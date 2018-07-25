Anthem (ANTM) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Q2 2018 Earnings Call July 25, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Good morning, and welcome to Anthem's second quarter 2018 earnings call. This is Chris Rigg, Vice President of Investor Relations, and with us this morning are Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO; John Gallina, our CFO; Pete Haytaian, President of our Commercial and Specialty Business Division; and Felicia Norwood, President of our Government Business Division.

Gail will begin the call by giving an overview of our second quarter financial results, followed by commentary around our focus on execution and our enterprise-wide growth priorities. John will then discuss our key financial metrics in greater detail and go over our updated 2018 outlook. We will then be available for Q&A.

During the call, we will reference certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are available on our website at antheminc.com.

We will also be making some forward-looking statements on this call. Listeners are cautioned that these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Anthem. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We advise all listeners to carefully review the risk factors discussed in today's press release and in our quarterly filings with the SEC.

I will now turn the call over to Gail.

Gail Koziara Boudreaux - Anthem, Inc.

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Anthem's second quarter 2018 earnings call. Today, we reported second quarter 2018 GAAP earnings per share of $3.98 and adjusted earnings per share of $4.25, which are ahead of expectations. Our second quarter results reflect our ongoing commitment to improve execution across our enterprise.

Anthem's second quarter operating revenue grew 2.3% over the prior year quarter to $22.7 billion. The increase in operating revenue was driven by growth in our Government business that more than offset the headwinds presented by the planned reduction in our Individual business. Service fee revenue was up, a direct result of our efforts to improve sales of our consumer-centric clinical engagement programs within our self-funded book.

Membership declined sequentially by 129,000 lives, attributable to declines in both our Commercial and Medicaid businesses. The commercial membership results in the second quarter remain inconsistent with our expectations and do not yet reflect the initiatives that are expected to drive improvement. The decrease in Medicaid was due to a reduction in TANF members due to an improving economy and continued redetermination of eligibility efforts by states.

Our focus on managing the overall health of our members resulted in another quarter of solid medical cost performance. Anthem's medical cost ratio in the second quarter was 83.4%, better than expectations and down slightly year-to-year when normalized for the health insurer fee. Our SG&A ratio was in line with expectations at 15.1%, leading to a favorable second quarter operating margin of 6.9%.

Turning to our outlook, we expect the positive momentum exhibited in the first half of 2018 to carry forward to the balance of the year. Further, we remain focused on accelerating revenue growth, while continuously providing our members with trusted caring solutions. Based on our strong first half financial performance, we are raising our full year 2018 adjusted earnings per share outlook to greater than $15.40, a 28% increase from 2017.

In our Commercial business, we continued to build our segment strategy and increased our focus on sales execution. As we have previously noted, the reinstitution of the health insurer fee was a catalyst for our employer partners to shop for flexible plan designs and we did not move quickly enough to pivot to their needs.

Our new strategy enables more consistent and effective product deployment, sales training and broker service across our 14 states, while allowing for flexibility and choice in the local market. Leadership and structure is now in place and we are intensely focused on building momentum for growth in 2019 and beyond by increasing our agility and speed to market.

An example of this is our recently announced partnership with Samsung and American Well. Through this partnership, consumers with an Anthem affiliated health plan can use the Samsung Health app to access LiveHealth Online, which connects consumers with U.S. based board-certified health care providers for a wide variety of non-emergency medical care 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We expect to see growing momentum in membership retention and growth as we move into 2019.

Although the 2019 national account selling season is still underway, we are seeing signs that Anthem's integrated clinical capabilities are resonating. Our pricing strategies in the Commercial segment remain disciplined and our pre-tax segment margin targets are unchanged. Overall, we believe the pricing environment is rational.

Turning to our Government business, we recently announced that Felicia Norwood has been appointed President. Felicia has over 25 years of commercial and government health care experience and was most recently serving as the Director of the Illinois' Department of Healthcare and Family Services. In this role, Felicia will be able to apply her valuable insight and experience to drive persistent growth in our Government division.

We have significantly scaled our Medicare platform over the last seven months with the acquisition of HealthSun and America's 1st Choice. As we look ahead, we will seek a balance between both membership growth and margin retention. We recently submitted our planned bids for 2019 with this in mind and we continue to believe that mid double-digit organic membership growth remains in reach over the near-term. Approximately 70% of our membership is in plans rated four stars or higher and we have five five-STAR plans, the most in our industry.

Acquisitions have been a key element of our Medicare Advantage growth strategy. But given our star profile, market share gains and adjacent county expansions present the most capital-efficient means to increase profitability. We are targeting growth in both the dual and non-dual Medicare population. However, we believe Anthem is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of the medically complex Dual-Eligible population because of our industry-leading Medicaid platform and our provider collaboration initiatives like Enhanced Personal Health Care.

We expect to increase our county footprint meaningfully in 2019, but in aggregate, the largest source of near-term growth resides in our ability to go deeper and get stronger in the regions where we currently operate. The group Medicare Advantage market is a significant untapped opportunity and we feel that our existing Commercial business and trusted brand give us an unmatched competitive advantage. Combined with improved STAR scores and Anthem's innovative community-based programs and integrated clinical arrangements we are poised for growth in the group MA segment.

Anthem has historically been uncompetitive in this area, but as we look ahead, we are certain we can increase our market share. As one of the most trusted consumer brands, we are confident that we bring an improved value proposition to the group retiree segment, a value proposition that will only improve with IngenioRx beginning in 2020.

Several recent group Medicare wins support our optimism. We expect our group MA business will more than double in the back half of 2018, albeit of the base of 26,000 members at the end of the second quarter. Early indicators suggest the enrollment success can be sustained into next year. In the Medicaid segment we continue to see a growth pipeline of $80 billion over the next five years largely by serving the needs of higher acuity and specialty populations. Of note during the second quarter, we were awarded a statewide contract to serve Florida's HIV population. We were also proud to announce that we recently received two case in point platinum awards which recognize the most successful and innovative case management programs. Our health care solution behavioral health homeless case management program and diabetic clinic days program each won their respective categories.

Our partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield in Minnesota is expected to go live in the fourth quarter of 2018 and serve 375,000 Medicaid and dual eligible members. Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2019, we're also encouraged by the opportunity to serve a portion of the 400,000 Virginia Medicaid expansion population. During the second quarter we completed with the acquisition of Aspire Health furthering our clinical capabilities through a network of interdisciplinary skilled medical professionals that provide comprehensive care in the home for patients facing a serious illness. Aspire currently serves more than 20 health plans across 25 states.

Additionally, we are pleased with the progress in our integration planning ahead of the launch of IngenioRx on January 1, 2020. We feel our gross savings target of $4 billion annually is prudent and expect at least 20% of the saving to flow through to our bottom-line.

Before passing the call over to John, I would like to offer some high-level thoughts about our future. As I look across the competitive landscape I'm confident that Anthem is well-positioned to gain market share in our key business segments. I am often asked what has surprised me most since joining Anthem. And my answer is that I'm extremely impressed by the depth and breadth of our clinical and network capabilities and our ability to drive affordable solutions despite a significant pharmacy disadvantage. This is a testament to the strength of our company and the power of our deep local market engagement. Looking ahead we're excited about the opportunities to better manage the burden of health care inflation for both our current and potential customers. The role of of IngenioRx and 2020 is of paramount importance. The foundation of our PBM strategy is built on bringing the most clinically effective and financially efficient pharmacy solutions to our members, an approach that is predicated on the overall cost of care and not rebate maximization.

To conclude, we're excited about the growth opportunities we see in the balance of 2018 and 2019 as we bridge the gap to 2020, the inflection point for Anthem as we align our best in class medical cost position and consumer responsive solutions with a greatly improved pharmacy offering. With that, I'll pass the call over to John for more detailed review of our second quarter financial performance and updated 2018 guidance.

John E. Gallina - Anthem, Inc.

Thank you, Gail, and good morning. As Gail stated we reported strong second quarter financial results with GAAP earnings per share of $3.98 and adjusted earnings per share of $4.25. Operating revenue in the second quarter was $22.7 billion, an increase of 2.3% versus the prior year quarter. The growth in operating revenue was a result of the acquisitions of HealthSun and America's 1 Choice, in addition to premium rate increases to cover the return of the health insurance tax in 2018.

The revenue growth in the quarter comes despite our voluntary decision to reduce our individual ACA footprint which has resulted in a 55% decline in our individual membership since the end of 2017.

Enrollment declined by 129,000 members during the quarter with 0.3% bringing total enrollment to 39.5 million members. Fully insured membership decreased by 103,000 members sequentially driven largely by declines in Medicaid and continued attrition in our individual business. Fully insured declines were partially offset by organic growth in Medicare which grew by approximately 25,000 lives.

Our medical loss ratio 83.4% for the second quarter, a decrease of 270 basis points from the prior year quarter. The decline was primarily driven by the reinstitutionof the health insurer tax in 2018. However, our medical loss ratio further improved as a result of the strong medical cost performance in both our commercial and government businesses. This improvement is seen in our strong gross margin results across multiple lines of businesses. Our results in the quarter reflect our commitment to improve the total cost of care through various programs such as our innovative clinical and value-based care arrangements.

Based on the success of our care management initiatives and our overall performance to date, we continue to expect our local group insured medical cost trend to be in the range of 6% plus or minus 50 basis points.

As Gail mentioned, our SG&A expense ratio was 15.1% in the second quarter, an increase of 130 basis points relative to the second quarter of 2017. The increase is driven by the return of the health insurer tax in 2018 in addition to increased investment spend to fund future growth, partially offset by the settlement related to the 2015 cyber attack which was recorded in the second quarter of 2017.

Looking ahead, we will continue to prioritize investment spending and gross initiatives across the enterprise.

Turning to the balance sheet, as has been our practice, we have included a roll forward of a medical claims payable balance in this morning's press release. We experienced favorable prior year reserve development of approximately $800 million for the first six months of 2018, slightly ahead of our expectations. Our reserves continue to include a provision for average deviation in the mid to high single-digit range and we believe our reserve balances remained consistent and strong as of June 30, 2018.

Days in claims payable was 38.7 days in the second quarter, increasing by 1.6 days sequentially and in line with our high 30s target. The decrease was driven by our focus on improving our claims processing systems, ultimately leading to faster claims payment cycle times and the impact of the timing of the acquisition of America's 1 Choice on the first quarter days in claims payable metric.

Our debt to cap ratio was 40.2% as of June 30, 2018, a decrease of 220 basis points compared to the first quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by the conversion of our $1.25 billion of equity which were originally issued in 2012 and matured in early May, as well as a modest reduction of our short-term borrowings. Our debt to cap ratio is in line with our targeted range and is at a sustainable level.

During the second quarter, we repurchased 1.7 million shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $229.75 per share totaling approximately $400 million. In addition, we distributed $196 million during the quarter for our cash dividend. As of yesterday, our audit committee approved a third quarter dividend of $0.75 per share. Taken together, we ended the second quarter with approximately $2.2 billion in cash and investments at the parent company.

Operating cash flow was $542 million in the quarter, up versus $393 million in the prior year quarter. For the first six months of 2018 operating cash flow was approximately $2.8 billion or 1.2 times net income and is in line with our expectations.

Looking ahead to our outlook for the remainder of the year, we now expect fully insured enrollment to be in the range of 14.6 million to 14.7 million members by the end of the year. Our revised outlook takes into consideration the greater than projected membership decline in the second quarter and a more modest growth outlook for the remainder of 2018.

In the second half of 2018, our membership outlook continues to include growth of approximately 375,000 Medicaid members in Minnesota, organic Medicare Advantage gains and recent wins in the group retiree business.

Self-funded membership is expected to be in the range of 25.3 million to 25.4 million members, unchanged from prior guidance.

In total we now expect medical membership to end the year within the range of 39.9 million to 40.1 million lives, down 200,000 at the midpoint due to the previously noted trends in our fully insured business.

As Gail mentioned, heading into 2019 we remain focused on improving our sales execution through the segment strategy and building positive momentum in the commercial business. Our medical cost ratio and SG&A guidance is unchanged as first half results track largely in line with our expectations.

Below the line, we estimate our diluted share count would be in the range of 263 to 265 million shares up from the 260 million to 264 million shares due to the conversion of our equity units in May which increased our share count by 6 million shares. We narrowed our effective tax rate to a range of 26.5% to 27.5% from the 25.5% to 27.5% previously.

Finally, we increased our investment income guidance by $75 million due to higher short-term interest rate yields, partially offsetting the share count and the tax rate adjustments.

Taken together and reflecting our strong year-to-date medical cost performance we now expect full year 2018 adjusted earnings per share to be greater than $15.40. And with that, I'll turn the call over to the operator for questions and answers.

And our first question comes from the line of Lance Wilkes with Sanford Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Yeah. Good morning. I wanted to ask a little bit on the cross-selling progress you're having and just overall getting the earnings up in kind of self-insured block. You noted service fee revenues being up. But if you could talk a little bit about kind of the progress you're making thus far there, really your strategies for driving up kind of cross-selling and overall earnings per member.

Good morning, Lance. Thank you for the question. We are pleased with some of the progress that we're making as you saw in terms of our self-funded revenue. A couple of the areas in particular we have had a focus around adding some of our clinical programs as well as our specialty, dental life. Part of what you're not seeing is in the penetration rate because a lot of our specialty products were tied to our individual business. So that overall is down, but we actually have seen a nice progress in sales of those specialty.

Again in terms of strategies I'm going to ask Pete Haytaian who leads that business to give you a little bit of insight but it's been an area of focus in a couple of areas. Structure, we put some very specific structures in place around our segments, we've added additional leadership and talent to that area and as part of that we're seeing that come through the first quarter as well as the second and we would expect to see ongoing momentum but let me ask Pete to give you a little bit more color on that as well.

Thanks for the question. I agree with everything that Gail said. I think we have a tremendous opportunity with respect to improving our specialty penetration rates. As we have said before, relative to competition we are not performing as well and there's just tremendous opportunity to improve that.

I think what Gail said is really the most important point in that is our focus on building up the infrastructure for this so we've hired talent, we're making investments in the specialty organization we feel very confident that we have the products and the services and the pricing in the place where makes a lot of sense right now and how that then connects with our segment strategy and making sure we're driving sales down into the market.

In addition to that, we're very focused on improvements from a broker perspective and providing Tools and engagements for the brokers to be able to more effectively upsell. So we think there's a tremendous opportunity to continue to sell clinical programs and our specialty products into our existing book and we're seeing really good progress in that regard.

Next question, please.

Next is the line of A.J. Rice with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Thanks. Hi, everybody. Now with two quarters under our belt we can start to look at first half versus second half and I particularly focused on the MLR outlook. While you're maintaining that, that implies a pickup in the back half versus first have MOR by about 320 at the low-end of the range and 400 basis points at the high-end of the range. We went back and looked at last year, you were first half to second have about 290 basis points. I guess with the decline in the individual business which has a seasonal ramp in the back half of the year we probably thought the ramp might be last. Are we just being conservative? Or are there some things to point to why that pickup and MLR in the back half of the year would look that significant?

Unknown Speaker

Anyway, I just look at the overall mix of our fully insured business. We acquired America's 1 Choice in February, we acquired HealthSun back in December and while those have a slightly different seasonality pattern from what we had a year ago in terms of adding all those Medicare Advantage lives along with all the double-digit organic Medicare advantage growth that we had. So it's all those things combined but the single Spiegel factors you pointed out is the individual marketplace.

Unknown Speaker

Operator

Unknown Speaker

Unknown Speaker

Thanks for the question, and there's a number of questions in there and let me start and again I'll ask Pete to share little bit more color. First in terms of growth as I shared, we have made a number of changes inside of our commercial organization and we expect those to start taking hold as I would say over the next few quarters. Those take a little bit of time to implement. But each of our markets is very different. Our commercial market as you know we operate in 14 markets and I would tell you that we expect to see improvement because of the improved focus on sales execution, our value story across the board in small and large group.

And in terms of which specific competitors they are all different in each of our market so I'm not going to point to a specific one because we compete differentially, for example, in small group and individual versus different competitors in each market.

We are still very disciplined to pricing, in terms of your margin question. Overall, our margins we have had also a focus on buyouts inside of our fully insured as well as self-funded. Some of the things that I shared with you on the very first question have also help drive our margins. But overall pricing we've stay disciplined. I think we've always had a very consistent underwriting function and we continue to have that. But with that, let me ask Pete maybe to share additional insight into some of the strategies that are going into the marketplace and some of the different product offerings because that is one of the areas that we focus on and expect to see some improvement.

Ana, thanks for the question. To be more specific about I think your first question was about progress and how we're doing against our strategy. So I put it in the following categories. First with respect to the segment strategy I think we're down a really good path and we are very much focused on ensuring that we have the right leadership in each one of the segments and we completed that over the last 60 days. In addition to that I call them centers of excellence very much focused on building the infrastructure for sales execution having the appropriate reporting and the execution downstream both in the markets but also coordinated with our centralized organization. We've hired strong leadership in that regard that has been there and done that in other large organizations. We've also made a lot of progress with respect to products and product options.

And then with respect to underwriting building and in front that's more agile back to the point that Gail made. The point here is that we need to be more agile. We need to be able to offer products, services and connect those with the right networks in a more expeditious and agile way. And so we're seeing really good progress in building that out. I'd also say with respect to the way we're manufacturing product, we call it product modularization but this is really the concept of how we build products internally, being able to do that more effectively and efficiently and then how products are chosen in the marketplace. Our digital capabilities and allowing brokers and employers to make choices on products and networks more effectively.

And then finally I mentioned it before but how we're engaging with brokers. We're seeing really good progress on how we're servicing broker. So we've taken that and really focused on centralizing that to a greater degree for better execution and then the tools and services that they're utilizing out in the marketplace and enabling them to better degree.

All that we're seeing really good progress. I think we'll see momentum in the back half of the year. I think a reasonable proof point when you look at all that is what we've done with the group retiree business. That is the segment where we started this a little bit earlier and as you've seen we had some nice sales in July and I think we're going to continue to see momentum in that segment. So hopefully that's representative of what we'll see in the other segments in the near-term.

Thank you and I think you can see from Pete's comments of the pretty comprehensive focus on execution around each of the levers and so obviously we think we're going to see some nice momentum. Next question please.

The line of Justin Lake with Wolfe research. Please go ahead.

Thanks. Good morning. I was hoping you could give us some color on how the company is looking at 2019 from the perspective of its footprint in the exchanges and Medicare advantage. If I could sneak in one more, John you increased the tax rate at the midpoint by 50 basis points which is curious given the earnings upside in the core business should be driving a lower tax rate all things being equal with deductibility accounting so I'm hoping you can give us more color there on what's driving this and whether the tax rate should revert back in 2019 to the original guidance? Or is this a new run rate? Thanks.

Thanks Justin. Let me begin and I'll turn it over to John. I think a couple questions around footprint. I know you asked about Medicare Advantage and I think you said individual exchanges to so I'll try to address both.

First on the individual exchanges, we are not looking to rescale the business first and foremost but we do – we are very pleased with participation we've had this year and the results of that and I think our team has done an excellent job of identifying the markets where it makes sense where we think that we've got a stable presence and offering.

As we go into 2019, while no decisions are final yet, we are assessing that. I think you'll see some accounting expansions, but I think more focused on the areas that we've been this year, so not a major rescaling but we are pleased with the performance. Again it is all about stability and more certainty around that marketplace. But again this year was solid.

In terms of the Medicare Advantage marketplace, as I shared in my opening comments, we have really reconstructed our MA book of business and feel going into 2019 that we have taken a very balanced approach. We think the market is strong, we feel that we can grow deeper in the markets that we're in. We do have some geographic expansion. I won't go into the numbers on that because we think that's competitive. However,, we do think we will go above industry rates and do feel that that growth will come from deeper penetration with the strong quality assets that we have in our markets. So we feel very good about our positioning in the stability of our benefits and the flexibility that this year's guidance gave us. With that I'll ask John to comment on your second question.

Unknown Speaker

Thank you Gail and Justin. Good morning. In terms of the tax rate, we did raise the guidance at the midpoint basically by taking up the lower end of the range. Our tax rate for the quarter is still within the range that we provided and guidance we provided at the end of the year to the higher end. Certainly very proactive in terms of our approach to tax planning. The tax rate is still low relative to our peer group but in terms of where we are, there's multiple factors that go into the rate in terms of when we make our money. Some municipalities our premium tax, center income tax, so based on where the money is earned can change the tax rate. We have things fine-tuning in terms of the adjustments on that, impacts primary differences, impacts of tax rates. So we refined all these things. We think the tax rate that we have played out there is a very appropriate for 2018.

And then in regards to 2019, in 2019 the health insurer fee goes away as you know that's not deductible fee which increases the effective tax rate significantly. So in 2019 our effective tax rate will be much closer to the statutory tax rate than it is now.

Unknown Speaker

Next question please.

The line of Matt Borsch with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead

Hi. Good morning. I was hoping maybe you could just talk about the group retiree traction that you pointed to, along with the – if it relates together, the group Medicare Advantage untapped opportunity or lightly tapped opportunity that you're pursuing, and how those to might come together if they do come together.

Thank you for the question. As I shared a few minutes ago, group Medicare is really a market that we identified early that we had historically under invested in both of Anthem and I think quite frankly across the blue system. As we have improved our individual MA book of business particularly improving our starts performance our operational performance putting in a team that really understands that business over the last few years and have begun to gain traction in the individual MA business we turned our attention to the group MA business. We obviously feel we have a very strong pipeline of commercial customers who want to stay blue. We think that that brand resonates very well in this community, plus having 4 plus star plans that we're able to put our group retiree segment into and then we recruited and experienced leadership team over the last year. So if you think about those elements, the scaled infrastructure, really strong brand, our ability to use our CareMore assets to support and service that business, our ability we found that now we're able to convert some of those memberships, we've seen some of those groups, we've seen some of that traction already in 2018, and we feel very good about the pipeline and our opportunity is that will be able to continue that growth into 2019 and beyond. So we're very bullish about group MA. And it again is because we have known many of these customers throughout their lives we've had them for 20, 30 years and that's a wonderful pipeline that we just have under invested in in the past. So it's an area of focus and talent for us right now so we would expect to see some significant traction. Next question please.

It's the line of Sarah James with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Thank you. Should we think about the analytics PBM and other products that you're selling externally to other insurers as off-the-shelf Anthem solutions? Or is it more of a partnership approach to product development? And if it is a partnership, how important is Anthem's flexibility and the conversations that you've had so far? And do you lose anything in synergies or benefits of scale if you're running a portfolio of customers products? Thanks.

Good morning, Sarah. I think there is again a couple questions embedded. First and foremost as you know we're state standing up Ingenio effects for 1/1/2020. While we are in the market now, so I guess I would say it's not – we're not completely converted of our own business yet. But as you think about we've talked about some of the things that we're selling in the industry to other blues like our Medicaid partnerships, and we've been able to do that very well by customizing the still leveraging our scale. And in the PBM business with IngenioRx, our early conversations I think demonstrated that we can do the same thing, that we are pretty confident that we are standing up a PBM with very, very strong economics, that were also standing it up and you don't basically have the old model PBM. We can integrate pharmacy, behavioral, some of the specialty determinate issues as well as medical. And as we've looked at some of the things that are out in the marketplace right now, we're pretty confident that we have an ability to at least meet or beat many of the numbers it up and out there because again, we see it as part of our continued strategy of full health management.

And to your specific question around scale and customization, given the flexibility of what we've been able to build, we feel pretty confident that we have the right amount of flexibility for the clients that we're talking to and be able to serve their needs. But again this is a deep integration story as well and we Artie have products that do some of that for Anthem itself and we're looking to meet or scale those to others. Next question please.

The line of Ralph Giacobbe with Citi. Please go ahead.

Good morning. I just want to go back to the commercial risk. It looks like you lowered enrollment guidance for fully insured and I know that includes Medicaid and Medicare. But it sounded like there were some gross adds on the Medicaid and obviously group commentary that you have. So I'm hoping maybe that you can just flesh out the commercial risk x-exchange a kind of what's going on there. And then when you talk about sort of the flexibility and the strategies we think about next year and growth, is that just the commercial market in general? Or is not specific to seeing growth in the commercial risk segment that we're obviously seeing a little bit of a slowdown? Thanks.

Thanks for the question, Ralph. In terms of our overall guidance we did lower it by 200,000 in the at risk membership that still implies growth of 375,000 to 475,000 in the back half of the year.

Unknown Speaker

And as John shared with you and I did in my remarks, we know that we're bringing on Minnesota in our Medicaid alliance later this year. We do expect some growth in our group Medicare. We also know that our individual business will still have some attrition as is typical in that business in the back half of the year. As we think of the overall rest of our commercial group business, we would expect that to be flat to fairly modest growth. So that's how we're thinking about all of those pieces.

In terms of the marketplace itself, may basis points can give you some color and commentary on the marketplace where he expect to see opportunities.

Without speaking about particular markets what Gail touched upon before every market is different we have different competitors and markets. We believe with a strategy that we're deploying and the higher level of execution in the product options that we're talking about, we can take share, and we're beginning like I said to see that momentum and we feel confident the going into 2019 we can do that, Ralph. So I wouldn't talk about a particular geography or product, but feel confident that we're going to see momentum going into 2019.

Unknown Speaker

Operator

Unknown Speaker

Unknown Speaker

Thanks for the question. In terms of where most of those are, many of them are Blue Cross Blue Shield commercial covers, that is the majority of them although we are quoting on some customers that are not currently some of those we're picking up from some of our competitors as well. So I think it's a -- it's a bit of a mix. But our opportunity is clearly inside of our own commercial book. Thank you. Next question please.

The line of Kevin Fischbeck with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Great. Thanks. You mentioned that you're looking for mid double-digit organic MA growth and I just wanted to, in balancing margins versus memberships, can you just provide little more color on that? Where are you I guess in the MA margin cycle versus where you're targets are? How long does it take to get to your target margins? And then thinking about that double-digit MA membership growth, how long of an opportunity is that? Is that a couple year opportunity, multiyear opportunity? How do we think about those two things?

Unknown Speaker

Hey, Kevin. Thank you for the question. In terms of our Medicare Advantage margin profile, we continue to be within our target market and range and quite honestly, we have some five star plans in the marketplace that we're deploying the really is helping and allowing us to market year round. In terms of how long it takes, a lot of it depends on if it's a new member or an existing member from another carrier in terms of the management opportunities the medical management or various other cost of care type things that we might do to ensure that the quality scores are there. If it's a new member, it certainly is going to take into the second year in order to achieve target margins. But if it's an existing member, we can get there much more quickly.

Unknown Speaker

Operator

Unknown Speaker

Unknown Speaker

In terms, you're correct that we really don't provide some of the level of specificity of the questions that we get asked. But in terms of the risk adjusters, we've got the information from CMS a few weeks ago as everyone else did. It was exactly line with our expectations. We clearly understand the marketplace and have projected out what we thought the final true-ups would be, and they were very, very much in line. We are a significant risk adjuster receiver with approximately $520 million that we're entitled to now and feel very good that we're going to get that cash with what came out of CMS last night.

In terms of – of course that's all based on 2017, which is significantly a larger footprint than we have in 2018. In 2018 we still expect to be a risk adjuster receiver, but when the footprint has been reduced by over 55%, obviously the magnitude and dynamics of that goes down significantly. But we're still very comfortable with our approach and think our strategy is playing out extremely well.

Unknown Speaker

Operator

Unknown Speaker

Unknown Speaker

Well, thank you for the question Steve. I'll go back to what I said and we've been a very disciplined price or so I don't think anything is changed in our approach. And then secondarily we've been able to bring through a number of biopsies so those two factors have really had an impact on I think our overall PM inside of market. Next question please.

Operator

Unknown Speaker

Unknown Speaker

And the last thing I guess I will -- actually two things, we have an integrated patient record and it ties to the whole health I answer the question a little bit on pharmacy where we've been working on integrating pharmacy behavioral dental vision, with an integrated patient record and I think that is help so the combination of our deep market presence we're able to deploy individuals into the marketplace and then our provider value-based arrangements are more impactful and that again goes to many of the reason why we don't feel we have to own primary care, that we can actually drive the differential cost of care by putting those programs into the market.

With that I'm going to ask Lucia to comment a little bit on the Medicaid enrollment.

Unknown Speaker

Morning, Josh. We are seeing, as Gail mentioned in her opening comments, a decrease in Medicaid enrollment primarily due to a reduction in our members because of an improving economy and also the continued redetermination efforts that we're seeing in several states. We are also seeing some just general market share contraction in several markets as well. But as we've mentioned, we certainly expect to end our Medicaid membership ahead at the end of the year as to where we are with respect to Q2.

We've mentioned our partnership certainly with respect to Blue Cross of Minnesota adding about 375,000 lives and if you look ahead we're certainly very excited about the opportunity and encouraged about the Virginia Medicaid expansion which will put in place over 400,000 Medicaid expansion lives for 1/1 of 2019.

Unknown Speaker

Operator

Unknown Speaker

Unknown Speaker

Hi, Gary. Thank you for the question. And some of the same explanations that I provided for the sequential decline are the exact same explanations for the year over year. Days claims payable was interesting sometimes metric impacted just by the math but looking for while it impacted by operational or business issues and clearly we are both going on in the second quarter here in 2018. So I do want to just spend a moment on the typing of the America's 1 Choice acquisition and just how significant that is to the math of the calculation. We acquired America's 1 Choice in late February and had, in the first quarter, only just over 30 days of benefit expense. We had had the entire reserves associated with 135,000 Medicare Advantage lives in our quarter and reserves. And then in the second quarter it's 90 days of benefit expense with the very consistent reserve level. So that in and of itself is a significant driver. It's also impacting year-over-year as well. And then the operational improvements, things like, we continue to be very focused on systems consolidation. As people know we're improving our EDI rates, we're improving our auto adjudication rates we're being more efficient in the fact that we believe there will be additional GSA's in the future associated with this. But all that provides faster throughput and then continues to lower the days in claims payable balance. So it's very operational, very strategic quite honestly.

But I guess at the end of everything, what I will say is that our reserves are calculated very consistent and very strong and very conservatively year over year.

Unknown Speaker

Operator

Unknown Speaker

Unknown Speaker

Thank you for the question. Actually we're quite opportunistic in terms of M&A in the space and so I think it's more of a focus on where we think the growth can come from most immediately. As things arise we certainly are interested in those types of opportunities, but we think given what we have right now, our footprint again our strong ratings our strong quality, our strong medical cost management and I think very, very good benefit offerings, that we can grow and get deeper in those markets. We do believe that there's significant growth opportunities in the space where we Artie have a presence and then some geographic expansion in counties around there.

The other opportunity that we have that we haven't talked quite a as much about is the opportunity the dual eligible population. So we have an opportunity actually to do well and that. We do so I'll year as you heard across our industry-leading Medicare platform as well as Medicare. So we see growth coming from that arena as well. And I would like to appoint to our Aspire acquisition because I think that's a great example of the capability that helps us support the Medicare Advantage population, leading capability that we think we can leverage. So as you think about where our interests lie, we're quite opportunistic and we are looking at capabilities that help support and drive cost of care and quality and those marketplaces. Thank you. Next question please.

Operator

Unknown Speaker

Unknown Speaker

Well, certainly having stability and certainty and understanding with the marketplace, we're doing renewals for 2020 beginning obviously in February of 2019. So the sooner we have a good, clear picture of the cost structure and where the health insurers taxes going to be I think helps in terms of our pricing and passing that tax through.

In terms of benefit plan and design, affordability is a dominant issue for employers it's something that we focus on very much. So obviously not having to pass the health insurance tax provides for greater stability and greater affordability for employers so we think that's important overall. Thank you. Next question please.

Operator

Unknown Speaker

Unknown Speaker

Thanks for the question. Let me begin first and foremost that we are very focused on reducing net overall drug prices. I think that really is the goal in the industry and it certainly our goal as we launch IngenioRx. In terms of value proposition that we've laid out, the $4 billion gross savings with 20% going to the bottom line, we are very confident in that, feel it's a prudent number and you'll not see that changing. But again, we're very supportive of anything as we build this new generation, next-generation PBM of really getting to Lois net cost. And I think that's what's really important. We're not building this based on a rebate model but we are building it based on a net lowest-cost value model. And again, we are very supportive but we want to ensure that everything that gets and lamented really does result in lower cost for consumers. And so that really is our focus with IngenioRx. Thank you next question please.

