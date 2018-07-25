Chemical Financial Corporation's (CHFC) CEO David Provost on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Executives

David Provost – President and Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Klaeser – Chief Financial Officer

Tom Shafer – Vice Chairman, Chemical Financial Corporation and Chief Executive Officer and President of Chemical Bank

Analysts

Scott Siefers – Sandler O'Neill & Partners

David Long – Raymond James

Chris McGratty – KBW

Terry McEvoy – Stephens

Kevin Reevey – Davidson

Nathan Race – Piper Jaffray

John Rodis – FIG Partners

David Provost

Thank, and good morning everyone. It’s exciting to be here in Downtown, Detroit at the Detroit Economic [ph] Club. I find it ironic that this morning; I was in a room that used to be called the NBD suite, overlooking a ballpark called Comerica Park. These were the last two major banks to call themselves Detroit’s hometown bank.

Earlier this morning, we conducted a joint press conference with the City of Detroit to announce the move of Chemical Bank’s headquarters to Downtown Detroit. I am also very pleased to tell you that the City of Detroit put out a press release earlier today to announce that it has selected Chemical Bank as its primary banking partner for managing the city’s deposits. We are proud to be an integral player in the investment in the rebirth of Detroit and to become Detroit’s hometown bank. With the move of our headquarters, we will temporarily utilize our current Detroit location as our headquarters.

Later, we expect to move our headquarters to a new office space within a newly constructed building at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Elizabeth Street. Upon the completion of that construction, we plan to have over 500 employees in Detroit and believe this will be a catalyst for many new business relationships, furthering our opportunities for our investment in the city and growing our market share.

It is important to note that while we are moving our headquarters to Detroit, we have not left behind our roots in Midland. We plan on retaining over 500 employees based in Midland and retain our business presence, as Midland would become – continue to become our operational hub.

And now, I’d like to turn it over to more positive news and discuss our results for the quarter. Our earnings of $69 million for the quarter representing earnings per diluted share of $0.96 continue to be strong. Our earnings results reflected strong growth in our net interest income and a 10% annualized loan growth from the – for the quarter that was primarily driven by new relationships in our commercial and industrial portfolio. Our positive results for the quarter also show a strong underlying trend of maintaining a low efficiency ratio.

Even while diligently working to complete a substantial upgrade to our core operating system, we were able to maintain an adjusted efficiency ratio of 51.2%. I’d like to note that we successfully completed the core operating system conversion this past weekend. We continue to have an optimistic outlook, as we are beginning to see the rewards of the reinvestment of a portion of the cost savings we created from the restructuring effort we took in the second half of last year in the top-notch commercial lenders and building our banking team in our high-growth potential markets, including Detroit, Cleveland and Grand Rapids.

Through the addition of our team, we believe we have positioned ourselves for further expansion and increase market share in these high- growth markets as we focus on services and product lines that provide the greatest opportunity to create value. Know that while, we continue to make strategic market investments, we will continue to balance our disciplined expense management philosophy with a strong focus on driving revenue growth as we continue to make progress toward our goal of being Midwest premier community bank providing best-in-class service to all of our customers.

With that, let me turn it over to Dennis to go over our financial results in further detail. Dennis?

Dennis Klaeser

Okay. Thank you, David, and good morning to everyone. Moving to Slide 7, net income was $69 million in the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of $2.6 million from the previous quarter’s net income and up $17 million from the same quarter a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.96 per diluted share in the second quarter down from $0.99 in the first quarter and up from $0.73 in the second quarter of 2017. The decline in net income compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by the fact that in the first quarter, we had an earnings benefit from MSR valuation adjustments of $3.8 million. In the second quarter, we had an increase in our provision for loan losses as a result of very strong loan growth, and also, we had a higher costs associated with the implementation of upgrades to our core operating system.

As shown on Slide 8, year-over-year, our total loan portfolio has grown $913 million to $14.6 billion as of June 30, 2018. This growth was largely driven by our commercial loans, which grew by 9% and residential mortgage portfolio, which grew by 6%, tempered by our consumer loan portfolio, which decreased by 1% year-over-year.

Turning to Slide 9, we had $361 million of loan growth in the second quarter representing an annualized loan growth of 10.2% compared to 1.8% annualized growth in the first quarter. Approximately 40% of the growth in the second quarter was in our C&I portfolio. We are pleased with the place of loan growth and expect strong growth over the latter half of the year.

From Slide 10, you can see that our $361 million of net loan growth for the quarter is a result of $684 million of growth in our originated loan portfolio offset by $323 million of runoff of our acquired loan portfolio.

Moving onto deposits as you can see on Slide 11. overall deposit growth year-over-year totaled $1.4 billion or about 10% with a little less than half of this growth coming from broker deposits. With our winning of the City of Detroit deposit business as well as significant headway, we are making on a number of other deposit funds to enhance our overall core deposit base. We expect our reliance on broker deposits and FHLB borrowings will decline in future periods. Our average cost of deposits increased to 56 basis points in the second quarter compared to 46 basis points for the first quarter 2018 and 33 basis points in the second quarter of 2017.

Looking at overall funding on Slide 12, our average cost of funds increased to 76 basis points during the second quarter compared to 64 basis points in the prior quarter and 44 basis points one year earlier, primarily driven by the rising rate environment and increased competition for deposits.

Turning to Slide 13, our asset quality remains high. The increase in provision loan losses to $9.6 million in the second quarter compared to $6.3 million in the first quarter is reflective of that $684 million of growth in our originated loan portfolio. The net loan charge-offs were at 12 basis points and average loans in the second quarter with – was a slight increase from the prior quarter being related to charge-offs taking on loans individually valuated for impairment with previously established, specific reserves.

Our ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 46 basis points as of June 30th compared to 45 basis points from year-end 2016. The slight increase in nonperforming loans in the second quarter was primarily due to a real estate construction loan relationship that was downgraded to nonaccrual status. We expect this construction loan to be resolved this quarter, and we do not expect to incur any losses from the loan.

As shown on Slide 14, net interest income increased $6 million to $157.5 million in the second quarter compared to $151.9 million in the prior quarter with the increase primarily due to increases in yields on earned – on assets and the investment securities portfolios, partially being offset by the increase in cost of funds.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis improved to 3.59% in the second quarter, compared to 3.56% in the first quarter and 3.48% in the second quarter of 2017. Quarter-over-quarter, our net interest margin benefited from a 15 basis point yield increase on total loans primarily due to the combined impact of higher rates on newly originated loans and yield adjustments on existing loans due to fed – the Fed funds increases that occurred in late March and June. These benefits were partially offset by the increase in cost of funds discussed earlier.

Moving on to noninterest income on Slide 15. our noninterest income for the second quarter totaled $38 million compared to $41 million in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in noninterest income was largely due to the $3.8 million of benefit that we recognized in the first quarter, related to a change in the fair value of our loan servicing rights compared to only a $30,000 detriment to loan servicing rights recognized in the second quarter. If we were to exclude the change in fair value of loan servicing rights, our noninterest income for the second quarter compared to the first increased by $1.2 million.

As seen on Slide 16, core operating expenses excluding impairment associated with income tax credits realized during the quarter were $102.8 million in the second quarter compared to $100 million in the first quarter of 2018. Quarter-over-quarter, the increase was primarily due to $3.2 million increase in expense occurred related to the conversion of our core operating system. Additionally, there were $2.4 million in conversion-related costs capitalized during the quarter.

The first quarter of 2018 included costs associated with our systems upgrade of $2.8 million, made up of $1 million of expenses and $1.8 million of capitalized costs. We decided to change how we account for the cost of implementing our core systems conversion and its related system enhancements, because FASB, which is a governing body that establishes GAAP accounting rules, has announced that it’s issuing a clarifying GAAP guidance – clarifying GAAP accounting guidance that will require us to capitalize the software development costs associated with the systems conversion.

Given the pending publication of this guidance, we decided to apply current GAAP accounting rules to capitalize a portion of these costs in the second quarter and retrospectively, in the first quarter of this year. As we complete our core systems upgrade – as we completed the core systems upgrade this past weekend, these costs are expected to decrease in the third quarter and then trend significantly down in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Expenses associated with historic tax credits were $1.7 million to our operating expenses in the second quarter of 2018 and $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2018. We expect an additional $8 million or so of historic tax credit impairment expenses over the remainder of 2018 with about $3 million of that expense occurring in the third quarter and $5 million or so in the fourth quarter.

these historic tax credits impairment expenses are expected to be more than offset by a reduction in overall tax rate, which we expect to be in the 14% to 15% range in the third quarter and down to 11% to 12% range in the fourth quarter, compared to our effective tax rate of 15.3% for both the second and first quarter of this year.

Our current projection for total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2018 is approximately $108 million, inclusive of approximately $3 million of expenses associated with the core systems upgrade and approximately $3 million of expenses associated with the historic tax credit impairments.

For the fourth quarter, we expect operating expenses of about $109 million with about $5 million of expenses associated with historic tax credits and less than $1 million of final system conversion expenses. Our adjusted efficiency ratio was 51.2% in the second quarter of 2018, compared to 51.6% in the first quarter and 52.2% one year ago. Our goal is to maintain our adjusted efficiency ratio close to the 50% level.

Turning to Slide 17. We ended the quarter with tangible book value of $22.33, which represents an almost 7% growth in our tangible book value per share, compared to a year ago. Our TCE to total asset ratios remains strong at 8.3% at the end of the second quarter, and our regulatory capital ratios are estimated to be 10.5% for Tier 1 capital and 11.3% for our total risk-based capital ratio.

We also announced a substantial increase in our stock dividend to $0.34, up from $0.28 the prior quarter. We increased the dividend given our growth and profitably over the past year. But it is important to note that our dividend rate of $0.34 is a conservative 35% dividend payout ratio, so we are effectively retaining approximately two thirds of our earnings, which we believe provides sufficient capital retention to increase our regulatory capital ratios, even with the expected sustained strong organic loan growth.

I will now turn it back to Tom for some closing remarks

Tom Shafer

Thanks, Dennis. I’m just going to make some comments on the operation. I'd like to start by sharing with you how proud I am of how employees came together, showed the commitment to our customers, each other and Chemical Bank, the successful completion of our core system upgrade this past weekend. For any company, that's a significant event, and our team performed extraordinary well, both in the planning process as well as execution.

This is an all-hands-on-deck effort, which required careful coordination and an considerable additional effort on all of our employees, both our operational teams as well as our client-facing employees. The completion of the significant systems upgrade is the underpinning of our planning for future growth, regulatory compliance and customer satisfaction.

Our focus is now on solidifying and growing our foundation, maintaining our strong market share and brand recognition in our historical markets and driving growth in West Michigan, Southeast Michigan and the Cleveland market through strategic staffing additions and making use of our systems upgrades. As David discussed, we shared in a press release earlier today, we are extremely pleased to be moving our headquarters to Detroit.

We are immediately moving our headquarters to our existing Detroit offices and expect to be in a new 20-story Chemical Bank tower that will be built in the corner of Woodward and Elizabeth Avenue, Detroit, in the center of the Entertainment and Business district. Our headquarters move is in conjunction with the news of being selected as Detroit's newly financial institution to manage the city's operating deposit accounts, with expected balances of up to $500 million.

For the first time in more than 10 years, Detroit will be home to Michigan's largest headquartered bank. With becoming Detroit's hometown bank, we look forward to servicing the city and building additional relationships of equal scale and complexity in Michigan's largest market. We also look forward to our partnership with Detroit and are excited to build our economy and invest in Michigan's future.

With the move, it is important to note that we will not be departing from our strong ties to the Midland community, which is home to the majority of our operational infrastructure. As David mentioned, we will maintain our strong presence in the – in Midland with over 500 jobs. Our operational infrastructure in the Midland community will also benefit by supporting increased volumes in our growth markets.

In addition, we are pleased to have recently added Krista Flynn as our Regional President for our West Michigan based in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is another high-growth market, which we are focused, and we look forward to the relationships we will foster and create as Krista builds on the strong momentum we currently have in West Michigan.

As we shared with you for last few quarters, we have continued to recruit some of the market's top commercial bankers to our team in the highest potential growth markets. As expected, we are now seeing results of their calling efforts in our commercial loan growth this past quarter and anticipate more significant growth over the remainder of the year and into 2019.

The commercial bankers we have added have a vast knowledge of the local markets, a strong reputation that we believe will allow them to build their portfolios at a pace greater than the economic growth rates in their markets. With the level of effort we have put in to this so far and the excitement we are creating, we are pleased with the progress we have made and the future potential we are seeing. As we move to expand our market presence to loan and deposit growth, we will continue to have a keen focus on our foundation of expense management.

I'll now turn it back to David for some additional remarks.

David Provost

Thank you, Tom. Key factors that will drive future earnings of revenue growth and the continuation of our disciplined expense management. We continue to believe that while the reinvestments we are making in our foundation come into cost, we believe the benefits to come in the future are very much worth the expense.

From an M&A standpoint, we constantly evaluate mergers and acquisitions and believe activity in our geographic market areas can offer the potential for additional opportunities to better leverage our capital position and further accelerate our forward momentum. However, we always strive to appropriately balance risk and return, and I said before, not every deal is created equal.

As always, we appreciate your time and interest in Chemical Financial. On that note, moderator, let's open up the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question will come from Scott Siefers with Sandler O'Neill & Partners.

David Provost

Hi, Scott.

Scott Siefers

Congratulations on the – all the Detroit-related stuff. Had a question specifically on the City of Detroit deposits. Dennis, can go through just the logistics? How quickly do those come in? What’s the cost of deposits? How much runway does this give you? And then, broadly speaking, what’s the impact on the margin in the aggregate?

Tom Shafer

Scott, it’s Tom Shafer. Dennis and I will handle this one. So the announcement was made today. We are – we have been working with the city and we’ll – there’ll be some, kind of, early activity to bring over some balances in the short-term. But we have about a 90-day process where we go through a needs assessment to make sure that we’re building a modern system for them, not just replace what they have. And so I’d say it’s really a 90-day process to bring all of them. And – but we’ll start with a significant dollar amount in the short term.

Scott Siefers

Okay. And then, Dennis, impact on the margin. And I guess broadly speaking, with all things included, can you maybe make some comments on the margin trajectory overall, ideally from the 3.33% [ph] core from the same quarter?

Dennis Klaeser

Sure. So clearly has incremental benefit on the margin. This is going to be replacing higher-cost, either brokered funds or FHLB borrowings. And these are, in a sense, business account-type operating accounts. And so we have a positive impact on the margin. We are very pleased for the quarter that our margin expanded by the three basis points. We had three basis points of a headwind from less accretable yield from the purchase of portfolios. So excluding that, there was a six basis point expansion in the margin. That was much stronger than I expected, and the primary driver of that is due to the pickup in yield on the loan portfolio. So our loan portfolio is becoming more reactive to the rising rate environment, and our – when we look at loan growth being driven primarily by commercial loans that are primarily floating rate, additional moves – rate moves in the year would likely also add some incremental benefit to our margin.

Scott Siefers

Okay. So all else equal, I guess, the – so the City of Detroit deposits doesn’t sound like will really start helping you guys until fourth quarter when they fully come online. But is your expectation that in the third quarter and fourth quarter – third quarters and fourth quarters, you can improve upon the 3.33% [ph] core margin still?

Dennis Klaeser

We expect the core margin to be stable to improve, and that’s changed from my prior guidance where we were expecting modest pressure on that margin over the next few quarters. So we definitely have a more bullish outlook on the margin at this point.

Scott Siefers

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Long with Raymond James.

David Long

Good morning guys. And congratulations on all the activity, great quarter and great news out of Detroit. So – and – when it relates to the relationship with the city, was the – did the move to headquarter yourselves in Detroit, did that have to happen to get that relationship? Or is that something that you guys have been planning for a little while here?

Tom Shafer

They were not linked. But I – as we looked at our strategic plan, and we’re discussing those with the board, where is our greatest growth opportunities is what we are focused on, but they weren’t linked.

David Long

Got it. Excellent. And then in – with the commercial lending environment, we’re hearing about more competition and more competitors and non-bank competitors. Tom, can you just talk about the competitiveness of – in that marketplace?

Tom Shafer

I’d say that we’re well into an expansion, so you see a very competitive environment. In all of our markets we’re seeing that. But because of the market share that we have in some of the markets that we’re focused on, it’s – while everything has to be – we’ve got to be competitive, it’s really about market share opportunities, companies going through change who are dissatisfied with their current providers. But it’s competitive, but we’re – with the team that we have and the systems that we’ve added, we’re very capable of competing with the market in Missouri.

David Long

And then last question, Tom, as it relates to hiring and bringing in some more talented veteran bankers, how is that pipeline, and how – has there been any recent hires that you can talk about?

Tom Shafer

In the call, I just mentioned that we hired Krista Flynn. Krista came from a large regional organization; she’s very well prepared for becoming our Regional President. We have added, in West region, two group managers, senior bankers from the large regionals. One of them is from National, I’d call it. The Detroit market place is the same type of hiring pattern. Cleveland is the type of hiring pattern. We’re right on track where we began to give you guidance in the third quarter of 2017.

David Long

Got it. Thanks for the update.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Chris McGratty.

Chris McGratty

Hi, good morning. Dennis, a question on the expenses. I just want to make sure I got the guide. So, $108 million in the third quarter and then $109 million in the fourth quarter. I missed the components of the $109 million was – did you give the amortization expense? And I think you said $5 million on the systems.

Dennis Klaeser

Yeah. What I mentioned was, in the fourth quarter, about $5 million associated with historic tax credits, amortization. So, that’s always a little bit difficult to predict that timing. We had – that expense was lower than expected in the second quarter, only because a couple of projects were delayed in the third quarter to going into use. So, we’ve got $5 million of historic tax credit expense in the fourth quarter and then less than $1 million of the final sort of the systems conversion expenses.

Chris McGratty

Okay.

Dennis Klaeser

So, $109 million minus the $7 million puts us at roughly $102 million run rate going into the next year.

Chris McGratty

Right. That’s where I was going. So for 2019, is it the right way to think of the base rate on expenses, $102 million annualized, and then assuming some level of tax credits, but also, maybe, 2% to 3% inflation. Is that the right way to think of the costs for next year?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes. So the – very little of any of the tax credit impacts, because the accounting on that is now being changed rather than hitting all at once, it’s going to be spread out overtime. So from $102 million, we have a normal inflationary builds with compensation increases and so forth annually, and we have sort of a normal expense build of a high-growth company, however, definitely at a much slower pace than what we had in 2018, because we’re in a period of absorption.

We’re hiring a lot of fairly senior bankers here in 2018. There’ll be some continued hiring in 2019, but it will be at a slower pace, and there’ll be more of a back building support groups for those teams. Also we do not expect any incremental expenses in terms of that – in terms of core system improvements.

Chris McGratty

Okay. So maybe, the growth component maybe takes into the 2% to 3% inflation, maybe mid-single-digit, and that should get you there?

Dennis Klaeser

We’ll let you figure out that – where we’re at with that. Definitely, it’s a period, where we expect to achieve significant operating leverage, given the momentum that we expect to have.

Chris McGratty

Okay, no problem. Thanks for that. Maybe, David, a question for you on M&A. Certainly, I think, like you said before, all deals are different. Yesterday, I had a pretty big announcement in the southeast and the stocks didn’t really respond appropriately, or positively, I should say. Can you remind us the profile of what you might be looking at, now that you have scaled well beyond 10 and obviously, the 50 moving up, is it in-market fill-ins or is it more transformational deposit versus asset-motivated? I’d be interested in your updated thoughts. Thanks.

David Provost

So as you know, this team has been very opportunistic since 2010 with all the acquisitions that we have done, I think, it’s 13 of them. What we’re really looking for and we continue to look forward, as I stated before, we’re looking for either end-market deals are contiguous markets, we’re not looking to expand too far unless there’s unusual opportunities. But we like a balanced approach as we’re growing by 10%, basically, annually, in both the deposits and the loan side, we can really be selective in what we’re looking for. I just really don’t want to have an announcement that everybody criticizes us for and that’s not value created for our shareholders, because that’s really what we’re all about. So, if there’s some attractive end-market deals, contiguous markets, we’ll – at a reasonable price, that’s our focus.

Chris McGratty

Great. Thanks a lot. I appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Terry McEvoy with Stephens.

Terry McEvoy

Hi, good morning and congrats to all of you guys in the room including Gary, if he is not in the room. Dennis, just circling back to expenses, all the numbers you ran through with Chris, does that take into account the headquarter builds, the 500 new employees and any additional costs, kind of, wrapped up with today’s announcement?

Dennis Klaeser

It does not include headquarters build, but the headquarters would be a lease arrangement. So, the exact impact of that really isn’t going to come into play until two or three years out when we would be signing that lease. There are – there is some space in our current facility in Troy, that matured right around that time. There might – so there might be some relief of expense there as some of the new expenses come on board. So some of the headcount is already down here in another office that is full of lenders. There are some people who would be relocating down from Troy. And then over next two, three years, we’re going to have natural growth of our employee base. So I don’t think that over the next few quarters and into – through 2019, I don’t think you would be adjusting your model for move at this point.

Terry McEvoy

Okay. And then I saw you hired a new Chief Operating Officer, I believe, an old friend. Was that announcement or position needed to get the Detroit business? And are there any other obligations to the City of the – City of Detroit on maybe on the lending side that you need to fulfill in connection with the Detroit deposit business?

Dennis Klaeser

No. There’s – the Chief Operating Officer is unrelated to Detroit. These are really other activities that are – have converged on this recent time period today but not connected, as we continue to think about operating and running at $20 billion, $30 billion company. We’ve added two people to our executive staff more recently. Chris McComish runs mortgage wealth and retail. Brennan is managing all of our risk – he’s got the legal area and all of the risk-based activities in the company. So just as a natural additions to the executive team for the complexity of our organization.

Terry McEvoy

Just one last question for Dennis. If I take the $500 million of deposits, do you pay down any brokerage CDs or FHLB advances? Or is it just those balances stay, kind of, flat looking on into 2019? I want to make sure I understand your statement correctly.

Dennis Klaeser

Well, little impact on the third quarter, because, again, it’s going to take a while for funds to flow in. But all else being equal, yes, in the fourth quarter, we would expect a bit lesser broker deposits and FHLB. However, obviously, we are expecting strong loan growth through that period.

I think my point is that when you think about our ability to win this very large, very complex deposit relationship that, most typically, is never at a bank our size, it’s typically at a national and very large regional banks, it demonstrates a level of sophistication and ability to penetrate a part of the market that previously we weren’t able to penetrate. And there are other large deposit relationships that we are very aggressively focused on. And we think there’s good chance that we’ll be successful over the next many quarters. And that ultimately is going to be a benefit to overall deposit mix. And with the goal of reducing our reliance on the higher - costing institutional or FHLB funding borrowings and the broker deposits, long term.

Terry McEvoy

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kevin Reevey with Davidson.

Kevin Reevey

Good morning. Congratulations on the win.

David Provost

Thanks.

Kevin Reevey

I was just curious, the $500 million of City of Detroit deposits, are those all transactional deposits?

David Provost

The – there – this is the transaction operating accounts. There’s a total of approximately 200 accounts, and this is the bulk of them, including their lock box facilities. So we are very, very happy with it.

Dennis mentioned that it was – our new systems upgrade makes this possible, but it also opens the door for a lot of other very complex deposit relationships that we’re working on.

Kevin Reevey

And – so there’s a – some of that – it could be an opportunity to cross-sell some other fee-based products once this depository relationship comes in the door.

A – Tom Shafer

We’re handing the full operational cash management. So you think of collections, deposit reporting, information reporting, disbursements, payroll.

Kevin Reevey

And then on CRE front, given where we are in the cycle, what’s our – what’s your appetite to continue to grow that lending segment?

A – Tom Shafer

So one of the areas that we’ve added to the company is, so we've been, obviously, focused community bank rolling into a regional bank, investing – having commercial portfolios – commercial real estate portfolios in all of our marketplaces. We’ve recently hired a very senior banker, who has a career of only lending through large banks, CRE.

So I would say, upgrading the sophistication of our real estate, commercial real estate lending activities. We’ve got a group of senior real estate bankers from all over the company that filter all the real estate that we’re doing of any size and complexity, so that we are preparing ourselves not only for high-quality assets, but any turn that would take place in the economic – in the economy that we’re serving. So, we’re being very careful with that and upgrading our skills to make sure that we’ve got a portfolio that can survive the next change.

Kevin Reevey

And then my last question is related to your auto portfolio. How is the book holding up?

Dennis Klaeser

From a credit standpoint, exceptional. There’s no issues of credit whatsoever. The portfolio was relatively stable in the second quarter. As you know, it declined; I think it was $67 million in the first quarter. We would expect, in the latter half of the year, that portfolio to decline in size as we’ve reduced our emphasis as – on that niche.

Kevin Reevey

Great, thank you. Congratulations.

Dennis Klaeser

Thanks, Kevin.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Nathan Race with Piper Jaffray.

Nathan Race

Hi guys, good morning and congrats again.

Tom Shafer

Thanks.

Nathan Race

Wanted to touch on the deposit win. I think you guys also had some other RFPs with some entities in the state. I’m just curious if you could kind of update on the progress there and kind of what you expect to see on that front-end? With these deposits coming over, I’m just curious if you still expect deposit betas to unfold at a similar clip we had or that we saw in the quarter, or if you think they moderate, perhaps in the back half of this year and then maybe pick up again in 2019.

Tom Shafer

There are a couple of questions in there. So, let me start with just the normal RFP flow. We are actively pursuing public funds relationships throughout the region. Michigan is particularly favorable for the public funds marketplace. I would say that the – as David referenced, the scale and complexity of winning the City of Detroit’s business, I would say, is a very strong signal of our capacity to handle other large complex organizations. And so you think about a county level and large cities. So, we will actively pursue them, and we’ve got a number of them going on at any given time.

Dennis Klaeser

Yes. So clearly, our deposit beta increased in the second quarter. The industry’s deposit beta increased in the second quarter. And long-term, one of our key strategic goals is to enhance the quality of the – our core deposit base, and winning deposits like the City of Detroit is a key part of that. And to the extent that we can do that and more, that will have a benefit to the deposit betas long-term.

Nathan Race

Understood. I appreciate that color guys and kind of changing gears and thinking about the securities book. Dennis, just curious, if you could give any updated thoughts on the growth of that portfolio on an absolute basis going forward? Obviously, flat end of the curve probably is making it a little less palatable to continue to grow on a leverage basis. So, just curious to hear your thoughts on how we should think about securities portfolio growth in the back half of this year as well.

Dennis Klaeser

Yeah. We grew it was $160 million or so in that neighborhood in the second quarter. I do expect it to grow a bit here through the end of the year. And the pace of growth in the second quarter may – might be repeated in the third and fourth quarter, again, dependent on how the interest rate environment evolves and funding costs.

Our goal is to add leverage in the securities portfolio, but not add interest rate risk. For the most part, when we do add securities, we are match funding through a derivative transaction with a FHLB borrowing, where we swap it out to fix it to the duration of the securities that we’re acquiring. So, I do see some additional opportunities to grow that, and it’s likely to grow a little faster than what we expect the loan portfolio will grow ahead.

Nathan Race

Got it. And just lastly, I appreciate your guidance on the tax rate and the tax for the amortization in 3Q and 4Q of 2018, but can you, kind of, just help us think about how we should think about the effective tax rate in 2018, under the assumption that we get a little smoothing of the tax rate amortization to your earlier point?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes. Yes, so the tax rate in 2019, we expect it to be the low 18% range. It may come maybe a little lower than that, depending on the volume of tax credits in historic tax credits that will – but again, the historic tax credits flow through the financial statements, smoother basis, starting in 2019. So 18% to, sort of, 18.5% is sort of the range that you might expect for 2019 going forward.

Nathan Race

Okay, I appreciate all with all the color guys, congrats again.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from John Rodis with FIG Partners.

John Rodis

Dennis, the outlook for loan growth, I mean, you guys seem pretty upbeat. Is it still high single digit loan growth? Or do you think you can do a little bit better?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, I would think we would stick with the high single digit loan growth. Again, we’re very focused on the quality of growth. We’re going to get very little growth in the consumer category. Third quarter, historically, is seasonally a little slower – is a slow quarter for us, but overall, we expect pretty strong growth in that high single-digit range for the second half of the year and that we expect to continue that into 2019.

John Rodis

Okay. And then just sort of back to Chris' earlier question on operating expenses. So if we start with $103 million, I guess, is a base in the – or $102 million, $103 million in the fourth quarter, and then I think maybe a couple of quarters ago, we talked about low single-digit growth, just off normal inflation and stuff. But you sort of just said, earlier to Chris' question, that growth rate should be higher, just given your higher growth in new initiatives and stuff like that. Is that correct?

Dennis Klaeser

No, I was in trying to change my guidance. I was just noting that our build of the employee base is probably going to be stronger than the typical bank. But overall, it’s – it is the lower single-digit pace of growth that we expect, 2019, going forward.

John Rodis

Okay, okay. And then Dennis, just one other question. On the provision, if loan growth, sort of stays at a similar clip to the second quarter, would sort of $9 million to $10 million sort of similar to what you saw this quarter be reasonable going forward for provision expense?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes. It was probably a little bit higher than the normal trend. But I would say, $7 million to $10 million is the right range to think about.

John Rodis

Okay, thanks. Nice quarter guys.

Dennis Klaeser

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We’ll take our next question from Scott Siefers with Sandler O' Neill & Partners.

Scott Siefers

I have a follow-up, guys. I just wanted to clarify, Dennis, one thing, when you offered that – the guidance of the tax rate for 2019, when you said 18% to 18.5%, that’s an effective tax rate, right? As opposed to an FTE? So if we’re looking at an FTE add-on maybe 2, 2.5 percentage points of that, so somewhere in that 20% to 21% range, is that a fair way to think about it for next year?

Dennis Klaeser

I’m not sure how I answer your question. We start with a 21% corporate rate. Our Michigan taxes run through operating expenses rather than tax line item. And then we go from the 21% corporate rate down to the 18%, primarily driven by the fact that our municipal securities portfolio and also benefit incrementally by low income housing tax credits. So I hope I’m getting to the – to answer your...

Scott Siefers

I think so. So that’s basically just – that’s not adjusted for the FTE adjustment, though right? When you give to 18% to 18.5% guide?

Dennis Klaeser

Why don’t I follow-up with you off-line, because I’m not sure I understand your question. The 18% is the effective tax rate on the face of our income statement.

Scott Siefers

Okay, all right. I’ll give you call afterwards. I think everything I’ll say has been answered. So thank you guys.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we have no further questions. I would like to turn the conference over to David Provost for closing remarks.

David Provost

All right. Again, everyone, it’s very exciting time here. We appreciate your interest in Chemical Financial. We continue to remain very confident in the future. And we believe we’re well positioned to achieve additional market share gains as we move forward. So with that, thank you, and have a great day. Thanks.

