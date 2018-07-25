Sequans: A Look At Q2 And Beyond

There are some risks, but these should not dissuade investors with a 12+ month time frame.

Guidance for Q3 should fall in the mid to upper teens and generate some enthusiasm for the stock.

It looks likely that Sequans will at least meet their own guidance for Q2.

If you are new to Sequans (NYSE:SQNS), I would recommend reading my prior article, “Sequans: The Opportunity Ahead” from May of 2017 if possible. This will give you an introduction to the company, its products, and the market in which it participates. Also, if you don’t know what LTE Cat-M is, then skip to the bottom of this article and read Appendix 1 first.

A Quick Note on Terminology

When low-speed LTE was introduced in release 13 of 3GPP standards, it was named Cat-M (Category Machine) and had two subclasses, Cat-M1 (~375 kb/s HDD) and Cat-M2 (~65 Kbps HDD). Both terms have spawned multiple variants, and the use is quite fragmented. Here are the common ones:

Cat-M1: eMTC, LTE-M, LTE-M1 or LTE Cat-M1

Cat-M2: NB-IoT, Cat NB1, NB1, LTE-M2 or LTE Cat-M2

In this article, I will use Cat-M as the umbrella term for both Cat-M1 and Cat-M2. If I specifically use the term Cat-M1 or Cat-M2, then I am referring to just that part of the standard.

Key Players

There are two members of the Sequans management team that are quoted frequently in this article. The first is Georges Karam, President and CEO of Sequans, whom I may occasionally refer to as Georges or G.K. The second is Deborah Choate, the CFO of Sequans, whom I may refer to as D.C. Typically, these are the only two Sequans employees that actively participate in the quarterly earnings call. All quotes are taken from the appropriate earnings call transcript unless otherwise noted.

Part 1 - Recent Unfortunate Events

From a closing high of $4.56 in May 2017 to a closing low of $1.53 in May 2018, Sequans stock has taken multiple hard knocks over the past year and deservedly so. For those new to the stock let’s do a quick year in review.

Firstly, Sequans had a run up after a small beat in 2017 Q1 earnings and management was bullish predicting broadband revenue at close to $10 million/quarter by 2017 year end, saying, "we won't be far from operating breakeven on a quarterly basis by the end of this year." It looked like 2017 was going to be a breakout year, and the stock was responding accordingly.

However, this was the last time there was any good news on the financial front. Here are the key events in the stock slide over the past 12 months.

Capital Raise (June 13th, 2017) - Sequans issues 4,312,500 ordinary shares (including 562,500 shares from the underwriters' over-allotment option) at $3.80 to generate working capital. Stock retreats to $3.31 by the end of the June.

Q2 Earnings Release (Aug 1st, 2017) - Sequans came in below analyst consensus estimates, largely due to "a reduction of $740,000 related to a product return from an early 2016 tablet-related sale". The company explained the events that led to this decision during the Q2 earnings call, but their explanations did not satisfy everyone. It wasn't long before the lawyers got involved with claims of improper revenue recognition and resulting damages to shareholders. You can read an update on the state of this lawsuit here. While this suit appears to have merit on face value, I don't see it as particularly material to the investing thesis. The stock dropped from around $3.70 to $2.70 within 2 days of this news.

Q3 Earnings Guidance (Oct, 3rd, 2017) - During the Q2 earnings call, Sequans had given Q3 revenue guidance in the range of $15-17 million and reiterated their oft stated expectations of the broadband business reaching around $10 million/quarter by year end. On October 3rd, Sequans issued a press release with revised guidance of $11.0-11.2 million, a whopping 33% cut from the prior guidance. The market reaction was swift and unmerciful with the stock dropping from $3.06 to $1.93 once the market digested the news.

Sequans provided three main reasons for this dramatic change during their special call on October 3rd to discuss the revised guidance;

Weakness in the emerging markets segment. Delays in closing new engineering services engagements resulting in an expected shortfall in their "other revenue" category. Critical reviews of the recently released Verizon SmartHub.

Of these three reasons, Sequans had already warned of softer demand in the emerging markets back in Q2 and must have been partially accounted for in the Q3 guidance. "Other revenue" was only around $500,000 less than the 2-year running average, representing on 10% of the shortfall. In my opinion, this leaves the disappointing launch of the Verizon SmartHub as the largest contributor to the approximate $5 million Q3 shortfall. I won't digress any further, but you can find additional analysis and commentary from me in the attached spreadsheet.

While Sequans had estimated quarterly broadband revenue to reach $10 million by the end of 2017, broadband revenue was in fact less than $5 million in Q4.

Capital Raise (January 17th, 2018) - Sequans issues 12.5 million shares at $1.60, significantly diluting shareholders and initiating a downward trend that sees the stock briefly dip under $1.50 by mid-February 2018. Subsequently, the underwriters’ over-allotment option for 1,875,000 shares was exercised in full. Since then, the stock has recovered some and is currently hovering around the $2 mark.

Growing Losses

While revenue was dropping due to the huge shortfall in broadband shipments, total operating expenses were increasing as the company boosted R&D and incurred additional costs associated with launching their line of IoT products.

Rather than approaching cash flow breakeven as expected at the beginning of 2017, Sequans had 8 consecutive quarters of increasing losses by the end of first quarter 2018.

The Most Recent Quarter

Outwardly Q1 of 2018 did little to dispel the financial cloud hanging over the stock. Revenue was down year over year whilst expenses were up, resulting in the biggest loss since Q1 of 2016.

Where are We Now

Sequans's missteps and missed expectations over the last 12 months have severely affected investor confidence. Although Sequans is once again projecting better things ahead, many potential investors remain somewhat skeptical. It seems likely that the stock will remain well below 2017 levels until Sequans starts to deliver increased sales and improved guidance.

From a financial point of view, this brings us to the present day.

Part 2 - The Opportunity

The events of 2017 have created significant pessimism around the stock, and this is reflected in the moribund share price at around $2. Given Sequans's technology leadership in the single mode LTE space and their positioning as a key supplier for IoT connectivity, a market cap under $200 million seems undervalued when compared to the $212 million Sony (NYSE:SNE) paid for Altair Semiconductor back in 2016.

Although 2017 was financially disappointing for Sequans and their shareholders, they have executed well on technical and strategic fronts, and that will begin to pay off in 2018. In this part of my article (Part 2), I will outline the key factors that should contribute to improved financial performance as we move through the remainder of 2018.

Sequans only has two revenue categories in their financial statements, "product" and "other revenue". In this analysis, I have expanded "product" into two categories, broadband and IoT. I'm defining IoT revenue as Cat-1 (Calliope) and Cat-M (Monarch family) only. Everything else is considered broadband.

2A) Broadband Revenue has Bottomed Out

If you read part 1, you will recall that a precipitous drop in broadband revenue in 2017 was probably the most significant contributor to the reversal in stock price. I believe the broadband revenue situation has bottomed out, so future growth in IoT revenue will not be masked by broadband declines, and here's why. Stick with me while we do a little math here.

Before we start, it is important to know that Sequans allocates "other revenue" to either broadband or IoT projects. When I say "total broadband revenue", I am referring to broadband hardware plus the contribution of broadband projects to "other revenue".

In 2017, Q4, Sequans's total revenue (product plus other) was $11.3 million, and Georges Karam, when asked about broadband revenue said, "It was below $5 million in Q4." Using the $5 million number, it would place total IoT revenue at $6.3 million. That is the absolute lowest IoT revenue could have been in Q4 for this statement to be true. With me so far?

On the 2018, Q1 call, Georges Karam said "In fact, IoT revenue grew more than 50% sequentially in Q1". That would mean total IoT revenue must have been at least $9.45 million (minimum possible Q4 IoT revenue of $6.3 million x 1.5 = $9.45 million). The only possible conclusion is that total broadband revenue in Q1 could not have exceeded $1.85 million ($11.3 - $9.45). Therefore, the best possible case for broadband hardware in Q1 was $1.85 million.

Compare this to Q1 of 2017 where Georges Karam estimated broadband to be 75% of total revenue ($9.3 out of $12.4 million). If we prorate broadband contribution as 75% of "other revenue" we get $1.8 million. This places broadband product revenue at $7.5 million ($9.3 - $1.8). Even if we assigned all $2.8 million of "other revenue" to broadband, we would still get $6.5 million in broadband hardware during the quarter.

Clearly, broadband revenue has suffered a huge Y/Y decline and has masked all the growth in IoT revenue.

Deborah Choate summed up the broadband situation this way;

As Georges noted we believe this is the tough quarter for broadband and that we will see gradual improvement during the balance of the year in addition to further quarter-to-quarter growth from IoT. [D.C. - 2018 Q1 earnings call]

We must always be cautious when considering Sequans guidance on a particular point. But in this case, given the extremely low level of broadband contribution in 2018 Q1 and the typical seasonal weakness of Q1, it seems likely that broadband revenue will show improvement in 2018 Q2.

2B) IoT Revenue Growth

Quarterly results are demonstrating that Sequans's product revenue is transitioning from majority broadband to majority IoT.

In fact, IoT revenue grew more than 50% sequentially in Q1; setting the stage for IoT to be more than 50% of total revenue for the entire year, up from 25% of total revenue in 2017. [Deborah Choate - 2018 Q1 earnings call]

Monarch (Cat-M) - Sequans expects to sell 3 million plus units of Monarch in 2018 with the bulk of the shipments occurring in the second half of 2018.

We are very busy supporting our OEM customers and module partners with their product design and certification activities, and we expect a significant number of them to launch during the second half of this year. We continue to believe we can ship more than 3 million units in Cat M this year, although we will remain vulnerable to unexpected minor delays along the way. [G.K. 2018 Q1 earnings call]

Depending on the split between Monarch chips and modules, I estimate this will generate annual revenues around $12-15 million for 2018, compared to somewhere in the $1-2 million range for 2017. Management expects this to be heavily weighted toward the second half of the year. Whatever the sales ultimately turn out to be, it will ultimately be many times that sold in 2017.

Calliope (Cat-1) - Sequans is also seeing robust growth in their Cat-1 chip sales which I have estimated at around $4 million for 2018 Q1 (see attached spreadsheet for basis).

"we expect Cat 1 revenue to continue to grow each quarter, during the remainder of 2018." - [G.K. - 2018 Q1 earnings call]

Part of this confidence comes from a growing number of carriers and geographic footprint in which Sequans Cat-1 is certified, which we will discuss later.

2C) Sequans is Confident on Vertical Market Revenue

Sequans reports their vertical market revenue each quarter in the "other revenue" category. Vertical market revenue is primarily engineering services (consulting) revenue where Sequans supplies their expertise to various companies working on LTE related projects. For completeness, the company has told me there are two other contributors to this category. The first is licensing revenue which "can be a significant portion" of other revenue in a particular quarter. The second is some product revenue, which is "not significant" at this point in time.

Our assumption is that revenue from the vertical markets, which includes public safety, avionics, and various strategic partnerships, will be at least similar in 2018 to 2017. [D.C. - 2018 Q1 Earnings Call] Moving to vertical market business, we have plenty of good news here as well. We have closed multiple new deals in Q1 and we believe our target revenue for the year is secured. We are very pleased to say that we are also continuing to expand the scope of our relationships with existing customers such as Thales, Motorola and Lockheed Martin. [G.K. - 2018 Q1 Earnings Call]

These statements sound relatively measured and confident, not qualified or hopeful speculation. As Q1 of 2018, Sequans generated $3.6 million of other revenue, the highest level since Q1 of 2016. This number is most likely boosted by the timing of revenue recognition for engineering services projects or may include some product or licensing revenue in the quarter making it unusually high.

Overall, recent trends and company sentiment for this revenue segment remain positive. The margins for this revenue category are high, meaning it has greater impact on overall profit and loss than product revenue.

2D) 2018 Q2 Guidance

Guidance for Q2 revenue was in the range $12.5-14.5 million with a loss between ($0.07) and ($0.08)/share (based on 94.5 million shares). Consensus estimates are $13.53 and ($0.07).

So, what are the chances that Sequans will meet their guidance in Q2? In the attached spreadsheet I've gathered the last few years of financials and used relevant management comments to estimate a breakdown of revenue between broadband and IoT. I have also used the Excel notes fields to add my own commentary and basis for the estimates used in the analysis. I won't repeat all the detail behind the logic here, but instead, I will summarize my findings and revenue estimates for each of the three revenue streams, broadband, IoT and other revenue.

The purpose of the exercise is not to estimate actual revenue for the quarter. There simply isn't enough information to do that. Instead, my goal is to determine whether a substantial risk exists that Sequans will not meet their own guidance for the quarter. I believe my estimates below are slightly on the conservative side when taken as a whole.

A Note About My Estimates

I have been told by the company that statements made during earnings calls, referring to the revenue split between broadband and IoT, apply to their entire revenue stream, not just product revenue, unless otherwise stated. I have applied these statements on total revenue split (between broadband and IoT) directly to product revenue. This has inherent inaccuracies as all estimates do but is the best information available. See additional notes in the attached spreadsheet.

Broadband - By my estimates broadband product revenue in 2018 Q1 could not have exceeded $1.8 million (see section 2A for details). By comparison, my estimate of broadband product revenue was $6.8M in 2017 Q2 and according to management were "below $5 million in Q4" in 2017 Q4. Using an estimate of $3 million for broadband revenue in 2018 Q2 would represent a partial rebound into the seasonally stronger Q2, but still less than 50% of 2017 Q2 revenue.

IoT - In the attached spreadsheet, I have estimated IoT product revenue in 2018 Q1 to be approximately $5.6 million. I've further estimated this as $4.5 million for Cat-1 and $1.3 million for Cat-M. Sequans management is confident that both Cat-1 and Cat-M will ramp throughout the year, and this growth seems logical, given the expanding IoT ecosystem. The result is an estimate of Q2 IoT product revenue at $6.5 million vs. $5.8 million for Q1. This allows for a moderate increase in IoT revenue (Cat-1 and Cat-M) due to segment growth plus the typical Q2 seasonal uptick.

Other Revenue – Georges stated, "we believe our target revenue for the year is secured". Later Georges disclosed the target to be “at least $10 million”. Sequans averaged $2.9 million per quarter in 2017 and reached $3.6 million in Q1. While timing has sometimes been a factor for these contracts, there was no hedging on the topic during the Q1 earnings call. Using an estimate of $3 million for other revenue in Q2 seems consistent with trends and a reasonable assumption, given much of this is delivering business already closed.

Total Revenue - Putting these estimates together yields total revenue of $12.5 million for Q2, which would meet the low end of Sequans's guidance. I believe my estimates to be mildly conservative for each of the three revenue groups, so there is definitely room on the upside from this number. Achieving an additional $1 million in revenue and hitting the mid-point of their guidance at $13.5 million seems quite plausible.

Even if Sequans comes in below street expectations ($13.53M), it is Q3 guidance that will be the most crucial factor in determining the direction of the stock after the earnings release. More about Q3 guidance later.

Part 3 - Risk Factors

Any analysis of a stock should include an assessment of risk factors, and Sequans is no exception. With Sequans I see several risk factors which I will outline along with any mitigating factors if present.

3A) Management Statements

Much of this analysis is based on Sequans management comments. Anyone who has followed the stock would rightly point out that they do not have a stellar record when it comes to forecasting the future.

In the 2015 Q4 earnings call, Sequans predicted "we expect to approach cash flow breakeven on a quarterly basis in late 2016."

Predictions of a more solid financial footing were reiterated again in early 2017, "we believe we can achieve operating breakeven on a quarterly basis by the end of this year"

Broadband revenue was predicted to be near $10 million/quarter by the end of 2017, whereas actual broadband revenue was less than $5 million in Q4.

The subject of profitability was raised again in the 2018 Q1 call but without any specific time frame. "Therefore, in our estimation, we have all the ingredients to continue on our path to profitability." G.K.

I don't reiterate these predictions in order to bash the company but to make a very specific and important point. All of these "predictions" were made over longer periods of time, typically close to a year. This is not the time frame that we are dealing with when looking at quarterly guidance. Q2 guidance was given in early May, over a month into the quarter and much less prone to error than long range forecasting.

3B) Earnings Guidance

The table below illustrates how Sequans's guidance compares to the actual outcome of the quarter over the past few years.

Note: You can find additional commentary if you open the Excel spreadsheet and mouse over the cells with the red mark in the corner.

[Source: Sequans transcripts and authors material]

As you can see from the last 9 quarters, Sequans failed to meet its own guidance range 4 times. The other 5 times Sequans met their range but have never exceeded the midpoint.

In 3 of the 4 periods where Sequans missed their guidance range, there were "extraordinary circumstances".

Q1 of 2016 - Ongoing effects from earthquake in Taiwan affecting TSMC and slippage of Cat-1 orders.

Q2 of 2017 - Return of $740,000 of goods related to old tablet business. They actually met the low end of their range in new sales but missed after deducting the return.

Q3 of 2017 - Three reasons were given during the special October 3rd, 2017, call but were not quantified (see Q3 earnings guidance in Part 1 for more detail). As some softness in the emerging markets was anticipated when Q3 guidance was originally given, it seems likely that the biggest "surprise" was the unexpectedly poor market reception of the Verizon (NYSE:VZ) SmartHub.

My conclusion is that Sequans guidance has been reasonably accurate when predicting incremental change from quarter to quarter. Guidance has been inaccurate over longer periods or when predicting a stair step event such as the launch of the Verizon SmartHub.

There is always the possibility of more “extraordinary circumstances” but barring those, Sequans quarterly guidance has typically been fairly accurate and this seems likely to repeat in Q2.

3C) Equity Raise

As a company with negative cash flow for the past 6 years, Sequans has gone to the equity markets many times to fund ongoing operations. The red line in the chart below indicates the number of Sequans shares outstanding over time, rising from around 30 million in 2012 to 94.5 million today.

Sequans had about $14.6 million in cash at the end of Q1. Using the midpoint of Sequans guidance losses ($0.075/share) and 94.5 million share, we can expect a loss of around $7 million in Q2. Sequans's cash cushion will be under $10 million in the Q2 results, once again, raising liquidity concerns among shareholders.

Georges Karam has raised the potential for funding ongoing operations through a strategic partnership in both 2017 Q3 and 2018 Q1.

"... we believe the preferred way to increase our cash cushion and preserve the optics of our balance sheet would be as part of the terms of some strategic deals we are currently negotiating." G.K. - 2017 Q3 "The funding aspect of these strategic relationships will also be our avenue for handling any potential short-term capital needs if they should arise. So bringing one or more of these opportunities to conclusion is an area of focus for us." G.K. - 2018 Q1

Whether or not this external funding materializes prior to the end of Q3, when additional capital will be needed remains to be seen and is an ongoing cause for concern among shareholders.

3D) Reaching Profitability

When discussing the path to profitability, Sequans has most recently cited the low $20 million/quarter as the breakeven point on $10.5 million of OpEx.

"Well, for the time being I'd say there's really no change in the breakeven point. That's still in the low 20s on a quarterly basis, assuming that we have gross margin in sort of in the mid-40s and keeping operating expenses close to where we are in currently." - Deborah Choate - Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Unfortunately, OpEx at Sequans keeps growing, and by 2018 Q1, the OpEx guidance was given as:

"We continue expect non-IFRS operating expenses in 2018 to average about $11.5 million per quarter, reflecting the impact of the stronger euro versus the dollar as well as some headcount increases, primarily in engineering compared to last year." - Deborah Choate - Q1 2018 Earnings Call

Undoubtedly, this has pushed the cash flow breakeven point back significantly, probably to somewhere in the mid $20 millions/quarter. For the sake of simplicity, I'll assume a new cash flow breakeven revenue number of $25 million. If Sequans comes in at the midpoint of their Q2 guidance ($13.5 million) that leaves them $11.5 million short. How likely is it that Sequans can close this revenue gap by the end of 2018?

By far and away, the most significant factor in this calculus is sales of Monarch. Georges has said they expect to sell over 3 million units of Monarch in 2018. Separately, Georges has stated they expect the Monarch chip to have a "$4 plus ASP", modules would be higher. If we use $4.25 as an average selling price, then Monarch revenue would account for around $12.75 million in 2018.

Based on my estimates, Sequans will have shipped around $2.8 million of Monarch in the first half of the year. This leaves around $10 million of Monarch to ship in the second half of the year. We don't know how this $10 million is likely to be split between Q3 and Q4 but for this simple calculation I'll use 40% in Q3 and 60% in Q4.

If we applied these increases to Q2 guidance ($12.5 - $14.5), then we would expect Q3\Q4 revenue guidance to look like this:

Q3 guidance of $16.5 - $18.5

Q4 guidance of $18.5 - $20.5

These numbers do not include any allowance for growth in Cat-1 or further rebound in broadband. If either of these two additional things happen, Sequans could reach the low $20 for total revenue in Q4 of 2018. While still not at breakeven, the cash burn would be significantly reduced and the trend would be positive.

But we must be very careful here. While Sequans's short range quarterly guidance has been accurate more often than not, their long-range estimates of future events have not, and the estimates for 2018 Monarch shipments certainly fall into the latter category.

3E) Competition

I intend on writing a separate Seeking Alpha article taking another look at the competitive market. But for the immediate future (end of 2018), I do not foresee a significant negative shift in any of the markets in which Sequans is deriving IoT revenue. The long development time for an LTE chip, coupled with the lengthy process of regulatory and carrier certification around the world, provides significant headwinds to new market entrants. A solution that is already certified in the US, Japan, and parts of Europe by carriers with a combined 450 million existing subscribers is a huge draw for device developers vs. new market entrants.

Sequans's strategy was to pursue the Cat-M market in North America first, and, as a result, they have secured a strong presence at Verizon and AT&T (NYSE:T). As of the time of writing, all Cat-M modules at Verizon and AT&T contain a chip from either Sequans, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), or Altair. Currently, the US is still a relatively closed market.

Sequans recognized leadership in this space, best in class products, and growing geographic footprint assures them of serious consideration by a significant percentage of device developers for the foreseeable future.

Part 4 - Beyond Q2

Since the collapse of their WiMAX business in 2012, Sequans has been forced to re-invent themselves. The route they chose was to pursue single mode LTE where they have been an innovator and pioneer ever since. But it has been a long tough road for Sequans to develop the chips, evangelize the technology and work with carriers to create a functioning ecosystem. The forward vision and dogged persistence that has brought them this far is admirable.

It has been a long slog for Sequans and a costly one for some investors. However, with industry projections for IoT growth measured in billions of nodes over the next 5 years, Sequans is well positioned to participate in this huge growth market. Let's look at some of the factors which will drive growth well into 2019 and beyond.

4A) Carrier Adoption of Cat-M1 & NB-IoT has Exploded

Although usage of Cat-M is still in its infancy, the worldwide adoption rate among carriers has been dramatic. As the image below demonstrates, all 20 of the world's largest economies have either Cat-M1, NB-IoT or both. (Note: In the graphic below the legend uses the term LTE-M when referring to Cat-M1)

[Source: Global Mobile Suppliers Report - March 2018] Currently, Sequans's IoT chips are only certified in the US, Japan, and parts of Europe (via Orange). This obviously leaves tremendous opportunity for expansion of their geographic sales footprint into untapped markets over the next several years.

4B) Growing Addressable Market for Cat-1

The chart below shows the evolution of the addressable market for Calliope (Cat-1) since it was first introduced in 2015. Addressable market being defined as markets in which Calliope is carrier certified.

The slow development of the Cat-1 market was a source of frustration for Sequans. But in 2017, Cat-1 sales made big advances and by my estimate accounted for around 40% of their product revenue in Q1 of 2018. With Sequans Calliope already carrier certified for an addressable market of almost ½ billion subscribers they have a huge, largely untapped market.

4C) Broad Module Partnerships

The number of subscribers on carriers that have certified Monarch to date is approximately 365 million. But where Calliope has only 3 known certified module makers, Monarch has 9, as shown in the table below.

Each of these manufacturers act as a virtual sales force for Sequans and engage with their respective customer base to promote and sell their modules. The brand strength of many of these names like Foxconn, Gemalto, Huawei and WNC add a great degree of credibility to Sequans when competing against industry giant Qualcomm.

Note: Sometimes, NDA's with carriers or module makers prevent disclosure of certification. This list represents only those that have been made public.

4D) IoT Product Portfolio has Broadened

Sequans was the first to market with its Monarch LTE-M\NB-IoT chip in early 2017 (Verizon certified 1/4/2017) and has continued to expand the Monarch product line since then, introducing Monarch SX and CLOE in 2017 and Monarch SiP and Monarch N in 2018. The implications of these products will be covered in a future article, but the principal takeaway is that all these products will expand and diversify the IoT revenue stream over the next few years.

Part 5 - Closing Thoughts

I've followed Sequans for close to two years and have suffered the same frustrations as most other shareholders over missed forecasts, recurring dilution, and a market that has seemed very slow to materialize given all the hype surrounding IoT. Despite these setbacks, I remain committed to the long term. In times of weakness, I go back to the basics and remind myself why I invested in Sequans in the first place. My mental bullet points may vary slightly, but this is the gist of it:

The IoT is inevitable and it will be massive.

LTE Cat-M will be the dominant method for connecting devices to the IoT.

I'm betting on the success of the IoT and Cat-M, Sequans is just the best vehicle I have identified to accomplish that.

Sequans has partnerships with industry heavyweights such as SkyWorks (NASDAQ:SWKS), STMicro (NYSE:STM), Foxconn, Gemalto (OTCPK:GTOFF), and Huawei giving them serious credibility as an alternative to Qualcomm.

Sequans keeps increasing their sales geography by expanding the number of carriers where their solutions are certified.

Sequans Monarch was the smallest and most integrated Cat-M solution in the world. Sequans has since raised the bar significantly with Monarch SiP, increasing the likelihood of Sequans landing a flagship account which would have a dramatic effect on share price.

Given the growing importance of Cat-M, Sequans is a likely takeover target.

Key Takeaways

If you have only skimmed this article, then the basic things to know are as follows. Sequans has been fairly accurate when providing quarterly guidance when there are no exceptional events in the quarter. Sequans management tone and dialog around all three revenue streams (broadband, IoT, other) was strongly positive going into Q2, and Sequans should at least hit their own guidance. As IoT revenue climbs and the customer base broadens, Sequans's revenue streams become more diverse and less susceptible to shock events as happened in Q3 of 2017.

When we get into Q3 and Q4 of 2018, the stock price will largely be driven by guidance and results. If Sequans meets its estimates of at least 3 million units of Monarch shipped in 2018, the fiscal picture will be greatly improved by the end of the year, and the stock should respond accordingly. This is a big if, however, as Sequans track record on long range forecasts has been a sore spot for investors in the past.

Probably, the most significant risk to share price in the immediate future is the likelihood of another equity raise before the end of Q3. On the other hand, if Georges can close a deal with an industry partner to bridge the funding gap, this could be a significant boost to the stock, depending on the terms of the deal.

Sequans has laid the groundwork over the last 6 years to develop an IoT product line, industry partnerships and certifications with carriers that have close to 500 million subscribers. This is not an easy thing for new entrants to duplicate. The marketplace for Cat-M connected products is slowly growing but does not yet have devices with mass market appeal. Once this changes, Cat-M device shipments will hit an inflection point like that of smartphone adoption. Sequans has the products, presence, credibility and partnerships to be a significant player in this market over the next several years.

Appendix 1

While LTE standards have typically pushed to higher data rates, release 13 of 3GPP introduced two new low-speed options known as Cat-M1 (~375 Kbps HDD) and Cat-M2 (~65 Kbps HDD). Together, these are known as Cat-M or Cat M. These two new standards allow for very low power usage and greater signal range. In addition to the significant speed difference between these two standards, Cat-M1 can roam between cell towers whereas Cat-M2 does not. Cat-M1 is therefore well suited to mobile applications whereas Cat-M2 is best suited to stationary applications such as metering.

Sequans recognized the opportunity provided by these new standards to create a low-cost LTE chip that could operate for up to 10 years on a single battery. By designing a new chip (Sequans Monarch) that eliminated all the unnecessary complexities of a typical cellular chip (GPRS, 2G, 3G), they could greatly reduce the footprint and price point for chips in this category. These advances removed one of the last remaining barriers to widespread adoption of the Internet of Things.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQNS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.