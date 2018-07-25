Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, have had a couple of rough years, and we have been exposing ourselves to them through the related CEFs every now and then, as avid followers would have noticed from our articles. This group has now become part of our Weekly Reviews, so we can keep an eye on them in a more consistent manner and share our thoughts with you.

The News

Over the past week, there were no important news that could affect the sector's performance.

The Benchmark

After the Alps Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) opened with a gap on Thursday, it broke through its resistance line and left the sideways trend. Despite that the 'bears' had full control of the ETF on Friday, AMLP closed the week in positive territory. It finished at a price of $10.49 per share, which is a $0.25 gain compared to its opening price on Monday.

From the other side, the U.S. Oil Funds (NYSEARCA:USO) had a negative performance this week. Actually, its performance is negative since the beginning of the month when it hit its all-time high of $14.92 per share.

That said, let's proceed with a brief examination of how the closed-end funds, which invest in MLPs, ended last week.

1. Highest Z-Score

A new leader, we find in the table today. The Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) has the most highest Z-score of all in the group. Unfortunately, its score is quite humble, and we could not say that the CEF is overvalued.

2. Lowest Z-Score

From the downside, things look a little bit different. We could easily find several undervalued funds.

I will start with the leader of the group - Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP). It has the lowest Z-score of -3.00, which automatically makes the fund as one of the most undervalued. The CEF is also trading at a discount of -5.82%. On the following position is Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM). The CEF has got a negative score of -2.40. At first sight, these two funds might be the best "Buy" candidates. They are undervalued from a statistical perspective and are also trading at a wide discount.

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

The return on the net asset value might be one of the most important things to consider when you look for a good trade opportunity. The only fund which we find in a positive territory is the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN).

4. Highest Premium

No new shifts in the chart this week. The Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) is the most overpriced closed-end fund of all in the group. It is trading above its net asset value of a 3.08% premium. On the second position, we find the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund (TYG). It is trading at a premium of 2.25%.

5. Biggest Discount

Our all-time leader is still the Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) with a discount of -16.22%.

6. Highest Effective Leverage

All of the CEFs are leveraged. Despite the fact that the sector does not provide positive returns to its investors, it is definitely not the same thing with leverage - as we can see above.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Of course, leverage is double-edged sword because it might look great when the company is achieving great results and distributing big returns, but when it starts to sink, things start to get a little bit gloomy I would say. What I mean is that the higher debt brings a bigger risk.

8. Highest Distribution Rate

For me, the distribution rate of a fund is not the most important metric to look at. I think that everybody has a clear vision of what is more important to seek before we enter a trade. Of course, the return on NAV is what we should look at when we decide to invest.

9. Lowest Distribution Rate

Above, we can see the CEFs with the lowest distribution rate in the group.

Conclusion

All in all, the CEFs in this sector are still depressed and are not showing their full potential that they have as energy securities. The negative returns and evaluation of the funds have scared out a lot of investors, but we should say that after the end of every week, the sector shows better and better results. And another thing that we should not forget and repeat to ourselves is that, what comes down, must go up.

