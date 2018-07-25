Callaway Golf: Continuing To Benefit From Golf Industry Stabilization

Shares of Callaway Golf (ELY) continue to surge, up about 54% from their 52 week lows, despite operating in what many perceive as a declining industry. According to The National Golf Foundation, the number of golf courses has dropped by about 7% over the past decade - which could partly be a result of the lingering effects of the recession - as disposable income and the bursting of the "Tiger Woods Bubble" have also occurred. Companies like Nike (NKE) have also exited the golf equipment business entirely, which might not be an entirely bad thing for existing companies like Callaway - specifically if there's an upswing in golf's popularity again.

Is golf in terminal decline?

There's some indication that pockets of growth do exist, however, as evidence points to increases in shorter, more cost-effective nine-round games, for instance, as well as new concepts of the game - like Top Golf, which is owned in part by Callaway. Perhaps innovations like Top Golf and shorter, cheaper games are the wave of the future, as they address concerns that even golf legends like Jack Nicklaus have expressed:

"I'd like to play a game that can take place in three hours," Nicklaus told CNN in January. "I'd quite like to play a game that I can get some reasonable gratification out of very quickly -- and something that is not going to cost me an arm and a leg."

Callaway itself is experiencing very strong sales as of its most recent quarter, hitting record levels during its Q1 for fiscal 2018, which included strong growth in all segments:

ELY's 2018 Q1 year-over-year sales growth by segment and region.

Source: ELY press release

So maybe golf isn't dying, maybe it's just transforming into more modernized forms and formats that are more fit for the digital age - where competition for people's attention and entertainment time is becoming increasingly more fierce.

Callaway's ownership percentage of Top Golf as of December 31, 2017 (according to the fiscal 2017 10-K) was approximately 14.0%, which is a growing sub-segment of the golfing industry, and could be worth around $3 a share (or more) - as was detailed in an excellent article by SA contributor Somint Research back in January.

I'm not really a golfer, but I have been to Top Golf many times and enjoy it every time I go, and I know a few friends who have expressed interest in taking up golf after first swinging clubs at Top Golf. I wouldn't find it implausible that Top Golf's growth could lead to a renewed interest in golf overall, either.

Return on invested capital analysis

The company's overall sales showed solid growth in fiscal 2017:

Source: ELY fiscal 2017 10-K

Growth in its largest segment, Woods, was especially impressive - which coupled with growth in the Golf Balls, as well as the Gear, Accessories, and Other segments - helped offset sluggish sales in Irons and Putters.

Callaway is experiencing strong sales growth so far in fiscal 2018 as well, so next I'd like to see if it's growing profitably, by analyzing its return on invested capital.

Note: I am using management's non-GAAP EBIT and effective tax rate that exclude non-recurring items, taken from the fiscal 2017 8-K report. A full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP can be seen there.

I also decided to run a range of equity costs below, due to the difficulty of estimating a true cost of equity capital:

The company doesn't appear to earn economic profits at an equity cost of 10% or more - where ROIC exceeds the firm's weighted-average cost of capital, or WACC - which means that unless its cost of equity is at (or below) 8%, then it likely destroys value as it grows. Of course there's the "x-factor" of Top Golf as well, but it's hard (if not impossible) to determine if that's a profitable business yet and how much economic value it actually adds to Callaway overall.

Return on equity analysis

Next, I would like to examine the underlying trends of the company's return on equity, by breaking it down into five pieces with the below DuPont analysis.

For the income statement items in my model below, I am once again utilizing non-GAAP numbers from the 8-K, that exclude non-recurring items like acquisition costs, non-cash tax adjustments, and gains on the sale of part of its Top Golf stake in 2016.

The company's ROE increased substantially year-over-year, largely as a result of much better "adjusted" operating margins, a lighter tax-burden, and a modest bump in financial leverage - which more than offset a slight decrease in asset turnover and a heavier interest burden.

Callaway is also guiding for higher margins at the gross level for fiscal 2018, as well as a lighter tax-burden for 2018 as a result of recent tax reform. I expect ROE to be higher for fiscal 2018 as well, therefore.

Assuming the company earned its cost of equity capital in fiscal 2017 (I.E. ROE equaled its cost of equity), then perhaps it earned economic profits as well, since an 8% cost of equity would put WACC at roughly 7.62% - slightly less than the ROIC of about 8.72% Callaway generated in fiscal 2017.

Valuations

ELY shares have tended to trade at a tick below 20 times earnings historically, at least according to the thirteen-year median multiple - which makes the current price tag placed on shares look quite steep (based on 2017's earnings).

Callaway recently increased its earnings-per-share guidance for 2018 to a range of $0.77 - $0.82, compared to prior guidance of $0.64 - $0.70, however. Analysts expect EPS of roughly $0.82 on average, so it appears that they are mostly bullish, since that's right at the top of the company's newly guided EPS range. Using this high point puts shares at about 23.24 times expected earnings - still steep in relation to history.

Conclusion

Despite the cries of "golf is dying", Callaway shares aren't priced that way, and its strong Q1 sales and increase in guidance don't indicate a total demise of golf, either. Some have even stated that this argument is a:

... pervasive – and lazy -- narrative that the sport is dying. It’s not just misguided, it’s wrong.

The above quote is taken from an article written last year by Forbe's Contributor Erik Matuszewski, who wrote that golf is likely just returning to normalized levels, pre-popularity spike of the Tiger-era. He also explained that:

The PGA Tour last year said that the percentage of millennials who play golf (28%) mirrors that of group’s percentage of the total population, although they only play about half as frequently as previous generations.

Matuszewski went on to list more reasons to be optimistic about golf in the long-term, including Top Golf. Growth of new formats such as Top Golf, and perhaps even just the rise of only playing 9 holes (instead of playing a more time-consuming full round of golf) could also continue to benefit Callaway, along with the exit of major competitors like Nike and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY).

Despite what looks like an interesting business going forward, I think Callaway shares are simply too pricey here, especially considering the relatively weak returns on invested capital and equity the firm seems to generate. If the company continues to generate strong sales growth, while also improving margins (which in theory should also lead to higher profitability ratios), then perhaps the current valuations are justified, but personally, I would want a margin of safety before considering shares. A 10% discount from the thirteen-year median (or 18 about times earnings) would be a much more interesting entry point for me.





If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive further updates and articles in the future, please feel free to hit the "Follow" button at the top of the page next to my name. For even more exclusive content, please consider a free two-week trial to my marketplace service, Harry's Retail Report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.