16% to $8 million, Gulf of Mexico revenue decreased 6% to $36 million and some completion tool activity shifted to the third quarter, which is not uncommon. International revenue decreased 2% to $20 million, primarily due to lower levels of well control activity. And turning to the balance sheet, our debt-to-capital ratio at the end of the quarter was approximately 55% and our total debt at quarter end remained $1.3 billion. We ended the quarter with $119 million in cash, up from $90 million of cash at the end of the first quarter. Capital expenditures during the quarter were $54 million of our $225 million 2018 expected budget.

Before I turn the call back over to Dave, here are a few modeling related items. G&A for the quarter was $70 million. We expect third quarter G&A to be in the range of $74 million to $78 million. We expect DD&A to be in the range of $99 million to $104 million. Third quarter interest is expected to be in the range of $25 million to $27 million. Our effective tax rate for the second quarter was 13.5% and for modeling purposes, we would suggest an effective tax rate between 13% and 15%.

Okay. Thanks Westy. With the exception of a more severe winter than anticipated, the first six months of the year unfolded about as we expected. Looking ahead, we see a number of factors supporting our view that business results should strengthen; higher oil prices, increasing field efficiencies, supply chain expansion and higher levels of customer cash flows, have historically created opportunities for oilfield service revenue and profitability expansion.

With all these reasons for having a constructive outlook, we have taken note of recent investor concerns regarding the potential for service pricing and utilization to be impacted negatively, should completion activity slow as a result of hydrocarbon takeaway and transportation reaching full capacity in the Permian Basin. We are sensitive to these concerns and understand how what seems a reasonable concern can give investors pause. Ultimately, our customers will dictate their activity levels and we can’t speak on their behalf. We do our best to understand customer demand and work programs to be positioned to service the many markets we operate in with the most flexibility we can maintain.

At this point in time, our customers have not indicated any substantial deviation from their work program for the remainder of the year. Our pressure pumping business, which does have exposure to the Permian Basin, is on track to average at least $15 million per fleet on an annualized basis during the second half of the year and requires capital of about $100 million per year to maintain the current useful life of our equipment.

In the event, the takeaway capacity does limit our customers’ ability to complete wells for a brief period of time or should pressure pumping supply cause high pricing pressure; our intent for that business will remain the same as it is today; it will generate free cash flow and we will use that free cash flow to reduce our debt levels and improve our earnings power. As you may surmise, we’ve been exhaustive in identifying market financial and structural opportunities to enhance profitability during what was nothing short of an astonishingly severe downturn.

Before moving onto other areas of significant opportunity for Superior Energy, I’d like to acknowledge the fine work that the folks who aren’t always on the front lines with customers everyday have done for the several years. Their efforts to reduce cost, improve an automate business processes and challenge our cost structure has resulted in our G&A being halved during the downturn. While not always the focal point of conversations with investors, this type of structural change can't happen without a concerted effort across the organization. In 2017, G&A was 16% of revenue and in the first half of 2018 was 14% revenue. It won't surprise me if this moves towards 10% of revenue as the cycle progresses. As a leader and as importantly a shareholder, this is exciting to all the people that have helped accomplish this amidst a very challenging business environment I’d say thank you, your efforts haven't gone unnoticed.

Along those lines and where else investors may look to identify underappreciated value within our organization, we are also globally diversified. Our cornerstone franchises, such as premium drill pipe bottomhole assemblies, hydraulic workover and snubbing completion tools and well control aren’t severely influenced by short-term market constraints related to less than 5% of global production that comes from the Permian basin. All of the factors I mentioned earlier, which support our constructive outlook, apply globally to these businesses and should create meaningful opportunities for them.

The economics of deepwater development are becoming increasingly compelling. Rate contract is increasing. And we expect that in 2019, these differentiated businesses will benefit from their exposure to offshore markets. This will highlight earnings and return potential within our asset portfolio that are unique and competitively advantage. For example, in 2014, our Premium Drill Pipe revenues were approximately $500 million with an approximate 60% EBITDA margin. In 2017, after three full years of deepwater drilling activity declines, we generated 45% EBITDA margin on approximately $170 million in revenue. We don't need the market to recover to 2014 levels for this one product line to have a substantial impact on profitability, which has the potential to dwarf any impact that may or may not come to pass from Permian Basin takeaway constraints.

While this is the largest of the five cornerstone franchises I noted, the same concept applies for all of them. The bottom line is that our diversified offering of products is unique across the spectrum of publicly traded oilfield service companies, which we believe insulates us from some of the risk associated with what may in fact be very valid concerns from the investment community over the near term. We are also becoming increasingly confident of improvement in certain land oriented international markets. Activity levels are expected to continue to grow in Latin America, particularly Argentina, where we recently increased our production services capabilities and our profitability there should improve over the second half of the year.

In the Middle East, we anticipate opportunities to compete for additional production services and technical solutions work in the near future in addition to the potential to expand our well control and engineering capabilities. We understand it has been a difficult past few years for oilfield services investors and appreciate the support and commitment to us that they have demonstrated. As the market improves and our business grows, we believe that commitment will be rewarded as we present a more efficient organization that is levered to the most meaningful oilfield service markets globally.

As the addressable markets for our services continue to expand, we believe our operating leverage will allow us to improve returns, generate free cash flow, optimize our capital structure and ultimately return cash to shareholders through the cycle. With that, our prepared remarks are concluded. Operator, please open the line for Q&A.

We'll take our first question from Marshall Adkins with Raymond James.

Since I am first off, I’ve got to ask follow-up it and I’ll follow up to what I really want to ask, frac spot pricing. Are you seeing any weakness yet at this stage? And if you are, do you think its more psychological or is it supply demand driven?

David Dunlap

So Marshall, you know that the bulk of our fleets are work for committed customers. And we occasionally participate in the spot market with a small percentage of our overall fleet. We’re probably not the best people to talk to about what goes on in the spot market day-to-day. I will tell you this. The spot market pricing that we have seen has been weaker as the year progressed, and it's not going to surprise me if we see some additional weakness in spot market pricing in the second half of the year as it appears that overall in the market Permian Basin completions activity at least levels out.

Marshall Adkins

Do you think it's more psychological driven or is it true supply demand driven in terms of the spot weakness?

David Dunlap

I think it’s a result of industry delivering frac fleets to the Permian Basin in the first half of the year that weren’t available as you look at the second half of 2017. And I think that -- if there is a flattening or even somewhat downturn in Permian Basin completions activity in the second half of year, which we haven't seen yet but if that's what's on the horizon, then I would expect spot market pricing to remain fairly tight. I'll remind you that spot market pricing tends to be higher than committed fleet pricing, because committed fleets deliver higher utilization and margins in this business are much more driven today by utilization than they are by price.

And next we'll go to Bill Herbert with Simmons.

Two questions from me, one is with regard to the headroom for drill pipe growth. You mentioned a pretty compelling scenario with regard to a burgeoning interest internationally with regard to drill pipe. Do you have the inventory to meet the demand? And I recognize the fact that you were not fully deployed in the second quarter. And secondly due to very strong incremental margins that you’ve been garnering in drilling products and services continue?

David Dunlap

Bill, really most of the growth that we have seen to this point during the year in drilling products and services has been in the U.S. land market, and we’ve seen that in Bottomhole Assemblies, we’ve seen it in premium drill pipe. We deployed additional assets in the first half of 2018. And I would expect that we continue to see opportunities to deploy more Premium Drill Pipe and Bottomhole Assemblies in the U.S. market through 2019 that’s been driven by lateral length. And I don’t think that’s going to get any less. The best opportunity for us with Premium Drill Pipe and to a certain extent with Bottomhole Assemblies exist in 2019 and beyond, as we begin to see some recovery in global offshore.

And Premium Drill Pipe is always a product line that is levered to a directional well, that’s a relatively new opportunity for us over the last seven or eight years in the U.S. land market. Every offshore well it’s drilled in the world is a candidate and likely customer for Premium Drill Pipe. And so a lot more optimistic about revenue growth in the offshore market today as we begin to see some rigs being contracted to begin in 2019. So there’s a long -- this recovery had long legs to it.

Bill Herbert

And with regards to your incremental margins, they’ve been super, super strong. Do they continue…

David Dunlap

Yes, they’re going to stay super strong. They’ll stay super strong, because this is -- we’ve got a very favorable fixed cost base in this type of product line, it’s why the absolute margins in the business has historically performed at very high levels. And a lot of times when you utilize what has been an idol string of drill pipe, your incremental cost to put it to work are very low. So incremental will be very high.

Operator

Judson Bailey

Couple of questions, Dave, you referenced I think EBITDA per fleet expectations for pressure pumping in the mid-teens in the second half of the year. I think, correct me if I’m wrong, but my math is you probably were around $11 million and $12 million in EBITDA per fleet in the second quarter. Can you help us think through the bridge to get to the mid-teens from second to third quarter? Is that better utilization? Is it the recognition of higher prices from some of the new spreadsheet deployed? Or just help us think about the move up as you see it from the second to the third quarter?

David Dunlap

Don’t really expect it to be driven by higher prices it’s more by better utilization. So I mean one thing you’ll recall we deployed more horsepower during the second quarter. There’s always some cost efficiency associated -- inefficiency associated with that as you have labor that’s underutilized before those fleets deploy. I’d also say that as we progress through the second quarter, April was probably the slowest month of the quarter and May and June were much busier. So more than anything just pace and higher utilization with the removal of any of the cost inefficiencies associated with fleet activation.

Judson Bailey

And then switching gears a little bit, Gulf of Mexico, a lot of moving pieces within that segment for you guys but revenue is down a little bit. But by all appearances, activity is showing solid signs. How do we think about revenue trajectory over the next, I don’t know, at least two to three quarters for your Gulf of Mexico business from just a pure revenue standpoint using Q2 as a headline?

David Dunlap

It’s certainly up from the second quarter. I mean one of the things that was missing in the second quarter from the revenue mix change was really in completion tools. So we’ve got some pretty strong quarter of completions work that will occur in the third quarter. You will recall we were also a bit light in snubbing and hydraulic workover down somewhat from the first quarter. I would expect that to get a bit busier in the second half of the year. So we do believe we will be up in the third quarter from second quarter.

Judson Bailey

What gives you the sense or maybe magnitude of how we should think about that?

David Dunlap

If you got specific modeling questions, let's speak to Paul after the call.

Next we'll go to Scott Gruber with Citi.

Scott Gruber

So encouraging signs on the international side pretty strong year-on-year growth. How should we think about international growth in the second half of the year?

David Dunlap

We believe that international revenue will continue to grow as 2018 progresses. And I think we’re going to be saying the same thing as we go through 2019. The land markets internationally we’ve certainly begun to see those signs of recovery. Offshore market, absent the North Sea and some select basins, really has been flat. We are very encouraged when we see deepwater drilling contracts being signed with startup dates in 2019 and believe that this next leg of international recovery will be one that is not just land markets but offshore markets as well. So I think we’re going to be talking about quarter-over-quarter international growth for quite some time now.

Scott Gruber

And your second half international was about stronger than the first half of last year. Are you able to size up the sequential growth or year-on-year growth for us internationally in 2018?

David Dunlap

We’ve said and thought for some time that we would have in total about 10% top line growth in international year-over-year, and I think that's probably still a pretty good benchmark.

Your next question comes from the line of Sean Meakim with JPMorgan.

Sean Meakim

Dave, as discussed very strong results internationally. Can you maybe talk a little bit about where you’re seeing pricing to stabilize versus where it’s still soft? And just thinking about some of the large integrated awards to the diversified, does that have any impact on how you look at those markets or Superior strategy?

David Dunlap

I think that really what we’ve seen decline in international margin over the course of the last several years has been a lot more driven by utilization that has been by price. There has clearly been and was some price deterioration that occurred fairly early on in the down cycle. But our earnings reduction during the course of this downturn on international revenue is driven much more by utilization and by price. I think there will be opportunities to improve prices we go forward. But I can't say that we have seen pure evidence of price improvement in the international markets at this point in time.

As for the contract awards that you hear with some of the larger -- our large cap peers, largely integrated type contracts involving multiple service lines. We occasionally get an opportunity to participate in these as a subcontractor. I can't say that it's upfront strategy of ours internationally to be one of these overall providers and the larger integrated contracts. But I would also tell you that the bulk of the international market is not made up of those larger integrated contracts, but instead discrete contracts for particular service lines. And that's really where we see the best opportunity for our growth.

Sean Meakim

And then thinking about frac profitability in the back half, if we leave aside Permian and takeaway concern, it sounds like the rig on your customer base is okay for now. Is there more risk of increased year end seasonality in the fourth quarter compared to what we saw last year just given completion budget seem to be consistently running ahead? There isn’t much incentive for E&Ps to keep cruise running through year end. How do we think about that risk towards the frac profitability metrics that you highlighted?

David Dunlap

Yes, I mean I don’t know. Usually -- normally, what we see in year-end behavior is more related to weather than anything else. I mean I think that from an overall cash flow standpoint, our operators are doing much better than they anticipated doing it from a commodity price standpoint as they entered the year. So I'll be a little bit surprised if we see an unusual reduction in completions activity and completions urgency in Q4. The wildcard in Q4 is always weather.

And we’ve had a couple years here where weather hasn't been a huge impact in the fourth quarter, ‘17 was like that. We’ve got other years in history where weather has been a big problem from late November all the way through the end of December, so it’s always a wildcard. I can't say that we’ve heard specifically from any of our customers that we should expect to see a change in completions activity in the fourth quarter at this point.

Our next question comes from Jim Wicklund with Credit Suisse.

Jim Wicklund

David, you talked about capacity, you added inventory to drill pipe in the quarter. Can you give us an idea of magnitude how much of the CapEx you spent was on drill pipe and how much expect to buy this year? And the follow-on from that is when should that -- that should be a fairly quick impact to revenue and EBITDA. Shouldn’t it?

David Dunlap

Yes, you’re right. I mean in total what I’d say is this. I mean, drill pipe and a single coil tubing unit in Latin America were really our only expansion capital in 2018. Our overall spend will be around $225 million. And I would say that in excess of 10% of that went to Premium Drill Pipe. So we did step out there with particularly 4.5 inch pipe, which is essentially sold out for us in the U.S. land market, demand continuing to increase. Most of that pipe was delivered during the first half of the year but I can't say it was all fully deployed during the second quarter.

So we expect revenue to continue to grow in the third quarter as a result of pipe that were deployed -- that have deployed. You’re right. It does typically go to work very rapidly after it’s delivered. And I can tell you, in speaking to our team in Premium Drill Pipe, we will likely be looking at more expansion opportunity with premium drill pipe as we get into early 2019, because there is high demand there and we’ve been the supplier that’s stepped up and supplied it.

Westy Ballard

One thing I’d add to that is even if it’s not working that new pipe is coming on is already in the backlog and it’s already committed, so it might not go to work right away. But we don’t have really any idles pipe sitting around, it’s either on a job board ready to go or it’s already working.

Jim Wicklund

Perfect, considering that’s your best margin business, that’s always positive. David, indulge me a little bit on a hypothetical, if you would. The service companies are always last to know about their customers’ changing plans, and you note that none of your customers have said they’re slowing down yet. Let’s just say for instance that as we get into the first half of ’19 that we reduce the frac count by 10% and you have 10% of your equipment, your customers go, we love you, David, but we’re not going to need for another six to nine months. So we’re setting you down. How aggressive do you think that you and the industry will be on price? And I asked this because everybody is scared to death that Halliburton trying to gain market share and driving margins to negative again. And it just strikes me that no matter how eager somebody gets on the leading edge. How quickly does a price like that -- price change like that, get through all of the rest of your, the 90% of your fleet, that doesn’t go idle? How bad, I guess, I’m saying and I don’t mean in worst case scenario, let’s say that the frac count drops by 10% or 15%. How bad does pricing get?

David Dunlap

Yes, I would, I’m not going to have a perfect answer your question, but I’ll try and indulge you here on hypothetical. I mean, first off we’re in an environment where our customers from a cash flow standpoint are doing pretty well. Generally, when we see price deterioration occur very rapidly, it happens as a result of rapid deterioration in commodity prices. And that certainly happened in those most recent downturn where as soon as we saw oil prices begin to tank in late 2014, we saw price concessions almost immediately. And of course, those conversations continued throughout 2015 and ’16.

Historically, rapid changes and price have not been driven as much by supply and demand, particularly in the spot market. So customers that have long-term relationships with frac companies are generally very reluctant to make changes based on what they would perceive to be short-term changes in price. So this is where there is a difference in clients and some that are going to be stickier with their suppliers and others that are not. So I don't think that that speaks to a rapid change in anything. If there is any rapid change to be seen, it could be seen in spot market prices on a limited basis. But I don’t think this is a market that supports a very rapid change in pricing expectations.

Jim Wicklund

And it wouldn’t really impact the equipment that keeps working and doesn’t get slowed down, at least right away, right?

David Dunlap

It wouldn’t. And as we have said and I think a number of our peer frac companies have said. Margins today are driven more by utilization than they are by price. And so you can also envision a world where if we continue to gain efficiency on well sides were even with moderate declines in pricing you’re generating similar margins per fleet.

And next we'll go to Kurt Hallead with RBC.

Kurt Hallead

Just want to follow up on that line of questioning, because you make a very good point about the utilization and efficiency dynamics. And obviously, that investor base tends to like more pricing more than they like to hear about utilization efficiency. So how much more can you realistically squeeze at your frac fleet base, maybe give us some perspective on that for the second half of ‘18 and then as you think forward for 2019?

David Dunlap

Kurt, I would tell you that overall, I mean, this would be getting to a hypothetical max. There’s at least 25% or 30% overall efficiency gain that could be made on our average fleet, it’s on an average fleet. And I don’t think you’d ever expect anything and in operation our size to operate that maxed out of 100% efficiency. If we did, the number would be even higher. There is still a lot of room we see out there for our fleets and for industry to gain efficiency. And I'd say it’s particularly the case in the Permian basin, which the Permian basin has come a long way in the last year and half to become a more efficient basin to operate in but there's still a lot of inefficiencies that exists there. And we see that and we see it directly where in the Eagle Ford where we actually run greater utilization and greater efficiency through our fracs fleets than we do in the Permian basin, that’s basin inefficiency and overtime basin inefficiency in the Permian is going to get better.

Kurt Hallead

You do bring up another good point on that though. What’s driving the basin inefficiency differential between the Permian and Eagle Ford?

David Dunlap

If you think about the massive increase and change in activity that we had in the Permian basin, beginning in late 2016 versus where we are today, we haven’t seen that same buildup in activity in any other basin. And of course you just think through the last six or seven quarter and the things that service companies talked about. So last summer we were talking about trucks in the Permian Basin; the lack of truck inefficiency; we’ve talked about sand delivery problems in the Permian Basin; talked about how hard it is to hire drivers; you talk about the distances that we have to cover in the Permian basin; the changes that get customer behavior related to white sand and brown sand in the Permian basin.

All of these are things that get discussed about the Permian Basin that seldom that you hear people discuss in the midcontinent or in South Texas, or even Bakken or DJ basin or Marcellus. And it’s strictly driven by the massive change in activity that we had in a very short period of time in the Permian. Now, I don't think that resolves itself next quarter. But I do believe that those inefficiencies have improved from where we were a year ago in the basin, and I think a year from now they’re even better.

Our next question comes from Vaibhav Vaishnav with Cowen.

Vaibhav Vaishnav

So it seems the international is improving. Can you talk about Gulf of Mexico and let's say non-pressure pumping U.S. revenues? It seems like those revenues for non-pressure pumping in the U.S. land was down and also the profitability? But maybe I am wrong but just if you could talk to those two pieces of business.

David Dunlap

So Gulf of Mexico, I mean, first off Gulf of Mexico and then I'll talk about production services and U.S. land. We’ve really not seen any significant change in drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico at this point. We would be optimistic that perhaps we begin to see a few more floaters in particular move into the market during 2019. We are beginning to see a little bit more activity on the shelf. And this is a function of different operators in that business than -- or operators that have emerged from restructuring that now have the ability to plow some cash into a basin that has been very much un-invested over the course of next year.

So expectation wise, I would expect shelf activity to be at worse stable, if not a bit better, as the year progresses. We’re not going to -- I don’t believe we’re going to see a significant change in deepwater activity in '18. But we do think they’ll probably be a few more deepwater rigs in 2019, so constructive on the Gulf of Mexico, probably not as constructive on Gulf of Mexico change and expectations versus what we see international. I get a lot more optimistic about international in Gulf. Then on production services, as we cited in our prepared remarks, production services revenue in the U.S. land market was down a bp from the first quarter. I'd tell you that margins were actually up a bit.

And so we have constantly been evaluating the U.S. land market absent pressure pumping for the proper mix of our packaged and bundled services. And I'd tell you that as Westy pointed out, the construct of this company is such that -- the platform of this company is such that we have a lot of latitude in the way that we deliver. And when you think about flow back services or coil tubing or service rigs, think about perforating and pump down and cased hole wireline, all of those are elements of our business that we are constantly changing the composition of our package to customers to optimize.

And sometimes in doing that, you may take it a bit of a hit in revenue as we did in the second quarter. But at the same time, it didn’t impact margin. And what we’re trying to do is to create that optimal profit generating bundle that works well for our customers and optimizes our bottom line.

Westy Ballard

One think I’d also like to comment, this is Westy, that you mentioned the quarter-over-quarter revenue decline in the Gulf of Mexico. A lot of that was driven by completion tools, which may not have shown up in the second quarter but slid into the third quarter. So that’s one of the unique product lines. You need to look through a wider lens, not on a quarter-over-quarter basis. So I wouldn’t read too deeply into that.

Vaibhav Vaishnav

And my second question with improving international outlook. Does excess go towards reinvestment in international business or debt payment?

David Dunlap

So I'm sure that we will have a bit more CapEx going into the international markets over the next few years. But in total, we expect to generate free cash flow and that goes towards debt repayment.

Next question comes from Ken Sill with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Ken Sill

Just a couple of specific questions. Do you guys have, or I guess is there a big difference in profits on your drill pipe rental business on a per rig basis in the shallow versus the deepwater. I know deepwater tends do you use more and bigger pipe, but in terms of margin and revenue potential. How big a difference is it between shallow and deep?

David Dunlap

So the better revenue potential is certainly in deepwater and that’s somewhat driven by pipe size, but it’s also driven by product requirements. And so in both the shelf and in deepwater, we generally get an opportunity of both a drill stream and a completion stream. And deepwater, we also get an opportunity to landing stream, which can be very lucrative. I mean I think overall if you looked at it, generally I’d say that the profit opportunity is best on a deepwater rig, but it’s still really good on a shelf rig and it’s good in the U.S. land market, and we called out margins in that business. And when you think about in 2014, a 60% overall margin and that's blended deepwater international land, shelf and U.S. land, I mean it’s hard to find anything that mix it's not a really attractive margin.

Ken Sill

I was trying to get a feel for that, because the big three all talked about international getting better but more land and shallow water. And that seems your incremental margins are about the same, just maybe the total dollars per rig are bigger for deepwater rig. Is that fair?

David Dunlap

Well, count us in there as the four. We feel the same way about it.

Ken Sill

And then just one other question on -- you talked about spot pricing being higher than committed pricing. So logic would seem to say that as long as spot pricing is higher than committed your customers aren’t going to be that upset or coming to you for cost cuts. But how much higher is spot than committed pricing these days?

David Dunlap

Yes, I don’t know that there’s a significant difference today. I mean, like I said, we’re not the best guys to talk to you about moment-to-moment changes in spot pricing, because that’s not really where we live. But nonetheless, I mean, my comment was really related to the fact that to this point since recovery began spot prices have been more attractive than those committed prices, albeit that in the spot market you can be working for customers that offer less in the way of utilization. So at this very moment, I don’t know what that comparison is between committed price and the spot price. I know that customer that delivers the opportunity for highest utilization should always have the most attractive price, and that’s usually not the spot market guy.

We'll next go to Mike Urban with Seaport Global.

Mike Urban

Thanks for spending so much time on your international and offshore markets. I wasn’t actually aware there was any activity outside the Permian, so that was good to hear. But specific to international and just recognizing that we’re still early in the cycle here. Is there anything structurally about the business that would suggest your earnings power relative to the prior cycle was any lower than it would be? I mean, I would think pricing ultimately probably peaks out at a lower level? But just wondering if the things you’ve done structurally with your business, or increased penetration, or some of the investments that you’ve made ultimately means that you think the earnings power is similar or maybe higher?

David Dunlap

So since the downturn began I’d tell you that there is improvement in our overall footprint and opportunity in Argentina, improvement in our overall footprint and opportunity in India. Going forward, beginning in 2019, I feel really strongly that we’ll be providing more of our production services oriented product lines in the Middle East. We did not have those product lines in the Middle East in 2014, so that’s actually an add. I don’t think there’s anything that’s been done structurally most of our structural changes have impacted the U.S. business more than international business.

I’d say the one market that’s out there that was a big contributor for us, not so much in ’14 more in ’12 and ’13 that I wonder about recovery, is Brazil. So Brazil was a big market for all field services that participate internationally, began to fall off in 2014. The pace of recovery in Brazil is still a bit of a question mark. I’d be biased to say that’s probably more a 2020 even than a big change in 2019. It’s not so much structurally for us it’s more commentary around recovery in the marketplaces.

Mike Urban

And then shifting back to the U.S., I guess CapEx overall. You talked about $100 million in maintenance CapEx for the fully deployed frac fleet. I think you had previously said that 70 to 100, so I guess you’re coming out at the top end of that range. Are you seeing any underlying cost inflation that’s driving that, or is that just the experience from deploying those last few fleets? And would stand the reason for the last weeks out or little more costly than the first fleets? Just if you could give us any color around that would be appreciated.

David Dunlap

Having not going through the effort of a detailed budget for 2019, I would tell you that I personally count on capital spending and fracturing being closer to $100 million. I will tell you this, what we’ve said before and I don’t believe this is any different today is that we maintain 750,000 horsepower for between $70 million and $100 million a year. The difference between $70 million and $100 million depends on how many replacement units are included in a particular year, and I don’t think our assumptions have changed. But listen when I tell you it's $100 million, it winds up being a little bit less than that then we’ve covered our basis.

We'll next go to Daniel Burke with Johnson Rice.

Daniel Burke

Dave, you’ve raised possibility of asset sales sporadically over the last few years. Is this an environment where it’s possible to get deals done or is it difficult?

David Dunlap

So I would tell you that it’s not gotten any easier to get deals done. I mean equity values in the private world and what people are willing to pay for assets is a pretty good reflection of public. And so I mean all you got to do is look at the public company stock prices and understand that we’re still challenged to execute on asset sales. Still don’t feel desperate to do it, Daniel. I mean, the businesses that we have talked about being willing to divest are actually performing very well, free cash flow generators for us, profitability improving. So if we can't get a fair price for those then we’ll just continue to own them. We've not been and will continue not to be desperate to exit any of those business lines, got to get fair value for it.

Daniel Burke

And then really not too much left, I did have one book keeping question for you. I think you’ve talked about your average spread size being around that 50K mark. But can you just maybe give us an update on the spread operated -- the operated spread count at 750K?

David Dunlap

It’s going to vary somewhat. I mean, I think that on any given day, we could be capable of as many as 16 fleets, on another it maybe 14. It just depends on how many zipper fracs are part of the mix. I’d tell you that overall our average fleet size is closer to 45,050, but that's going to vary from day-to-day and from customer-to-customer. Treating pressure as a variable, whether you’re doing zipper fracs just conventional work is a variable, so lots of variables that go into that. I’ve been very cautious to try and keep our conversation here around total available horsepower as opposed to numbers of fleets, because it can move from one day to the next.

Daniel Burke

Just trying to tie backup to that EBITDA for fleet expectation, but I mean it sounds like somewhere in the 50 plus or minus is where to be. Is that fair?

David Dunlap

Yes, that’s fair.

And next we go to Byron Pope with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company.

Byron Pope

Dave, in thinking about the international element of DPS in prior cycle peak, you guys did north of $200 million of revenues for international DPS. And realized the international recovery really gets going in earnest in 2019 as you already talked about. But in thinking about your exposure there, you’ve historically been pretty well aligned with some key deepwater E&P operators. But is your international exposure today within DPS fairly balanced between shallow water and deepwater tier markets? Just help frame that for us.

David Dunlap

I think overall that the market in total is probably a bit more levered at deepwater than it is to shallow water, the exception to that is probably in Saudi Arabia and on jack ups to a certain extent in the North Sea. But I mean I think our international revenue is a bit more levered to our deepwater rig than it is to a shallow water rig. And as I said before, Byron, the revenue opportunity for us on the deepwater rig, in general whether it’s Gulf of Mexico or international, is higher on a deepwater rig than it would be on a shelf rig, because we get that opportunity to landing stream and generally pipe sizes are to be larger.

Byron Pope

And then Dave I know when you and I last visited you touched on this, but I thought it was instructive. Just could you frame, it seems like last cycle when you had all these new build jack ups and floaters being delivered, it seems as though there’s some pressure from the E&P operators to have -- the drilling contractors actually own that pipe. But it doesn’t seem like that’s necessarily going to be the case this time around. So it seems as though your available pie of market seems like its greater, going forward. Is that a fair way to think about it?

David Dunlap

It is. I mean, it’s a very interesting variable that I don’t know that we have a perfectly clear understanding of. But I think it is very true that at this point in time, our largest competitor and I’d say this in 2014 as well. Our largest competitor on Premium Drill Pipe and deepwater was a drilling contractor that was being required to bring Premium Drill Pipe along with his very high day rate contract. We’ll see how this plays out going forward.

One of the suspicions that we have is as we go forward and some of these deepwater rigs are activated, the drilling contractors aren’t in the same position to supply that pipe as part of their contract and that opens up a bit of available market to us. So we'll see how it plays out. I don’t know that we’ve been able to quantify it any further since you and last talked, but that’s clearly a share gain opportunity that we believe is potentially on the horizon for us as global deepwater drilling rigs begin to increase.

And it looks like we have no further questions at this time.

David Dunlap

Great. Well, we thank everyone for joining us today. And we’ll speak to you next quarter. Thanks.

