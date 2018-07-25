Don't Bet On Riot Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been rallying in recent days. The price jumped back above the key $8,000 resistance level on Tuesday, perhaps setting the stage for another potential move up to the $10,000 level. After months of declining interest in crypto, the rally has gotten speculators to wonder if Bitcoin and other cryptos are finally ready for a new bull market.

Perhaps not surprisingly, a bunch of the crypto-related stocks are on the move again as well. Look at the trading action over the past week in a handful of companies with interests in the crypto space:

MARA Price data by YCharts

As you can see, it's not all green. Chinese player Xunlei (XNET), for example, remains in a trading rut, and is down 50% from where I previously discussed shorting it last November. But on the whole, after a rather lousy first half of 2018, the blockchain stocks are finally mounting a bit of a rally.

None has been more energetic over the past week than Riot Blockchain (RIOT), which is up 30% in recent days. Most of that gain came Tuesday, as shares surged 27%, presumably thanks to the increase in the price of Bitcoins and other cryptos. Even so, Riot remains way down from the levels reached late last year; the stock hit more than $40 at the peak of Bitcoin enthusiasm. It then dropped back to the teens by February, and plummeted into the single digits following this investigative report from CNBC.

Troubling Indications

CNBC's report raised some major concerns about Riot Blockchain. It noted that the company has changed business models various times, most recently from the medical arena to blockchain. Insiders such as Barry Honig received a lot of stock at favorable prices, and then sold it at much higher levels into the blockchain-inspired rally in RIOT stock.

CNBC's reporter attempted to interview both Honig and Riot's CEO, but Honig didn't want to be interviewed, and the CEO only spoke off-camera. The reporter said that the CEO was going to do an interview with CNBC, but canceled. On the other hand, CNBC spoke to a securities attorney who suggested that Riot's SEC filings raised many reasons for concern to potential investors.

The investigators over at Sharesleuth followed up on CNBC's lead, publishing a massive report about the goings-on at Riot, PolarityTE (COOL) Marathon Patent Group (MARA) and other Honig-connected companies. Here's a quick takeaway, though there's far more detail at Sharesleuth if you want the full story:

Our investigation found that Honig personally sold at least $30 million of stock in PolarityTE and Riot Blockchain from late August to mid-December [2017] without reporting those sales, as required under Securities and Exchange Commission rules for non-passive investors who own 5 percent or more of a company’s shares. We found that Honig and his associates stood to receive more than $40 million in new shares through the acquisition of two bitcoin companies in which they had undisclosed stakes. The largest of those deals was cancelled late last month.

An earlier article by Sharesleuth laid out evidence of a wide-ranging network of authors and investment relations firms that were used by companies with ties to Barry Honig. Sharesleuth found nearly 600 promotional articles across a variety of websites that would help build interest in companies where Honig had a financial interest. Additionally, CNBC reported that:

This is not the first time Honig has faced questions over his actions. In 2000, he was alleged to have committed stock manipulation. Honig was fined $25,000 and suspended for 10 days, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. In 2003, he let his broker's license lapse.

Unusually Specific Risk Factors

In Riot Blockchain's recently amended 10-K filing, they added more information about risks to the company based on correspondence the company has had with the SEC. In said filing, we find some rather jarring admissions in the risk factors section that should trouble potential RIOT stock buyers. Among them, for example:

We, and some of our current officers, have been named as parties to various lawsuits arising out of, or related to, allegedly false and misleading statements made in prior securities filings, and those lawsuits could adversely affect us, require significant management time and attention, result in significant legal expenses or damages, and cause our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows to suffer.

That's not all. The company further stated that:

On April 9, 2018, the Company received a subpoena from the SEC requesting certain information from the Company. The Company intends to fully cooperate with the SEC request. The Company has notified its insurance carrier although there can be no assurance that the costs of compliance with the subpoena or any related matters will be eligible for insurance coverage. Nevertheless, response to the subpoena will entail cost and management's attention.

Sometimes an SEC investigation doesn't amount to much. In this case, however, blockchain stocks seem to be a particular concern at the agency. Riot noted that:

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton warned that it is not acceptable for companies without a meaningful track record in the sector to dabble in blockchain technology, change their name and immediately offer investors securities without providing adequate disclosures about the risks involved.

Riot Blockchain's history - particularly with the sudden pivot from healthcare to blockchain as Bitcoin prices were surging, would seem to fall into that category. To Riot's credit, they've subsequently disclosed the risks facing their business to a considerable degree. However, given the run in the stock from under $10 to $40 in the initial frenzy, there may be lingering questions about stock sales during that period.

Will Riot's Business Ever Be Profitable?

I tend to avoid companies with the sorts of red flags shown above. There are thousands of listed companies in the U.S. Why take a risk on one with so much baggage? It's not like it's that difficult to get exposure to the price of Bitcoin anymore - even mainstream brokerages such as Robinhood have made it easy to get into the crypto speculation game. So why pick a company where insiders' actions raise questions and whose own risk factor disclosures are rather concerning.

That said, there's arguably an even bigger reason to avoid Riot even as a short-term speculative trade on the price of Bitcoin: Its business appears to be substantially uneconomic. I'm skeptical that a publicly-listed American crypto-mining company can generate meaningful profits given the operating environment. There are numerous competitive disadvantages that a U.S. operation faces against other mining pools.

Among them, energy costs are likely to be much higher for a U.S. based player than companies that set up operations in Canada, Asia, and other locales with access to cheaper electricity. Riot highlights this as a risk in their 10-K. And it makes perfect sense. In a commodity environment, the lowest-price producers tend to win over the long haul. The cheapest producer, in this case, is unlikely to be Riot with its Oklahoma-based mining operation.

We can get a sense of this from the company's most recent filing noting their leasing cost for their mining venture Kairos:

The initial term is for one year with four one-year renewal options, subject to increases in base rent as provided in the Lease. Initial base rent including power for the facility totals approximately $330,000 per month. In March 26, 2018, Kairos entered into a first amendment to the lease the landlord agreed to increase the electrical power available for Kairos's use from 6MW to 12MW, and the base rent under the lease was increased to approximately $650,000 per month, effective as of the date when such additional power is available.

This is a real problem for Riot, given that their monthly revenues from bitcoin mining are under $1 million per month. RIOT stock bull Kevin George broke out the math in his recent article:

Given the subsequent rise in Bitcoin and Litecoin, July's revenue would be around $1.0 million based on current prices. Even using Mr. George's more optimistic pricing table, including a near doubling in Litecoin, gets to just $1.2 million in monthly revenues. That's set against operating overhead (based on the January-March quarter) of more than three times that figure.

This means that Riot is spending well over half of its crypto revenues simply on rent and electricity to power the facility. I could be wrong, but I'd suspect that rent + electricity make up a significantly smaller portion of revenues at lower cost mining pools.

Other mining groups also don't have the considerable overhead of being a public company with all the various costs that entails. They also don't have the added downside risk from SEC inquiries, lawsuits and so on.

Riot Blockchain also is paying huge consulting costs to deploy and manage their mining equipment. They stated in their annual filing that:

In February 2018 the Company entered into a consulting agreement with Ingenium International LLC to provide consulting services related to the Company's business for a 12-month period from the effective date. Services under the agreement include completion of installation and deployment of 8,000 ASIC cryptocurrency miners; assist in managing and monitoring the operation of the 8,000 cryptocurrency miners on an ongoing basis; promptly respond and troubleshoot any issues as they arise in the management and monitoring of the operations; continue the buildout of up to 40 Megawatts of energy capacity; and make strategic introductions to other cryptocurrency business opportunities and contacts in the sector. In connection with the agreement the Company is obligated to pay the Consultant $4,000,000 for the services.

Remember that the company generates just ~$1.0 million/month in crypto-mining revenues at current prices. Thus, its annual consulting agreement is set to eat up at least a third of the year's revenues on top of the company's large rent and electricity bill. An investing blog, in addition, speculates that even that level of energy isn't enough, and, as a result, Riot hasn't been able to increase its Bitcoin mining output due to a lack of sufficient cooling capacity for its mining rigs under the summer Oklahoman sun.

Add it all up, and you have a wildly unprofitable business model. After paying rent and electricity, the company is making something like $300,000/month in gross profit. Once you add back the consulting costs, it's unclear if the mining business is making an economic profit at all even before getting to salaries and other overhead costs.

Considering that the company paid $19.5 million for a large quantity of its mining rigs earlier, this is quite a problem. Ideally these mining rigs should pay for themselves in a hurry. The difficulty of mining Bitcoin rises quickly - it's up ~400% over the past 12 months and more than 100% year-to-date. This means that the company's mining rigs would be expected to produce fewer and fewer coins over time. Thus, they need to deliver on the front-end quickly to recoup investment and make a profit. Instead, Riot appears to be running breakeven at best, and that's before taking into account employee salaries, legal fees, accounting, and so on.

As the company itself put it in the 10-K:

If the award of coins for solving blocks and transaction fees are not sufficiently high, we may not have an adequate incentive to continue mining and may cease mining operations, which will likely lead to our failure to achieve profitability [...] As the number of coins awarded for solving a block in a blockchain decreases, our ability to achieve profitability worsens. Decreased use and demand for coins may adversely affect our incentive to expend processing power to solve blocks. That is, if the award of coins for solving blocks and transaction fees are not sufficiently high, we may not have an adequate incentive to continue mining and may cease our mining operations.

RIOT Stock: Almost Certainly Heading Lower

I've been bearish on Bitcoin in the past. Given that the price has plunged since December and flushed out a lot of the excess speculative energy in the sector, I'm much less negative on Bitcoin now. Do I own any? No. But after a long decline from almost $20,000 to just $6,000 recently, it's not surprising that bulls are making a move here.

That said, Riot Blockchain is a wholly inadequate vehicle for trying to play the Bitcoin rebound. The company's business model appears to be fundamentally broken. For the quarter that ended in March, the company generated just $925,000 in revenues, against almost $4 million in SG&A costs, $2.2 million in depreciation, and an $11.5 million impairment charge on the value of their assets. While this quarter shouldn't be that bad, don't expect it to be that much better. Revenues aren't scaling up that quickly, and costs - namely electricity - are rising as well.

In theory, the company would need way higher crypto prices to turn a profit - probably several multiples of today's prices. Even then, the profits would likely be fleeting, as competitors in countries with cheaper electricity could outcompete Riot, and drive up the difficulty level for mining so far as to make Riot's inefficient cost structure unprofitable again.

For RIOT stock, this rally should be short-lived. Ultimately, the company is burning through lots of cash, and as such, the share price should trend downward. They'll likely raise more money (they already filed for the issuance of up to $100 million of new shares in the future) and in doing so dilute current shareholders heavily. If you want to speculate on crypto, there are far lower risk options out there. As it is, Riot Blockchain's $100 million market cap seems rather excessive for a crypto mining business generating just ~$12 million a year in revenues and that loses large sums of money in doing so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.