I Am Staying Away From Whirlpool

Whirlpool (WHR), the global kitchen and laundry appliances giant, missed earnings once again. And it's not just the bottom line. Sales are suffering as well in almost every key region. Moreover, the company cut its full-year expectations. The stock price reaction was ugly. My advice is to stay away from this company for the time being.

Source: Whirlpool

Another EPS Miss

Second-quarter earnings came in at $3.20. This is 43 cents below estimates and 4% lower compared to the second quarter of 2017. The current growth rate of -4% marks the fourth quarter with negative EPS growth since the first quarter of 2017. Another thing that got my attention is the fact that EPS is not expected to grow over the next 12 either. It really seems Whirlpool is stuck at this point.

Source: Estimize

It Starts With Sales

Over the past few months, I have read dozens of earnings releases and macro reports. Most companies that did not manage to grow EPS had problems to compete in an environment of rising prices. In other words, profitability started to suffer which is not very uncommon in times of accelerating inflation.

That being said, Whirlpool is having problems growing its top line. Second-quarter sales came in at $5.1 billion. This is 4% lower on a year-on-year basis while full-year expectations are flat.

Source: Whirlpool Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Margins, on the other hand, did improve. This was entirely due to the company's improved product price/mix as well as restructuring benefits. Price/mix added two full points to the EBIT margin while raw material inflation deducted 1.25 points. Whirlpool expects these measures to further improve EBIT margins to approximately 6.9%.

Source: Whirlpool Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Better pricing is one of the most common forms to battle higher input inflation. This would, in combination with higher units, be a real improvement. However, the company is not growing its units. The company sold 8.8% less units in the second quarter. This number slightly increases to -7.2% on a YTD basis.

Source: Whirlpool Q2/2018 Key Financial Statistics

The Problem Is Not Limited To The US

North America saw an 8.6% units decline while net sales dropped 1.2%. EBIT declined 1.1%. EMEA sales were even worse thanks to a volatile European economy, according to Whirlpool. Units declined 18.5% while total sales were 8.7% lower. Even Latin America was worse off in the second quarter. Units came in 6.7% weaker in the second quarter while YTD growth is currently at 3.5%. EBIT declined 43% which was due to the Brazil trucker strike and weak global compressor sales. Asia was the only region with double-digit units and net sales growth. Especially improving conditions and a higher market share in India added to these gains.

Source: Whirlpool Q2 2018 Key Financial Statistics

Guidance Is Down

One of the many problems I see when looking at guidance is that margins are revised down. Previous expectations for 2018 indicated that EBIT margins would come in at 7.5%. However, this has been revised to 6.9%. Price/mix benefits have been revised from 1.25 points to 2.00 points. The bad news is that raw material inflation is expected to get worse while currency headwinds are expected to increase as well.

Source: Whirlpool Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation

Moreover, regional guidance has been revised. All regions but Asia have had a downside revision. Especially the industry growth numbers of North America as well as Latin America are a drag on future expectations.

Source: Whirlpool Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation

That said, I wanted to add my own opinion on the housing market in the US. There has been a lot of talk after the earnings release about the bad results from Whirlpool and what it means with regards to the US housing market.

At this point, it is way too early to say that housing is weakening given that both building permits and housing starts are in an uptrend. For a full breakdown of these indicators, feel free to read my article about this topic.

Moreover, the company expects to increase third-quarter results. This is based on a relatively strong market in the US along with a further improved price/mix.

Takeaway

Whirlpool is in a very bad spot. The company has never recovered from the slower economic times during 2015 and the first quarter of 2016. On top of that, we are currently seeing accelerating input inflation as well as challenges in a major market like Europe where appliances are down in a volatile economy (according to the company).

Add to that the revisions of full-year growth as well as the company's profitability which is suffering from rising material prices. Investors didn't like the numbers either as the graph below suggests.

My advice is to stay away from Whirlpool. Even though the company makes great appliances, there is just no real reason to own this company right now. Even the low forward PE of 8.5 is not interesting as long as future expectations are being lowered. I am also not going to short the stock. The best thing is to wait and see if the company is able to turn things around.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.