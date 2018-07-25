Capital One: Avoid This Risky Loan Book

Volatility in the name will begin to accelerate as we get into the later innings of the cycle and deposit costs continue to rise.

Capital One (COF) has yet to recover from its February dip, in accord with the broader market sell-off. However, following this earnings report and recognizing the current backdrop of the market being late cycle, I am more concerned about the efficacy of the company’s loan book because it lends to a riskier set of borrowers than other credit card companies. Investors should proceed with caution, and while the company is well-run, I think this is the time to exit the position and opt for higher quality credit card names.

Source: Time

Breaking Down The Loan Book’s Risk

With any lender, there’s credit risk and it’s the risk that shareholders must be full cognizant of. Credit card companies are exposed as the rate cycle progresses as borrowers find it increasingly difficult to pay back carried balances and deposit costs rise. Efficiency becomes the hallmark of great lenders at this stage. Additionally, loans become more expensive, and while that’s not always visible at the Fed Funds level, at the APR level and the mortgage level it is significantly more pronounced. More broadly, investors should take the time to read the most recent earnings call themselves, as well as the supporting documents, because of the breadth of Capital One’s services provided speaks volumes about the financial strength of the consumer and the household in the United States.

Jumping into it, the first statistic that stood out to me was a lower NII and a lower NIM QOQ, but a slight improvement on the former YOY. A 22 bps lower NIM YOY, however, reflects the heightened risk profile of the underlying book. Clearly, there was a negative effect on the NIM/NII profile from rising deposit costs. Ending deposits were up 4% YOY with a 29 bp increase in the average deposit interest rate. That may not seem like a lot, but that 29 bps is the direct effect of base rates in the United States moving higher and will continue to weigh on the company’s bottom line unless they can find a way to offset that with higher interest income from riskier lines of the business.

Additionally, the company expects a relatively flat efficiency ratio YOY for the full year 2018 and expects marketing spend to ramp up with it “all coming in the second half of the year,” which will create further margin pressure. The only other thing I’d highlight at an income level is that the company posted a gain of $400 million from the sale of their mortgage portfolio, which reduces the overall strength of Q2 earnings.

Source: Investor Presentation

In particular, the charge-off data is also particularly interesting to me. Net charge-offs are at a very low level at 2.42% and this is down 25 bps YOY and 17 bps QOQ. The lower the charge-offs, the less stress that is placed on the company’s book, plain and simple. Allowance coverage ratio also ticked up on a % basis, but declined to $7.36 billion on an absolute basis. Still, there’s a significant buffer of liquidity for the company and the CET1 crossing the 11% threshold is evidence of that.

That charge-off rate is for the broader business, so I think it’s helpful to break it down by segment. Within credit cards, it’s 4.67%, which is actually down from 5.02% YOY and from 5.03% YOY. This still seems quite high to me. While there has to be some benefit from tax returns during the second quarter, this is still a quality improvement, especially as purchase volume was up 17% YOY. This segment actually posted the highest overall charge-off rate as consumer banking saw a 1.19% rate and commercial bank posted 3.1%.

Source: Investor Presentation

Within autos, which comprises nearly a quarter of their loan book, the risk becomes all the more apparent and is more risky than standard credit card borrowing. Default rates across the United States have been ticking up slowly as the cycle progresses and are now at 5.8% (for those delinquencies past 60 days). This is a concerning statistic so it is helpful to have positive commentary surrounding the segment from management on the call. First, loans were up 8%, and until that rate turns flat to negative, the company is in a solid risk position. However, that’s far too basic for our purposes of critically analyzing the loan book.

Chairman and CEO Richard Fairbank said, “over the longer term, we continue to expect that the Auto charge-off rate will increase gradually as the cycle plays out.” This might seem relatively benign at the forefront, but as these increasing charge-offs become visible in headlines on earnings releases, shareholders will get skittish and sell. This is an impact I expect to be far less pronounced in higher quality lenders. Also, consider that if 60 day+ delinquencies are above last cycle’s highs, and management expects them to continue to increase, what does that say about the quality of the loan book?

Is It Cheap?

I do, however, struggle to call significant downside on the name considering that the stock trades at 8.7x forward earnings. That’s cheap at a first glance and relative to Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), trading at 31x and 32x forward earnings, respectively, there is a clear case for value here. I’d advise investors to buy on the dip should one present itself as the company is trading at a one turn discount on a forward earnings basis to its historical average.

I won’t discuss the yield at length because it’s simply not a selling point for the stock at 1.62% despite the benefit of outpacing peers Visa and Mastercard by over 100 bps. A sub-S&P 500 yield simply isn’t attractive to me unless it’s a gold miner, so despite the optically pleasing 28% 5Y dividend growth rate, they’ve kept it flat since mid-2015 and haven’t passed along the benefit of rate hikes and higher NIMs to shareholders.

This is clearly not a consensus long judging by price action relative to that of Visa and Mastercard, so there’s a clear opportunity for alpha. At the same time, given the risk their credit card book and their auto book contains, I’m not so sure I’d want to be anywhere else but Visa and Mastercard, especially given their tech-forward approaches to banking. When the cycle starts to turn down and economic indicators deteriorate, Capital One adds unnecessary beta to the portfolio and I simply do not want that exposure as rate pressures begin to mount.

Source: StockCharts

Consider, too, the peers I’m choosing to compare Capital One to. The more identical comparable is Discover Financial (DFS), which reports earnings on Thursday. The valuation is more in line at around 9x earnings, but posted a higher charge-off rate last year than Capital One did (2.7%) and has considerable student/personal loan exposure, as well as international risk in Vietnam and Turkey. Thus, I believe Discover should trade at a discount to Capital One – and a material one at that – if it wasn’t for the 19% RoE and seven straight years of dividend increases. Like Capital One, the company’s loan book is riskier and investors should rotate to higher-quality peers as the cycle edges on.

Conclusion

Capital One, despite showing improvements this quarter, contains too risky of a loan book for me to want to have exposure to in an increasing rate environment, especially now that deposit costs are starting to weigh on the bottom line. Until Capital One can show that they can offset the rising deposit costs and take full advantage of the rising rate environment, the stock looks challenging to me. The bulls can point to an inexpensive valuation at sub-9x forward earnings, and I believe that helps to limit potential downside, but considering the stock has been stuck at this mark for nearly six months, I’m not inclined to call upside on the name without a clear risk shift or a new growth avenue. I’d prefer Visa and Mastercard at this time, even despite valuation, as clearly the market is more focused on growth and reduced borrowing risk with these names.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.