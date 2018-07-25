Innovative Industrial Properties: Great Company But Expensive

IIPR has a great business and strategy, but I believe the company is currently overvalued (PE ratio is high).

The cannabis industry still has a lot of uncertainty and uncertainty often means stock price fluctuations so IIPR's stock price may drop before it will move up again.

There are a lot of growth opportunities for IIPR since a lot cannabis producers will want to unlock its value from its real estate holdings.

The leases Innovative Industrial Properties structures with its tenants have a lot of upside with rent steps of at least 3% a year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) is the first REIT to focus on the real estate aspect of the medical cannabis in the US. It utilizes a sale leaseback strategy where the REIT would buy real estate from cannabis producers, then rent it right back to the producers, making cannabis producers tenants of IIPR. In this way, the REIT earns a steady rent and the cannabis producers receives a large capital injection from selling their properties.

From its inception in late 2016, the REIT has grown to 8 properties across the US. For investors looking to invest in the cannabis boom, IIPR offers a safer alternative than directly investing in the cannabis industry. However, I believe the company is currently overvalued and investors should be patient for a potential price drop.

Its Property Portfolio Is A Cash Generating Machine

IIPR has 8 properties that collectively churn out a 14.15% cap rate. By real estate standards, this cap rate is high:

(Source: IIPR Annual Financials and Quarterly Financials)

Based on Cushman & Wakefield's mid-2017 cap rate survey, Industrial assets in the US have a cap rate range of 4.8% to 7.6%:

(Source: Cushman & Wakefield 2017 Report)

IIPR's portfolio cap rate of 14.15% means its cash flows really well in comparison to the industry average of 4.8%-7.6%. Below is a comparison of the number of years it takes a property to recoup its cost of the asset:

(Source: Cushman & Wakefield 2017 Report and IIPR Financials)

For IIPR, it will typically take a little more than 7 years to earn back the cost of the asset. Therefore, if an asset was acquired by IIPR for $100, IIPR expects to earn the $100 back in 7.1 years.

For the other assets, it will take 13.2 to 20.8 years to earn the cost back.

Annual inflation in the last 5 years in the US has been below 3% so a 3.25% rental growth is outpacing inflation, which means there is real growth in the REIT over the longer term.

The leases are also triple net and this helps keep costs low for the REIT as the tenant is in charge of the maintenance and taxes of the property.

Diversification Among Cannabis Producers

For investors looking to invest in individual cannabis producers, they may be hard pressed to find a winner in the long run. The industry is still new and most companies are still operating at a loss.

However, investing in IIPR is akin to investing in its tenants' cannabis business. Currently, the tenant roster consists of 4 cannabis producers spread out over 6 different states: The Pharm, Holistic Industries LLC, PharmaCann, and Vireo Health. In a sense, IIPR has cannabis producer diversification and geography diversification:

(Source: Google Maps and IIPR website)

Also, each of these tenants are locked into 15-year terms, with IIPR ensuring a steady rental income from the cannabis business.

IIPR Is Cash Flow Positive

Q1 2018 marked the first time IIPR was cash flow positive:

(Source: IIPR Financial Statements)

After adding back amortization (which is a non-cash item), its cash flow per share for Q1 2018 is $0.03 per share. This means that after factoring in preferred dividends and common share dividend payouts, there is cash left over in IIPR's bank.

This is a milestone for the REIT because it has proven that the real estate cannabis business is financially viable. I also anticipate the cash flow per share to steadily climb as there are rent steps every year and the company will continue to acquire more properties at favorable deal terms.

Balance Sheet Analysis

In looking at the balance sheet, the REIT relies heavily on its equity for business. The company has virtually zero debt and this makes sense because lenders may be hesitant to lend to a cannabis focused REIT:

(Source: IIPR Q1 2018)

The company has a Q1 2018 cash balance of $42 million which was used to acquire the 3 properties in Q2 2018:

$12.75 million Massachusetts property with Holistic Industries

$18.5 million Massachusetts property with PharmaCann

$8.6 million Pennsylvania property with Vireo Health

IIPR had placed $48.8 million into short-term investments in Q1 2018, so this may imply that IIPR will not be buying anything else in the immediate time.

Risk: High Cap Rates Also Imply Higher Risk

Generally, a high cap rate means there is a high cash flow, but it could also imply a higher risk is associated with the property. For IIPR, renting out to cannabis producers is a risky venture. There is no guarantee these tenants will be around in 10 years.

Cannabis producers face a lot of risk and uncertainty. The cannabis industry is slowly becoming more mechanized and so the industry is transitioning away from manual labor to more efficient modes of production. Because of this, the cost to grow/produce cannabis is only going to become cheaper. Producers that cannot compete on a lower price point are going to struggle and eventually there will be some producers that will go under. This is a risk that IIPR faces with its tenants.

Another uncertainty in the cannabis industry is the changing regulations. The US Justice Department will allow enforcement of federal marijuana laws in states that have legalized the drug. There is a possibility that some consumers may not buy cannabis then, and this will hurt demand.

A lot of these properties IIPR leased out to were custom built to the current tenant's specifications. If the current tenant ever files for bankruptcy, the likelihood of finding a replacement tenant is low. The reason is because 1) it could be costly to reconfigure the space for another industrial use, and 2) finding another cannabis tenant to take over a failed one is hard.

Investors interested in IIPR should be aware of some of the inherent risks with this REIT

Conclusion: Good Buy But Be Patient

In the past 12 months, the company went from a low of $15.72 to trade at its current low $30 price range. The company has been executing its strategy well and I like the idea of a sales-leaseback with its tenants. A lot of cannabis producers need capital and one of the best ways to access it is to sell its real estate to a REIT like IIPR

Also, the business has upside built into its bottom line because of the 3% annual step rents for all its tenants. It has a low downside because of its triple net leases.

What I am cautious about is the current price:

(Source: Google Finance)

Its stock price has grown a lot faster and its earnings clearly have not caught up. Its current PE ratio is 234.97 which is very high.

Even if we disregard the stock price and look solely at the real estate valuation, the company seems awfully expensive. Its real estate assets were acquired in the last 2 years at a cost of $113.5 million. At its current stock price, the market cap is $223.7 million. This is a doubling in value. Given the uncertainty in the industry, I see a lot of price volatility in the short term.

I believe investors are better served if they are patient and wait for a price drop. In the last 3 months, the price floor looks to be above $31, I believe there is a chance the stock could drop below $31 before trending upwards again.

IIPR is a buy, but do so on the dips when the price temporarily drops.

