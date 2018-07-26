Software AG: The Signs Point To A Short Opportunity

The stock is already down ~16% from a Jan. 2018 high. Poor Q4 FY ’18 results, possibly exacerbated by disruption from a new CEO, will likely send share prices lower.

An expense-cutting approach, particularly with SG&A and consulting, to throw off cash for the purposes of share buybacks and dividend payouts may not be as viable moving forward.

Despite some stabilization, Software AG’s financial performance over the last several years demonstrates an overall trend of deterioration.

Overview

This report is divided into 10 sections, and each section builds upon previous sections. While readers may find it difficult to skip around, Section 1.0 Executive Summary outlines the general points discussed in the report and Section 9.0 Short Strategy describes a preferred approach to a short position in the stock. Also, supporting documents are located in the Appendix.

1.0 Executive Summary

Software AG (SOW.DE) is a global infrastructure software company based in Darmstadt, Germany, with €879 million and €141 million in total revenue and net income, respectively, for FY '17. Founded in 1969 and developed around a mainframe database product called ADABAS, they are possibly the oldest software company that you've never heard of. Software AG has reported profitable results and has paid an increasing dividend over the last several years, with the current dividend yield at 1.59%.

Profits and the dividend notwithstanding, I believe the company is a compelling short. Despite some stabilization in the last 3 fiscal years, revenue has fallen significantly from a high in FY '10, and the company is increasingly relying on maintenance revenues to compensate. That is a game which probably will not last. As Software AG seeks to offset continued declines in its legacy business, results for Q1 FY '18 and Q2 FY '18 are not particularly encouraging, with decreasing license revenue results in the company's 2 growth segments: Digital Business Platform ("DBP") and IoT/Cloud.

Based on my interpretation of the company's forward prospects, it would seem that Software AG's current go-to-market strategy has limited viability; an argument bolstered by recent FY '18 performance. I make a supporting point that in spite of the company's nearly half-century existence, it has been unable to maintain a consistent core mission, which some might argue makes the organization rudderless.

In recent years, Software AG has employed a strategy of share buybacks in an attempt to maintain earnings per share (EPS) and dividend growth. However, this seems to have come at a cost of cutting 2 primary drivers of revenue, namely sales and consulting resources. Moreover, the company's balance sheet discloses a large percentage of goodwill arguably reflecting excessive attempts to grow inorganically, and possibly poor decisions in terms of valuation.

The preceding presents something of a "financial inequality" for this company in the sense that Software AG is spending to grow; but not growing as it should be; and simultaneously "attacking" expenses which could help it grow in order to save its bottom line. At some point, something "has got to give". The business is likely to reach a point where it can't cut anymore, but it is also not throwing off enough cash to support worthwhile acquisition activities and share buybacks. If that occurs, expect havoc in regard to the share price.

Software AG may reflect a company exemplifying a glossy veneer sprayed over a crumbling house. With decaying financial performance and uncertain direction, the stock could be particularly vulnerable. As I believe tech to be generally overvalued and artificially inflated, I suspect that tech stocks and their valuations might rest on pillars of sand, with a potentially vicious fall in store for some investors.

As a disclosure to readers, I used to work for Software AG. This analysis, however, is based purely on review of the company's annual reports, quarterly reports, press releases, and other publicly available data.

And while this report does not present the "whole" story on Software AG, I reiterate my belief that Software AG makes for a compelling short.

2.0 Setting The Stage

The purpose of this section is to introduce the reader to some basic financial, business segment, and acquisition-related data to set the stage for more detailed analysis of Software AG's Digital Business Platform and IoT/Cloud segments, which, as mentioned in the Executive Summary, are its growth areas. I will ask readers to take some of what is said in this section on faith until supporting evidence is presented in sections to come.

Software AG defines itself in the following quote from its FY '17 Annual Report:

"Software AG helps customers master their digital transformation with products that reflect decades of expertise in software development and IT. Software AG's Digital Business Platform enables organizations to better interact with customers, enhance their business models, and maximize new market potential. Software AG also offers leading Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to integrate, connect, and manage IoT components as well as to analyze data and predict future events based on artificial intelligence."

Before discussing the company's business segments, let's first take a look at the top and bottom line results from FY '09 - FY '17:

Data Source: Software AG FY '09 - FY '17 Annual Reports

Chart/Table Source: Yves Sukhu

As we can see, the company achieved a peak in revenue in FY '10, but sales fell for 4 straight fiscal years after that time, and effectively stabilized over the last 3 fiscal years, with a 0.8% and 0.2% increase in revenue and net income, respectively, for FY '17 over FY '16. We can see a similar trend on the bottom line. The overall loss of revenue can be attributed largely to an ongoing decline in the company's legacy mainframe business. I chose to start the analysis at FY '09 because of the over €200 million jump in revenue between FY '09 and FY '10. The jump actually reflects one of the major investments the company made to develop a new growth segment, namely the acquisition of IDS Scheer in FY '09 for €443 million. We'll discuss the company's acquisitions in more detail, but consider the trends in the chart above in context with the IDS Scheer acquisition, as well as Software AG's (I believe largest-ever acquisition) in FY '07 of webMethods for $546 million cash.

These bets seemingly have not paid off.

These acquisitions, totaling over $1 billion, were meant to provide integration/business process management technologies and market access as enablers for a new growth segment called Business Process Excellence ("BPE"). This growth segment, as augmented by subsequent acquisitions particularly in the Big Data and analytics space, has evolved into Digital Business Platform ("DBP") as of FY '15. The company now "carves out" a 2nd growth segment, IoT/Cloud; and this segment is also augmented by acquisitions, particularly Cumulocity GmbH purchased in FY '17 and Trendminer purchased in FY '18. Along with its consulting services segment, Software AG, therefore has 4 current business segments that it reports results for:

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

Note 1: Digital Business Platform ("DBP") and IoT/Cloud are in "frames" to denote that they are the growth segments for the company.

Note 2: Prior to FY '15, the Digital Business Platform ("DBP") segment was branded as Business Process Excellence ("BPE").

Notably, in the years following its acquisition of IDS Scheer, the company has not even come close to the level of spending that it incurred when purchasing that company or webMethods. Indeed, the following cash flow table shows the total spend on acquisitions from FY '10 - FY '17 to be €312.4, and therefore less than the €320.4 spent on acquisitions in FY '09 alone or the $500+ million spent in FY ' 07 on webMethods:

Data Source: Software AG Annual Reports FY '09 - FY '17

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

On the one hand, perhaps, the company deliberately made the "large" investments in webMethods and IDS Scheer to position themselves for long-term future growth, in which case, the lowered spending on acquisitions in recent years could be due to the company being positioned as it wants to be.

While this argument is plausible, I think it is probably inaccurate. (In particular, see the analysis in Section 4.0).

In a justification of its investments in IDS Scheer and webMethods for its Business Process Excellence segment, management claimed in its FY '09 Annual Report that "we estimate that the process innovation market will be larger than the ERP (enterprise resource planning) market is today". That was a bold claim since ERP represented a huge market. In fact, an AMR Research Report [Jacobson, Shepherd, D'Aquila, & Carter, "The ERP Market Sizing Report, 2006-2011"] estimated the ERP software market size around $39.4 billion in 2009, and noted it was "…the largest sub-segment of the enterprise application software market by revenue". Based on the chart of Software AG's revenue and net income above, either the market opportunity did not materialize or Software AG was unable to capitalize on it. I believe the data tends to support the latter; and moreover, I believe we see lowered acquisition spending in subsequent years because the webMethods and IDS Scheer bets have not paid off relative to the total investment in those companies.

Readers should also note that under one of the company's executive compensation plans, known as MIB III, management would get their "golden goose" if they grew revenues to €1 billion by FY '11. Note that they did not have to achieve €1 billion in organic revenue growth, just €1 billion. When it was acquired in FY '09, IDS Scheer had, as a standalone entity, €259.4 million in revenue. Given that Software AG had achieved in excess of €800 million in revenue in FY '09, the company would obviously be a €1 billion+ company in FY '10 when IDS Scheer performance results were included (barring any catastrophic drop in revenue). The point is that a historical "view" of these acquisitions, against the company's MIB III executive compensation plan at the time and subsequent financial performance, should lead investors to ask questions. I leave it to readers to review the structure of executive incentive plans MIB-IV and MIB-V, which, interestingly, have not been tied to overall revenue performance. These plans are detailed in the company's annual reports.

The webMethods and IDS Scheer purchases are relevant in the context of Software AG's current DBP and IoT/Cloud growth segments, which are both largely promoted on the basis of recent acquisitions. Investors may wonder why they should expect fundamental improvements in the total business driven by recent acquisitions when past acquisitions have not produced maintainable top or bottom line growth. We'll explore what may be in store for investors via analyses of the DBP and IoT/Cloud growth segments after we first examine the decline of Software AG's legacy business.

As a final point to make here, I note that the core management of the company has remained the same over the main historical period examined in this report (FY '09 - FY'17):

Karl-Heinz Streibich, Chief Executive Officer

Arnd Zinnhardt, Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Wolfram Jost, Chief Technology Officer (since August 1, 2010)

Karl-Heinz Streibich has announced his intention to step down as CEO as of August 2018.

3.0 Analysis: Legacy Segment

The importance of Software AG's growth segments is pronounced in light of the ongoing decline of the company's legacy business.

Some history is helpful here. In 1971, Software AG developed one of the first commercially available database products, ADABAS. A programming language used primarily with ADABAS, known as Natural, would be introduced later. Those readers that are technically inclined might be interested to know that ADABAS uses a hierarchical structure as opposed to a relational structure. The mainframe-centric technology was, perhaps, ahead of its time in some ways; and it found adoption in many corporate and government environments. In a strange example of how important the software was, the former Soviet Union actually tried to obtain the source code for it (Lawsuit Alleges Cloak-and-dagger Conspiracy by Software AG). But, as relational databases ultimately became the dominant model and more organizations moved away from mainframes to client-server computing, ADABAS adoption, along with related products, would enter a decline.

Still, ADABAS and related products continue to operate in organizations today, as evidenced by the company's legacy business segment. Presently, the company forecasts a -2% to -6% decline for this business (detailed as "ADABAS & Natural" below) in FY '18 against FY '17 revenue of €223.7 million:

Data Source: Software AG Q1 FY '18 Earnings Presentation

So, the company is expecting a loss somewhere between €4.5 million to €13.4 million. That revenue loss may not seem too significant in and of itself; after all, we can see in the same slide above that the IoT/Cloud segment is expected to at least double from ~€15 million FY '17 revenues which would more than compensate for legacy business sales losses. However, consider the margins for the company's business segments as reported in its Q2 FY '18 Earnings Presentation:

Data Source: Software AG Q2 FY '18 Earnings Presentation

The legacy business margins are more than double than those of the combined DBP/IoT/Cloud business segment results in the slide directly above. From a profitability standpoint, this means the company needs over €2 in growth segment revenue to make up for the profit lost with each €1 of legacy business sales decline. And taking another look at the outlook/forecast slide above, if the standalone DBP business and IoT/Cloud business do not grow toward the upper end of their respective forecasts, there may not be enough "additional" profit from these businesses to replace the income lost from Software AG's legacy business.

Obviously, if the legacy business decline accelerates, then there will be increased pressure on the growth segments to perform. From the company's FY '17 Annual Report, "[the legacy segment loss] was -4 percent, which [was] in the middle of the originally expected range between -2 and -6 percent". So, given that the same range has been provided by FY '18, we might argue that the rate of decline has entered a "steady state". On the other hand, it seems that the high profitability of the segment has resulted from significant cuts in expenses. For, example, in the ADABAS & Natural Segment report above, we see that YTD sales & marketing and R&D expenses are down 7% and 3%, respectively, at constant currency. Now, the company notes in the "Market Risks and Opportunities for the ADABAS & Natural (A&N) Product Line" section of its FY '17 Annual Report:

"Software AG's traditional A&N product family is currently in an advanced stage of the product life cycle…Revenues are therefore declining in this product line. Our strategy [to slow the trend] is based in part on extending customers' existing license rights and/or selling add-on products…Ongoing innovation and R&D activities lead to significantly better prospects for the A&N business line."

This sounds good, but if the company is indeed cutting back on its sales and R&D resources, which it implies are necessary to "slow the trend", it is not unreasonable to think that the revenue loss - and therefore profit loss - may accelerate.

Legacy losses could also accelerate from reduced investment in Software AG's consulting segment.

Data Source: Software AG Annual Reports FY '09 - FY '17

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

In the chart above, we see a clear correlation between decreasing consulting segment revenues and decreasing COGS, suggesting that the business has been steadily cut. The decrease in consulting segment spend has continued through FY '18, with a 5% and 7% decrease in COGS and sales expenses, respectively, at constant currency, year-to-date:

Source: Software AG Q2 FY '18 Presentation

If customers continue to use Software AG products - even the legacy products - then one might expect consulting revenues to at least show a flat trend, not a general decline. Granted, in the last 3 fiscal years, we see stabilization, but investors still may wonder about the overall trend. Also, Software AG notes that "…the age structure of [ADABAS & Natural] employees poses a challenge for Software AG and its customers" in its FY '17 Annual Report. Assuming that some of those "age-challenged" employees lie within the consulting group, some legacy customers may view the combination of older consulting resources and a shrinking consulting business as significant risk. This, in part, could have prompted Software AG's current "A&N 2050+ Initiative", which began in FY '15 as a program to assure legacy customers of Software AG's continued investment and support for those products. Yet, some customers may lean toward leaving the company's legacy platform sooner than later.

There may be some reason to think this legacy customer "departure" is possibly more problematic than the company might be ready to admit, although I readily concede this is speculation and not conclusive. In Software AG's FY '09 Annual Report, the company touts a worldwide customer base around 10,000:

Data Source: Software AG FY '09 Annual Report

This graphic, notably, was on the second page of the FY '09 Annual Report, presumably for emphasis. The customer count figure was mentioned again in the FY '10 Annual Report. However, I, at least, was unable to find any further mention of total customer count in any other annual report after FY '10; nor could I find anything on the company's website. While I may have missed the data, this could suggest - but, again, is not conclusive - that the customer count is dropping. If customers are indeed leaving Software AG, we might expect that loss to most likely occur within the legacy segment; and thus, shrinkage in the legacy segment could very well accelerate in the future.

So, we have a highly profitable legacy business that is declining, and there are risks that the decline could accelerate. Understandably, cash from operations will suffer if an acceleration occurs without a commensurate positive reaction in growth segments.

Let us then take a look at the 2 growth segments of the company to ascertain if we can foresee favorable trends that mitigate the risks in the legacy business.

4.0 Analysis: Digital Business Platform ("DBP") Segment

Karl-Heinz Streibich states the following in his shareholder letter in Software AG's FY '17 Annual Report:

"With our Digital Business Platform, we offer everything businesses need to do that: integration software, process optimization solutions and analytics tools for big data and IoT. Therefore, our digital segment is still the core of our portfolio and the basis of our profitable growth."

To reiterate a point mentioned earlier, as of FY '18, IoT/Cloud revenues are reported separately from Digital Business Platform ("DBP") revenues. Let's take a look at DBP revenues for Q1 FY '18 and Q2 FY '18, and keep in mind that Software AG is forecasting growth of 3% to 7% for the full fiscal year at constant currency. Let's start with Q1 FY '18:

Data Source: Software AG Q1 FY '18 Earnings Presentation

Even though the company does report its IoT/Cloud revenues separately in the same presentation on a distinct slide (we'll look at it in the next section), it includes those figures when calculating its DBP results on this slide. This slide therefore does not represent the performance of the standalone DBP segment. In fact, from the company's earnings press release for the same period, we are told:

"DBP product revenue (excluding IoT & Cloud) in Q1 2018 down by -5.4 percent at constant currency compared to Q1 2017."

It's unclear to me why Software AG bundled its IoT/Cloud numbers with its DBP business in the slide above, especially as readers/investors might be initially mislead as to the actual DBP standalone results. That being said, let's take a look at results for Q2 FY '18:

Data Source: Software AG Q2 FY '18 Earnings Presentation

Results here are clearer, with IoT/Cloud numbers reported as a separate line item rather than bundled in. We see improvement on a quarter-to-quarter basis for the standalone DBP business, but YTD results are flat with 0% growth at constant currency. Particularly, note that YTD DBP license revenue has declined 10% at constant currency. Also, we see that margins YTD are down.

While the DBP results for Q1 FY '18 and Q2 FY '18 are not disastrous, they are not encouraging either for a business segment that is supposed to be "the basis of [Software AG's] profitable growth"; but instead has demonstrated revenue loss and margin contraction YTD.

In fairness, we see below that Q4 is usually the company's largest quarter for its DBP business:

Data Source: Software AG Q1 FY '18 Presentation

But these half-year results mean that all of Software AG's forecasted DBP growth has to come in Q3 and Q4. Certainly not impossible, but it does make the job harder.

Beyond flat overall growth, let's discuss the other troublesome data points in the DBP results slide.

First, we noted that license revenue is down 10% YTD at constant currency. I remind readers that this is a growth segment for the company. A drop in license revenue is not good; license revenue, after all, is an indicator that customers are making new investments in your products. A 10% drop is particularly eye-opening. At the same time, we see that maintenance revenue is up 5% at constant currency, suggesting that the company has increased maintenance rates. One interpretation of this data is that new customer adoption of DBP products is slowing/stagnant, and the company is raising maintenance prices on existing customers to compensate. I need to emphasize the previous statement is an interpretation, and not a conclusive statement based on empirical data. But, if true, it would seem to run counter to Software AG's identification of the segment as a growth area. It would also support my earlier point that growth segment revenues are not where they need to be, and the company is using increasing maintenance rates as a crutch.

Second, margins have contracted by 50 basis points compared to the prior half-year period from FY '17. As we discussed in Section 3.0, Software AG has a profitability problem as its highest margin business decays. Margin erosion in its biggest growth business, which already has low margins as compared to the legacy business, does not help the situation. Software AG could, of course, cut expenses here as it has for its legacy business. But we've already pointed out that new license results are down. What would happen to ongoing DBP license revenue if the company cut back on sales expense, for example? It seems likely that license revenue would suffer in that case. Or, what if Software AG cut back on R&D? Consider another definition of this business segment from the company's FY '17 Annual Report:

"[Software AG] launched the world's first end-to-end platform for digital transformation based on open standards. The platform integrates five building blocks: business and IT transformation, analytics and decision, process and applications, integration and API, and devices."

Any reader with reasonable experience in the tech space would quickly point out that a sub-€1 billion company would most likely strive to establish a core mission in one of the five areas in the quote above, but probably not all of them. It seems highly unlikely that Software AG would be able to cut its R&D spend based on these lofty goals. If anything, R&D may need to increase just to keep pace with competitive threats.

Accordingly, Software AG may in fact need to increase its expense outlay for this business segment to ensure its products are in-line with market expectations and to drive better license revenue performance. Therefore, investors should prepare themselves for the possibility that margins could contract further in the DBP business. This, of course, would mean the segment has to grow its top line faster to produce the same amount of profit.

Can we expect a higher DBP growth rate in the future? Software AG notes the following market forecasts in the FY '17 Annual Report:

"Gartner anticipates that global IT spending in 2018 will increase 4.5 percent to total $3.7 trillion; and in 2019, it will go up 2.7 percent to $3.8 trillion. According to their projection, Software AG's market segments of activity should perform well. The enterprise software market segment is expected to grow 9.5 percent to $389 billion in 2018. In 2019, according to Gartner, this segment will grow 8.4 percent to reach $421 billion."

Per the FY '17 Annual Report, DBP revenues grew 5% year-over-year between FY '17 and FY '16 whereas Gartner had forecast global IT spending to increase by 2.4% and enterprise software market growth of 7.6% in that year (Gartner Says Worldwide IT Spending Forecast to Grow 2.4 Percent in 2017). So, in FY '17, the DBP segment outperformed the broader global IT spend forecast but underperformed the enterprise software market growth estimate. If the segment has similar performance in FY '18, 5% growth which would be "right down the middle" of the company's current forecast seems reasonable. A 5% growth result for FY '18 also seems fair given that the segment's performance is flat so far, as we discussed earlier. Of course, it's difficult to say what the future holds for FY '19. But, with broader IT spending growth expected to slow in FY '19, perhaps a 5% growth rate for the DBP segment for that year is also reasonable.

Admittedly, the "exercise" in the previous paragraph is based on assumptions, albeit assumptions that are arguably bounded by intelligent reasoning. If we assume for the purposes of this report that the growth rate estimates are accurate, then we have flat growth for the DBP segment for FY '17 - FY '19. If that winds up being the case, and my earlier assumption that expenses for this segment actually may need to increase, then investors might see flat or declining profitability for the business in FY '18 and FY '19.

Flat or declining profitability for the DBP segment would obviously be injurious to operating cash, particularly given the possibility of an accelerating sales decline in Software AG's legacy business, as discussed in the last section.

We teased the idea in Section 2.0 that investments in acquisitions since webMethods and IDS Scheer have been lower in terms of outlay since Software may have positioned itself where it wants to be with those 2 larger purchases. If that were true, I believe we would see much better results for the DBP segment.

But, we still have the company's IoT/Cloud growth segment which can help deal with the risks of both the DBP and legacy segments. Let's go there now.

5.0 Analysis: IoT/Cloud Segment

Note that so far, we have used the term/acronym Internet of Things/IoT without any particular description. Some tech pundits/analysts/etc. draw a distinction between the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market and the Consumer Internet of Things market. In this article, Internet of Things/IoT refers to the application of Software AG technologies in the industrial market, which is the main market that the company is targeting with this business segment.

Some further delineation is required before an involved discussion. Software AG is combining results for its newer IoT-specific technologies with its cloud revenue results which reflect cloud-implemented products across all its business segments. I'm not exactly sure why the company has designed the segment this way. Furthermore, it's not entirely clear, at least to this author, what constitutes an IoT sale. For example, Cumulocity GmbH purchased in FY '17 and Trendminer purchased in FY '18 were IoT-specific acquisitions; so, we would expect sales of these products to fall under the IoT/Cloud segment umbrella. However, other products that are not necessarily specific to IoT, such as Terracotta used for in-memory data processing and analytics, could certainly be part of an IoT solution. So, in my previous hypothetical example, I'm not sure if the Terracotta "sale" would count as IoT/Cloud segment revenue or standalone DBP segment revenue. The broader point is that the definition of Software AG's IoT/Cloud segment is a bit fuzzy.

With this in mind, a quote from Karl-Heinz Streibich's shareholder letter in the FY '17 Annual Report provides a useful starting point to begin an analysis:

"We earned a leading position in the promising and fast-growing Internet of Things (IoT) market by establishing many strategic partnerships with top global companies all over the world. This new market is still far from mature and holds enormous potential…We made a perfect entrance into the IoT market in 2017 with the acquisition of Cumulocity as well as the launch of the strategic partnership ADAMOS."

As we read from the above, Software AG acknowledges the IoT market is "…still far from mature". I laid out my case against the "all-over-the-map" projections for the IoT market last year in a Seeking Alpha report on GE (NYSE:GE). GE, and the company's struggle to grow, is the perfect illustration of unwarranted corporate banter around IoT (see my article). Frankly, if some of the projections GE had tossed around for the IoT market were accurate, we might not see GE in the trouble that it is in right now. But, I digress… in that article and this one, I'm not suggesting the proliferation of network-connected devices/machines is not happening; but I am suggesting it is overly hyped and market opportunities are somewhat nebulous at the moment… a point which Software AG seems to agree with. But, therein lies the problem for investors.

Forecasts for the IoT market seem to be unreliable and therefore present investors with significant risk. To that end, here is a graphic from GE Digital as quoted in a 2017 Forbes article by contributor Louis Columbus (Internet Of Things Market To Reach $267B By 2020):

Source: GE Digital, The Emerging Industrial App Economy.

We see GE make the claim that the annual value of the IoT market specific to industrial applications could reach $11.1 trillion by 2025. That's a massive number, especially when compared to Garter's estimate of $3.7 trillion for total global IT spend in FY '18, as mentioned in the last section. Recall also the point made in Section 2.0 where Software AG proclaimed the market for their Business Process Excellence segment - the predecessor of their current Digital Business Platform segment - was larger than the ERP market (a huge market in and of itself). Far too often, claims of massive market opportunities just don't pan out.

The fact that so many tech organizations are suddenly claiming to be "IoT companies" is another red flag. To build on a comparison that I happened to also use in my GE article, when I first starting selling enterprise software in the late 1990s, e-commerce was - quite literally - "all the rage". And guess what... just about every tech company back then was suddenly an e-commerce company. Except that most weren't if you take my meaning. Now, to be fair, Software AG has clearly made very specific IoT investments. But I urge investors to temper their expectations for this business segment given the lack of clarity around the market and its size.

More so, let's consider Software AG's numbers so far for this segment.

Source: Software AG Q1 FY'18 Presentation

Incidentally, to be clear, the numbers above for FY '17 were reported in the company's Q1 FY '18 Earning Presentation, not the FY '17 Annual Report. We see that license revenue came in at €3.5 million. Even if the IoT market is presently nowhere near the lofty prediction of GE Digital mentioned above, this is still a very low result, representing only 0.4% of total revenue for the FY '17 fiscal year. I'm sure some readers might want to throw one of my own points back at me: the market is still immature. That may be so, but if you agree with my earlier comment that license revenue is an indicator of new customer adoption/application of your technologies, then €3.5 million is not an encouraging result. Also, consider that Software AG paid €49.4 million (subtracting out cash) for Cumulocity GmbH in March FY '17, which presumably drove most of the IoT license revenue for that year.

Data Source: Software AG FY '17 Annual Report

If we assume all of the IoT/Cloud segment license and maintenance revenue for FY '17 is attributed to Cumulocity, then the company paid about 49.4/5.9 = 8.4x revenue for the business. (Note that if we don't assume all the license and maintenance revenue is attributed to Cumulocity, then the ratio is higher - i.e. worse.) If we go back to Section 2.0 where we discussed Software AG's acquisition of IDS Scheer in FY '09, the company paid €443 million when the company had €225.9 in revenue; meaning they paid about 2.0x revenue for that company. We already have seen the declining financial performance of the total business after the major acquisitions of webMethods and IDS Scheer. I posited in Section 2.0 that investors may wonder why they should expect better performance from recent acquisitions when past acquisitions have not produced sustainable financial improvements. I repeat that conjecture here with a more expensive acquisition, at least by one measure, in a market that is hard to make heads or tails of.

Let's now take a look at this segment's performance for Q2 FY '18 and YTD FY '18:

Source: Software AG Q2 FY'18 Presentation

We see that license revenue actually decreased in the second quarter - quite substantially - by (69%). We need to remember that this a growth segment for the company, presumably in a market so big that it makes sense to buy companies at (relatively) high multiples to revenue. Perhaps some IoT customers are shifting their perpetual licenses to subscription-based licenses; that would explain the significant license revenue drop, as well as the 100%+ growth in SaaS revenues for the second quarter. But remember that license revenues are a driver of maintenance revenues. If license revenues dry up, so too will maintenance revenue.

This is all to say that while Software AG is currently predicting 100% to 135% growth for its IoT/Cloud segment in FY '18, this forecast is running against some very low numbers. Frankly, if the market opportunity was that good, I would expect the forecast to be in the hundreds of percent, or even over a thousand percent. We often see such "exponential" growth in new business segments/start-ups that are tackling undeveloped markets and starting from a low "base". Instead, we see minor revenue contribution, and uneven license revenue performance far too early "in the game".

I also caution investors to watch for "allocation" efforts in regard to this business. For example, we see that the company re-allocated €1.1 million in FY '17 revenue from its consulting services segment to the IoT/Cloud segment, and then reported adjusted numbers in its Q1 FY '18 earnings presentation:

Data Source: Software AG FY '18 Earnings Presentation

If we look again at the "IoT/Cloud Revenue Split for 2017" slide presented above, the SaaS result for FY '17 would actually be ~€8.0 million without this revenue re-allocation. Tech companies do this sort of thing all the time. However, when it is done excessively to make results appear better than they actually are, investors should - of course - be concerned. I'm not saying Software AG has been excessive here in its re-allocation of sales; but it is a tactic that investors should be aware of.

The bottom line is that early results and the corresponding forecast for Software AG's IoT/Cloud business look to be too low to provide investors with reasonable assurance that this segment can offset the risks discussed earlier for the company's legacy and DBP segments. It's unclear what the specific margins for this business segment are since the company does not report them separately from the DBP business segment. If they are extremely high, then that would act as a counterbalance to my argument that sales figures are too low since we would then have a low revenue but very high profit business. But, if that were the case, we probably would not see the margin contraction observed on the Digital Business Platform Segment Results slide from Section 4.0, since those results included IoT/Cloud. Simply, the "story" thus far for this new business segment is not a strong one.

6.0 Interpretation Of Analyses: EPS & Dividend At Risk

Overall, the analyses of Sections 3.0, 4.0, and 5.0 paint a picture of a company without a reliable growth business. Beyond that, as the highest margin legacy business erodes away, the possibility of increasing margin contraction in the DBP business and underperformance from the new IoT/Cloud business means that operating margins could suffer down the road. As we see in the following chart, the company has used operating cash to fund share buybacks which in turn have bolstered EPS:

Data Source: Software AG Annual Reports FY '09 - FY '17

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

While we're on the subject, if we normalize EPS against the company's diluted share count at the end of 2011, the EPS trend is roughly flat over the last 3 fiscal years, instead of increasing:

Data Source: Software AG Annual Reports FY '09 - FY '17

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

We can see in the next chart that Software AG has been able to consistently increase its dividend payout, as also supported via share buybacks:

Data Source: Software AG Annual Reports FY '09 - FY '17

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

While the stock has fallen recently (we'll look at recent share price data in a moment), it's reasonable that the historical upward trend in the share price performance since 2015 is at least partially attributable to the company's increasing EPS and dividend:

Software AG % Change in Share Price

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

The correlation between share price and increasing EPS/dividend seems even more plausible since we see a general downward trend in share price performance between 2011 and 2015 when EPS was decreasing (even with share buybacks).

So, of course, the problem for the company moving forward is that if operating cash suffers, Software AG may be unable to continue with its stock buyback strategy, putting EPS and the dividend at risk. We do see that cash from operations has been inconsistent over the last several years, although performance has been a bit steadier in the last 3 fiscal periods:

Data Source: Software AG Annual Reports FY '09 - FY '17

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

Software AG itself may have concerns in this area since they are forecasting FY '18 operating margins of 30% to 32% against 31.8% in FY '17. Naturally, the low end of the forecast representing a 180 basis point drop versus FY '17 would not be good; and I can't help but think it's possible margins could drop even lower based on the business segment risks that were debated previously. To boil it down, it's a good chance investors will send the stock price tumbling this fiscal year if lower operating cash drags on FY '18 EPS (forecasted at 5% - 15% growth over FY '17 EPS of €2.38) and dividend payouts (current yield of 1.59%).

But even if Software AG is able to maintain or grow EPS and dividends for FY '18, it is likely too much cash may be used for share buybacks and dividends instead of being invested back into the business. I've already argued that trends in sales and R&D expenses seem to be insufficient given the company's stated goals; and greater investment may be required. Some investors, at least, may find themselves inclined to leave the stock if they feel cash is being cannibalized in the short-term in order to save earnings and the dividend, but sacrificing the company's long-term prospects.

7.0 Additional Financial And Management Concerns

This section is primarily concerned with historical analysis of Software AG which I believe to be relevant to the forward-looking analyses above from the standpoint that problems/inconsistencies of the past can be an indicator of what to expect in the future. Broadly, it my opinion that the points in the following sub-sections undermine management's forecasts and expectations for the DBP and IoT/Cloud growth segments.

7.1 A Swing and a Miss on Long-Term Revenue Guidance

In FY '09, Software AG achieved €847 million in revenue. (Notice that result from nearly 10 years ago is not too different from the result achieved in FY '17.)

Data Source: Software AG Annual Reports FY '09 - FY '17

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

The company made the following pronouncement in its FY '09 Annual Report:

"We want to…double revenue every 5 to 6 years".

As mentioned in Section 2.0, given that the IDS Scheer acquisition in FY '09 would essentially guarantee €1 billion in revenue in FY '10, the company was effectively saying it sought to generate €2 billion on the top line by 2015, €4 billion by 2020. It is worth mentioning, again, that in FY '09 the company was betting on its Business Process Excellence ("BPE") business segment, the predecessor of the current DBP segment, to fuel new growth. Obviously, the target of €2 billion was missed in FY '15 since revenues that year were €873 million, and the company seems to have its work cut out to "regain" €1 billion in revenue, much less €2 billion.

If management was so far off the mark with this forecast, as an example, why should investors have faith in other forecasts, such as those for the IoT/Cloud business segment which supposedly holds so much potential? Some readers may agree with me that a look back at the "double revenue" quote tends to detract from current bullish language used by management to promote its prospects in the DBP and IoT/Cloud segments.

7.2 Increasing Reliance on Maintenance Revenue is Precarious

Take another look at the revenue table in the sub-section above. The proportion of maintenance revenues to other revenues has been steadily increasing. The following chart makes this a bit easier to see:

Data Source: Software AG Annual Reports FY '09 - FY '17

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

At the end of FY '17, this percentage stood at 48%. We've already seen evidence of the company using increased maintenance rates to compensate for declining license and services revenues, perhaps most worryingly with the some of the FY '18 results for the DBP and IoT/Cloud segments. As a broader strategy, there is a good chance that this trend in maintenance revenue growth is unsustainable.

Like many software companies, Software AG has probably enjoyed a certain amount of "stickiness" in regard to their technologies, which has allowed the company to raise maintenance rates over time. Yet, readers know that customers don't particularly enjoy paying maintenance. That is, partly, why subscription licensing has become such a popular model in recent years. There is only so much that customers are willing to take before they dig their heels in and refuse to pay more for maintenance; demand that maintenance be reduced; or simply choose to go unsupported as they migrate off a company's platform. I've said many times that the explosion of new, lower-cost technologies and cloud computing solutions will make this game much harder for companies like Software AG to play. It goes without saying that high maintenance rates drive customers to alternative technologies; and, as detailed in Section 3.0, it's conceivable (but not conclusive) that the services revenue data is illustrative of this.

If the company finds itself in a position where overall maintenance revenues start dropping, they will be in serious trouble as this sales stream has really acted as a crutch for all its business segments in recent years.

7.3 A Lot of Goodwill, But Maybe Not So Good

Software AG's balance sheet shows quite a bit of goodwill relative to total assets; and this ratio shows an increasing trend, generally speaking, over time:

Data Source: Software AG Annual Reports FY '09 - FY '17

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

As we see, at the end of FY '17, goodwill was 48.3% of total assets. A comparison with Software AG's peer group shows the company toward the top of the range, second only to SAP:

GOODWILL AS % OF TOTAL ASSETS Company FY '16 FY '17 SAG 47.9% 48.3% IBM 30.8% 29.3% ORCL 30.8% 31.9% MSFT 9.2% 14.6% PRGS 36.8% 43.8% PEGA 11.2% 10.1% SAP 52.6% 50.1%

Data Source: SAG, IBM, ORCL, MSFT, PRGS, PEGA, and SAP Annual Reports for FY '16 and FY '17.

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Goodwill as a percentage of total assets has continued to increase to 49.6%, as of Q1 FY '18:

Source: Software AG Q1 FY'18 Presentation

Certainly, investors may interpret this in different ways. Some might argue that the goodwill amounts on the balance sheet reflect Software AG's long-term commitment to its acquisitions. Others (like me) might argue that the company is overpaying for its acquisitions and has not demonstrated an ability to transform its large balance of goodwill into earnings. Consider the trend in goodwill plotted against net income:

Data Source: Software AG Annual Reports FY '09 - FY '17

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

If Software AG is paying a decent premium for the various companies that it's buying, then, of course, it is not unreasonable for investors to expect to see a positive impact of those investments reflected on the bottom line. Software AG might argue that it is continuing to shift away from its legacy products to new technologies, and therefore, the transition will take some time. This is a valid point. However, I would remind readers that the chart above is over the period of 9 fiscal years with essentially flat net income over the last 3 years, and declining income from FY '11 - FY '14. Management may be making bad bets and overpaying for them at the same time. If true, that calls into question the most recent IoT-centric acquisitions of Cumulocity and Trendminer, along with more recent DBP acquisitions of Terracotta, Apama, and Zementis.

Software AG Acquisitions Through FY '14

Graphic Source: Software AG FY '15 Annual Report

The company may be burdened with assets that will never be able to generate earnings that sufficiently justify the corresponding investments. That, of course, means Software AG may have to record asset impairment charges at some point in the future if it becomes clear that some of what it has bought was/is overvalued, although that might be less of a problem against underperformance in the company's growth segments which, as we've talked about, are underpinned by key acquisitions.

7.4. Inconsistent Core Mission

I would argue that a historical view of Software AG shows that the company's core mission has not remained consistent. Here, I make a distinction between core mission and strategic direction. Naturally, companies change their strategy over time; but the core mission should ideally remain stable over long periods of time. Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) core mission, arguably, still revolves around database management systems even though it is in many related and tangential markets. The same holds true for Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) whose core mission, again arguably, still revolves around network devices and infrastructure. While Software AG did maintain a core mission around its own proprietary database management system for quite some time, the company appears to be struggling to find "solid footing" over the last 20 years or so.

For example, recognizing that the company needed to shift away from its legacy product lines, Software AG management placed a heavy bet on XML (extensible markup language) technologies during the latter part of the 1990s and early part of the new millennium, even rebranding the organization as "The XML Company". At the time, XML was regarded as a potential "game changer" within the world of computing, offering the possibility of a standard for "universal data interchange between dissimilar systems" (Introducing XML, its history, what it is, its significance). As per Software AG's FY '01 Annual Report:

"We predicted that [XML] technology would trigger the next wave of innovation in the software industry following the Internet revolution. This is now starting to happen. XML is gaining general acceptance as a standard format for the Internet-mediated exchange of data and documents both within and between companies."

Unfortunately, while XML-related technologies grew to play an important role within the broader IT landscape, XML as a standard for data exchange has not become nearly as ubiquitous as many had foreseen.

With the "failure" around a materialization of a broad XML market, Software AG made investments in webMethods (FY '07) and IDS Scheer (FY '09) to launch its Business Process Excellence ("BPE") segment, with a process and integration technology focus. As mentioned earlier, the BPE segment has now evolved into the current DBP segment, augmented by investments in analytics and artificial intelligence. Yet, I remind readers of a point that I made in Section 4.0, which was the company's definition of the DBP segment is so broad that one might expect a small-cap company like Software AG to establish a core mission in just one area of the definition, much less all of them.

I'm essentially saying that a historical view suggests the company doesn't know exactly where it's going. And that calls everything into question, including recent acquisitions, forecasts for the overall business, and growth prospects for DBP and IoT/Cloud segments.

8.0 A New CEO

8.1 A Bit of an Unusual Choice

As mentioned in Section 2.0, Karl-Heinz Streibich has announced he will be stepping down as CEO in August 2018 due to reaching age 65. On the surface, this seems to be a "normal" progression. Sanjay Brahmawar, an IBM executive based in Germany, is slated to take over. As per a brief article (IBM Vet Sanjay Brahmawar to Join Software AG as CEO) on the appointment, "Brahmawar currently serves as general manager for global revenue at IBM's Watson internet-of-things business and oversees worldwide sales of data analysis and artificial intelligence software products in that capacity".

It is my understanding based on the previous article, Mr. Brahmawar has no previous CEO experience; and P&L responsibility for a division of IBM is not the same as leading an entire company. Of course, Software AG appears to be seeking an executive to grow DBP AI and IoT/Cloud segment revenues, and they may also be deliberately looking at outside talent to reinvigorate the corporate culture, provide a "fresh" strategic direction, etc.

I do find it surprising, however, that the company chose not to promote from within. For example, I noted in Section 2.0 that Mr. Arnd Zinnhardt (CFO) and Dr. Wolfram Jost (CTO) have been with the company over the entire historical period that was examined, FY '09 - FY '17. We find in the FY '17 Annual Report that both Mr. Zinnhardt and Dr. Jost were born in 1962 and therefore around 55 years of age. Either could accordingly serve as CEO for up to 10 years before reaching age 65. Two newer executive management team members, Mr. Eric Duffaut (Chief Customer Officer) and Dr. Stefan Sigg (Chief Research & Development Officer), are around age 55 and 53, respectively; and so they too could serve for at least 10 years as CEO. Additionally, Software AG has a number of significant entities that it has ownership interests in, and these entities in certain cases have their own CEOs. For example, Software AG Government Solutions, which generated nearly €18 million in FY '17 and is wholly owned by Software AG, has Tod Weber as its CEO, and who is below the 65 year old threshold for the corporate CEO position. Clearly, there are a number of executives within the company that could have been promoted, who would presumably have the existing benefit of a deep understanding of the company's processes, customers, and markets.

I think there is also reason to be concerned that Mr. Brahmawar does not have experience in the process and integration space. Remember that the DBP segment evolved from the Business Process Excellence segment of years past, which was founded on the integration and process technologies acquired from webMethods and IDS Scheer. These technologies are still the core of the DBP segment. Without a background in those technologies and the markets for those technologies, the possibility exists that Software AG's current performance/strategy for those solutions could be disrupted. It is not a perfect analogy, but I think of Ron Johnson becoming CEO of JC Penney. He did not have the background or experience with the market that JC Penney served, tried to change everything, and pretty much sent the company into a tailspin that it doesn't look like it will be able to recover from.

While the appointment of an IBM Watson executive as CEO probably makes for a good press release, I'm not sure it makes a lot of practical sense for this company. Furthermore, I would be on the lookout for departures of any of the executives mentioned above. While any such departures would be characterized as a "changing of the guard" - and perhaps that is all it might be in a given case - it could also represent senior managers fleeing for one reason or another. And that, obviously, should get investors' attention. Personally, I think any executives departing within the next 6 - 12 months could be indicative of something wrong.

8.2 Possible Strategy

Readers may wonder what Mr. Brahmawar's strategy will be for Software AG, and how that will impact future results. Naturally, this is impossible to know without detailed information from Mr. Brahmawar himself, which I am not privy to. However, if we look at IBM's strategy with Watson, they have arguably sought to develop deep-knowledge, vertical solutions for that platform (e.g. Watson solutions specific to healthcare, financial services, security, etc.). This makes sense since there is significant value in solutions that are tailored to industry-specific use cases. This could be a good strategy for Software AG as well. After all, the press release on the acquisition of Trendminer notes "[the company] has specific expertise in the development and consulting of pattern recognition and analytics functionality for the oil and gas, life sciences and manufacturing sectors". The trick, as it always is the case, would be finding industry applications that offer large enough markets for Software AG to grow while also small enough whereby a company of Software AG's size can effectively target those markets with its limited resources (as compared to a behemoth like IBM). In my years of selling enterprise software, I have found the approach in the previous sentence to be highly elusive for most companies; and all too often, companies I worked for would abandon vertical strategies due to lack of growth and return to horizontal strategies. Time, of course, will tell how any new strategy for Software AG plays out.

8.3 Why Take The Risk?

As I stated in Sub-Section 8.1, Mr. Brahmawar's appointment does not strike me as a practical choice. If we consider the business segment risks outlined in Sections 3.0, 4.0, 5.0, and 6.0, the current business does not seem to be in a "state of health" to absorb potential disruption. Frankly, it seems like Software AG is making a risky choice for its CEO at a time when they can ill-afford it. I also don't understand why the transition is being made mid-year; although perhaps there are reasons for it. But, from my standpoint, it would have been better to make the transition earlier in the fiscal year. The timing seems to be poor for both Mr. Brahmawar and Software AG, especially given Q1 FY '18 and Q2 FY '18 results.

9.0 Short Strategy

9.1 Risks

Before discussing the opportunities to short Software AG, it is imperative to outline the risks since many of the analyses in this report are based on assumptions.

Legacy segment starts to grow again - instead of an accelerating decline as I argued for in Section 3.0, Software AG's programs to support its legacy business could reverse the trend whereby this business segment starts growing again.

Legacy segment expenses can be cut further - Software AG may in fact be able to increase margins in its already highly profitable legacy segment via additional expense cuts, driving increasing income from the business even if it continues to decline on the top line.

Consulting segment revenues and margins start to grow again - after years of severe decline, and 3 years of roughly flat performance, consulting segment revenues and margins could begin growing again on the basis of newer acquisitions such as Cumulocity and Trendminer.

DBP segment revenues recover in Q3/Q4 FY '18 - after a rough start (in my opinion) to the first half of the year, strong DBP segment results for Q3/Q4, with Q4 as the company's largest quarter historically, will almost certainly bolster the stock price. I suspect investors will reward Software AG handsomely if the DBP segment gets back on track, or even exceeds the current forecast.

IoT/Cloud segment license revenues show better results in Q3/Q4 FY '18 - I expect investors will "pick up" on better license revenue generation from this segment in the second half of the year, probably giving shares a boost.

DBP and IoT/Cloud segment margins can be improved via expense reduction - I argued that Software AG can't afford to cut in these segments without impacting the top line. If I'm wrong about that, then we could see improved profitability without outperformance on the top line.

The Cumulocity and Trendminer acquisitions are going to deliver strong results in the last half of FY '18 for IoT/Cloud - I was critical of results of the IoT/Cloud segment in Section 6.0, and particularly the performance of Cumulocity, which is presumably the main revenue driver for license revenue in that segment at the moment. While I claimed that results should be better now, it is possible that both of these acquisitions will "hit their stride" later in this fiscal year, as well as subsequent fiscal years.

Investors don't care about segment performance as long as EPS/dividend increase - even in a broad decline, Software AG reports profitability and is throwing off enough cash which can be used to continue share buybacks, boosting (artificially some would argue) EPS and the dividend. Investors may ignore segment performance in this case and maintain the share price.

The new CEO breathes new life into an old company - instead of the risk of disruption as I outlined, the new CEO may drive significant internal process and external go-to-market improvements that in turn have a positive impact on revenue and profit.

I have been wrong before - I invite readers to read my 2017 Seeking Alpha article on Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) which I felt was a worthwhile short at the time. I could not have been more wrong.

9.2. Valuation

As I would be interested in a play that bets on underperformance for FY '18, I outline my valuation approach to generate an input for a short strategy as follows below. Rather than a formal model (e.g. DCF), I am using a rather informal technical analysis of the stock price performance from the start of the year until now.

The following chart shows Software AG's stock performance from the beginning of the year through July 23, 2018:

Data Source: Yahoo! Finance

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

After peaking at €48.69 earlier this year, Software AG's share price closed on July 23 at €40.76, or a ~16% decline. It would seem a good portion of the decline, which occurred early in the year, was due to lack of enthusiasm around FY '17 results which weren't terrible as compared to FY '16. Declines also occurred after earnings announcements on April 13 (Q1 FY '18) and July 18 (Q2 FY '18). But we can see that there has been support so far keeping the price generally above €40.

I am betting that support will stay at or above €40 through Q3, even if we see some unexpected declines across the business (e.g. license revenue declines in growth segments). My gut tells me investors are waiting around for what happens in Q4.

If Q4 is lackluster, which is primarily what I would bet on for all the reasons discussed in this report, I expect we could see another strong drop similar to what occurred at the beginning of this year, perhaps around 10-15%. If we go with the lower end of the range, 10%, and assume the stock stays around €40 at the end of the year, then we'd be looking at a share price of about ~€36 in early FY '19.

So, €36 is the share price value that I'm using to model a short strategy. This would be quite a fall from where the stock is right now, and I reiterate that this is a highly informal valuation approach. Given the uncertainties that I see across all of Software AG's business segments, and therefore uncertainties in future cash flows/forecasts, I'm not sure a more formal model would be all that useful here.

9.3 Direct Short

For readers that may seek to short Software AG directly, the company offers ADRs with 4 ADRs equivalent to 1 registered share. While I personally am not comfortable with a direct approach, the ADRs can be borrowed; although there may be additional costs if the financial services institution brokering the transaction considers the ADR a "hard to borrow" instrument. Readers interested in this strategy should check with their respective financial services provider on the borrowing costs for these ADRs, which trade under the symbol STWRY.

9.4 Put Options

I prefer a put option approach to short the stock. Contract data can be reviewed on the Eurex Exchange at:

Eurex Exchange - Software AG

I am eyeing the €42 put contract with March 2019 expiration at a current premium of €4.14. So, excluding ancillary contract purchase costs, these contracts are in the money with share prices below ~€37.85. If my bet that the stock will fall to ~€36 after Q4 FY '18 comes to fruition, the profit on each option would be €1.85 excluding additional fees.

It goes without saying that readers should perform their own analysis and determine the best short strategy for their particular hypothesis and risk profile.

10.0 Conclusion

If you got this far, then I hope you found some value in this report given its length. It doesn't make sense to repeat what has already been said. I would like to say, however, that the potential problems discussed herein with regard to Software AG's ongoing operating performance are supported through an analysis of several years of data. It seems these days that investors and analysts alike, particularly within the tech space, are quick to make bullish calls based on limited data (e.g. a single earnings report) and/or fluffy marketing. As I said at the beginning, I think tech is significantly overvalued and artificially inflated, the latter point requiring further explanation in one or more separate reports. I encourage the small minority of investors that might actually listen to me to take a step back with some of these tech companies and pull their operating models apart. You might be surprised by what you find.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SOW.DE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.