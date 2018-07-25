Market Volatility Bulletin: U.S. Stock Indexes Trade Mixed, VIX Eyes An 11-Handle

Reduced NASDAQ vol has led generalized equity vol lower over the last couple months: it looks as though it could fall further.

US stocks are reasonably segmented by index today, but VIX is taking it on the chin.

Market Intro

CNBC: Wednesday 2:26 PM EST

US stocks are trading mixed today: the S&P (SPY) and NASDAQ (QQQ) are up, while Russell (IWM) and Dow (DIA) are flat to down. Asian markets (EEM, FXI, EWJ) were mixed, but European stocks (EFA, VGK) struggled as trade discussions created suspense.

As you can see above, spot VIX is flirting once more with an 11-handle. Over the last month, the popular volatility index has worked this range but run into frustrations. At present, the S&P is edging very near to all-time highs established in late January (2870 or so).

Despite the fact that indexes are mixed, stocks are on the rise pretty much across sector lines today with a fairly evenly distribution of returns. Tech (XLK) currently leads the way higher, with more earnings reports due out this week.

Thoughts on Volatility

I find studies that adjust for demographics to be fascinating. There's something in this Bloomberg report for everybody. Those with a rosier view of the economy can legitimately claim that today's low labor force participation rates are mostly due to demographics. Those with a more pessimistic view may contend that even with the adjustments, today's LFPR is below the demographically-adjusted figure. Furthermore, whatever the cause, lower LFPR means less production and slower growth.

Lucky 13? Only one of these companies has managed to "stay on top", which may hint at the longer-term destiny of many if not most of today's high fliers. What I find particularly remarkable is that the market cap of all of these companies combined from the graphic is $951B… very similar to the market cap today for just Apple (AAPL).

Don't overtrade, and don't overthink your trades! One should be using resources such as SA for community, for perspective, and hopefully for improvement. But if you find yourself obsessing all day, every day over your trading approach or (even worse) your investments, then perhaps you should consider the words of Mr. Thoreau featured above. The key is to make volatility your ally to the extent possible.

Term Structure

The term structure is perched well above measures of realized volatility. This more or less means that for long vol to have a sustained chance at strong gains, you basically need a sucker punch. If HV10 is at 7.16, how can one really claim that the VX1 is underpriced unless one is arguing that the current vol is too low.

I do not believe the notion that realized vol is underdone here is an outlandish claim (personally, I think HV should be somewhat higher than it is), but one needs to consider why or how the catalyst for change occurs other than a black swan of some sort. More on this in the conclusion as it concerns VXX.

If you are positioned so as to cheer the short vol trade (SVXY), then NASDAQ VIX has pretty much got to be your champion. In my view, this is likely the single largest suppressor of market volatility over the past two months. But the fact is that NASDAQ vol was arguably the cause of generalized global equity volatility for episodes back in mid-March, April, and early June. Keep an eye on this metric, as it is likely to be more nimble than S&P vol. You can see that in historical terms, NASDAQ VIX could continue to trail lower.

Conclusion

Cssys asked yesterday whether buying the long-vol product VXX was a good move.

First off, reader ptnyc shared some excellent ideas on this in the comments section. I will say that I think that the short vol trade is looking a little short in the tooth, but as mentioned above, NASDAQ vol, as well as several other measures, gives the trade at least some inter-market verification. You have to possess a rather contrarian view to see vol making a large ramp here.

