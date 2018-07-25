Harley-Davidson: Should You Chase It?

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has once again caught our attention today after its stock is motoring higher following its Q2 earnings report. This was an anticipated report given all of the headline risk associated with the company's decision to move some operations overseas thanks to U.S. tariffs; a move which drew ire from U.S. President Donald Trump. This led to uncertainty surrounding the company's future, but we would argue this uncertainty was an issue long before tariffs. In recent years, the company has been bringing in revenues that declined compared to prior-year periods. Sales pressure is a weakness and a primary reason we have been moderately bearish. Even with a strong buyback, earnings had declined on a per share basis. Still, there are some key positives to be aware of. In this column, we discuss sales trends, where we see positives, and our updated expectations for 2018.

Top-Line Declines Continue

As we mentioned above, revenues have faced pressure, and the sales pressure continues.

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Now, it should be, of course, understood that management knew 2017 and 2018 would be rough, and we, of course, were also expecting a sales decline. So, we are not surprised by the result. That said, declining sales are painful for shareholders. Sales pressure continues quarter-after-quarter and continues the weakness from 2016. Still, we are encouraged by the sales figure for Q2, which came in at $1.53 billion and surpassed our most bullish expectations of $1.40 billion in sales by $130 million. This is a key positive. But what went into these sales?

Why Sales Were Better Than Expected

Ok, so we know that the company makes its money from selling motorcycles, associated parts, as well as accessories. It also dabbles in financial services. Let us first address motorcycle sales, the bread and butter of the company. Trends in the U.S. have been weak since we initiated coverage on the name, despite the economy being the strongest it has been in a decade. While the company has divested some lines, it has struggled with sales of the flagship products.

This is something that we have taken issue with. We love the company as both a consumer and motorcycle enthusiasts on our team, but we have to say very plainly that if the company cannot grow sales when consumer confidence is at (or near) 20-year highs, imagine the pain if and when there is a recession. That is a real problem and a real concern investors should have. We were disappointed to see another 3.6% decline in motorcycle sales volume. This led to a hit in revenues from motorcycle sales.

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We thought that the company would have some pricing power to offset the volume declines, but this proved to be incorrect. Revenue from motorcycles fell 4% to $1.20 billion compared to revenue of $1.25 billion last year. That said, shipments were also down in the quarter and this is a concern. The company shipped 72,593 motorcycles to dealers and distributors worldwide during the quarter compared to shipments of 81,807 motorcycles in Q2 2017.

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This was an 11.3% decline in shipments. This is concerning, but we still have prevalent concerns over retailer's ability to sell these bikes to the consumer. The pain is even greater in the U.S., where retail motorcycle sales were down 6.4%. The company has got to find a way to shore up sales stateside when we have the most confident consumers of the last 20 years. Thankfully, some of the U.S. weakness was offset by international growth. Sales in EMEA were up 3.6%, and Latin American sales spiked 9.1%. However, Asia Pacific saw a decline of 7.1%. Still, international sales were up nearly 1% overall.

What contributed to revenues that were better than we expected was a less than expected decline in revenues from motorcycle parts and accessories, and a nice increase in general merchandise sales. Sales of parts and accessories came in at $231.0 million during the quarter, down from $236.5 million. With lower retail sales of motorcycles, this trend makes sense, though we anticipated sales to be even less. General merchandise grew 8.9% to $68.7 million, rising from $63.0 million. Finally, we will add that financial services revenues were flat at $188.1 million, which is better than expected considering the sharp decline in motorcycle sales. This leads us to believe the company could rely more on such financial service moving forward while focusing on cutting expenses to help margins.

Controlling Expenses Is A Must

The company is in the middle of a manufacturing optimization initiative to help control expenses and improve margins going forward. However, coupled with lower shipments, both gross margins and operating margins took a hit. Gross margin was pressured to 34.9%, down from last year's 36.3%. What also surprised us was the increase in selling and administrative expenses to $276.3 million from $255.6 million, which we surmise was from greater advertising to move product. Coupled with restructuring costs, operating margin declined 500 basis points to 16%.

Earnings Pressured By Margins But Boosted By Tax Reform, Share Repurchases

With lowered revenues and higher expenses, operating income narrowed. We also expected to see net income be pressured. However, earnings per share edged higher to $1.52 from $1.48 last year (excluding plant optimization restructuring charges). However, net income fell to $243.3 million, down from $258.9 million. Despite the revenue hit and the higher expenses, income was helped directly buy tax reform, which lowered the tax rate to 24% from 31%. On a per share basis, the company has been boosted by share repurchases. The company bought back $38.2 million worth of stock this quarter. At the end of Q2, another 23.2 million shares remained on board-approved share repurchase authorizations.

Revising 2018 Expectations And Looking Beyond

With the first two quarters of 2018 under the company's belt and new plans for improving its cost structure, we are reconsidering our expectations. Based on the current trajectory of the company and performance to-date, we expect that for 2018, motorcycle shipments will be approximately 228,000 to 233,000 (down from 230,000-235,000) motorcycles. We feel confident about this number as the company has guided that in Q3 2018, it will ship approximately 45,500 to 50,500 motorcycles. Should our estimates be correct, this represents another 5% decline from the year prior. As such, we are looking for a similar decline in revenues. With expenses creeping up temporarily, the motorcycle divisions' operating margin as a percent of revenue to be approximately 9% to 10% given the expected impact of tariffs in 2018, and factoring in the tax bill impacts, we are targeting earnings per share to approximate $3.70-3.85, down from $3.70 to $4.00.

Looking beyond 2018, the company can't simply force rely on long-time customers to pick up the slack, so it has had to be innovative to attract new riders. One way it is doing this is expanding globally. We note a lot of international growth exists, with even more potential. Remember that the company is pursuing an electric motorcycle for 2019. The electric vehicle market is popular now and sales could be high given the demand for efficiency overseas. The company is also looking to expand access to its products in regions where it does not have a strong footprint while working with its dealer network to streamline operations and boost sales.

Our View On The Stock

The stock is reaching value territory, trading at about 11 times forward earnings. Still, with the uncertain future, we are staying on the sidelines here. While there is excitement about potential products in the electric space, there remain challenging market conditions, particularly in the U.S. We are concerned that if sales are not strong and growing in a vibrant economy with a confident consumer, things could go downhill fast in a recessionary period. It is tough to get behind a company that is seeing year-over-year declines. We think you should avoid the stock for now.

