Yatra: Travel To India For This Exciting Growth OTA

Overview

Yatra Online (YTRA) is the number two online travel agency (OTA) in India. It sells air travel tickets, hotels and holiday packages with a focus on corporations. This newly listed company on NASDAQ is a leading player in the OTA market with over 14 million app downloads.

A few small-cap funds have invested in the company thanks to the favourable macro setup in India. We picked up the idea through ValueX Vail 2017. We like the bull thesis, but felt the price at the time, $9 left little margin of safety on the table. With the benefit of a year of learning since then and stock prices at around $6, we have initiated a position.

Investment Thesis

India is achieving impressive growth, but it is not the only reason Yatra will be a great investment. The company has built a beautiful website backed by an impressive stock of suppliers to date. Its focus on hotels and the corporate market offers plenty of room to expand margins. The company top-line growth has been consistent over the last four quarters, with the most recent recorded 41% growth. But, investors should be reminded about the recent $50M equity raise. It poses questions about the transparency of the management. Finally, Yatra's high cash burn rate decreases the investment margin of safety.

Three Reasons To Be Bullish

1. Yatra Q4 top-line line growth was 41% last year and projecting to grow around 40% going forward. This is more than 2x the market growth and also 10% higher than its market leader MakeMyTrip (MMYT). We are confident with the top-line growth, but what we are excited is the underlying operation hitting the next gear of acceleration while investment costs are expected to come down.

Yatra has already built an impressive network of airlines, hotels, and repeated customers. Going forward, the company can turn its focus to converting traffic, as such, less CAPEX will be required.

…we would not need to maintain similar levels of investments beyond the first half of calendar year 2018 as we focus more on better converting the higher traffic levels that we are at now. Our repeat customer base continues to expand.

Q4-18 Earnings Call

This phase shows early promise as customer retention rate was improved to 82% in Q4-18 versus 75% a year ago. The average lifetime of a customer also has increased to 5 years. More importantly, more revenue is recurring. As a result, the cost of growing revenue should decrease as existing users complete more purchases.

2. Yatra's path to expanding margins is clear. Management sees a huge opportunity to profit from hotels. At the moment, over 80% of revenue comes from airlines tickets, but they are half as profitable (6% net margin) as hotels and vacation packages (11% net margin). As a result, management has been aggressively on-boarding hotels, which saw listings grew to 92 thousand from 65 thousand last year. That is a 37% rise in options for travellers which might have explained last quarter 63% increase in hotel revenue less service cost, outpacing air tickets revenue growth of 36%.

3. Finally, macro tailwinds make the setup favourable.

Last year, Indian spent 9.6% of their income on travel, a rate only better by China in Asia. Their burgeoning middle class is pushing the travel industry to an impressive annual growth rate of 15% in the previous few years. But it's not just the domestic demand that is driving the growth; the number of foreign tourists visiting the country has quintupled since 2000 from 2 million to over 10 million each year. Moreover, regional airports and new planes orders will facilitate higher traffic.

Significant Risks

Unproven

Yatra's track record is not pretty; it experienced losses in prior periods (2016-2017) and will most likely make further losses until 2020. The risk is if revenue grows slower than the anticipated 30-40% or operating expenses do not retreat proportionally, then losses will continue for much longer. Investors will need to be patient with Yatra, but if any of the above fails, the fate of the share price could look like Trivago's (TRVG). It was unable to satisfy investor's expectation of 50% growth in the last few quarters and share value has fallen by 70%.

Fierce competition

There is a lot to like about the OTA business model and the Indian economic growth. Thus, we expect competition to come from all over. Other OTAs, offline travel agencies, payment wallets, meta-search engines, local and internationally such as Ctrip (CTRP), Expedia (EXPE), Kayak, TripAdvisor (TRIP) and Booking.com (BKNG) all will want a piece of the growing pie. Technically, any venue that reduces traffics and transactions available to Yatra is competition. Hence, even remote players such as Airbnb (AIRB) or Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) are taking businesses away from Yatra. Their arch-rival though remains MakeMyTrip, who is gearing up their game. They merged with Ibibo Group in Jan. 2017 to cement them as the largest player in the region.

Breakeven target by 2020 and recent dilution

A major blemish of our bull thesis is future equity dilution. Investors are probably still feeling sour from the recent 57M share issue. It came as a surprise to us as management was radio silence in the recent earnings call. The event was the main culprit that sent the stock from $7.50 to near $5.

The reality is Yatra still burns a tremendous amount of cash; it burned $41M TTM or it burns 24 cents of cash for every 1 dollar it generates in sales. Current liquidity of $52M cash and another $50M from the recent equity raise leaves the management just over two years of runway, assuming the incredible growth and current burn rate continue. The situation leaves tiny room to manoeuvre to achieve their break-even target by 2020.

The real risk is when growth slows and costs exceed the current burn rate. The price in the next equity raise will be even lower than the recent one at $5.50/share. Said the other way, investment in Yatra could be dead money for at least two years.

Valuation

The following table illustrates Yatra's favourable valuation in comparison to OTAs around the world. The most apple to apple comparison is MakeMyTrip.

Name Ticker Market Cap ($m) P/S P/E P/OCF P/FCF Yatra Online YTRA 264 1.60 - - - MakeMyTrip MMYT 3730 5.53 - - - Despegar DESP 1367 2.49 31.78 23.98 39.05 Trivago TRVG 1617 1.35 - - - Ctrip CTRP 23507 5.83 50.80 22.64 24.34 Expedia EXPE 19410 1.87 59.36 10.86 18.45 Booking Holdings BKNG 100125 7.59 40.18 20.34 21.89

Source: Data collected from Morningstar and calculated by the author on 23rd July 2018

Both MMYT and Yatra are still far from generating free cash flow. If we value the two with P/S, Yatra is cheaper. It's trading at 1.6x sales vs. 5.5x sales of MMYT. Granted, MMYT is the number one OTA in India, and thus deserves a premium, like Despegar (DESP) in Latin America where it trades at a high valuation at 32x P/E and 40x P/FCF.

The wide valuations range suggests the market has more confidence in MMYT than Yatra. But we think the premium placed on MMYT is way too much. The Indian market is multiplying and can accommodate multiple successful companies. The industry is also fragmented as consumer's habit is to search several websites before purchase. Then there is the family market, the corporate market, and so on. Hence, Yatra has plenty of room to grow and the depressed valuation at the moment is a bargain for long-term investors.

Takeaway

We like Yatra very much. It is the second best OTA in India, growing at 2x the market, and now the company has a longer runway to achieve positive cash flow by 2020. Importantly, while enjoying the same tailwinds, the company trades at a fraction of its biggest rival, MMYT.

But investors interested in the name must understand that Yatra belongs in the 'workouts' pile in Buffet's book. There are still a lot of uncertainties. Its path to growth is clear, but its track record is unproven. The Indian market is rapidly growing, but competition comes from all corners. Lastly, dilution remains a possibility before 2020.

Endnote

Disclosure: I am/we are long YTRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.