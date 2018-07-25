Attunity Ltd (ATTU) CEO Shimon Alon on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Allison Soss - KCSA Strategic Communications

Shimon Alon - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dror Harel-Elkayam - Chief Financial Officer

Itamar Ankorion - Chief Marketing Officer

Analysts

Bhavan Suri - William Blair

Jack Andrews - Needham & Company

Richard Baldry - ROTH Capital Partners

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Allison Soss

Before we turn the call over to management, I would like to make the following remarks regarding forward-looking statements. All statements in this conference call other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words anticipate, believe, estimate, affect, intend, guidance, confidence, target, project and other similar expressions, typically are used to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances, and may involve and are subject to risks and uncertainties of other factors that may affect Attunity's business, financial condition and other operating results, which include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other qualifications contained in Attunity's annual report on Form 20-F.

Quarterly reports that are filed as well as other reports filed by Attunity with the SEC, to which your attention is directed. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Attunity expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

During this call, we may also present certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP net income and certain ratios that are used with these measures. In our press release and on the financial table issued earlier on our press release, which is located on our website at attunity.com, you will find our definition of these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the closest GAAP financial measures, as well as discussion about why we think these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant to our results. These financial measures are included for the benefit of investors and should not be considered instead of GAAP measures.

At this time, it is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Shimon Alon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Attunity. Shimon, the floor is yours.

Shimon Alon

Thank you, Allison, and thank you, everyone, for joining our call today. With me is Dror Harel-Elkayam, our Chief Financial Officer, and Itamar Ankorion, Chief Marketing Officer. I am very pleased to share with you our strong results for the second quarter of 2018. We achieved a record quarter building on the momentum we have established over the past several quarters. We continue to see accelerated growth and achieved license revenue growth of 86% year-over-year, and total revenue growth of 47% year-over-year.

In addition, we are seeing a strong customer adoption of our recurring revenue pricing model with the majority of the new replicate license deals being term based. This is our best start to a new reporting year yet having achieved 39% growth in a total revenue for the first half of 2018.

With two strong quarters this year and given the strength of our pipeline, we are increasing our full year outlook which we’ll discuss in greater detail in later – later this call. I will take few minutes now to outline the key growth driver fueling our momentum.

Starting with the market; we see a fast growth in the enterprise adoption of cloud as a platform for Analytics, data lakes and AI. This trend is well aligned with our unique offering and our strategic partnership with Microsoft and AWS. Further, the data lake market has shifted into the next level of adoption. Customers are spending and improving the data lakes, which increases the demand for solutions that deliver real time data and enable large scale deployments.

In addition, we are seeing a new demand for emerging and fast growing market needs related to GDPL. We recently introduced new solutions for this market and already closed large deal in the quarter.

Now we are experiencing the benefits of the strong sales and marketing organization we've built and continue to expand. Although the past few years we added strong leadership to our team, with outstanding talent to help us to improve process and productivity. In the quarter, all of our territories, America, EMEA and APAC delivered strong growth year-over-year.

We continue to grow the teams with strategic new hires. We recently hired Stephen Foster to serve as our Executive Vice President of American Sales [ph]. Stephen comes to us from Oracle GoldenGate where he was an area Vice President of Oracle Enterprise Integration Solutions in United States.

To be able to attract such strong talent like Stephen, an expert in data integration space from key industry player speak to our quality and uniqueness of the product offering. It also reinforces the growing strength of Attunity brand and the huge potential others see in us. Stephen will report to Mark Logan, Attunity President.

The next growth driver is our innovative and competitive products suites. Attunity Replicate continues to be recognized as a leading blend in the market for in-time change date capture, CDC, and Universal data replication.

We continue to enhance it adding more sources, more targets and more capabilities that differentiate us, add value to our customers and increase our revenue opportunity. For the Cloud, we expand our offering across multi cloud platforms.

For the data lake, we continue to add more products beyond replicate and are seeing continued growth in the reduction of Compose for Hive which automates the data pipeline to generate analytics revenue data sets as well as Attunity Enterprise Manager, which provides management and control for loud scale environments.

And for GDPL we release new product in the quarter. This product uniquely addresses the market need for enterprise using SAP to accommodate GDPL compliance requirements such as the right to be forgotten.

Another driver is our OEM and strategic cost sells opportunity. Our partners continue to be strong part of our strategy, as we leverage the success of this key market leaders and examplates our strategic partnership with Microsoft. The close collaboration and positioning opportunity as a go-to-market partner for cloud migration and analytics is generating strong willingness to our brand as well as referral in the key accounts.

We are already seeing increasing impact of this partnership on our growth as more customers adapt Azure as their data lake platforms.

Finally, I’d like to highlight our move to recurring revenue pricing model, and its impact on our growth. This quarter approximately 60% of our Replicate direct license deals were term-based up for 40% in the first quarter of 2018. This includes two of the largest deal we did this year, one for $2.8 million and the other one for $2.3 million, both of which were term-based licenses.

From growth perspective this potential recurring revenue stream in subsequent year is expecting to continue substantial growth, improve margins and visibility. Before we further discuss 2018 outlook, I will now as Dror to review the greater – in greater details the financial performance which is the key highlights of the second quarter. Dror, the floor is yours.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you, Shimon, and good morning, everyone. We are excited to report record revenue of $19.8 million for the quarter, representing a 47% increase over the $13.5 million for the same period last year.

Total revenue for the quarter included a record license revenue of $11.5 million, an 86% increase, and maintenance and service revenue of $8.3 million, a 14% increase compared with the same period last year.

This quarter, we continued to make substantial progress in transitioning to our term-based pricing model with record demand. We are excited to report that during this quarter, approximately 70% of Attunity Replicate direct license revenue and approximately 60% of the number of those deals were term-based transactions.

This is compared with approximately 30% of the Replicate direct license revenue and approximately 40% of the number of such deals in Q1, 2018. We expect the strength to continue and that the contribution of term-based deals to our total license revenue will continue to increase in the upcoming quarters.

Maintenance and service revenue increased 14% primarily as a result of increased maintenance revenue due to the growth of our installed customer base, our very high retention rate of over 90% and the increased consulting activity.

Gross margin increased to 86% from 82% for the same period last year. We expect that gross margin will continue to improve as we scale the company. R&D expenses increased 17% to $4.1 million from $3.5 million last year. The increase is primarily due to the addition of new hires and contractors to support the increased activity as we continue to expand and strengthened the team.

Sales and marketing expenses increased 22% to $10.7 million from $8.8 million. The increase is mainly due to the addition of new hires, including sales personnel and sales management, increase in commission cost and expansion of our marketing activities, partially offset by capitalization of certain commission cost in accordance with the new accounting standard, ASC 606.

G&A expenses increased 4% to $1.4 million from $1.3 million last year. We expect G&A to grow moderately as we scale the business. Total operating expenses increased 18% to $18.9 million, compared with $16 million last year.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses increased 19% to $17.7 million, compared with $14.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude approximately $1.2 million in equity-based compensation expenses and amortization associated with acquisitions, similar to the same period last year.

This quarter we substantially improved the bottom line. Operating profit was $0.9 million compared with operating loss of $2.5 million last year. On a non-GAAP basis, operating profit was $2.1 million compared with operating loss of $1.4 million last year.

Our income tax expense for the second quarter was $0.7 million, similar to the same period last year. Net income was $0.3 million or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared with net loss of $3.2 million or $0.19 per basic and diluted share last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.7 million or $0.08 per basic and diluted share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $2 million or $0.12 per basic and diluted share last year.

Now to the balance sheet. Our balance sheet continues to improve, our cash and cash equivalents, and short-term deposits were $33.1 million in total as of June 30, 2018 up from $29.1 million as of December 31, 2007. This is mainly a result of record cash provided by operation of $4 million in the second quarter. This is compared with $1.7 million in the second quarter last year.

Our accounts receivable balance was $13.1 million, compared with $10.6 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase is mainly due to an accounting charge resulting from the adoption of the ASC 606. Accordingly, when excluding this accounting charge our DSO was 51 days as of June 30, 2018, compared with 57 days as of March 31, 2018 and with 54 days as of December 31, 2017.

As of June 30, 2018 our total headcount was 276, compared with 256 as of December 31, 2017 and 269 as of March 31, 2018. The increase is mostly due to addition of sales and other field personnel. Now, I’d like to turn the call back over to Shimon to discuss our updated outlook for 2018.

Shimon Alon

Thank you very much, Dror. We are very excited with the strong growth in the quarter and year-to-date. And we are encouraged by the growth level we showed earlier. Last week we had the customer advisory board with 20 field representatives of Fortune 300 Companies.

Our customers showed their experiences scaling deployment of clouds data lakes with hundreds to over 2000 data sources and some reaching over 200 billion data changes per month. These customer experiences and their insight into future needs validate our growth strategy in the data lake and cloud markets.

We strongly believe we can capture a significant ratio [ph] of this rapidly growing market and our pipeline is larger than ever before. Taking this into consideration, we are leveraging our full year 2018 outlook to total revenue is estimated to grow to between $78 million and $81 million and non-GAAP operating margins is estimated to be between 7% to 10%.

Before we conclude our call today, I want to make few remarks about our future. With several consecutive quarter of strong performance, we believe this is a key turning point in our business. Our goal remains to achieve over $200 million in total revenue in the next several years.

We believe, we are well on the way to reaching out this goal. I like to thank our long term and new investors, our great customers, partners, dedicated members of our Attunity team for the strong support.

And now, I would like to open the call for questions. Operator, please.

Bhavan Suri

Thank you Shimon, Itamar, Dror congratulations for the whole team. Nice job there.

Shimon Alon

Thank you.

Bhavan Suri

Just a few questions from me. Maybe you are starting off Shimon on the large deal pipeline, so obviously the pipeline you said is very healthy, but just some sense on, a little more color on the large deal pipeline, how is that progressing versus maybe last quarter and maybe a year ago?

Shimon Alon

So the large deal pipeline which are although $500,000 is growing faster than the total deal pipeline. It’s doing very well, it will be better than last quarter. It will grow faster than the revenue and we are very pleased with it.

Bhavan Suri

Great. And then I think just turning to the sales hired, and obviously as we’ve discussed in the past, the goal is to hire sales people, accelerate growth, you are obviously delivering on that. When you look at the new sales hires, just sort of when do you think or how long do you think it takes for them to get productive and if they are coming from GoldenGate and stand a space, they may come with chance, but sort of what is that ramp to productivity look like?

Shimon Alon

So the sales driven productivity is going up for two reasons. A, because we are hiring people which are better people, mainly people who sold to the enterprises which is this is our objective. The second thing is today they are getting into territories that already has leads and references. I think one of the great things about our success is the reference from accounts that ran into production already, and supporting us in the territories. So both the knowledge, the experience and the reference that we have on customers are driving the productivity higher than before.

Bhavan Suri

Great. Maybe Shimon this one you or maybe Itamar can take. But you’ve obviously seen sort of the Hadoop largely on premise guys like Hortonworks and Cloudera. We see some impact to their business growth have slowed feel dramatically for those guys from what they might have expected there a couple of years ago. Are you still seeing sort of healthy growth, just help me understand my dynamic. Is it mostly Cloud, is it mostly Amazon, is it mostly Microsoft and it’s not sort of new distributions that are more commercial, how should we think about that dynamic flowing out, because obviously you are riding part of that wave but for some of the vendors that are away sort of slowed?

Shimon Alon

They are good. As you know Bhavan, our main focus is on two areas. The data lake regardless of the infrastructure and the technology and the second one is the cloud. I will ask Itamar to specifically answer your question.

Itamar Ankorion

Hi Bhavan, good morning. This is a great question. So first of all as we mentioned earlier, we are seeing growing demand for the cloud as a platform for data lake, for modern analytics and AI. So we are experiencing growth there and we are seeing customers adopt a big data in Hadoop based solutions on those platforms whether they are Amazon, whether they are Microsoft as well as others. In some cases, customers are deploying Hortonworks or Cloudera and so on that are the traditional, the Hadoop vendors on those platforms with the infrastructure as a service and in some cases they’ll adopt the Hadoop as a service on those platforms. But we also continue to see this as a hybrid approach where the customers are also deploying on trends.

So we are still seeing customers all over the place on trend in the cloud, in hybrid environment and also starting to see multi cloud environments with their large customers using more than one cloud platform for their analytic meeting.

Bhavan Suri

Got it, got it. And then Itamar, just a quick follow up and then I might have one for Dror, but just you know you’ve obviously done really well with Microsoft. You brought that up, but you obviously announced Replicate on the AWS market grace, I think it was November and that obviously seems like an attractive opportunity. Just some color on what attraction you are seeing there, I know obviously specific called up as you are but I love to understand what’s happening with Replicate on AWS and sort of the traction you are getting there?

Itamar Ankorion

Thanks, great question. So we continue to have very good strategic partnership as well as adoption of the Attunity software both in the Amazon as well as the Microsoft market. The market place is one means by which customers can find the Attunity software as well as the first is even start using it, although again when many of our customers are deployed strategic initiatives and thus needing a hybrid solution or even multi cloud solution and then they end up licensing our software of not just to the market place but in a broader way to accommodate all the different platforms.

Hence, so we continue to see good adoption on in growth in the Amazon market in different industries and for different type of platforms. But again the customers primarily see the value opportunity with the universal platform not limited to just one environment or another.

Bhavan Suri

Got it. And my last question is quickly for Dror, we can't keep Dror out of this obviously. Dror, good morning.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Good morning.

Bhavan Suri

Two quick one, sort of, when you look at the mix between direct license revenue and OEM, how does that come in the quarter? And then how should we think about the trending through this year?

Dror Harel-Elkayam

So, this quarter we had – generally the mix is between and around 20 -- up to 20 OEM and 80 direct. We expect that this trend to continue. In Q2 we had very, very strong direct business. So in both ends we’re doing well.

Bhavan Suri

I guess, Dror, the question is you know you have some lumpiness in some of the OEM deals. So I just want to see there is any seasonality you might expect to the back half of the year or does it stayed sort of in that 80/20 mix?

Dror Harel-Elkayam

I don't see a substantial seasonality.

Bhavan Suri

Great. Thank you, guys.

Shimon Alon

The nature of OEM revenue, people will have to understand, there is no lumpiness and no seasonality. We don't control it. Whenever they sell we get the revenue. Whenever they need additional scenarios or platforms, we get the revenue. It's an ongoing. It can come in one quarter and not come in the other one. It doesn't reflect any relationship or strategic direction. The most important things for this quarter is, this quarter was very strong direct sales, it means our direct machine looks absolutely perfect. And the OEM comes many times as a bonus to what we do.

Bhavan Suri

Got it. That's helpful, Shimon. Thanks guys. Congrats again. Nice job.

Shimon Alon

Thank you very much.

Jack Andrews

Good morning and congratulations on the results.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you very much, Jack.

Jack Andrews

Shimon, I was wondering, you talk about you're benefiting from this next level of data lake adoption in terms of people improving data lakes with real-time data. I was wondering how do you think about the size of that opportunity, I mean, do you think its more of just incremental given the data lake spends that's happened so far? Or could this wave of spending be even bigger than the initial wave? How do you think about framing that opportunity?

Shimon Alon

I believe its going to be bigger than the initial wave. What we see right now is customer we just met with the Customer Advisory Board of 20 different executives of Fortune 300 and 400 companies. The confidence level they have now in the technology, the architecture, and the benefit become higher and higher. And once they start to see the benefit they need more – they need more resources, more volume, more functionality, additional locations. So once they got the experience and the confidence we believe they are going to buy more and more and the second wave would be bigger than the first one.

Jack Andrews

Thanks for the color there. And I was wondering if you could drill down into couple of the large deals that you signed. Specifically we saw the one that $2.3 million deals that included Compose. I was wondering if there's any lessons learned about some of those large deals, and specifically what is leading customers to choose Compose and how do we think about that moving forward?

Shimon Alon

Very good. What you really indicated is very important because when we go to a customer we don't go with just Replicate. We're not just talking about data availability. We're talking about our ability to enable the customer to move to analytics as quick and as easy as possible. The customers swamped with a lot of data, he needs to get it in one location and prepare it for analytics, so analytics-ready data has become very critical to sell to a customer.

Some of our customers try for two to three years to try to do what we're helping to do in two or three weeks, mainly not just the data availability but the data readiness. And Compose play a major role in this area. I will ask Itamar to provide with more color about this specific deal.

Itamar Ankorion

Thanks, Shimon. So, when you see these larger deals that we talked that's again the demonstration of the need that customers have for strategic initiative where they are building strategic data platforms for modern analytics, again for data lake, they're bring together a lot of data sources to make it available for many users for many analytic purposes. As Shimon explained that before give example in earlier, we've met our customers last week. We see customers deploying hundreds to thousands of data sources and we are talking about customers are in production already today.

When you talk about this again where this is going and the need for Compose and I stated the large deals, is because customers not only need to bring the data to the lake, they need to then generate from basically stream of changes arriving in the real-time from the data system. They need to generate derivative dataset, derivative databases that are useful for different users for analytic purposes. What we've done with Compose is we simplified then automated the sources of generating these additional data sources to provide additional value to reducing the need to use developer which are expensive, time consuming, okay, and [Indiscernible] and with that we enable customers to get value fastest from the data lake.

So its not just about getting the data to the lake, it's also about delivering data that customers can make useful faster for the different users. Customers see that capability that we deliver with the expanded product suite is differentiated and valuable and that again helps us to sell larger deals for these kind of customers.

Jack Andrews

Thanks for the detail around that. I guess maybe just the last question from me would be, in terms of – I was wondering if you could drill down on the pipeline update a little bit more. And just maybe talk about where is the proportional share of your leads coming from these days between your direct sales efforts versus your partners and how is that changing over time?

Shimon Alon

It’s a combination of a marketing activity that go into webinars with partners. Webinars without partners at different seminars, different shows and lot of marketing activity that we increase this year; at the same we get deferrals from other as well like Microsoft, Amazon and few others. I would say, we have seen today many more partnered reference of the sellers that we saw last year. The mix is just about the same percentage because we increase our own marketing activity and we're getting more partners. So the mix is the same, but at the same time we have many more partner referrals that we get.

Jack Andrews

Got it. Make sense. Thanks for taking my questions this morning.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you, Jack. Thank you.

Richard Baldry

Thanks. And congrats on a strong quarter, in fact strong first half, [Indiscernible] whether, the biggest driver now is your ASP or selling prices per deal? Or is it really more the volume of deals that you're putting through each quarter?

Shimon Alon

I would say, we are focusing today on helping customers to use the cloud, some call it migration, but it's not migration. Its basically use the cloud for analytic, expanding the environment from on-premise to the cloud. At the same time building the analytics environment, data lake and others, the more, the better things we see is volume, the volume of deals, the volume of leads, the volume of activity was very significantly.

Of course by focusing on enterprises; and data lake by definition is an enterprise. People have to understand, data lake is a strategic move. It’s a move that required and that's what we do very well, that all the sources, the customer have all the data sources will go to one analytic central location, hub, repository. And we are better than anybody else getting real-time data from all the sources they have into one location. Of course this environment is large and therefore the ASP is going up.

Richard Baldry

And if you look back not just at a quarter you've had, but maybe the past couple of quarters or year. Can you talk about is there any vertical concentration or geographic concentration in the large deals or is it pretty spread across end market?

Shimon Alon

The good news is no consideration. We see large deals will move up and we see large deal from United States and even large deals from Asia Pacific, whether it leads to see the European market can be a financial services, can be manufacturing, and we'll see many more coming from them. And in the United States about the same; financial institutions, healthcare, manufacturing, insurance, you know everybody who is dealing with data, everybody who need the real-time data and everybody who need analytics which is almost every large company required our solution.

Richard Baldry

And if you look into your -- growing 40% in the first half, that starts your question about sales capacity, maybe sales plan, so if you think sort of long-term what do you expect for headcount in that area? And how do you feel about your capacity to keep up to that type of the revenue growth rate with your team as it stands today?

Shimon Alon

With this year we are going to maintain the numbers that we share with you before. We are very close to the 40 sales people. Two weeks ago we had the executive management meeting and we decided based on the activity we see in the field to start to hire this year for next year. We will share with you next quarter more on the plans for next year, but we are start to prepare for next year already. As you know and as we said it, we just hired an executive who came from Oracle GoldenGate to run our sales in the U.S. His experience in this market, his leadership is know-how and the ability to run large salesforce is very important for our future. And he will definitely start to plan, he is just like a week in the company, but he started to plan for 2019 and that's why we got him now. So we'll share with you more in the next quarter discussion.

Richard Baldry

Thanks.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you, Rich.

Chad Bennett

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Shimon Alon

Good morning, Chad.

Chad Bennett

Good morning. So, Dror, can you give us an idea of where we are today for the quarter percentage of license revenue coming from Replicate?

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Similar to what we had in previous quarters, Replicate is flagship, is the drive and it is approximately 80% of the direct license revenue. We see very nice growth from as Shimon indicated earlier from both Compose and Gold Client, so these are also ramping up very, very nicely. Replicate still serve the majority of the revenue.

Chad Bennett

Got it. Thanks. And then, can you – so the Microsoft, OEM relationship, Dror, can you remind us of the structure in term of that relationship?

Shimon Alon

Before Dror may answer, I will just remind everybody that we have a few OEM agreements. Some we call them a large IT vendor and not specifically with the company name. So Dror will do his best and Itamar will do his best, but don't get upset when we are not relating to your questions about Microsoft.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Yes. So, last year we sign with the large cloud vendor, a $9 million license revenue term deal for three years. We recognize one-third, the first portion in Q3, 2017. And with regards to the remainder of the recognition we're still evaluating it under 606, so this is the update on that. We had several old ongoing OEMs within Microsoft that are still in play.

Chad Bennett

So the recognition of that 9 million over three years, one-third of it was recognized in its entirety in one quarter. Is that correct?

Dror Harel-Elkayam

It was in Q3 last year.

Chad Bennett

Okay. Would we expect another third in a particular quarter?

Dror Harel-Elkayam

It is not exactly one-third. Again, under 606 we're still evaluating the recognition aspect of this agreement.

Chad Bennett

Okay. And then maybe last one from me. I think other guys have tried asking this. But is there a way to look at the growth you guys have experienced this quarter in the first half from a new customer versus existing customer expansion standpoint?

Shimon Alon

I would say the majority of the growth comes from new custom. And that's actually we are very proud of. Because it's not just the revenue, it’s the market share, it’s the brand, we're getting into customers we didn't before. We are getting to industry we didn't see before. And the majority of the large deals are from new customers. The existing customer keep buying more and we see a nice revenue coming from the lend and extend and we'll see in the future the term license, the recurring revenue contributing as well. We have to remember that the celebrations we have is every time we win a new customer that start to realize the benefit that we can bring.

Chad Bennett

Got it. Maybe one quick one at the end here, the 2.8 million, two large term deals in the quarter, Dror, how much of that was recognized in the quarter?

Dror Harel-Elkayam

So, when we announced deals we announced total value including maintenance. You need to carve out the maintenance, so roughly $2 million was recognized this quarter.

Chad Bennett

Got it. Thanks guys. Nice job on the quarter.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you very much, Chad. Thank you.

Glenn Mattson

Hi. Good morning. I also had nice results here.

Shimon Alon

Thank you.

Glenn Mattson

The profitability is starting to scale to a pretty reasonable level here, so I guess I wonder you did talk about hiring now for kind of to feed the sales pipeline for next year. And I know long-term you talk about having significant leverage in the model. I'm just curious as how it flows out over the next few years. Do you expect profitability to kind of level out here for few years, while you do ramp a little bit or do you expect kind of a continued progression towards that target margin levels?

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you, Glenn. As we said several times in the past there is a leverage build in our model. We have very strong R&D. We do intent to invest in it, but not at the same pace as the revenue. Sales and marketing we will definitely invest more this year also starting immediately more in marketing activities and personnel. And as Shimon mentioned in additional sales reps, at the same time we do see improved productivity from the sales people from their sales team.

We did hire very strong management – sales management team that held to a much better utilized teams, so we definitely do see leverage and I'm careful not to provide guidance here, but 2018 in terms of margins will be better than what we guided this morning in a nice way and I believe that we will continue to improve the margins in 2020 and beyond in a nice fashion.

Glenn Mattson

Great. That's helpful, Dror. And then as profitability increases, you guys start to generate significant cash and you raise money not too long ago, so can you talk about what the plan is for uses of that cash? Is there acquisition or is kind of build on the balance sheet to maintain flexibility, little color there please?

Dror Harel-Elkayam

So, first of all, we do generate cash. We -- the raise we need back in December give us the confidence, give our customers confidence, give us the confidence to be more aggressive when it comes to spend, to expansion, but at the same time continue to increase the profitability. We always look for interesting valuable acquisition, so that's the plan right now. We don't have anything on the table right now.

Shimon Alon

I would just add Glenn to your question. We've raised the money in November. We say it's going to the balance sheet in order to gain confidence with customers. Large companies looking for the balance sheet, and I'm very pleased and you can see that we are getting now very large orders. This customer, I'm not sure, but maybe could buy or not when we did not have the balance sheet the way it is today. So thanks to all the investors that help us to get the balance to where it is. Thanks to the increase cash that we generating. Our balance sheet is being improved and that's what drove the large deals to the company.

Glenn Mattson

Great. Okay. Thanks for the color guys. Congrats again.

Shimon Alon

Thank you very much.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you.

Shimon Alon

Very good. Thank you for everybody who participated in today's conference call. I definitely will share your congratulations with our team. The best thanks is to the Attunity employees, the Attunity team who doing, working very hard to get to where we are. And thanks to them. We are here to announce our numbers. We look forward to keeping you updated on the investment of our business and any new news will be shared with you.

As a reminder, we are attending Canacord Growth Conference in Boston on Wednesday, August 8. At the same time this fall we'll be hosting the 2018 Analyst and Investor Day in New York City, on Thursday September 13. I promise you it will be very interesting one as we are going to share with you our new product, our vision, the new directions and the sales management. So you all invited and you will have good time in the meeting. Thank you very much and have a great day.

