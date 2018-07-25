Box: Thinking Outside Of This Box

The optionality Box Skills presents may force investors to look at this name more closely.

Investment Thesis

Box (NYSE:BOX), maker of content management software, has a reputation for being an undifferentiated storage platform, but the company is innovative and it trades for a reasonable valuation.

Innovative

At this year’s Sohn Conference, Social Capital’s CEO presented Box as a top idea. The thesis was based on Box being a visionary in artificial intelligence. When I hear about Box, I surely don’t think of AI and I’d bet that’s the case for most other investors.

But the reason why Box was picked at Sohn was because of an innovation that is still in beta testing. It is called Box Skills. Box Skills hasn’t even been officially released yet and people are talking about how big and important it will be. It might pay to listen.

Essentially, Box Skills strengthens the value proposition for Box’s content management system. Using AI, videos can be automatically indexed so you can search for a word or phrase. Same with pictures and audio. And third-party developers will be able to build certain skills into the platform. Think of it as an AI ecosystem for business to make use of what was once stagnant data. In other words, it allows you to make sense out of data right there in your content management system. Rather than have to aggregate it all and compile it in a data lake and then maybe use Hadoop and spin data up into the cloud, you can effectively use Box Skills. Now that reality is probably years away, but it is a very promising idea.

This is what the CEO said on the last earnings call when asked about Box Skills:

“Box Skills is unique, because it allows customers to mix-and-match different AI capabilities from a variety of our partners like IBM, Google and Microsoft to ensure that they get the most value from their content when it’s in Box. For example, a video file can be automatically transcribed and augmented with indexing and sentiment analysis simultaneously with each skill coming from a different partner.”

If Box becomes a standard for third-party development within this space, it could grow into a huge company. But alas, this is speculation. To provide some more concrete evidence of Box’s innovation, check out the chart below.

Source: Q1 Presentation

In the last four or so years, the company has released five additional products besides Box Skills. Box has gone from an undifferentiated, poor-man’s enterprise-facing DropBox (NASDAQ:DBX), to a supposed AI visionary. That is surely not an easy transition. But the valuation does not quite reflect the situation.

Reasonable Valuation

In the latest quarter, revenues grew 20% to $140 million, gross margins came in around 73%, and non-GAAP operating losses shrank from 14% of sales a year ago to most recently 7%.

Moreover, churn was reported at 4.5%, a sign that enterprises are happy using Box. This is one advantage of selling to enterprises. Since they spend so much, they rarely switch software systems. But then again, the sales cycles are much longer.

The expansion rate was 113%, meaning that innovative product attachments are selling well. That is a good sign considering that leaves considerable room for expansion within Box’s 60 million registered users, 10 million of which are counted as paying customers.

The company’s enterprise value is about $3.5 billion, after backing out about $200 million in cash from the market cap. On a forward basis, sales estimates have 2019 sales at $605 million. So the forward EV/sales ratio is under 6x, a bargain compared to some other cloud-based SaaS companies. However, considering relatively muted 20% sales growth, not a screaming bargain in its own right (crazy that 20% can be considered muted these days). Then again, if Box Skills starts contributing meaningfully to sales, we could likely see growth rates accelerate.

Risks

The company plays in a crowded space. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), of course, offer Office 365 and G Suite, respectively. These are certainly the biggest cloud-based content managers by far, but Box has seemed to carve out a niche. Even Gartner (NYSE:IT) has named Box a leader in the latest Magic Quadrant. It is difficult, from the outside, to see where Box fits in, but apparently, the superior capabilities and ease of use differentiate the platform enough.

If Box doesn’t continue to innovate, its image will stay the way it is now; a company that will soon get squeezed by Google Docs. Pricing power is important when there are such great alternatives, but an analyst pointed out that Box has shown its strength in this space:

“Clearly you have got a very large base of loyal customers and I think a lot of the concerns that investors might have had it 1 or 2 or 3 years ago with regards to Google and Microsoft that are kind of slowly fading away? I mean, you clearly have established yourself as a good leader here into market.”

The analyst’s comment made it seem obvious that Box was a leader in this space. I’m not quite so sure that is the mindset of the majority of investors out there. However, at 6x forward sales, it's evidence that the image is slowly changing.

To End

Box is a name that is at an inflection point. Some investors think the company is a glorified cloud-storage company. Hopefully, Box Skills will go a long way to change that. I believe that Box is underrated in terms of innovation and the valuation is reasonable. Though a lot of the thesis is riding on the company's AI transition, I think investors would do well to put Box on their watchlist.

