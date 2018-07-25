Verizon: Only Good For The Dividend

The stock offers a compelling 4.4% dividend yield, but a prime competitor trades at a more compelling valuation that is likely to refrain in rally in Verizon.

The Q2 financial results from Verizon Communications (VZ) continue to prove that focusing on core operations is the best way to run a business. The struggling wireless giant has put up some solid numbers as the domestic wireless market loses some of the pricing pressures of the past few years. Verizon is poised to benefit from the pending 5G commercial launch, but the stock is probably only good for the dividend.

Image Source: Verizon presentation

Focused Results

In the last quarter, Verizon added 531,000 retail postpaid additions including an important 398,000 jump in postpaid smartphone net adds. The domestic wireless leaders continues to shake off the competitive pressures from Sprint (S) as the wireless laggard shows signs of reducing pricing pressure in the midst of trying to merge with T-Mobile (TMUS).

Verizon was able to produce solid 5.5% revenue growth in wireless that led to the $420 million revenue beat in the quarter. The company continues to surprise on the upside in a major sign that staying focused on the wireless market was the correct decision.

A quick look at the returns of Verizon in comparison to long-time competitor AT&T (T) over the last year shows the benefits of generally focusing on one's core operations. Verizon is up about 15% in the last year while AT&T is down a similar amount after spending the last year fighting the government over Time Warner.

VZ data by YCharts

Another benefit of focusing is that Wall Street will typically reward a higher valuation multiple to a more focused stock. Whether the focused business generates better results or the market has more confidence that management isn't going to make a large deal using debt, Verizon is the preferred stock in the group these days.

One needs to consider that Verizon trades at ~11x forward EPS estimates while AT&T is closer to an 8x P/E multiple when fully factoring in my estimates of a $3.80 EPS after closing the Time Warner deal.

VZ PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Still Meager Improvements

Verizon saw one of the biggest benefits from tax reform. My research at the time suggested the stock was overbought in late January based on the one-time benefits of tax reform.

The wireless giant outlined that the Q2 results were boosted $0.21 by tax reform and accounting standard changes. The reported big $0.06 beat was mostly due to analysts not accurately reflecting lower effective tax rates in estimates.

Adjusted earnings per share only grew 3.1% while revenues were up 5.4%. Neither impressive metrics and exactly why analysts forecast a meager $0.10 EPS bump in 2019.

Probably what matters the most for the wireless giants is paying down debt. These industry leaders are continuously headed into competition with tech giants that are flush with cash. The balance sheets need improvements in order to compete with tech giants in some cases flush with over $100 billion in net cash.

In the last quarter, Verizon paid down debt as free cash flows remain strong partly boosted by tax reform. Total debt levels still sit at $114.6 billion. The wireless giant as well paid $2.4 billion in quarterly dividends that is a substantial outflow.

Source: Verizon Q2'18 presentation

Verizon has the cash flows to the pay dividends and reduce debt. The company lacks the growth for capital gains.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Verizon is still good for the 4.6% dividend currently offered by the stock at $51. The company has successfully survived the competitive wireless market and is positioned for 5G due to a focus mostly on the wireless market.

The problem with the stock is that significantly lower PE multiple and the higher 6.5% dividend yield of AT&T will likely attract new investments at the margin. Verizon lacks the organic growth to warrant much in the way of stock gains when a prime competitor offers a more compelling valuation.

