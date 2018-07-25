Navios Maritime Partners LP: Worth An Investment?

Navios Maritime Partners is an interesting investment. It's a stock trading below book value, below NAV, and at a low multiple to expected earnings. Given these reasons, it's a stock I'm long (at $1.90). But NMM attracts a lot of different opinions here on Seeking Alpha, so I thought I'd review my investment decision.

Some Background

NMM owns 32 dry bulk vessels, which trade in the spot market. In addition they own 5 containerships, with longer term charters. This is how the company has performed over the last 5 years.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Clearly it hasn't been a great investment! But maybe it represents value today.

The current market cap is $347 million, and today's share price is $2.03. So there are just over 171 million shares out there.

They - relatively recently - diluted at a price of $1.90.

Navios group - source NMM q1 presentation

NM owns 20% of NMM. So they are relatively well aligned with outside investors. Note NMM's ownership of NMCI.

Balance sheet

At March 31st:

Cash of $49m

Vessels + everything else: $1,285m (includes NMCI)

All liabilities: $526m

Implying the company is "worth" approximately $808 million. Obviously this is not a market consistent valuation. However it implies an element of value exists here.

A quick note on their liabilities. Their debt (at $487m) is not due until 2020. There's obviously a chance that they will not be able to refinance this at that point, however I'd ascribe a pretty low probability to this, given the amount of cash they are currently generating.

Source: NMM investor presentation

Earnings

Q1 2018 earnings:

Total income: $53m

Earnings: $5.5m, or just over 3cents per share

If we thought about that as 12c/share per year, at $2.03, the company would trade for nearly 17x earnings. A bit steep for a cyclical industry.

I would note though, that depreciation stood at $15m for the quarter. So the company generated $20m in q1 alone. Annualising that implies they could achieve $80m in a year. Compared to the current mkt cap, or the debt, the company is highly cash generative.

Just note as well: the fleet isnt that young. Its approximately 10 years old - in line with much of the mkt out there.

The dry bulk market

Most of the company is focusssed on dry bulk, so we'll focus on that here as well. NMM own 13 capesize, 17 panamax and 3 ultra handymax.

The below (from Hellenic Shipping News)

In q1 NMM reported a dry bulk TCE of $12,265.

From the above slide: 40% of their earnings could be around 22k/day (CAPE); 50% around 13k/day(Panamax); 10% around 9k/day (Handymax). So they could expect to earn around 16,200/day in q3 inwards. Or 30% above what they earned in q1.

That's an additional $10m/quarter in revenue - going straight to the bottom line. Rather than earnings of 3c/quarter, we could be talking about 3 times that - or 9c/quarter.

Rather than seeing $80m in cashflows (from above) we could see closer to $120m!

This is what the BDI index looks like over the last 12 months. This trend might continue for a while!

Source: Bloomberg

I'm not predicting this trend will continue. But current levels are sufficiently high for NMM to be significantly underpriced.

Catalyst

NMM owns 5 containerships. In addition they own 36% of Navios Containers (NMCI), plus warrants. NMCI is going to IPO shortly. Some of the proceeds are going to be put towards buying 1 of NMM's 5 containerships. They also have options to purchase the remaining 4.

In itself, this doesn't mean much. However it does mean that NMM will receive cash - presumably which will go towards more dry bulk ships. In addition, investors will get to see the value of NMCI on a regular basis. It's just a potential catalyst for NMM to go up, in the near term. Absent this working as a catalyst...well, NMM should generate strong cashflows anyway.

Longer tern, I would expect proceeds from any container ship sales to go towards increased exposure to the dry bulk segment.

Competitors

There are alternatives to NMM in the dry bulk space. Star Bulk is one, where the stock price has improved considerably. Scorpio Bulkers is another alternative. Personally I think Star Bulk's price has already run up a lot. And that Scorpio Bulkers - although the owner of a newer, more modern fleet, is a bit pricey relative to NMM. I'd recommend that investors look into both before making any decisions.

Risk

There is always risk. Can't avoid it I'm afraid! In particular:

Trade wars...I don't think they'd be a huge issue for dry bulk, to be honest. If anything, trade wars will mean longer shipping routes. Dry bulk commodities are essential...they won't be replaced easily! For example we've already seen US farmers talking about shipping their goods to markets that won't be impacted by tariffs. We don't know how this will play out...but I expect different trade routes to emerge, if tariffs are put in place. And logically, those trade routes should be longer than they are presently. Leading to some potential improvement for dry bulk companies.

Increased orderbook. This could, of course, wreak havoc with market pricing. I'm yet to see much sign of this. Doesn't mean that it won't happen though. There are limited barriers to entry in this market. Hopefully though some participants have learned from previous mishaps!

Navios management. I am not an expert on dry bulk, or on Navios in particular. However a lot of contributors on SA would be wary of the management team of Navios. The recent stock issue at $1.90 was below the then share price, and well below book (and also below NAV). There wasn't a clear reason to do this. But it was a pretty small issue. Personally I think the management team are sufficiently well aligned to ensure that they too want the share price to go up!

Interest rates. Certainly going up in the US! But doing nothing in Europe, UK. I think NMM will earn more than enough to ensure they have plenty of capital, and at a pretty fair price. Increased interest rates could eat into profits in future. However they will also increase barriers to entry in the marketplace.

Operationally. This is a pretty straight forward business. I don't think they have too much operational risk. Accidents happen though!

In summary, I think the biggest risk is management. I think they are sufficently well aligned. However, in certain situations, there is a risk that they treat unit-holders poorly in favour of themselves. Take this risk on board and size your position accordingly.

Conclusion

I own shares in NMM, and I think they are a good investment. They are currently among my larger holdings. I'm pretty confident that we can see 50% growth from here, assuming market conditions don't change too significantly. This is a relatively simple company - and the investment thesis is pretty simple as well. BDI, and dry bulk rates, have gone up a lot in the last year. And NMM's earnings potential has gone up with them. However, the stock price is yet to follow their lead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.