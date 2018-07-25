Neglect Of Our Financial Health: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: The U.S. is on track to an economic heart attack if fundamental perspectives do not change.

Canada

​“With the energy sector representing roughly 20% of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), broad-based Canada-focused ETFs are vulnerable to both disruptions to, or bottlenecks in, the flow of oil and gas.​..​ With the banks, energy, and consumer discretionary accounting for over 60% of the TSX's value, there is ample reason to take a bearish view of Canada, especially as its vital trade relationship with the US is under threat by the latter's current, shall we say, NAFTA-skeptic administration.” (Roger Salus)

‘Dr. Copper’

​“Why, then, is 'Dr. Copper' is widely used by pundits as an 'important signal,' often as a harbinger of doom? Because it is their job to entertain, and Dr. Copper has a nice ring to it. But isn't copper used in many parts of the economy (homes, factories, electronics, etc.), and therefore a gauge of demand and growth? Yes, it absolutely can be at times, but it is just one gauge among many in what is a complex and diversified U.S. economy and stock market.” (Charlie Bilello)

Mid-Caps

“Looking at the first half of 2018, it may appear as though mid-cap stocks - particularly mid-cap growth - had a good run. For the six-month period, the Russell Midcap Growth Index delivered a total return of 5.38%, compared with a loss of 0.16% for its value counterpart, the Russell Midcap Value Index. There's just one catch...more than half of the benchmark's return was driven by the top quintile of stocks, based on valuation.” (Janus Henderson Investors)

Productivity

“Productivity has plunged because corporations have decided to forego investment in capital goods, plant and equipment and productive uses of capital in favor of unproductive, shareholder ‘give-backs’ which include share buybacks and dividends. For decades... shareholder ‘give-backs’ rarely exceeded 2% of GDP. Starting in 1982, that number started to soar, now reaching levels consistently near 6% of total GDP.” (Eric Basmajian)

Thought For The Day

Eric Basmajian’s superb series of recent articles, including the one quoted above, discusses the structural limits to economic growth, including low population growth, low immigration and low productivity. He offers compelling reasons, which I encourage you to read. Of particular interest is something he treats as a sort of side point – after he explains what our structural problems are – wherein he asks why the U.S. economy has not at least reached its reduced potential. Here’s his answer:

“There are many theories as to why the US economy has grown much lower than trend potential over the past 20 years or so. Excess regulation, high taxes, immigration laws and bad monetary policy are all thrown out as reasons for the material weakness in GDP growth. My personal belief is that the build-up of debt is the reason behind the change in growth trajectory. Excess levels of debt cut into trend growth. The effect becomes nonlinear as debt gets to extreme levels. Growth has consistently come in below trend and that is to be expected given the extreme levels of current debt.​”

This makes great intuitive sense. Just like an excess of calories slows down the metabolism and generates numerous corporeal maladies, the economy too is an integrated system with its own brain, heart, blood, and other vital organs. As such, excessive debt is weighing down the economy, and our economic problems signal to us that some severe problem, an economic heart attack if you will, will eventually take its toll unless we restore ourselves to a responsible use of credit, personally and publicly.

There are solutions to our problems – we know them and have often discussed them. But adopting them will require a radical change of perspective. We must reject the prevalent cultural attitude that is accepting of the neglect of our financial health.

--

