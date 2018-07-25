CEF ECF: This Fund Currently Trades At A Significant Discount And Is A Buy

This is a small fund at only $170.6 million of total assets, and ECF has a total expense ratio of 1.07%.

ECF currently trades at a share price of $9.57, with a NAV price of $10.92; this presents investors with a chance for a 12.36% discount.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) offers investors a chance to gain exposure to convertible securities in their portfolio. ECF particularly has a long history with an inception date of December 6, 1986. This can be seen as a positive as the fund performed relatively well since its inception; NAV total return since inception sits at 7.95% (as of their most recent Fact Sheet.) With a fund that invests heavily in convertible securities, this is quite good since convertible securities share traits of both bonds and funds. To top this all off, the fund is showing a deep discount of 12.36%. Additionally, a z-score of -1.50 further indicating that this fund is oversold relative to its 1-year past.

ECF has an investment objective of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund attempts to achieve this through investing in primarily convertible securities but also through investing in common stock of companies they believe show potential for outperformance.

Convertible securities can show both characteristics of bonds and equities. This is because they are issued to investors with a fixed rate of interest, but can be converted in the future to common stock of a company. There are several reasons why one may want to convert the bond to common stock at time of maturity. This could include that the common stock has performed well making it more enticing to receive common stock rather than the original investment back. The issuing company also benefits by being able to pay a lower fixed rate because of the added benefit to an investor.

The fund utilizes leverage of about 18% currently, this is through $30 million in their 5.25% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (ECF.PA) which income investors may also want to check out as a potential investment. ECF currently pays a 5.31% dividend yield, but keep in mind that the preferred shares trade at a very low volume of about 8,000 daily volume on average.

Which leads me to my other warning on ECF, with assets of around $170 million, ECF likewise has low volume averaging 27,000 daily.

Performance

As noted above, ECF has performed quite well, with a 10-year NAV return of 7.38%. This isn't beating returns of straight equity funds, nor should it. The features of convertible securities offer investors less risk with having bond-like features.

YTD, the fund has done exceptionally well too, with the fund returning 8.09% on the NAV and a share price return of 4.16%, primarily causing the more recent widened discount. As the NAV price continues higher and the market price trailing, we obviously get more attractive discounts.

The fund currently trades at a discount of 12.36%, with a share price currently trading at $9.57 and NAV price at $10.92. It should be noted though, that while the 1-year z-score sits at -1.50; the fund has a 5-year average discount of 14.21%. ECF also seems to trade at significant discounts when looking back to its inception.

So, while the fund typically trades at a wide discount, this is the widest its been when looking at 2017 and going into 2018. This I believe is caused by a couple of reasons, primarily its distribution policy.

Distribution

The fund offers investors an enticing yield of 6.27%, which is significantly above what the S&P dividend yield is, of around 2%. Still, some of the main reasons why it's not exactly enticing to CEF investors is that the fund pays a quarterly distribution and their distribution policy is a minimum of 5% of NAV over the preceding 12-month period.

CEF investors know that they can get greater yields elsewhere, CEF investors are also primarily income-oriented investors. The quarterly payment schedule is kind of a let down when there are opportunities for monthly distributions from its peers.

For these reasons, I believe that is why the fund trades at a wide discount traditionally. I am willing to look past the fund's flaws though because of the success they have been able to offer over the long term.

Also, the policy of being a minimum of 5% NAV distribution is only that, the minimum. The fund currently pays out a NAV yield of 5.49% when looking at its latest distribution rate announcement of $0.15 per share. The fact is also that the fund trades at a discount, which then offers 6.26% yield on the share price, this is the price investors can buy shares at after all.

The estimated tax characteristics for this year so far include no return of capital but primarily consist of long-term capital gains. 2017 had more of a split between investment income and long-term cap gains.

This can be seen as a positive as an investor pays a lower tax rate for capital gains rather than income. Prior to 2014, the fund had not utilized capital gains in their distribution since 2007, consisting of all investment income. This can be left to an investor the benefits or negatives of such characterizations.

For any individual and specific tax advice, an investor should consult with a tax professional to see how this affects them personally.

Holdings

The top sectors the fund is invested in is the tech sector, which has been performing very well so far into 2018. Actually, this week, in particular, has a lot of tech stocks releasing their earnings which have been positive so far. While I don't believe tech will always be winning, the fund still offers a broad mix of sectors that will potentially move independent of each other. The next sector that ECF is invested heavily in is the health care sector, which I have said many times has been relatively depressed due to uncertainties surrounding the sector as a whole.

The tech sector I would believe has been what's driving the 8%+ NAV return YTD.

Another thing about investing in a CEF that invests in convertible securities is just basically the access to convertible securities. The top ten holdings for ECF, in particular, have holdings that the usual retail investor cannot gain access to. These are left to institutional investors or, in this case, ECF that can gain access to some of these securities.

Seriously, go try and buy the Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Mandatory Exchangeable Trust, you won't be able to. Same thing for the Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) security holding in this fund. These are both examples of holdings that are retained for private placements and offered to institutional investors. But with ECF, retail investors can get in on the action too, with the benefit of diversification and professional managers (hopefully) making the right choices for the fund.

As of the latest Annual Report, dated September of 2017, ECF had about 21% of the fund in common stock and the remainder in either convertible preferred or bond investments. This is quite dated but was the most recent I was able to find on what they had available.

Conclusion

ECF trades at a wide discount; while this has been the predominant trend in the fund's long history, I believe personally that it isn't warranted. The fund offers a yield well above what most other investments can pay, with less risk. ECF management team has been able to prove that over the long term they can provide attractive returns, even with the lower risk compared to pure equity funds. YTD, this fund is up on a NAV basis over 8%, this just doesn't indicate a fund to me that deserves such a wide discount. The quarterly payments may also put CEF investors off. I also prefer a monthly payment but am not above looking at a fund with a quarterly schedule.

I will be looking to add ECF to my portfolio shortly.

Relevant Numbers for ECF include:

Discount -12.36%

1-year z-score -1.50

Market Distribution 6.27%

Latest Quarterly Distribution Rate $0.15

Total Net Assets $170.6 million

Total Expense Ratio 1.07%

Leverage 18.62%

