Gold Sits Near Its Low In 2018

The gold bull that had been in place since the December 2015 low at $1046.20 per ounce has stalled. Gold moved to lows in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in nine years and liftoff from zero on the Fed Funds rate.

In 2016, the lows for the yellow metal occurred on the first trading day of the year and gold hit a high of $1377.50 in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum. The second rate hike by the U.S. central bank took the price of gold to a bottom of $1123.90 in December 2016, a higher low than the previous year. In early 2017, gold once again traded to its lowest price of the year on the first day and never looked back. While the precious metal could not challenge the 2016 post-Brexit high, it got to a peak of $1358.50 in early September. A series of rate hikes by the Fed weighed on the price of gold, which once again fell to a low in December of last year at $$1236.50 per ounce. The pattern of higher lows in the price of gold remained intact at the end of 2017.

Gold came out of the gate in 2018 much like it did the two preceding years. In late January it rose to a higher level than in 2017 at $1364.50 per ounce. After that peak, in a sign of weakness, the price of gold futures briefly fell to a marginally lower low in late February. Gold had opened the year with a low of $1304.60, and during the week of February 26, it fell to lows of $1303.60 which turned out to be a very bearish sign for the price of the precious metal.

A double top led to new lows for 2018

After the move down to a marginally lower low on the year in February, the price of gold climbed back all the way up to the late January high in early April.

As the weekly chart shows, gold made it back to precisely the same level it was at in late January, and once again it failed. This time, gold kept going on the downside.

The chart highlights the price action after gold's April failure to make a higher high and challenge the 2016 peak at $1377.50 per ounce. During the week of June 11, gold put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern, and it followed through on the downside posting losses in six of the next seven weeks.

Price momentum on the weekly chart has declined into oversold territory along with relative strength in the gold futures market. Weekly historical volatility has dropped to 5.38% during the slow and steady price deterioration, the lowest level in years. Meanwhile, open interest has been around the 497,000 contract level. The summer tends to be a weak time in the gold market. In July 2017, gold fell to a level that now stands as critical technical support for the yellow metal.

$1204 could be a magnet for the price

On July 19, gold fell to its most recent low at $1210.70 per ounce on the active month August COMEX futures contract.

As the monthly chart portrays, the price is now eyeing the $1204 level, the low in July 2017. Price momentum on the monthly pictorial points to a downtrend in the yellow metal, and while relative strength is also falling, both metrics have not reached an oversold condition which could mean there is more downside in the gold futures market on the horizon. August gold was trading at the $1232 level on Wednesday, July 25. While support is $28 below the current price, the first level of technical resistance stands at $1236.50, the support level that gave way in July. On Wednesday, gold made it to a high of $1234.30 which could mean there is selling at the resistance level. If gold falls below $1204, the next target on the downside is at $1194.50, the March 2017 bottom and $1123.90, the December 2016 low in the gold futures market.

The most significant influence for the price of gold since April has been the U.S. dollar which staged a recovery from the February lows.

The dollar is fundamentally strong

The dollar index found a bottom in February when it stopped falling at the 88.15 level.

The dollar index spent from February through April trading near the lows in a range from 88.15 to 90.885, but during the week of April 16, it broke out to the upside. The previous week, gold made its way to the double top at $1364.50 per ounce.

The dollar index recovered to highs of 95.44 on July 19, the same day that gold hit its low at $1210.70. Gold has followed the dollar like an obedient puppy since April, and the next move in the greenback is likely to hold the key to the path of least resistance for the precious metal.

The most bullish thing the dollar has going for it these days is the factor that tends to drive the value of currencies in the foreign exchange markets. The short-term interest rate differential between the dollar and euro currencies that makes up approximately 57% of the dollar index has been steadily widening. At their June FOMC meeting, the U.S. central bank added a fourth twenty-five basis point rate hike to its agenda for 2018. By the end of the year, the short-term Fed Funds rate is likely to stand at the 2.25-2.50% level. With euro rates at negative forty basis points and the ECB unlikely to increase their short-term rates above the current level until sometime in 2019, rate differentials favor the dollar. At the end of this year, the gap between euro and dollar rates could stand at 2.65-2.90% which has caused the dollar to move higher and gold to fall.

GDP growth means higher rates even though China and Russia keep buying gold

The latest reports out of Switzerland show that China imported 400 tons of gold during the first half of 2018. China has been building their gold reserves via accumulating domestic production and purchasing the metal on the international market. China's ratio of gold to total reserves remains very low compared to other countries in the world. Over past years, the country with the world's second largest GDP has been steadily increasing their gold reserves. At the same time, Russia has also been a significant buyer and accumulator of gold. In a recent report, the Russian had sold U.S. Treasuries and used the cash to purchase gold to add to their reserves. Russia has also been accumulating domestic production as they are the world's third or fourth largest producer of the metal. Central banks continue to be net buyers of gold, and official sector purchases tend to be a supportive factor for the gold market.

The latest report on U.S. GDP growth will likely show that economic growth has picked up a head of steam. Tax reform, fewer regulations, and a general environment of optimism have caused business activity to boom in the United States. In late 2017, the Fed raised their view of economic growth from "moderate" to "solid." With inflation now running at the Fed's two percent target rate and GDP moving to a level where "solid" growth may be a bit of an understatement, the Fed may feel the need to slow the economy before it overheats and inflationary pressures get out of hand. However, last week, President Trump took the Fed to task when he said the central bank's tightening of credit was working counter to his administration's efforts to support economic growth.

The Fed will find itself caught between a rock and a hard place at its next meeting. The data-driven members of the FOMC have all the ammo necessary to continue increasing the Fed Funds rate which would likely drive the dollar higher and gold lower. However, the tweeter-in-chief gave the central bank a glimpse of what may await the central bankers if they continue to hike rates aggressively in response to bullish economic data. With the mid-term elections on the horizon, the President would like to see rates remain at current levels. He would likely understand and accept one more twenty five basis point increase in 2018; two is too many in his opinion. Anything more could unleash a firestorm on the central bankers. The Fed is an apolitical body, but Chairman Powell is a Trump Administration appointee. To maintain their political independence, and in light of the most recent economic data, two more hikes are likely in 2018 which will make President Trump unhappy. A rising dollar makes his initiative to level the playing field when it comes to international trade that much more difficult.

Trade and currency war could be highly bearish

The current trade dispute between the U.S. and China, as well as other countries around the world, has put the world on the brink of both a trade and currency war. The first round of $50 billion in tariffs on China took effect on July 6, and the rest will fall into place before the end of August. The Chinese have responded proportionately with tariffs on U.S. agricultural products as well as other imports from the U.S. In response to Chinese retaliation and little movement from negotiations, President Trump at first threatened to increase tariffs to $200 billion and then raised the number to $500 billion to cover the entire trade gap. China has responded by devaluing their currency and have told the U.S. that any further protectionist measure will result in an equal and proportionate response. The Fed's tightening that has lifted the value of the dollar has worked contrary to the President's initiative as a stronger dollar decreases the competitive nature of U.S. products on global markets. The President and his Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin have repeatedly stated that they favor a weaker dollar in the interest of spurring American business around the world.

The threat of a trade and currency war has raised the specter of a global recession as barriers to trade inhibit economic growth. The closer the world gets to a trade war, the more likely markets will suffer a risk-off period where all asset prices, including gold, could move to the downside. The last significant risk-off period occurred in 2008 and the prices of all assets sunk dramatically.

Gold is sitting within $28 of its level of critical technical support at $1204, the July 2017 low. The dollar is involved in a steel cage death match. The Fed is trying to do its job fighting inflationary pressures as data points to economic growth that could be more than "solid" these days. The President is trying to influence the central bank to allow the economy to grow and give him the ammo to fight a trade and currency war with a weaker dollar. All of the factors facing markets these days add up to a potent cocktail for currency, bond, stock, commodity, and gold volatility in the coming weeks and months.

I will be using the triple-leveraged UGLD and DGLD gold ETN products to capture the short-term moves in the gold market. These are very short-term vehicles and are only appropriate for intraday or short-term positions for a few days at the most. However, in a volatile gold market, they could offer market participants the opportunity to take advantage of increased volatility in the gold market as it reacts to currencies and world events.

Gold is sitting near its lowest level in a year, and a decline below support could cause a cascade of trend-following selling in the yellow metal. On the other hand, a recovery in the yellow metal is becoming long overdue and seasonal factors could support a bounce in the gold futures market over coming weeks. Right now, gold's price path remains unclear, but it looks like volatility is the best bet for the precious metal. Volatility is an investor's nightmare, but it can be a paradise for nimble traders. UGLD and DGLD could be the right tools to approach the gold market over the coming days and weeks.

