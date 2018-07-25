Netflix Is Turning Into A Cash Generating Machine

Netflix has millions and millions of users and has multiple ways to generate more revenues from all of those viewers.

Investors should consider the long view with Netflix and ignore the quarterly swings of whether it meets or misses Wall Street estimates.

Netflix (NFLX) has reached critical mass and is now in a position to rapidly grow bottom line net profits for investors. While the stock trades at a big premium to revenues and earnings, it is doubtful investors will be given a chance to get in on the cheap. Recent leading-edge companies like Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) never gave investors a chance to share the growth at a deep discount. Netflix looks to be shaping up to be the same type of company and stock.

According to the second quarter 2018 10-Q, Netflix posted an excellent quarter. Below is a look at the second quarter income statement for Netflix:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Revenues $ 3,907,270 $ 2,785,464 Cost of revenues 2,289,867 1,902,308 Marketing 526,780 274,323 Technology and development 317,213 267,083 General and administrative 311,197 213,943 Operating income 462,213 127,807 Other income (expense): Interest expense (101,605) (55,482) Interest and other income (expense) 68,028 (58,363) Income before income taxes 428,636 13,962 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 44,287 (51,638) Net income $ 384,349 $ 65,600 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.88 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.15 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 435,097 431,396 Diluted 451,552 446,262

What really caught my eye was the tremendous growth in bottom line net income from $66 million last year to $384 million this year. That represents a growth rate of over 480%, which is obviously not sustainable if revenues are growing only at 40%. However, that growth in net income shows that Netflix has finally reached critical mass, which means it does not have to outspend revenues to get additional growth. There are three things investors should pay special attention to in the above income statement. First and foremost, the company's year-over-year revenues grew from $2.8 billion to $3.9 billion. A very respectable 40% growth rate for such a large company. Revenue growth is the key to any "growth" story.

Further evidence that Netflix does not have to spend its way to growth is found in the shares outstanding line. Diluted shares grew from 446 million to 452 million, which is less than 2% and represents well-deserved bonuses, not an effort to sell shares to raise cash by diluting existing shareholders. A company that cares about shareholders rather than about lining the pockets of the Board of Directors and Management is the type of company for which investors should be looking.

More signs that Netflix has reached critical mass can be found in the balance sheet shown below:

June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,906,357 $ 2,822,795 Current content assets, net 4,803,663 4,310,934 Other current assets 636,869 536,245 Total current assets 9,346,889 7,669,974 Non-current content assets, net 12,292,070 10,371,055 Property and equipment, net 349,646 319,404 Other non-current assets 674,932 652,309 Total assets $ 22,663,537 $ 19,012,742 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current content liabilities $ 4,541,087 $ 4,173,041 Accounts payable 448,219 359,555 Accrued expenses 392,595 315,094 Deferred revenue 697,740 618,622 Total current liabilities 6,079,641 5,466,312 Non-current content liabilities 3,604,158 3,329,796 Long-term debt 8,342,067 6,499,432 Other non-current liabilities 141,071 135,246 Total liabilities 18,166,937 15,430,786

Although total assets grew by $3.651 billion year-over-year, total liabilities grew by only $2.736 billion. A company whose balance sheet has assets growing faster than liabilities is also the type of company for which investors should be looking.

So why is Netflix worth the substantial premium at which it is trading versus the market? There are three primary reasons Netflix is worth a premium in the stock market. The first and simplest reason is its growth in bottom line net income. Right now the company is trading at a 12-month trailing PE ratio of over 100 times earnings. But if bottom line net income can grow by 100% between now and the end of 2020, the company will have a trailing PE ratio in the 50 times earnings range. And if bottom line net income can grow another 100% from the end of 2020 to the middle of 2023, then Netflix will have an average market multiple of 25 times earnings within the next five years. By taking a good look at the momentum Netflix showed in the second quarter of 2018 from the second quarter of 2017, one can see that there is every reason to believe that a PE multiple of 25 is possible in 2023. However, that would be based on the assumption that the stock keeps trading in the $300 per share range. Just like Amazon and Alphabet continue to trade at huge premiums to the average S&P 500 stock, so too should Netflix trade at a huge premium in 2023. That would mean in order to trade at a premium, Netflix shares will need to rise substantially over the next five years should its revenue and earnings momentum continue.

The second reason Netflix is worthy of trading at a premium to the average S&P 500 stock is management. This management team has been amazing. First, it disrupted the DVD rental business with a mail-order model that basically drove giant chains like Block Buster out of business. Then, it recognized early on the potential of streaming and re-invented the company into the premier streaming company in the world. The management team achieved this by switching to a model of distributing the content created by others and also by creating content of the company's own.

This leads to the third reason Netflix is worthy of trading at a premium to the average S&P 500 company. Below is a look at the company's subscriber base:

As of/ Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Domestic Streaming International Streaming Domestic DVD Consolidated (in thousands) Total memberships at end of period (1) 57,379 72,762 2,999 -

Netflix has over 130 million streaming subscribers. To put it another way, Netflix has access to 130 million people. I can't even imagine all of the ways to monetize those people with business lines outside of streaming. For example, the company could push hard into merchandising like Disney (DIS) does. Perhaps it could offer a Netflix credit card with rewards given toward Netflix products. It could even launch a social media platform based on discussing Netflix content. The clear point is, there are lots of opportunities for Netflix to grow.

Current growth, great management, and multiple future opportunities are why the market awards a rich premium to Netflix shares. That is also the reason investors should consider adding Netflix to their portfolios. As always, investors should do their own due diligence before adding any shares of any company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.