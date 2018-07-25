Hornbeck Offshore Services: A Little-Known Stock With Dramatic Upside Potential - Part 2

A catalyst may be needed to unlock the hidden value in the firm.

It appears that Hornbeck is deeply under-valued even with the most stringent assumptions.

This article will present a quantitative model used to value Hornbeck’s fleet and new insights about the assets and business situation of the firm.

Hornbeck Offshore Services valuation is problematic due to the current overcapacity for offshore supply vessels in the Gulf of Mexico.

My previous article valued Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) at $560 million or almost $15 per share, based on a scenario analysis and a top-down approach which established that the stock was mispriced because the market implicitly assigned an eighty percent probability to the worst-case scenario, the bankruptcy of the firm. After reviewing the reasons for which firms file for Chapter 11 and the specific situation of Hornbeck, I concluded that bankruptcy was unlikely to happen in the next twelve months.

This article will endeavor to understand the composition of value within Hornbeck's fleet, digging into the question of depreciation, to establish another valuation for the firm, with a totally different methodology.

But first, let us examine the bears’ thesis to have a better understanding of the currently depressed valuation of the firm (despite a 60% appreciation in the last 30 days), with the stock trading at around $5 at the time of writing.

The bears' thesis

The argument goes like this: there is a massive oversupply of offshore supply vessels in the Gulf of Mexico, most of Hornbeck’s vessels are stacked (laid up) and may never see the water again, therefore the firm’s book value (an eye-popping $37 per share) is meaningless, even as a reference point to be discounted, to value the firm.

Besides Hornbeck has not made any impairments yet, whereas restructured rivals like Tidewater (TDW) or Gulfmark Offshore (GLF) impaired their fleets by 80% or more. And applying an even more modest impairment of “just” sixty percent would wipe out Hornbeck’s shareholders’ equity (a correct statement if that were to happen). Therefore, the reasoning continues, the firm is basically worthless as the real assets value is inferior to the total debt of the company.

The bears’ thesis has merit based on analogies with what happened to Tidewater or Gulfmark, who had to file for Chapter 11 last year. Nevertheless, Hornbeck’s situation is somewhat different:

Hornbeck still has time on their side, with enough cash until at least the end of 2019 even if the current downturn persists till then (see my previous article), so there is no need for the firm to register painful impairments at the worst possible time.

Hornbeck’s fleet of vessels is one of the youngest in the industry, therefore impairments, if needed, shall be significantly lower than for restructured rivals.

Hornbeck’ oldest vessels are stacked, consequently, even if they must be impaired, this will have a limited impact on the balance sheet because impairments will be calculated on highly depreciated values.

One thing is sure: there is a lack of publicly available pertinent data on the true value of Hornbeck’s assets.

This article will attempt to fill this void, using a quantitative model to calculate the depreciated historical cost value of the fleet and its components, as a first step to generate new insights useful to value the firm. Fair-market values for the vessels shall not be discussed in this article.

Two types of vessels

Hornbeck owns and operates two types of vessels used to support the deep-water and ultra-deep-water oil industry in the Gulf of Mexico, the territorial waters of Mexico, and Brazil:

Offshore Supply Vessels (OSVs): “OSVs primarily serve exploratory and developmental drilling rigs and production facilities and support offshore and subsea construction, installation, IRM and decommissioning activities. OSVs differ from other ships primarily due to their cargo-carrying flexibility and capacity. In addition to transporting deck cargo, such as pipe or drummed material and equipment, OSVs also transport liquid mud, potable and drilling water, diesel fuel, dry bulk cement and personnel between shore-bases and offshore rigs and production facilities”.

(Source: 2017 Annual Report)

As a side note, OSVs were featured in the very good “Deepwater Horizon” movie and Hornbeck took an active part in the recovery effort following the Deepwater Horizon disaster. Details can be found in the 2010 Annual Report (page 8).

Multi-Purpose Specialized Vessels (MPSVs): “MPSVs are distinguished from OSVs in that they are more specialized and often significantly larger vessels that are principally used for IRM activities, such as the subsea installation of well heads, risers, jumpers, umbilicals and other equipment placed on the seafloor. MPSVs are also utilized in connection with the setting of pipelines, the commissioning and de-commissioning of offshore facilities, the maintenance and/or repair of subsea equipment and the intervention of such wells, well testing and flow-back operations and other sophisticated deepwater operations (...) MPSVs can also be outfitted as a flotel to provide accommodations to large numbers of offshore construction and technical personnel involved in large-scale offshore projects, such as the commissioning of a floating offshore production facility. When in a flotel mode, the MPSV provides living quarters for personnel, catering, laundry, medical services, recreational facilities and offices”.

(Source: 2017 Annual Report)

In layman terms: MPSVs are bigger, more versatile, and much more expensive than OSVs.

What are the vessels worth?

To be able to determine if Hornbeck’s book value is overstated or not, and if yes by how much, it is essential to take a very close look at the PPE (Property Plant & Equipment) value, reported at $2.5 billion as of Dec. 31st, 2017.

That is why I decided to build a quantitative model to analyze Hornbeck’s fleet, which will be used to calculate a valuation for the firm derived from the depreciated historical cost value of the assets. This model is by no means perfect nor exhaustive, as several assumptions are needed. But it is hopefully a coherent and analytical framework which can be used to:

Value Hornbeck Offshore Services assets more accurately

Draw new insights into the firm’s business situation

Make fact-based investment decisions

Methodology to reconstruct Hornbeck’s Fleet Book Value

Hornbeck published the total cost for all existing vessels, non-vessel related PPE, total accumulated depreciation, and construction in progress (the capitalized expenses for the last 2 MPSVs under construction):

(Source: 2017 Annual Report, page F-15)

The vessels total costs (existing and under construction), before depreciation, represent around $3 billion (96% of Hornbeck’s PPE), so we’ll focus on that.

Wouldn’t it be useful to be able to establish the historical depreciated cost value of each vessel?

Let’s see what we have:

Cost accounting: Hornbeck records Property, Plant & Equipment at cost. Depreciation is computed using the straight-line method based on a 25-year period, which works out to be a linear depreciation of 4% per year:

(Source: 2017 Annual Report, page F-8 and F-9)

Detailed list of vessels: Hornbeck published a list of all their 72 vessels, with their names, types, status, location, In-Service Date, and various specs (deadweight, liquid mud capacity, horsepower, DP class):

(Source: 2017 Annual Report, Extract of pages 7-8)

This list gives us the approximative age of each vessel, which will be used to calculate the depreciation accordingly.

To be able to find the depreciated cost value for each vessel, we also need the cost that Hornbeck paid for it. This information is not public, but we can probably get close to the truth, considering just six categories of vessels as defined below, according to the vessels types and periods of construction. For each vessels category, we will endeavor to determine the vessels average cost, designated by the six following unknown values respectively:

M 5 for MPSV under the 5 th Newbuild Program (started 2011)

for MPSV under the 5 Newbuild Program (started 2011) M 5C for MPSV in construction under the 5 th Newbuild Program (capitalized cost so far)

for MPSV in construction under the 5 Newbuild Program (capitalized cost so far) O 5 for OSV under the 5 th Newbuild Program (started 2011)

for OSV under the 5 Newbuild Program (started 2011) M 4 for MPSV under the 4 th Newbuild Program (2008-10)

for MPSV under the 4 Newbuild Program (2008-10) O 4 for OSV under the 4 th Newbuild Program (2008-10)

for OSV under the 4 Newbuild Program (2008-10) O o for Older OSV vessels

Considering average costs per vessel type will introduce some errors for individual vessels costs because they have different specifications, however grouping them by the period of construction and vessel type is a coherent effort that should lead to some interesting insights. Besides, the individual errors for each vessel cost will cancel each other out when we sum them up to find the total fleet value.

A few arbitrary decisions also had to be made to match each vessel with its type and period of construction, as Hornbeck reported the in-service dates for the vessels and not their final construction years, but overall the model has been built with the correct number of vessels of each type and for each period of construction.

The easiest value to find is M 5C as the Dec 31st, 2017 value for construction in progress (for 2 MPSVs) is given:

Hence:

Average capitalized MPSV cost for the 2 MPSVs under construction:

M 5C = $90.236 million

We also know the total cost of the 5th Newbuild program, started in 2011 and consisting of 24 vessels:

(Source: 2017 Annual Report, page 42)

This leads to the following:

Total cost of the 5th Newbuild program:

(19 OSV and 5 MPSV)

19 O 5 + 5 M 5 = $1,335 million (1)

Costs incurred at the end of 2017 for the 5th Newbuild program:

(19 OSV and 3 completed MPSV, plus 2 MPSV under construction)

19 O 5 + 3 M 5 + 2 M 5C = $1,272.7 million (2)

By substitution of M 5C we solve these two equations with two unknown values and find:

Average MPSV cost for the 5th Newbuild program:

M 5 = $121.386 million

Average OSV cost for the 5th Newbuild program:

O 5 = $38.319 million

To find data to calculate M 4 and O 4 , the average MPSV and OSV costs respectively under the 4th Newbuild Program requires digging the 2010 annual report (p.38):

Which gives us:

Average OSV cost for the 4th Newbuild program:

O 4 = $26.975 million

To find M 4 we use the following statement from the 2010 Annual Report (pages 38-39):

Which gives us:

Average MPSV cost for the 4th Newbuild program:

M 4 = $122.775 million

The last value to find is O o , the average OSV cost for vessels built prior to 2008 (there were no MPSV at the time). This can be challenging because these vessels were built between 1998 and 2004, and the oldest annual report available is the one for the year 2003.

However, we can get it by difference, knowing the number and types of vessels under the 4th and 5th newbuild programs, their calculated average costs, the number of older vessels (27) and the total cost recorded by Hornbeck for all their completed vessels as previously mentioned:

This gives the following equation:

3 M 5 + 2 M 5c + 5 M 4 + 19 O 5 + 16 O 4 + 27 O o = $3,006.111 million (3)

By substitution of the previously calculated values we have:

Average OSV cost for older vessels (prior to 2008):

O o = $25.479 million

Sanity checks

It is useful to compare the respective costs of OSV and MPSV under the various newbuild programs:

M 4 = $122.775 million is very close to M 5 = $121.386 million

O 4 = $26.975 million is substantially lower than O 5 = $38.319 million but this is the same order of magnitude and can be explained by higher OSV average capacity and specs in the 5th newbuild program than in the 4th newbuild program. Finally, O o = $25.479 million is close to O 4, although the vessels were constructed at different times and have different specifications.

Fun analysis: sale by Hornbeck of 4 OSV to the U.S. Navy in 2015

(Source: 2017 Annual Report, page F-8 and F-9)

Let’s call O 4N the average cost of these vessels as they were constructed during the 4th newbuild program and O 4S their average sales price to the Navy (O 4s = $38 million)

As the sale resulted in a pre-tax gain of $44.1 million we can deduce that the average book value of each vessel in 2015 was 38 – (44.1/4) = $26.975 million each, after six years of depreciation at 4% per year, hence:

O 4N = $26.975 million / (1-24%) = 35.49 m$

We can observe that Hornbeck sold 4 OSV to the Navy with an average age of 6 years at the average price of brand new OSV under the 5th OSV program, and at a higher price than the construction cost of new vessels with the same specifications, which should tell us something about the business acumen of Hornbeck’s management.

To sum up, we have established the average costs for Hornbeck’s fleet:

Hornbeck’s fleet valuation quantitative model

Knowing the depreciation method used by Hornbeck, their complete list of vessels, the estimated age of each vessel, and the calculated average costs paid for each vessel type and period of construction, I was able to build a quantitative model with estimated book valuation for each vessel, as of June 30th, 2018, and including only the vessels on Hornbeck’s books at the end of 2017.

Here it is:

(Source: Own work)

And the results in a condensed format:

(Source: Own work)

Analysis and insights derived from the model

INSIGHT # 1: IMPORTANCE OF THE MPSVs

Although Hornbeck’s fleet counts only 10 MPSVs (including two under construction, to be delivered in 2019) out of a total of 72 vessels, they represent 45% of the fleet’s total current value.

This is a key insight, considering that the number of stacked MPSVs is ZERO.

(Source: Own work, $ values in millions)

INSIGHT # 2: MOST OF THE VALUE IS IN THE OPERATIONAL VESSELS

Out of 72 vessels owned by Hornbeck, 44 are stacked (61% of the number of vessels). This fact is used by the bears to justify that severe impairments are needed, as if the number of coins that you have in your hand was a good indication of the amount of money you hold, even though these coins may have very different values.

A closer look at the current depreciated historical cost value of the operational and stacked vessels tells the true story:

(Source: Own work, $ values in millions)

INSIGHT # 3: MOST OF THE FLEET’S VALUE IS IN THE NEWER VESSELS

Simple sums of the individual vessels current book values in my model show that 90% of the current fleet’s value is in the Newer Vessels, those built after 2008, under the fourth and fifth newbuild programs.

This is a very important insight which emphasizes how significant the fact that Hornbeck has one of the youngest fleets in the industry is to value the firm.

(Source: Own work, $ values in millions)

INSIGHT # 4: MOST OF THE OLDER VESSELS VALUE IS STACKED

Out of 27 older vessels (those built prior to the 4th and 5th newbuild programs, before 2008), 25 are currently stacked. In terms of value, 93% of the current value of older vessels is in stacked vessels. This shows that Hornbeck already took drastic actions by stacking almost all the value of their old vessels.

(Source: Own work, $ values in millions)

INSIGHT # 5: ONE VESSEL = 20 VESSELS

As a fun fact, and to hammer the point that not all vessels are equal, let us consider the estimated current depreciated historical cost value of the most valuable vessel from the fleet, and the least valuable one:

“HOS Warland”: Newer high-specs MPSV, put in service in 2016 - estimated value $111.7 million

“HOS Voyager”: 200-class older OSV, put in service in 1998 - estimated value $ 5.1 million

This is a factor of more than 20 times.

INSIGHT # 6: HORNBECK MAY NOT HAVE DEPRECIATED ENOUGH

It is now time to try to reconcile Hornbeck’ stated accumulated depreciation and PPE values as of December 31, 2017, and what my model tells me they should be as of June 30th, 2018.

(Source: 2017 Annual Report, page F-15)

Firstly, let us assume that the accumulated depreciation as reported by Hornbeck is 95.5% for the vessels and 4.5% for non-vessels (pro-rata to their reported values).

To get the total accumulated depreciation for the Non-vessel related PPE as of December 31st, 2017 we use the following calculation: $637.607 million x 4.5% = $28.69 million, hence a book value of $103.82 million, that we need to further depreciate by 2% (half a year) to get the estimated Non-vessel related PPE as of June 30th, 2018: $101.74 million.

Adding this value to the computed fleet value as of June 30th, 2018 gives the estimated PPE value for Hornbeck as of June 30th, 2018:

$2,048.2 million + $101.74 million = $2,150 million

Using the PPE value reported by Hornbeck as of December 31, 2017, and depreciating it by 2% (half a year) gives us a different figure for what they should report as of June 30th: 2,451 million

This is around $300 million higher than what my model tells me.

An attempt to consider a “salvation value” of 25% of the vessels costs as a floor for the book value to be considered could not explain this discrepancy between the accumulated depreciation in Hornbeck’s books and my own estimates. There are certainly valid explanations for the total depreciation and PPE values as reported by Hornbeck - for example Hornbeck capitalizes "major modifications and improvements, which extend the useful life of the vessel", however, as there is a lack of historical data on these expenses, I will side with the bears on that point to take a very conservative position, and consider that this $300 million discrepancy shall be deducted from Hornbeck’s book value.

INSIGHT # 7: TODD HORNBECK IS A SAVVY BUSINESSMAN

As disclosed in their May 2, 2018 Press Release, Hornbeck recently acquired four high-spec OSVs from a distressed competitor:

“On April 13, 2018, the Company entered into a definitive vessel purchase agreement with Aries Marine Corporation and certain of its affiliates to acquire four high-spec OSVs and related equipment for $36.6 million in cash, plus the cost of fuel and lube inventory. The acquired vessels are 100% U.S.-flagged and are comprised of two 280 class OSVs and two 300 class OSVs, all of which have a DP-2 designation. The two 280 class OSVs were built in 2014 and 2015, respectively, and have capacities of approximately 3,800 DWT and 13,000 barrels of liquid mud. The two 300 class OSVs were built in 2010 and 2011, respectively, and have capacities of approximately 5,500 DWT and 19,500 barrels of liquid mud. The Company expects to close the transaction, subject to customary conditions, during the second quarter of 2018. The acquisition will be fully funded with cash on hand”.

Why on earth would they acquire more vessels when there is massive overcapacity in the Gulf of Mexico?

Let’s see:

The two acquired class 300 OSVs have similar specs than the “HOS Red Rock” of their fleet, with a cost of $38.3 million, so we can estimate that their combined depreciated historical cost value is around $53.7 million, using an average depreciation of 7.5 years (2 vessels * $38.3 million * (1-7.5 * 4%))

The two acquired class 280 OSVs have similar specs than the “HOS Brimstone” of their fleet, with a cost of $25.5 million, so we can estimate that their combined depreciated historical cost value is around $43.9 million, using an average depreciation of 3.5 years (2 vessels * $25.5 million * (1-3.5 * 4%)).

We can conclude that Hornbeck acquired with this deal $97.6 million of depreciated historical cost value for a price of $36.6 million, which could translate into a future one-time gain of around $61 million, or $1.63 per share, assuming that the currently depressed fair market values for the vessels recover in the future.

Did the market notice a savvy deal?

Not at all, in fact, it only paid attention to day-rates, which had remained depressed during Q1 18, and the stock price dropped sharply after this announcement.

In addition to a great price, I suspect that this acquisition was motivated by another reason: a renewed demand pointing at the horizon. Hornbeck management might have reasoned that purchasing these operational vessels, and acquiring their crew in the process, was a more economical way to meet the nascent demand than unstacking some of their own vessels, because this operation comes with additional expenses to get the vessels re-certified, and because Hornbeck would not have to re-hire and re-train at a significant cost personnel who left the industry during the downturn to crew the unstacked vessels.

To wrap up this section, with this transaction Hornbeck just acquired 4 high-spec OSVs at a great price, after having sold 4 of their own OSVs in 2015 at the U.S. Navy at a great price too (refer to my previous analysis for this case above):

Todd Hornbeck knows how to navigate in turbulent waters, that is a certainty.

Alternative Valuation for Hornbeck Offshore Services

To value Hornbeck’s assets from the depreciated cost valuation of each vessel as detailed in my quantitative model, let us consider the following:

Hornbeck shall report a PPE value of $2,501 million x 98% = $2,451 million as of June 30 th , 2018 (“the PPE value”), based on the assets on their books at the end of 2017.

, 2018 (“the PPE value”), based on the assets on their books at the end of 2017. Last Book Value of Hornbeck: $1,399 million (March 31 st , 2018)

, 2018) Number of outstanding shares: 37.5 million.

From there, we consider the most stringent hypotheses based on the insights gained from the model:

The $300 million discrepancy between the PPE value and my model is deducted right away, hence a “new PPE value”’ of $2,151 million.

As 71% of Hornbeck’s fleet value is NOT stacked, we apply an additional 29% deduction to the “new PPE value”, as if all the stacked vessels were worthless (including some of the newest ones). Anything more than that would mean that it is necessary to impair operational vessels which are generating income and are normally depreciated.

Assets-related transactions that occurred in 2018 are not taken into consideration, so we forget the probable capital gain generated by the acquisition of 4 OSVs from a distressed competitor.

This gives us the following deduction to be applied to the PPE value:

$300 million + 29% * $2,151 million = $924 million

This maximum “virtual impairment” represents 37.7% of the PPE value.

Revised conservative book value for Hornbeck company:

$1,399 million - $924 million = $475 million or $12.7 per share.

Need for a Catalyst

The fact that Hornbeck’s market capitalization (around $187 million or $5 per share at the time of writing) is so far below the assets value of the firm despite a recent appreciation shows that a catalyst may be needed for the stock to recover.

It may come from:

Improved demand for Hornbeck’s services as the market overcapacity is slowly being resorbed through the business cycle normalization and the day-rates and fleet utilization recover. The next quarters will be interesting as a seasonal improvement is expected.

A fair deal with creditors to extend and/or renegotiate the upcoming 2020 and 2021 debt maturities. The fact that Hornbeck’s management refused a previous proposal from creditors last year simply means that they judged that the proposal was not good enough and that they still had sufficient time to close a better deal.

More smart decisions from management, which should over time change the market’s perception about the firm, as investors realize the significant impact that such strategically sound decisions should have on a very depressed market capitalization, following the previous ones: $44 million gain with the sale of 4 OSVs to the U.S. Navy in 2015 Revenues diversification initiated by operating non-owned vessels for the U.S. Navy Retirement of 208 m$ of debt at a discount to face value of 28% in 2017 Refinancing of revolving credit facility in 2017 Possible $61 million upcoming gain from the acquisition of 4 distressed OSVs in 2018



A word about the elephant in the room: oil prices

Hornbeck Offshore Services is a CYCLICAL stock.

It has a strong historical correlation with the price of oil as the chart below demonstrates:

(Source: S&P Capital IQ charts)

There is a lag between oil prices and their impact on drilling projects and the business activity of service companies to the offshore oil industry, but the stock market has typically offset this lag by quickly adjusting the stock price of Hornbeck with the oil prices fluctuations. This shows that, in the previous cycles, Hornbeck’s stock price was primarily driven by the sentiment created by the fluctuating oil prices, and that the firm managed to execute according to the market’s expectations too, as the correlation held in good and bad times.

However, the strong disconnect between the oil prices rally, which started in January 2016, and the prolonged depressed period for Hornbeck’s stock stands out as an anomaly. With oil hovering around $70 per barrel, versus a low of around $30 two and a half years ago, it is possible that the market sentiment changes again in the future, for the better.

If that happened, we could see a massive surge of Hornbeck’s stock price for it to catch up with the historical correlation with the price of oil, even before a structural improvement for the firm materializes.

Conclusion

The quantitative model presented in this article endeavored to understand the composition of value within Hornbeck’s fleet. The insights gained from this analysis were applied to establish an alternative valuation for Hornbeck Offshore Services of $12.7 per share under the most conservative hypotheses. This is coherent with the previous valuation of $15 per share presented in my previous article, using a very different top-down methodology.

As the current Hornbeck share price is just $5 at the time of writing, we can conclude that Hornbeck Offshore Services is a deeply undervalued stock. It is legitimate to wonder whether the value will be realized by the shareholders, the creditors, management, or possibly even a corporate raider, as the cash from operations is not foreseen to be sufficient to pay back the 2020 and 2021 debt maturities.

There is a pessimistic scenario for the stock, if management does not act in the shareholders’ interests, or if a fair deal with creditors cannot be negotiated. And the worst-case scenario - a bankruptcy – remains a possibility, but the history of the firm and its savvy entrepreneurial team convinced me that it is not likely to occur in the next twelve months. Besides the market has not priced in the formidable upside if Hornbeck recovers, and completely ignores the very real but hidden value in Hornbeck’s assets.

The current mispricing of the stock consequently represents a very favorable risk/reward profile for the enterprising investor, not unlike a call option, with a high upside potential and a downside limited to the premium paid, but with none of the drawbacks.

The position size of an investment in Hornbeck should obviously be carefully dimensioned to consider the stock’s volatility and to mitigate possible future negative developments.

My target price range for the stock: $12 - $15 in the next 12 months.

If you like my work, please follow me by clicking on the orange button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own Hornbeck Offshore Services shares privately and through the Swiss-Asia ValueTech Fund.



The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.