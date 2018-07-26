Platinum - Is It Time To Back Up The Truck?

To say the price action in platinum has been weak would be an understatement. The precious metal that the market often calls "rich man's gold" has been anything but since 2014 when it moved to a discount to the yellow metal and never looked back.

Platinum is a rare precious metal, more than ten times rarer than gold. Platinum output comes primarily from two countries, South Africa and Russia. Primary production in South Africa occurs in mines tucked deep into the earth's crust making the production cost for platinum higher than for gold. In Russia, platinum is a byproduct of nickel production in the Norilsk region of Siberia.

On a per ounce produced basis, there are many more industrial applications for platinum compared to gold. Platinum has a higher boiling and melting point than the yellow metal, and it is denser making it the perfect metal for catalysts in automobiles, oil refining, and fiberglass manufacturing. Platinum's many unique characteristics make the versatile metal an ingredient in a myriad of industrial and medical applications. All of these attributes add up to a commodity that should fetch a considerable premium to the price of gold, and back in 2008, platinum was trading at more than a $1000 premium to its precious cousin. However, the lack of investment demand in platinum has put the metal in the doghouse over the past four years, and the reason could be because of an ugly episode back in 2008 left a bad taste in the mouths of investors.

An ugly history for investors leaves a bad taste

The price history in platinum dating back to 2008 is enough to make investors and speculators run for the hills from the precious metal that was a torture chamber for those with long positions a decade ago.

The risk-off period during the 2008 global financial crisis hit many markets hard. The price of crude oil dropped from $147.27 per barrel in July of that year to lows of $32.48 by December, a drop of 78% in five months. Gold dropped from $1033.90 on March 2008 to lows of $681 in October 2008, a decline of over 34% in seven months. The volatile silver market plunged from $21.185 on March 2008 to lows of $8.40 in October, a drop of over 60% in seven months.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of NYMEX platinum futures highlights, the price of the rare precious metal fell from its all-time peak at $2308.80 in March 2008 to lows of $761.80 in October, as it fell 67% making it the worst-performing precious metal over the volatile period. What made the drop worse was that the platinum futures market can be highly illiquid and those sitting with long position found themselves in what became a precious roach motel. They had no problem getting into a long position in platinum but getting out was a completely different story at that time.

Memories of a 67% plunge over seven months in an illiquid market remain with investors, traders, and speculators for a long time. It is more than likely that many market participants vowed never to return to the platinum market after the extraordinary pain experienced a decade ago.

Platinum has been in a bear market for a decade

After falling to lows in October 2008, platinum made a big comeback to insult those who exited positions at maximum pain levels in 2008. By 2011, the price of the metal climbed to a high of $1918.50, and since then it has done nothing but make lower highs. In fact, the peak in 2011 stands as a lower high in the platinum futures market from a technical perspective.

The price of platinum fell steadily until early 2016. Most commodities price found bottoms in late 2015, and early 2016 and platinum found its nadir at $812.20 during the first month of 2016, but its performance continued to be sub-par.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, platinum managed to make it up to just under the $1200 per ounce level in August 2016 in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum which took gold and silver to their most recent highs in July of that year. However, the bearish price action in the platinum market continued to guide the market on a series of lower highs and lower lows throughout 2016, 2017, and 2018.

A return to decade lows

Most recently, precious metals prices have been under pressure, but nowhere has the downside price action been worse than in the platinum futures market. Gold fell to lows of $1210.70 per ounce on July 19, the lowest level since July 2017, and critical technical support now stands at the lows from last year at this time at $1204. Silver dipped to a low of $15.135 on July 19, the lowest price since April and support for the speculative precious metal is now at the March 2016 bottom at $14.785. Even palladium declined to lows of $853.30 on the same day last week, and the next level in the palladium futures market is at the July 2017 lows at $824.30 per ounce.

Platinum remains in a bearish class by itself, and its bottom on July 19 at $796.90 was the lowest price in almost a decade. The last time that platinum probed below the $800 level was in December 2008.

Mean reversion and the platinum/gold spread

Since early 2015, the price relationship between platinum and gold has been a sign of extreme weakness in the platinum market.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the price of nearby NYMEX platinum futures minus nearby COMEX gold futures shows, the last time that "rich man's gold" traded at a premium to the yellow metal was in December 2014. Since then, platinum has consistently lost value against gold. In 2018, platinum slipped to an all-time low of a $450 discount to its precious cousin. On Wednesday, July 25 it was hovering at around the $400 discount level.

The median level for the price relationship between the two precious metals has been around the $100 to $200 premium for platinum over gold, and while the low occurred in 2018, the high came in 2008 at around a $1200 premium when platinum rose to its all-time peak. Mean reversion tells us that "rich man's gold" will once again rise against the yellow metal, but the current price level gives little confidence that this will occur anytime soon.

Palladium and rhodium support platinum

When it comes to the other two most popular platinum group metals, both palladium and rhodium have been strong when compared to platinum.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, the price of NYMEX platinum minus palladium futures moved to a discount for platinum in September 2017 and remains at a lower level of around $90 per ounce on July 25. Industrial users of platinum group metals for applications in catalysts that must withstand very high temperatures became addicted to palladium rather than platinum because of the relative price history of the spread between the two metals. Palladium traded to an all-time high of a $345 premium to platinum in 2000 when a shortage of palladium forced the price to its then all-time peak at $1090 per ounce. However, the divergence corrected and palladium spent over eleven years from 2003 through 2014 at a price that was $500 lower than platinum. Today, the price of palladium remains at a premium to platinum which is another sign of the weakness in the rarest precious metal, platinum.

Platinum's weakness has not translated to another platinum group metal over the past year. In fact, the price of rhodium, a metal that only trades in the physical market has been booming.

Source: Kitco

In an environment where platinum has declined to a decade low, the price of rhodium has more than doubled over the past year moving from under $1000 per ounce to its current level at the $2200 level. At the same time, palladium hit a record high in January of this year at $1133 per ounce and has since corrected to the $930 level. Palladium remains at over double the price it was trading at back in 2016 when it hit its low at $451.50 per ounce.

What is wrong with platinum? The bottom line is that the lack of investment demand, addiction by industry to palladium, and memories of hideous losses in 2008 have weighed on the price of the rarest precious metal, with the highest production cost, and the most industrial applications on a per ounce produced basis. To me, a long position in platinum is a no-brainer on a long-term basis. Platinum offers the best value in the sector when it comes to physical purchases of bars, coins, and other ingots at its current price level compared to all of the other precious metals. Does that mean it cannot get cheaper versus gold, silver, palladium, and rhodium? No way, in a market devoid of respect for its fundamentals, anything is possible. Just as platinum punished the longs back in 2008 who rode it up to over $2300 and then down to under $800, "rich man's gold" will eventually reward those with staying power and an understanding of the fundamentals of the precious metal. However, it could take months or years for platinum to come storming back, or it could happen next week.

Platinum continues to be my favorite long-term hold in the precious metals sector, but it is not a trade for the faint of heart looking for immediate gratification.

Source: Barchart

PPLT is the Physical Platinum ETF product that has net assets of around $436.7 million and trades an average of 90,000 shares each day. This liquid instrument that does an excellent job replicating the price action in the platinum market is near its decade low and was trading at under $80 per share on July 25 and has a relatively low expense ratio of 0.60%.

Is it time to back up the truck and load it with platinum in your investment account? I believe that purchases at the current level or lower will pay off in the long-term. However, the trend is your best friend in markets, and platinum could continue to frustrate buyers like myself.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.