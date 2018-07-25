Waste Connections' (WCN) CEO Ron Mittelstaedt on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Ron Mittelstaedt

Okay. Thank you, operator, and good morning. I'd like to welcome everyone to this conference call to discuss our second quarter 2018 results and updated outlook for the full year, as well as provided a detail outlook for the third quarter. I'm joined this morning by Worthing Jackman, our President; Mary Anne Whitney, our CFO; and several other members of our senior management team.

As noted in our earnings release, continued strength in solid waste pricing growth, E&P waste activity and acquisition contribution enabled us to exceed our outlook for the second quarter, overcoming increased headwinds from recycling and a weather-delayed ramp in special waste activity across many markets. We are especially pleased with our year-to-date adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and adjusted free cash flow generation in spite of these headwinds, as well as our upwardly revised revenue adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow outlook for the full year.

As we looking ahead to 2019, we believe we should be well-positioned for above average revenue growth and margin expansion as current favorable trends for solid waste pricing, E&P waste activity and acquisition contribution should remain in place, and the current negative impact from recycling headwinds and reported negative volume growth primarily associated with our purposeful shedding of lower quality solid waste revenues, should abate.

Before we get into much more detail, let me turn the call over to Mary Anne for our forward-looking disclaimer and other housekeeping items.

Mary Anne Whitney

Thank you, Ron and good morning. The discussion during today's call includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Actual results could differ materially from those made in such forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed both in the cautionary statement on Page 3 of our July 24 earnings release and in greater detail on Waste Connections' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Securities Commission or similar regulatory authorities in Canada.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial, which could have an adverse impact on our business. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect the events or circumstances that may change after today's date.

On the call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections on both a dollar basis and per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow. Please refer to our earnings releases for a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. Management uses certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of our operations. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently.

I'll now turn the call back over to Ron.

Ron Mittelstaedt

Okay. Thank you, Mary Anne. In the second quarter, solid waste pricing growth was 4.2%, in line with our expectations and up a 110 basis points year-over-year. This increase reflects not only our discipline execution to overcome recycling headwinds and certain cost pressures, but also the strength of the underlying economy. Pricing range between 3% in the mostly exclusive markets of our Western region, to upwards of 4.5% and 5% in our more competitive regions.

Reported volume growth in Q2 was negative 1.5%, due primarily to purposeful shedding of less attractive revenue across the former Progressive Waste footprint, particularly in Canada and the Northeast, which accounted for an estimated 85 basis points of reported negative volume growth in the period, most of which should abate by the end of Q3. An additional estimated 35 basis points impact to volume growth can be attributed to the permitted volume limitations imposed by the new conditional use permit at our Southern California to Chiquita Canyon landfill in Q3 of last year.

And finally, the decrease in volumes at our New York City transfer stations reduced reported volumes by almost 25 basis points as a result of the ramp up of the Department of Sanitation Marine Terminal operations contract with a third party. Net of these items, overall volumes in Q2 were up about flat, largely as a result of what we view as weather-related impacts across many markets, which delayed the more typical seasonal uptick in a higher-margin landfill volume, most notably special waste.

As we noted later in the Q3 outlook, we expect volume growth to improve sequentially by between 50 and 100 basis points Q2 to Q3. On a same-store basis in the second quarter, commercial collection revenue and roll-up revenue each increased approximately 5% from the prior year period. In the U.S., roll-up pulls per day increased 2.9% and revenue per pull rose about 3.1%. In Canada, pulls per day decreased by 7.9%, which was primarily related to the purposeful shedding of lower quality revenue and lingering winter weather conditions, but was largely offset by a 4.9% increase in revenue per pull.

Solid waste landfill tonnage in Q2 on a same-store basis decreased 4% over the prior year period, but was essentially flat year-over-year, excluding the impact of limitations in pulls by the new conditional use permit at our Chiquita Canyon landfill in Southern California. MSW tons were flat. C&D tons increased 6% and special waste tons decreased 18% or about 5% net of Chiquita Canyon’s new limitations, which we have just noted in our earnings call anniversary at the end of this month.

The remaining reduction in special waste volumes is attributable to both difficult prior year comparisons, and we believe weather-related delays that might shift the timing of projects into the second half of the year. As expected, we're already seeing a ramp in such activity at certain sites as this quarter begins.

Recycling revenue, excluding acquisitions, was about $21 million in the second quarter, down more than $19 million or 48% year-over-year due to the continued decline in both the value and the demand for recycled fiber, especially recovered mixed paper. Prices for OCC, or Old Corrugated Containers, in Q2 averaged about $95 per ton, which was down 45% from a year-ago period and down 8% sequentially from Q1.

Mixed paper revenue declined almost 80% year-over-year. We believe the detrimentals related to the reduction in recycling revenue increased from about 85% in Q1 to 95% in Q2, due to higher year-over-year declines in fiber values in the period and increased recycling processing costs. As such, we estimate the revenue reduction impact EBITDA by approximately $18 million and earnings per share by $0.05 in Q2 compared to the year-ago period.

Looking at E&P waste activity. We reported $60.2 million of E&P waste revenue in the second quarter, up 28% year-over-year and up 8% sequentially from Q1. We expect our current revenue run rate to continue at this approximate level unless we see a significant shift in crude oil prices, an increase in drilling activity in other basins or until new additional facilities come online.

We've commenced construction on three new projects, two which further expand our asset positioning within the West Texas Permian and one of which expands capacity at an existing facility. In addition, we expect to commence construction on another new project later this quarter. These four projects should provide additional growth opportunities in the beginning of second half 2019.

Looking our acquisition activity. We've already closed and what we've considered an above average amount of acquisitions for the year and the pipeline for potential additional transactions remains at an elevated level. Year-to-date, we've acquired approximately $175 million of annualized revenue, including three $45 million to $60 million revenue new market entries in Arizona, Rhode Island and Virginia and tuck-ins in Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Nebraska, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas and Alberta.

As additional transactions in our pipeline may begin to close later this year or early next, 2019 is setting up to be another year of our average M&A contributions. Our strong financial profile and free cash flow generation provide us the flexibility to not only invest in new growth projects and fund expected continuing above average acquisition activity, but to also increase our return of capital to shareholders through double-digit percentage increases in our quarterly dividend each October and opportunistic share repurchase.

Now I'd like to pass the call to Worthing to review more in-depth the financial highlights of the second quarter, Mary Anne will then provide a detailed outlook for Q3 and discuss our increased outlook for 2018. I will then wrap up before heading into Q&A.

Worthing Jackman

Thank you, Ron. Good morning. In the second quarter, revenue was $1.24 billion, up $64.4 million over the prior year period. Acquisitions completed since the year-ago period contributed about $55.8 million of revenue in the quarter or about $33.3 million net of divestitures.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2, as reconciled in our earnings release, was $395.5 million or slightly above our outlook for the period due to higher-than-expected revenue. In spite of the high margin negative flow-through impact from the increased recycling headwinds and difficult year-over-year special waste comparison, adjusted EBITDA in the period increased almost $22 million year-over-year or about a 34% flow-through on the change in revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, as a percentage of revenue, was 31.9% in Q2, up 10 basis points year-over-year and 30 basis points below our margin outlook. Put simply, it's before revenue in the period to overcome higher-than-expected headwinds from recycling and the weather-related delay in the seasonal ramp in higher-margin special waste activity.

Fuel expense in Q2 was about 4% of revenue, up 35 basis points year-over-year. We averaged approximately $2.75 per gallon for diesel in the quarter, which was up about $0.31 and $0.07 per gallon, respectively, from the year-ago period and sequentially from Q1.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the second quarter was 13.6% of revenue, up 20 basis points year-over-year due to increased depreciation expense from capital expenditure outlays since the year-ago period. Interest expense in the quarter increased $1.3 million over the prior year period to $32.4 million, due to higher interest rates as compared to the prior year period.

Net of interest income from invested cash balances, interest expense in the period was $31.4 million. Debt outstanding at quarter end was about $3.8 billion, approximately 27% of which was floating rate. And our leverage ratio, as defined in our credit agreement, was about decline to below 2.4 times debt-to-EBITDA, as we continue to cash fund acquisitions.

Our effective tax rate for the second quarter was 23.5% or 22% net of certain items in the period, primarily related to both internal financing restructuring and a reduction in our deferred tax liabilities resulting from changes in state legislation and acquisition impacts. Looking at the remainder of 2018, we now expect our effective tax rate to be approximately 22.5% subject to some variability quarter-to-quarter.

GAAP and adjusted net income per diluted share were $0.52 and $0.65, respectively in the second quarter. Adjusted net income in Q2 primarily excludes the impact of intangible amortization and other acquisition related items, as well as impairments associated with the termination of certain contracts assumed in the progressive waste acquisition primarily in conjunction with the purposeful shedding. Adjusted free cash flow in the first half of the year was $472.7 million or 19.9% of revenue and up 20% year-over-year.

Now let me pass the call to Mary Anne.

Mary Anne Whitney

Thank you, Worthing. I will now review our outlook for the third quarter 2018, an updated outlook for the full year. Before I do, we'd like to remind everyone once again that actual results may vary significantly based on risks and uncertainties outlined in our safe harbor statement and filings we've made with the SEC and the Securities Commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. We encourage investors to review these factors carefully.

Our outlook assumes no change in the current economic and operating environments. It also excludes any impact from any additional acquisition or divestitures that may close during the remainder of the year, and expensing of transaction-related items during the period.

Looking first at Q3. Revenue in Q3 is estimated to be approximately $1.27 billion. We expect price growth for solid waste to be about 4% and 4.5% in Q3, with volume losses improving sequentially to between negative 1.5% and negative 1%, reflecting up to 100 basis points improvement over Q2.

We expect continuing sequential quarterly improvements in volume growth, as we anniversary in the much discussed purposeful shedding of lower quality revenue and the volume limitations imposed at Chiquita Canyon that commenced last August.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 is estimated to be approximately 32.5% of revenue or about $413 million. Q3 is likely our most difficult year-over-year margin comparison due to both recycling or value peaked during the prior year period and the E&P waste activity where we begin to anniversary more difficult comparisons given the quarter-to-quarter sequential ramp in that activity last year.

Margins should expand, again, beginning in Q4 as recycling headwinds begin to ease somewhat. To provide context for everyone, this guidance for Q3 of 32.5% would equate to approximately 33.5% adjusted EBITDA margin at last year's commodity values.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the third quarter is estimated to be about 13.6% of revenue. Of that amount, amortization of intangibles in the quarter is estimated to be about $26.6 million or $0.07 per diluted share net of taxes.

Interest expense, net of interest income in Q3 is estimated to be approximately $32 million. Finally, our effective tax rate in Q3, as noted earlier, is estimated to be about 22.5% subject to some variability.

Turning now to our updated outlook for the full year as provided and reconciled in our earnings release. Revenue for 2018 is now estimated to be approximately $4.88 billion or $55 million above our initial outlook, due primarily to higher-than-expected contributions from acquisitions, E&P waste activity and solid waste pricing, being somewhat offset by greater-than-anticipated declines in recycling revenue, the weather delays seasonal ramp and special waste activity, and to a lesser extent, current weakness in the Canadian dollar.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year is now estimated to be approximately $1.555 billion, or about 31.9% of revenue, and up about $5 million over our initial outlook. We believe this conservatively reflects current high detrimental associated with the year-over-year headwinds in both recycling and special waste activity.

Adjusted free cash flow in 2018 is now expected to be approximately $860 million or more than 55% of EBITDA and up $10 million from our initial outlook. This outlook assumes an estimated $30 million increase in growth-related CapEx primarily associated with the four new E&P waste projects discussed earlier raising our total estimated CapEx for the year to approximately $530 million.

And now let me turn the call back over to Ron for some final remarks before Q&A.

Ron Mittelstaedt

Great. Thank you, Mary Anne. Again, the underlying fundamentals of our business remain strong, and we're extremely pleased with our year-to-date performance. We'd especially like to recognize thank our folks for development and implementation of action plan to address the increased headwinds previously discussed.

Although, the quarter-to-quarter margin compression of this year are somewhat atypical given the magnitude and timing of these headwind. We are pleased to have raised our outlook for 2018 with continuing expectations for full year margin expansion. Pricing growth of 4% plus has driven margin expansion, plus in 2018 as we do not have the beneficial margin expansion optics others may have from either change in accounting or significant revenue decline in the very low margin recycled growth like business.

More importantly, as noted earlier, we believe we should be well positioned for above average revenue growth and margin expansion in 2019 as current favorable trends for solid waste pricing in E&P waste activity and acquisition contribution should continue in the current recycling headwinds reported negative volume growth primarily associated with purposeful shedding of lower quality solid waste revenue should abate. This should result next year in price led organic growth of between 4% and 6%, an additional 3% to 4% revenue growth from acquisitions, at least 50 to 75 basis points adjusted EBITDA and margin expansion, excluding the impact of such additional at acquisitions and another double-digit annual increase in free cash flow per share.

We appreciate your time today. I will now turn this call over to the operator to open up the lines for your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Brian Maguire of Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Maguire

Good morning, guys. Ron, I think you slipped in some comments in the 2019 outlook and bridge there at the end. Just wanted to if you could repeat those quickly. And tied in with that, around the volumes maybe a little bit weaker in the quarter due to some of the special waste timing, I think, you kind provided a nice bridge for the rest of the year, I just sort of wondering when we could get back to that historical 1% to 2% growth range that you've been in prior years?

Ron Mittelstaedt

Sure. Sure. Okay, several questions there, Brian. So what we said on 2019 is that, we expect price and volume to be in the 4% to 6% range with pricing being the majority of that. So pricing probably in that 3.5% to 4%, maybe even just a little bit north of that 4% potentially next year, so obviously, volume is being the differential bridge between 4% and 6%. We said that, based on deals done, already deals that we expect to do over the balance of the year, that rollover impact that should could up to 3% to 4%. So it sort of gives you between 7% and up to 9% to 10% top line growth before contributions from any deals may be done in 2019. And we said from that, with recycling anniversarying, as well as purposeful shedding anniversarying at the end of the third quarter, that we see margin expansion of 50 to 75 basis points going into – from 2019, as we sit here today. So that's what he said on 2019.

What we said with that volume growth will improve Q2 to Q3, this year by 50 to 100 basis points and most of that is just the anniversarying of shedding that we began well over a year ago, that is now finally in the period ending from a reported standpoint. Again, I think, it's important to note that this is not volume loss, it's occurring on a real-time basis, this is volume loss that occurred as we shed that volume a year ago, three or four quarters ago, now coming into the fourth quarter in this third quarter, and adjusting the reported numbers, which is why we give that number and said what the underlying volumes are doing.

We do think that it was probably -- we're going to around 30 to 40 basis points of lighter than expected volume in Q2 that was due to special waste projects that were delayed. I know, it seems a while ago, sitting here in July, but we were having severe snow events throughout many parts of the U.S., all the way up into May and certainly, in Canada, into late may. So we did not really -- we only really got about one-month contribution of special waste that we would typically see more like a full two months beginning in May. And so we said that, that should improve in Q3, and we are seeing that already in July. And that's part of what we said 50 to 100 basis points of volume improvement as we move from Q2 into Q3.

So I would expect the last part of your question was a more typical 1% to 2% volume growth, Brian. I would expect that in this GDP environment, and as you look at the full year, with that we should return to that as we go into 2019 and certainly, as we get into the second half of 2019, there are still some nominal lingering effects of some of the contracts that we've opted to walk away from. But the underlying should be in that 1% to 2% range even at a 4% type price. Obviously, as you push pricing, you start to get up into that range. There is some offset the volume. So, that mutes it a little bit. But I think that's where we would expect to be.

Brian Maguire

Yes, that's very detailed answer and thanks for that. Just to add, the end of that sort of tied into my following question, which was just the price assumption in 2019 bridge seemed a little bit higher than I would have thought staying closer to that 4% level than historically. I just wanted to get indicative of you seeing more opportunities to push price over volume in some areas? Or are you just sort of expecting some of the CPI flow-throughs and inflationary elements of the contract to kind of kick in there.

Ron Mittelstaedt

Yes, so a little bit of both, Brian. I mean, as we just said on this call, we reported approximately 3% pricing are mostly exclusive markets with the Western U.S., and so recall, that we do those rate increases really the first half of the year. Those are being priced off of the CPI that ended in July of 2018, and in January – 2017 excuse me -- in of January of 2018. So now as we move forward and look at 2019 throughout we will be using the July of 2018 CPI for the 2019 rate increase and that has moved up between 25 and 100 basis points in certain markets. So that's going to lift that exclusive piece for next year. So that's sort of how we locked in and so even if we stayed at the same competitive market rate, it would lift our average price. And if the economic environment says that it is, we would expect our competitive price to continue to move up. So I think it's pretty comfortable to say, we feel comfortable at the upper end of the 3.5% to 4% and likely north of that 4% type price, as we sit here today and looking at next year.

Mary Anne Whitney

And the one thing I would add to that is if you look at our reported numbers for Q2 4.2% price, just from our mindset, we do the majority of our price increases in Q1 and over the course of the year, on a reported basis, the math works out that we typically reported slightly declining price slightly lower than each quarter because of the math that denominator getting larger. And what you see this year is pretty flat given the strength of our pricing, so just the math sets us up nicely for next year to stay that 4% range.

Brian Maguire

Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Tyler Brown of Raymond James. Please proceed.

Tyler Brown

Good morning, everyone. Hey Ron, thanks for the 2019 comments, I don't want to split hairs here, but just based on deals that have been done and announced today, how much would that rollover benefit kind of the expected next year, I think that 3% to 4%, you talked about, including some stuff that maybe not hasn't been done yet, is that right?

Ron Mittelstaedt

Yes, I think that when I said the 3% to 4%, Tyler, I mean, obviously you can do the math that implies $150 million to $200 million of rollover revenue into next year. Obviously we've done $175 million going into six months. So not even half of that was rollover, so that's implying that we expect to do a lot other things over the balance of this year that could approximate what we've done or a little less and that would get you to that number.

Tyler Brown

Okay. Perfect. And I know this is a bit of detailed question, but have you guys seen or heard. [Audio Gap]

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Ladies and gentlemen, please standby. Okay, please resume. And Mr. Brown, your line is still open.

Tyler Brown

Okay. Can you guys hear me?

Ron Mittelstaedt

Tyler, sorry, we don't know what happened here. I apologize to everyone on the call. Go ahead, Tyler.

Tyler Brown

Yes, no problem. Okay. So this is a bit of a detailed question on the E&P side, but have you guys seen or heard any potential slowdown in the Permian drilling activity, just as a result of the lack of pipe takeaway capacity, I think you've seen a blowout in those Midland differentials?

Ron Mittelstaedt

Yes. We have not seen a slowdown, Tyler. And we've spent quite a bit of time looking at this with our guys. We have not seen a slowdown. We would tell you that we sort of think that the Permian is at a level it's going to be, I don't want to say it capped, but it's probably at the level that we've seen in Q2. That's what we're expecting in Q3 and go forward until there is incremental capacity. And that was why we said we sort of think E&P waste activity stayed at the current level unless there's a substantial bump in crude prices or our other basins begin to come online. And again, until some of other projects that we've got underdevelopment come online, that attacks alternate parts of that basin over 2019.

Tyler Brown

Okay. And then just my last one here, so the $30 million increase in CapEx, that is all attributable to those three or four E&P projects, is that correct?

Ron Mittelstaedt

That is correct.

Tyler Brown

Okay. And they do increase addressable market and you expect them to be done in the second half of 2019, is that correct?

Ron Mittelstaedt

Yes. We expect them to be contributing in the second half of 2019. We will finish them probably in the -- I'm rounding -- March through June timeframe and therefore, be contributing in the second half of 2019.

Tyler Brown

Okay. And then just maybe lastly, any kind of thought about once completed and fully ramped, how much EBITDA that $30 million of deployment could produce?

Ron Mittelstaedt

I think, it's probably in the $10 million-plus EBITDA range. That's generally what we would expect for that deployment on total development project. That's what we received. So on other, so that implies that $20 million to $25 million revenue range because we're going to run that ultimately at almost 50% or even north of the 50% EBITDA margin.

Tyler Brown

Okay. Perfect. Thanks guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Hamzah Mazari of Macquarie Capital. Please proceed.

Hamzah Mazari

Good morning. The first question is just on the volume side. Any thoughts as to what customer churn is running today? I know you're shedding Progressive Waste business. So however, you want to look at that what the underlying customer churn is and whether that's maxed out? Or you think we can go lower here as well?

Ron Mittelstaedt

Yes, I mean, customer churn is really when you exclude the purposeful shedding that's been done, and again, that was done a year ago. But customer churn is quite low, which is why prices are sticking so well in the competitive market, I think not only by ourselves, but most industry participants public and private. And so that also implies everybody's also very full from the deployment of their existing routes of capital as well, but customer churn is running very low. I would tell you it's probably in the high single digits in competitive markets. There are some that it is higher than that, but overall, it's a single-digit number now. Can it go lower, it certainly could go somewhat lower, Hamzah, but I mean, it's probably the lowest we've seen maybe ever, but certainly, in more than a decade.

Hamzah Mazari

Great. And then just on pricing, Ron, you touched on 4% to 5% competitive pricing and you think that can go higher. Maybe you could frame for us, can it go higher is that just cyclical and maybe just compared to past cycles what you’ve seen. Or is there anything structural that's helping you in this competitive markets versus history? I know your business was a lot more franchised when you look in the past so maybe that's not as relevant in the portfolio is different from with Progressive. But just the confidence level on pushing that price, is it all just cyclical play or is there anything structural going on in these markets that we should start to be aware of?

Ron Mittelstaedt

Well, I think it's a little combination of everything. First off, I think, if you're not getting 3.5% to 4% price, you're not going to get margin expansion unless you have accounting changes in this type of economic environment. I mean, the reality is the cost pressures that are out, are probably in that 4% to 5% range. So you need a solid 3.5% to 4% price. I mean, we reported 10% -- excuse me -- 10% -- 10 basis point margin expansion with overcoming 100 basis point recycling headwinds. So said another way, a 110 basis points had we not had the recycling. I mean, you're going to need that type of pricing in this cost environment. So the part of it is, we are pushing it hard, because of the current environment, the current environment being a strong GDP environment, low unemployment environment and strong growth environment also allows that. It also allows it because your competitors, both public and private are under the same pressures, so they are having to do the same thing. So you do having pricing umbrella that's lifting for everyone in those competitive markets.

But I would also tell you that I think, structurally, again whether it is, yes, we inherited a somewhat different footprint of business in the progressive transaction. We have called a lot of that. We have slot market, we have sold markets, and we have shedded revenue. So we have made the progressive footprints 18% plus in Canada and the U.S. look more like the traditional Waste Connections footprint and that is we tend to still be our larger player in a smaller pond, time often have the only or one of the only landfills for our markets and that asset positioning does provide incremental barriers for – and protection for pricing. So it is somewhat -- it is always asset positioning we believe very strongly that, that's what drives your sustained pricing growth, but there is also cyclical things that play here as well.

Worthing Jackman

I'll also add from a structural standpoint, any collection oriented and recycling company that was subsidize in collection pricing, based on recycling, that paradigm has changed. And so if you were trying to subsidize your collection business and now recycling rolled over as you've seen, those companies have to go back to the pricing will to help make up for the recycling.

Ron Mittelstaedt

Yes, and I think that's an excellent point, Worthing, I mean, look, Hamzah, we all know that private company independent operators are able to live off very well on lower EBITDA margins than public companies and still got a very solid companies. But many of them have built a lot of their EBITDA margin on commodity debt. So, right now, they are just crushed. So, the independent companies more so than the public companies are having to subsequently raise pricing in this environment in many cases for their survival, to be quite honest. So that's another driver in this situation.

Hamzah Mazari

That's very helpful. And just last question, I'll turn it over. Recycling is a small part of your business, but obviously the detrimentals are very high. So any views or thoughts on China, banning all recovered paper imports, I know there was sort of feedback expected in August. Just any thoughts as to you see OCC going lowering off of that and then just anything in what you're hearing specifically because you have that West Coast presence. Thanks.

Ron Mittelstaedt

Yes, I mean, Hamzah, we're hearing just what you're hearing that acquisition will be made in the latter part of the third, beginning of the fourth quarter of this year and that, that is certainly one thing China is considering. Again, we won't beat this because we spoke about it recently, quite publicly, but I mean, selfishly, I would prefer that China does ban this permanently and that, that puts a financial stake in the ground that forces or us as an industry, public and private and municipal, to relocate this whole recycling model and create a model that is sustainable on its own indefinitely that is how recycling will become a successful business for everybody involved with it. Right now, it's completely broken model that is the industry's fault, because nobody else set up this way and priced it this way.

We as an industry did, took 30 years to get there. It can take a while to want to do it, not 30 years, but it's going to take two to three years to get it to where we all wanted. If China comes back and says, our game is back on, everybody will just go back to doing what they're doing when we'll kick this can down the road. That's just human nature and certainly, American nature. So then banning it, there is not enough international depth of market to absorb the commodities out there from the U.S. let alone anywhere else in the world. So you're going to see a development of more mills and markets domestically, that's good, that's good for the business. It's good for the cost structure of the business.

And you're going to a repricing and the restructuring of how contracts are serviced by the providers on a go-forward basis, which shifts more of the commodity value to the user be it commercial or be it a municipal customer or an individual customer. It's their commodity and the industry, I think will move toward. We're not taking all of them, but the majority of the risk of what that commodity does and get paid more for the collection and processing and a return on that. So, it's a longwinded way around the barn, Hamzah, to say I actually think -- I hope they stand their guns and they ban it. That will cause pain for the industry, but it will fix the problem once and for all.

Hamzah Mazari

Great. That’s very helpful color. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Corey Greendale of First Analysis. Please proceed.

Corey Greendale

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Ron, you were mentioning the underlying inflationary cost environment, you said that 4% to 5% increase. Can you just dig into that a little bit, I think 4% to 5% increase in labor costs, what kind of pressure are you seeing in terms of availability to just turning drivers up? Just give us a sense of that environment.

Ron Mittelstaedt

Yes, I mean, Corey, I think – I mean, the labor environment I think, for all service-related industries not just ours, but anybody that has the heavy labor component it is obviously extremely tight. There are niches where it is incredibly tight and there are markets where it's not quite as much, but it's a very tight labor markets, certainly the tight as I ever seen in 30-plus years through varying cycles. I know there is a reported unemployment of 3.6% or 7% and you probably at zero in reality. And so that creates wage pressure that wage pressure is probably in that 4% to 5% arena. And if you look at someone like us, if you've got us [indiscernible] 5%, but we've got a turnover rate of low 20s and that comes on that maybe 90% to 95% of your normalized rate, that still yields you a labor cost increase overall year-over-year of about 3%.

And so we're doing fine with it, but certainly, most inputs into business today, whether it is labor at any level, but more particularly frontline labor, whether it is third-party trucking and brokerage costs, who were trying to get labor, whether it is medical, whether it is input cost or things like steel and containers and truck. I mean, all of that is going up at something that is north of the reported inflationary index in the country. And so that's why we believe that you got to be getting in that, again, I'm saying around 3.5%-plus price or are you going to take margin compression, again, unless you have some sort of one-time accounting change that affects things. And I think you'll see that in other numbers that without that there will be margin degradation in that environment.

Corey Greendale

Thanks. Really helpful. And then one other. And I apologize if you addressed this already and I missed it. But it looked like you didn't repurchase any shares in the quarter. Obviously, your leverage is at a very comfortable level. Could you give us a little bit more on how you're thinking about that? And are you just preserving dry powder for larger M&A at this point?

Ron Mittelstaedt

Yes, I mean, the first part of your assumption was correct on the share repurchase. We're opportunistic in the share repurchase. Obviously, our prioritization of capital deployment has not changed. We still believe that the first and best use of our capital is appropriately priced, strategic transactions. We remain in what I would argue is the best environment for that and perhaps, 20-plus years are approaching that. We're incredibly busy at all size of potential transactions. And we believe that deployment will be as it has already been this the first five months of this year, it will be an elevated over the balance of this year and into 2019.

And so that's how what we're preserving incremental capital for excess cash capital for. From that lead, we then would look at obviously the commitment to our dividend, which we – as we said on this call, we will increase double digits. We'll revisit that in this October and that should increase double digits again in October. And then, of course, share repurchases opportunistically, I think on any rolling 12-month basis is our shareholders should expect between 2% and 4% of our shares to be repurchased, and we remain committed to that and you'll see that as well.

Corey Greendale

Great. I’ll turnover. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Hoffman of Stifel. Please proceed.

Michael Hoffman

Thank you very much for taking the questions. Bear with me this has a little bit for wind up in the first one, but I think, it's important because to show the power of the solid waste. So your original guidance at $4.825 billion revs, implied I think about $4.7 billion was solid waste and the rest was for recycling. What that amount is absolutely certain about is $1.55 billion on EBITDA, how much had with solid waste versus recycling and then comparing that. So what I think, happened is you go to $4.88 billion, but that's $100 million uptick in solid waste revenues between organic and deals. And my guess is that at $5 million increase in EBITDA is overshadowing that there is a heck of a lot of solid waste upside in that EBITDA and there is a negative swing in recycling.

Ron Mittelstaedt

I mean, first off, your first assumption is Michael on your approximate breakdown were about right. I mean, again, I'm going to round it for you. If you look at 2017, recycling represented about 3.5% of reported revenues and coming into this year, knowing what we knew in February, we thought it would represent -- we thought it would be down about 1%, about $40 million to $50 million in revenue at about 75% or 80% detrimental and that was what was in our guidance. It has now moved to only 2% or less in revenue.

So it dropped another 35% from what we thought in February. So it's now on the first three quarters of this year. It will be on a run rate of being down about $60 million in revenue and by as much as up to $50 million in EBITDA in that. So and then, of course, that amount drops down in the fourth quarter because commodity started to abate started dropping in fourth quarter of last year. So yes, I mean, your numbers are pretty accurate, and that's why the guide up on EBITDA, there was so much to overcome relative to February that recycling dropped down, again.

Michael Hoffman

And how do I think about that sort of $100 million incremental rev on solid waste coming in 30-something percent kind of margin?

Ron Mittelstaedt

Well, you got to look at the split, Michael, I think it's fair to think of the organic piece of coming in at North of our average margin because it's price led but then the acquisition contribution coming in at below our corporate margin probably more than that mid to high 20% level between the blend of new market and tuck-ins.

Mary Anne Whitney

And that’s about the two-thirds of the incremental revenue and it's $65 million in acquisition contribution.

Michael Hoffman

So some housekeeping just so I understand everything correctly. In that new guide, in the 4% to 4.5% on price, how much are you assuming for help from fuel in that?

Worthing Jackman

Well. Surcharge component is a combination of fuel as well as recycling fees in some markets as well. So it’s a combination in surcharges it's collectively 30 basis points in Q2…

Mary Anne Whitney

And they'll pick up a little -- since fuel's been up, they'll pick up a little…

Ron Mittelstaedt

So there were 30 basis points incrementally in the second quarter, Michael, and we expect that to be I mean, around 40 to 50 basis points in the Q3, Q4 time frame.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. So the pure price parts 3.5% on the collection disposal business 3.5% to 4% and then few and others another half roughly?

Ron Mittelstaedt

That’s fair…

Michael Hoffman

Okay. And then in your guide, the months of missed special waste because of the weather, are you picking it up? Or you're not assuming you pick up in the guide? So, that's upside?

Ron Mittelstaedt

Yes, what we're assuming it's obviously there in the third quarter because we are seeing that as July is virtually well, three quarters done, and we're seeing that. Now we're not assuming that the incremental, whatever was delayed occurs, if that does that it's upside. I mean, if there's always a balance when these projects get delayed, there is some you get and doesn't occur or just push.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. But it's worked as theoretically would happen eventually, so is it happens in the context of 2018, that’s upside to the guidance, is the way to interpret it.

Ron Mittelstaedt

That's a correct statement.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. On price, are you seeing better retention of a priced at the certain level? Or are you absolutely, raising the level, which is helping drive or is it a combination of both?

Ron Mittelstaedt

It's a combination of both.

Michael Hoffman

And is the retention issue being helped by just how good garbage is, there is so much volume. I did recent tours to the northeast and was stopping in and seeing transfers stations, and the C&D ones were overflowing. There were no way, they're going to clear that volume in a day and MSW ones were struggling that much volume there was.

Ron Mittelstaedt

Yes, I mean, again, I think, to my comments earlier Michael, this economic -- the economic strength that is underlying is benefiting everybody and everybody system is full on that. So whether you're public or private, you don't have a lot of excess capital laying around in terms of trucks and boxes to go put the work. I mean, you can get it, and in some cases, you can't get it because trucks have pushed out so far right now from a lead time standpoint. So you've got a very full system and everybody is facing the same cost pressures and labor supply pressures and the privates, who tend to not be as price focused historically. They typically build their models with more commodity risk in it, and so they are really cost pressured right now, so they to have to push. So you sort of got a secular – cyclical issue and you've got some uniqueness around our sector that are causing that to even need price more.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. And then shifting gears around this labor issue. Do you think there is any likelihood of successfully either at a state or federal level getting relief on hours of service or E-log limits that are putting incremental pressure around the model?

Ron Mittelstaedt

I don't know about the likelihood of getting relief on that, as you know, I think some of the larger players in our sector are pursuing that very heavily right now, they've made a very good argument as to our drivers not being over the road drivers being routed drivers that come home each night that the logs and these rules were really more intended for unsupervised over the road drivers, who are self policing, if you will, over the course of the week and are not getting home each night. So the arguments are very good. And so I would hope so but we're not thanking any reliance on that. It would certainly be beneficial to the sector and also certainly as a participant in that sector we would benefit as well, because, whether it is the singular day or the cumulative total hour restriction, there are many days, especially during these very heavy summer months, both heavy from a volume and heavy from the vacation standpoint where that is a challenge where you would typically run routes between 52 and 56 weeks, when you start getting to 10%, 15% your people on vacation just mathematically, you push to 60 to 70 hours a week in some days or 60 to 65 hour week and that's where it becomes a struggle that I think, we and other participants are facing, particularly in light of such a tight labor market right now.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. Last two for me. Total dollar value of offer letters out to sellers, you talked about four in the quarter in the first…

Ron Mittelstaedt

As you know, but nice try. 20 years, we still haven’t provided that. But what we will tell you is that, the amount of revenue that dollars are – of offers out on is north of what we quote to date.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. Perfect. And then last one, New York City has just done two things around their waste business to transfer station, ruling sort of that equilibrium principal and then since issue franchising, how does that change your view about staying in the fibrous?

Ron Mittelstaedt

I mean, no change. I mean, this is sort of – number one, both of those we are known and have been known for better part of the 1.5 years now, as you know, it's affected our decision to stay in New York City. We believe that in a city like New York City, and the way, waste service works in New York City, how complex that city is in large and the difficulty with traffic and service, et cetera, that's the franchise system or some model thereof doesn't make a lot of sense related to the existing system today for a host of reasons. And we believe that those would be best asset positioning based on other cities of the size that is look at this like Los Angeles, tend to have a very good opportunity if the city goes to franchising. So whether they do or not, we don't know. We are neutral. We plan to be there either way. But if they do go to it, we believe we certainly have a strong asset positioning to be very competitive, however, they got at it. But it certainly doesn’t make sense and we understand why they would look to do so.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Noah Kaye of Oppenheimer. Please proceed.

Noah Kaye

Thanks for squeezing for me in. Thanks for offering the early thoughts on 2019. You talked a lot about lapping the recycling headwinds year, but just wanted to be clear that 50 to 75 does that assume kind of flattish recycling price environment, I guess, follow-up question on that is, if we get another write-down here, of a potential ban in the interest of thoughts on that, how significant is that for the we still going to see kind of these 90% type detrimental are, at a certain point are the detrimental are going to get better just because you're not going to be spending as much on trying to meet practically in feasible contamination standards?

Ron Mittelstaedt

Yes, okay, good questions, Noah. First of that we're not guiding, but just giving early thoughts on 2019 as you said. It does assume that we stay inside of flat recycling environment from where we are right now. So that was number one. Number two, there is another write-down what we will experience that write-down like everyone else, we will, this is just price for a commodity, of course, if that goes up we would experience that as well. We're not really expecting another write-down because I don't believe anyone is expecting China to come back anytime sooner. We are making operating, marketing, structural decision as a company and as a sector as is there are not. So that is an upside if they were too. But no one is expecting that. So I don't really believe that on it’s own leads to another significant write-down.

And as far as the detrimental, I would expect those to as we go forward to begin decreasing as a percentage and every reason, I'd say that, is that we and others in the sector are rapidly working to sort of change the economic, one customer at a time as we have the opportunity to where we are being paid a processing fee for handling someone's commodities, of course, the connection fee for collection as collecting them and we're transferring more of the commodity risk on over time to the customer. So as the sector and as we as a company do that, the detrimental where it comes, it comes more on the customer than it does us. So it should continue to be less as commodities drop more in the future. I don't mean necessarily over the next 90 days, but as we get into 2019 and beyond.

Noah Kaye

Yes. And that makes tons. And just implied by your comments, it is unclear. Are you exploring significant amounts of your recycling I mean, what percentage of recycling revenue now is actually going to China?

Ron Mittelstaedt

Zero. And we’re very, very nominal as you aware, it is just not any low, it’s really going to there. So I'd say zero timing might be a couple under 5%. And we are exploring approximately another 25% of our commodities to various countries after, including Europe most recently for the first time ever in the second quarter and then the balance, again, about 70% to 75% being domestic now, which is complete – probably from 12 months ago.

Noah Kaye

And just on your free cash flow guidance on the use of CapEx, I mean, you would have been at $80 million to $90 million have you not made the investment decision to spend that $30 million on the E&P. Can you just remind us how much we should think about that as sort of a revenue run rate and how much that might contribute to that 2019 early thoughts in terms of total growth. You’re only getting part of that next year, but just so we have it right in our models for 2019 impact.

Ron Mittelstaedt

What we're saying is that CapEx was dedicated to those E&P facilities. We said that once fully running, they would generate approximately $10 million of EBITDA or approximately $20 million to $25 million of revenue. You're not going to get all of that in the second half of next year, but certainly, as you come out of the end of the third, beginning of the fourth quarter, it's reasonable to expect that. So if you pick the number I'm using this of $5 million to $10 million of EBITDA contribution in reported 2019, and let's use $15 million to $20 million of reported revenue those are probably fair numbers so that gives you a power on revenue basis about 30 to 40 basis points of reported growth.

Noah Kaye

Perfect. Thanks so much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chris Murray of AltaCorp Capital. Please proceed.

Chris Murray

Yes, thanks, guys. Good morning. Just a couple of quick questions and one clarification. The first one, and I’m not sure who wants to take this, but when I think about leverage levels, as you guys continue to acquire part of the discussions always been that your leverage ratios are based on, I think, total debt, not net debt, but that cash comes gets deployed for M&A, should we be expecting your leverage levels to continue to fall down especially as you alluded to your pace of acquisitions looks in the second half somewhat with the first half looks like?

Ron Mittelstaedt

No, I mean, Chris, remember the following: we came into the year with, I mean, around $400 million to $500 million of cash balances, first up you’re correct that we do not get a net debt credit as a total debt credit and that we have in leverage calculation. So cash sitting on the balance sheet earning a normal interest rate really isn’t helping you, so remember as we put that first $0.5 million to $600 million of cash – $0.5 billion to $600 million to cash to work, we’re getting EBITDA, which is dropping the leverage because of the EBITDA you acquired.

When we get to where we are now utilizing our credit facility, then your leverage will start to claim knowing the transactions that we’ve had out in front of us, and do that in front of us the balance of 2018 and as we look into 2019, I think you will see leverage levels go up, which implies that we will be moving into our credit facility because we’ve outspent the cash that we either have our balance sheet or that we generate in that period of time. So you’ll see leverage start to move backup.

Chris Murray

All right. And you’re still comfortable around that three times kind of normalized leverage rate, that’s a fair thought.

Ron Mittelstaedt

Yes. I mean we’re comfortable at above that we’ve always said that we sort of somewhere in that 2.5 to 2.75 is sort of optimal from a pricing grid standpoint on our bank debt. But we’re comfortable up to that or north of that.

Chris Murray

Okay, great. And then just one quick question on 2019 on CapEx. Just so I’m clear on this as you talked about free cash flow increasing kind of double-digits on a per share basis. But just you got $30 million current growth capital allocated for the E&P business right now. Is there any rollover like additional growth capital we should be thinking about and is it still fair to think kind of that 10% to 11% of revenue as sort of your run rate for CapEx next year.

Ron Mittelstaedt

Yes. I mean, I think right now we would tell you 10% to 10.5% on a run rate basis is a fair number use for our CapEx for next year, I mean if there are incremental growth projects that come at the end of next year, like these are, we would of course talk about them and just the CapEx guidance mid-year through, but as we sit here right now we’re not aware of incremental projects that we would spend money on in 2019, again, crude sets at $100 barrel and we see the Bakken open up that could change things, but again, that’s not baked into guidance that’s not what we’re expecting. So I think using 10% to 10.5% is a fair number for us.

Mary Anne Whitney

Yes. Just to add to that, our maintenance CapEx is being at 9.5% range. And as Ron said earlier, volumes are positive next year and therefore you get up to that 10%, 10.5%.

Chris Murray

All right. Thanks, guys.

Ron Mittelstaedt

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Derek Spronck of RBC. Please proceed.

Derek Spronck

Hey, great. Thanks. I know it’s been a long call, so I’ll try to be quick. I just to clarify on the 3% to 4% acquisition revenue for 2019, it seems that you need to close about $75 million in acquisition revenue in the back half of 2018 to kind of get you there. And you currently have over $175 million currently out there that you’re potentially could close. Is that correct?

Ron Mittelstaedt

I think both numbers are correct.

Derek Spronck

Okay. So, potentially, that 3% to 4% could be higher depending on how the back half of the year closes out. Has there been any change in terms of – it seemed like more opportunities were kind of in the tuck-in at following the acquisitions you made into new markets. Are you seeing larger acquisition opportunities of size flow through and maybe a little bit more so than you had originally expected in the first part of the year?

Ron Mittelstaedt

Yes. I think, as we tried to outline on the call today, Derek, we’ve closed three new market entries between $40 and $60 million each, two of those three which were fully integrated markets for us. Again, let’s go back, make sure everybody understands. In our model, a large transaction is $20 million, $30 million, $40 million. So we start getting to $40 million to $60 million, I mean that’s a very large standalone transaction in our model, very large, okay. And so we’ve done three already this year that is more than we expected going into this year and yet, there remains similar type transactions in that pipeline on a go-forward basis, which what gives us some confidence in this.

So yes, I think there is more activity, there is more deals, again, of size, again of size being $20 million to $60 million in our model. And for all the reasons, we’ve talked about on prior calls, you’ve got first tax rate change in 30-plus years, the believe that there – that could be a window of opportunity, we could have – we have an election cycle in the 1.5 years half and who knows what happens there. But that could change things in two years and we could be in a different environment.

We got moving interest rates. That helps us over in the redeployment of proceeds in fixed income type products earn more of the standard of living they were used to. So, that’s helpful. You’ve got a very full economy. They’re now well above where they were coming out of the great recession of 2009 to 2012. And you’ve got a capital deployment cycle coming for many. So, they got to make a decision. Do I bite that next capital bullet? And does that take me two to three years to get back in value what I put into it? So, you’ve got all these things that are affecting.

So, I think if you’re looking at selling your company potentially over the next two, three, four years, you’re probably truncating into this window of now till the end of 2019. That was what we believed would occur, and that’s what we’re seeing happen.

Derek Spronck

Okay. That's great color. Thanks, Ron. And just last one for myself. Generally, we've been thinking about your cash tax rate around I believe 80% of your effective tax rate or 80% to 90%. Does the asset enhance spending, does that change that at all? Or how should we think about your cash tax rate in 2018 and into 2019?

Mary Anne Whitney

Yes. We think it stays in this range. There is a benefit from being able to expense the equipment we buy in these acquisitions. And you see that in our guide as CFFO being up from our original guidance. So, there's some benefit. But you have to look at what percentage of the purchase price is actually allocated to equipment to see how much of an impact that is.

Derek Spronck

Okay. And then a little bit more elevated M&A than anticipated might be a net benefit to the cash tax…

Mary Anne Whitney

I think some incremental benefit. Yes. That's the right way to see that.

Ron Mittelstaedt

That's correct.

Worthing Jackman

That's why you're seeing the raised the free cash flow guidance by the $30 million increase in CapEx.

Derek Spronck

Yes, okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Feniger of Bank of America. Please proceed.

Michael Feniger

Hey, guys. Just on the M&A discussion, does the recycling pressure that you're seeing in the issue, especially if China goes through with the ban, is that also starting to have an impact on M&A conversations bringing more people to the table, changing evaluation discussion? I'm just curious if that's starting to have an impact.

Ron Mittelstaedt

It is, Michael. And this is an arena you got to be very careful in, because there's three types of companies. There's those that it's brought to the table because they're at their knees and they're become virtually worthless because their entire EBITDA was built on commodities. We're not too interested in any of those unless we can materially change the model. But we're seeing a lot of those companies that again, have built their whole business on commodity values and taken a lot of municipal contracts from a lot of public companies based on undercutting them at the table and taking on commodities.

And now those companies are really hemorrhaging. There are companies who have – I'm using this – 5% to 10% of their EBITDA hinged in commodities. They're well aware of it, and they are attacking it the same manner that we and others are, through price and model changes. And as long as we can get comfort with what they're doing in that model, we're going to give them the full value for that change in the model.

We're very interested in those companies and are having many discussions with those. And then, of course, there's companies that just have no commodity exposure because of the niche business that they're in. And so, again, we're – so, I would put the companies into three buckets. And two of those three buckets, we're very interested in. And one, you got to be very, very careful with.

Michael Feniger

Great. And then just my last question. I know there was a lot of color you guys provided on 2019 with pricing. You guys also discussed cost and what you're seeing there. I guess just if I could ask it a different way, the price cost dynamic, is it fair to say that it's incrementally improving in 2019? Or is it just staying in lockstep as we move to next year?

Ron Mittelstaedt

Yes. I think we're seeing it's really – as we see things right now, Michael, we're saying it's staying in lockstep. Again, we don't see the cost pressures abating. If anything, if the economy continues to stay at the strength it is and there's not immigration reform, meaning improved immigration, you're going to continue to see the labor markets tighten. So, if anything, cost pressures should maybe go up some. So, that's why, again, we think you have to have next year approaching more close to that 4% type price to have strong margin expansion. So, we're just really saying it stays in lockstep as we see it right now.

Michael Feniger

Perfect. Thanks, guys.

Operator

And we have no further questions at this time.

Ron Mittelstaedt

Okay. Well, if there are no further questions, on behalf of our entire management team, we appreciate your listening to and interest in our call today. Both Worthing and Mary Anne are available today to answer any direct questions that we did not cover that we are allowed to answer under Regulation FD, Regulation G, and applicable securities laws in Canada. Thank you again. We look forward to speaking with you at upcoming investor conferences or on our next earnings call.

