Energy Week: Making Sense Of Geopolitics, Trade Wars, And The Permian

Energy has been a big winner in the stock market so far in 2018. It seems the dog days of 2014, when oil prices plummeted to rock-bottom levels, are firmly in the rear view. Nonetheless, with oil prices up 40% from last year and despite being the second-best performing sector globally over the last 6 to 12 months, energy names are relatively cheap. Is now the time to back up the truck and load up on energy stocks?

We surveyed our top Marketplace authors with energy-focused services to see what they had to say. We've invited several authors to join the Roundtable and will be posting a separate interview each day as well as a collected lightning round Roundtable to conclude the series. Elephant Analytics joins us next on Energy Week to talk about why they believe near-term volatility in oil may present opportunities, why they think natural gas will remain mostly rangebound, why trade wars are a possible concern for oil demand, and why they're keeping an eye on the Permian producers. Their Marketplace service, Distressed Value Investing, focuses on hunting for opportunities in distressed sectors, particularly in oil and gas. Their value-oriented approach helps them uncover gems in an uncertain environment.

Seeking Alpha: There's a lot of drama in oil right now, for example, between Trump and OPEC and the Saudis, and with the presence of Iran and potential sanctions crackdown looming. What does that mean for oil prices in the near and long term? How can investors play the chaos?

Elephant Analytics: In the near term, there may be a lot of volatility in oil prices. With the oil market being tight now, geopolitical events have the ability to move oil prices to a significantly greater degree than a couple years ago when there was an oversupply issue.

Thus, something like a continuing increase in the tensions with Iran could result in a noticeable increase in oil prices in the near term. However, I believe that in the long-term US production growth will help keep prices more rangebound. Personally, I try not to pay too much attention to near-term oil price changes, although volatility in near-term oil prices may result in opportunities if equity prices overreact.

SA: Oil is trading around where it was in 2010 (going up) and the end of 2014 (going down - it didn't stay there long!). What has changed for the industry through the course of that cycle?

EA: The main changes have been the explosive growth of US tight oil production and then the efficiency gains made by those producers in response to low oil prices. For example, back in 2010, US tight oil production was under 1 million barrels per day, and total US oil production wasn't all that much different than it was during the previous decade. Now, US tight oil production is approaching 6 million barrels per day, and total US oil production is close to double what it was in 2010.

Due to the large amount of US tight oil production now, any changes in its production growth will have a quite significant influence on longer-term oil prices. The efficiency improvements over the last few years will probably serve to cap oil prices to an extent, with breakeven points down $30 per barrel compared to 2014. Thus, $70 oil now may be akin to $100 oil in 2014.

SA: Natural gas is still bouncing around in the same general range it has been in for recent years. Is there any reason to think things are going to change, and if not, what should investors and traders keep in mind?

EA: No, I don't think natural gas prices will break out of the general range of recent years for any particularly prolonged period of time. There may be temporary spikes or crashes due to weather-related effects, but the anticipated response of producers to higher or lower prices will help bring natural gas storage levels back to within typical ranges again. Investors and traders should keep an eye on the various pipeline projects though, as those have the potential to impact regional differentials. For example, natural gas prices in the Rockies (such as Opal Hub) have fallen, as Appalachian gas has taken increasing market share in the Midwest. The completion of pipelines such as Atlantic Sunrise should help narrow Appalachian differentials.

SA: Whatever your current thesis is in oil and gas, what gives you the most concern? What could change that would force you to update your view on the sector over the next 1-2 years?

EA: I'm most concerned about the potential for the trade wars to slow down global growth and the demand for oil. I generally focus on covering US tight oil producers, and those companies should generally be okay as long as oil demand continues to increase steadily. In that scenario, companies can grow production and realize a reasonable price for oil. Stagnant or declining demand throws a wrench into that though, so I'm paying attention to how the trade wars evolve and whether that translates into a noticeable impact on oil demand.

SA: What's a favorite investment idea in the energy sector for you right now, and what is the story?

EA: I like Permian producers despite the takeaway issues that are currently resulting in their realised prices being well below WTI Cushing prices. There's a lot of pipeline capacity coming online within a couple years, and there aren't challenges getting Texas pipelines into operation compared to other areas (witness Canada's pipeline issues).

Permian producers haven't fared particularly well over the past few months due to issues such as increasing service costs and the wider differentials until the pipelines are completed. Longer term, the Permian will continue to drive oil production growth.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is a company that I like with its low debt load, good position in the Permian, and some diversification with its Mid-Continent assets. Its current share price of $98 appears quite reasonable.

